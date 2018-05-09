Where I answer questions about books, my reading journey & other personal things

It has been a little while since I’ve answered some questions on the blog? I don’t know how or why I keep getting tagged by everyone, but I am so very grateful to everyone always thinking of me for these kind of things. You’re the best.

Another thing I’m grateful for and want to take a moment for, in this blog post, is being nominated for the Book Blogger Awards of this year (created by Joce). I am honestly still shocked by the news and forever grateful to everyone thinking of me and nominating me in so many categories: Best Adult Blogger, Best YA Genre Blogger, Best Discussion, Most Active Community Member and Overall Best Blogger. Like. What. The. HECK. Is. Happening?????

I know I’m up against the QUEENS of blogging in all categories and have no chances of winning, but if you enjoy my content and feel like voting for me, you can do so over on twitter by clicking here. I’m already over the moon to just be nominated here and I can’t thank you enough for your support.

Anyway, back on topic! Today, I’ll be answering some bookish and personal questions with these lovely awards. I have Tiffany and Malanie to thank for nominating me for the Mystery Blogger Award, Beth for the Unique Blogger Award and Zoie for the Black Cat Blue Sea Award. Thank you all so, SO much for these amazing questions!

Let’s get to it!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

There are so many places I’d dream of visiting, I wouldn’t know where to start?! Right now, I really, really want to go to Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

If you could be any character in a book, who would you be?

I’d maybe want to be Hermione Granger, because let’s face it, she’s really awesome.

What fictional food have you always wanted to eat?

I really liked the food in The Belles, the towers of macarons and little cakes everything just made my mouth water.

What would you write a book about?

I’d love to write a book about boarding schools and childhood friends and sketchy things. I’m kind of trying to do that, actually. I’d also love to write about relationships, toxic friendships, amazing sisters because I would totally speak from experience and so on.

If you weren’t blogging about books, what would you blog about?

That’s a great question! If I weren’t talking about books, I think I’d maybe have a travelling / lifestyle blog or something and that would be me:

If you had a million dollars, what would you spend it on?

The real bookworm in me wants to say books, but… let’s be honest here, I wouldn’t. You can scream and gasp all you want about that, but with a million dollars, I’d get books, obviously, but I’d also spend a whole lot on traveling the world.

What hyped book, do you hate/dislike?

I don’t know about hate – I haven’t read a book I really hated in a long time. I’m so, so very grateful for that, by the way! The only hyped book I can think of right now that didn’t quite deliver for me, would be Caraval. It was an enjoyable read, but with the hype, I expected WAY more.

What is your worst and best trait?

Worst? I think it might be that I am a perfectionist and it is the worst thing sometimes. All the time.

Best? I don’t know, I’m…. nice?

What is the most interesting thing you’ve read this week?

Surprisingly, I’m not going to talk about reading, but about watching something. I haven’t read a 5-stars read lately, but I have listened to Tomi Ayedemi’s videos about writing and plotting (can you see how confused I am about writing?!) and damn, these were so amazingly interesting. I admire her so much.

If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?

Stealing books?! Getting onboard a plane or a car to just get the hell away from everything?!

If you could take one object out of any book (for example a wand from the Harry Potter world) what would you take?

I guess I can’t say a wand then, since it’s mentioned in the question? I mean, how amazing would that be? I think that, now that I’m thinking of Harry Potter, I’d love to have the time-turner. Because we all need more time, don’t we?

If you could erase one book from your memory – either because it was so bad you want to forget you read it, or because it was so good you want to be able to re-read it with no memories of what happens – what would book would you choose and why?

I think I might have to pick We Were Liars, or maybe All of This is True. Both books just were so, SO amazing and I really want to forget everything about them to experience them for the first time, all over again.

Do you have any favourite quotes, what are they?

Can I be really cliché and tell “I was drizzle and she was a hurricane”? No? Okay. I might go with a beautiful quote from my latest favorite, Emergency Contact.

“Loving someone was traumatizing. You never knew what would happen to them out there in the world. Everything precious was also vulnerable.”

How have your reading tastes changed over time? Give us a timeline of what genres of books you liked and disliked from your childhood up until now. 📚

This is SUCH a brilliant question, I love it so much. I don’t know about the precise timeline, but I’ll try. I used to read tons of different books when I was a child, I read the Goosebumps series (I know! I grew up to be a marshmallow after that), I read mysteries and a bit of fantasy, I loved Ink Heart SO much. After that, I turned a whole lot to contemporaries, which always happen to be my favorite kind of books…. and now, I’m really still into my contemporaries, getting more and more into fantasy again and loving every little bit of it all.

What is the main reason why are you so passionate about books and reading?

I wish I could have a philosophical answer to give to that one, but…. I really don’t know. I’ve been loving books ever since I was a child and, even if some times I read a little less and turned to books a little less, they’ve always been there. They’re always a support and a constant, I guess.

What is one revelation you’ve had about yourself or the world that came through reading? How has that revelation impacted your life?

I think I have learned so, SO much through reading, I wouldn’t even know where to start. I’ve learned about empathy, about feelings, about all of the complexities of human emotions and I’ve learned to relate, to know, to find myself within the pages of a book, not necessarily with the characters, but with everything they go through or feel. I feel like I can always find comfort in a good book. I’ve also learned so much about others, thanks to the wonderful diversity of young adult books now, I’ve read about so many different people, families, issues I wasn’t aware of, or at least of their enormous-ness overall in other countries (hello, THUG). Books are incredible, okay.

