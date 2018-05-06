Hi guys! How are you? How was your month? Mine was fine, it was my birthday and… I’m getting old, ugh. But I got to eat yummy italian food and got pretty sweet messages so… yaaay!
Today I’ve decided to talk about books covers! In our appearance-centered society, we’re all influenced by looks, we can’t deny it anymore. It’s the same thing with books, sometimes a pretty cover catches my eye and makes me want to pick it up whereas another one won’t attract me that much. It’s a shame really because I can miss some really great stories due to some really superficial reasons!
The book covers I really like are mostly with halves people on it, it’s like you get an idea for the characters but it doesn’t prevent your imagination from running wild. I also enjoy the series’ covers when they relate to each other and evolve as the story is unfolding. I’m drawn to artistic covers with a meaning behind it, pretty different shades of colors, a scenery bathed in sunshine…
On the contrary, I don’t like to see a couple sucking face or half-naked people…it’s a no for me. I’m also not a fan of too dark covers with monsters or blood or creepy dolls (yeah, I’m a marshmallow…). There is also a small chance for me to pick up a book with only the title and a colored font…I need more, I need to feel like the story is calling out to me.
So, without further ado, here’s my top 10 favorite book covers…
TOP 10 FAVORITE BOOK COVERS :
1 – Cinder
The red heel, the title’s typeface, the robot vibe…YES, YES, YES!
2 – Eliza and her Monsters
This cover is dreamy! I LOVE the mix between the drawed characters and the real girl in the background with her hands full of paint.
3 – When Dimple met Rishi
A perfect candid picture! The orange color, the genuine smile and the title on the Starbucks cup, I’m picking it up without any second thoughts.
4 – The Wrath and the Dawn
It’s like a piece of art! That glorious red color and the little stars where you can get a glimpse of a mysterious woman.
5 – Scandal
I know I said I don’t like people kissing on covers but this one is cute! Plus, it’s an Instagram picture, that means this book deals with social media, I’m totally in.
6 – Shatter Me
Just GORGEOUS! That eye with trees as lashes, I NEED to read this story, no questions asked.
7 – Awaken
Love the fact that the title is written so small. SO intrigued by that jar full of flowers. It’s like something beautiful is stuck inside when it should be blooming outside.
8 – Looking for Alaska
Minimalist, I want to stare at that cover all day long.
What’s your take on book covers? Do you judge a book by it? Ever bought a book because the cover was SO pretty you HAD to take it with you?
What do you like to see on covers? What do you hate to see? What do you think of this idea to hide the book cover and only see the synopsis?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
38 thoughts on “Top 10 favorite book covers”
I love this post, Nyx! You made a lot of good points, and I pretty much agree with you about your taste in covers. 🙂 I’m guaranteed to take a look at the book if it’s ‘modern-day’ cute, like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, When Dimple Met Rishi, etc., or if the cover is just really cool, like the one of Shatter Me. (I actually haven’t read Shatter Me…I should.) Anyway, this is a great post!
Thank you so much! 😊 YEEES, I totally agree with the modern-day cute style! Well…you really should read Shatter Me, the inside is almost as pretty as the outside haha 😉 Thanks again for the sweet words 😘
Again, HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY, NYX! We are all getting old … there’s no stopping time
Now, I have a confession to make. I actually like the redesigned covers for The Wrath and the Dawn better than the originals. It’s just that it looks so much nicer side by side than the red and the blue, because I will never understand why each book in a series (however short or long) could possibly need a different color each time …
But Words in Deep Blue I love! So much so that I bought the hardcover edition while in Canada, fully well knowing that it would be way too heavy to take home and that I didn’t have any room haha
Thank you so much Kat! 😘😘😘 Yeah, growing old really sucks! Yeah, I get your point for the Wrath and the Dawn. Hahaha, well…you made the good choice you couldn’t possibly leave without it! 😅
I am totally influenced by how pretty a book cover is! I’ve bought loads just because the cover was gorgeous. One of my favourites is The Bear and the Nightingale.
Glad I’m not alone on this 🙈 Didn’t know that one, just checked it out on Goodread and WOW, that cover is so pretty! 😍
I absolutely love the Shatter Me cover, literally one of my favourites ever. I also like the Perks cover you’ve got on your list, I have a different cover but that one is definitely my favourite edition. Another cover I really like at the moment is The Names they Gave Us by Emery Lorde which is mainly white and has a tree on the front that looks like its pained in watercolour, it’s so pretty! Great post! 🙂
Yeees, the Shatter Me cover is like a piece of art! 😍 Yeah, I’ve seen the other cover for the Perks and it’s just not as pretty 😅 Just looked at that cover you mentionned and wow it’s so gorgeous, I love it! 😍 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I judge a book by it’s cover everytime! So far, Circe is my absolute fav!!
Glad I’m not the only one 🙈
Wonderful post Nyx! I love the cover for Eliza and Her Monsters, as well as When Dimple Met Rishi. I think those are super cute and convey the atmosphere of the book so well. I’m a big judger of a book by its cover, but I judge blurbs even harder haha. These days though, covers have been really extravagant and well-created.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😘😘 Yees, that’s exactly it! Those covers are just perfectly matching the story 😊 Yeaah, blurbs are so important! Apart from the cover, it’s really the thing that will make you buy a book or not. 🙂
I love the cover of Shatter Me too! While I do think that ‘eye’ covers have kind of saturated the YA book cover market, I can’t be mad at it because it’s so gorgeous. I seriously need to buy a hardcover set of the series! And Cinder!! It goes so perfectly with the retelling and cyborg vibe! Now that’s a good cover 🙂
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
Yeeees, that cover is like a piece of art! It could make a real painting or something 😊 Exactly, the Cinder cover goes perfectly with the story and it’s so intriguing, I love it! 😍
I love that version of Perks of Being a Wallflower! I have the regular movie cover, but this version is super good! I love it!
Yeeees, I love it so much! 😍😍
and the book per ser is lovely! ❤ and the movie is really good I think haha I am a big fan ❤
YEES and YES! 😍😍
A lot of books that are on my shelves! I totally agree on Cinder. I remember looking at the cover once in a while when I was reading it. I bought the Shatter Me series mainly for the cover….
Yaaay! 😊 Haha, it happens to me quite a lot! We should have posters of the prettiest book covers 😁
Happy belated birthday!!! I really like The Wrath and the Dawn one! Very mysterious 😊
Thank you! 😁 Yes, that’s exactly why I love it so much 😍
Also LOVE the cinder cover!! I haven’t read eliza and her monsters yet but I keep seeing it everywhere so I should probably pick it sometime…. (i somehow have no time anymore) Happy be-lated b day! Great post!!
Too many books so little time, haha 🙈 But yeah, you should totally read Eliza! I absolutely loved it 😊 Thank you so much 😘😘
Lovely post!!! I adore the covers for Cinder, the Wrath and the Dawn, Eliza, and Shatter Me! I unfortunately didn’t enjoy SM, but the cover is stunning! ❤️
Thanks! 😁 Yaaay! Yeah, either you love SM or you don’t, I guess it’s because of the writing, it’s quite original 😊
I have an embarrassing confession to make… I always thought those things on the cover in Words in Deep Blue were paint color swatches… I never took the time to look closer lol Mind blown 🙂
Oh my, you made me laugh so hard! 😂😂 Well…now you know haha 😉
I’ll have to check out some of these books! Beautiful covers, nice choices.💖😊 I’d love it if you checked out my blog: https://emilyryannblogblog.wordpress.com/
You really should, they are amazing! Thank you so much for stopping by 😘
Eliza and her Monsters has the cutest cover! One of the main reasons I wanted to read it. 😊
YEEES! I absolutely adore it 😍😍
Oh man the Perks of Being a Wallflower cover is just so amazing, it fits the story perfectly? Great list, great covers 😀
Yeees! 😁 Thank you so much 😘😘
Nice choices!! I would have the hardest time making this list becase I love SO MANY COVERS. I’m definitely drawn towards minimalist elements– but I do also love the cover of #Scandal. Also, AWAKEN is one I added to my TBR soley based on the cover.
I’m also a sucker for cool looking font & just overall prettiness. I think my fave cover (if I had to choose) would be Hysteria by Megan Miranda, Twenty Boy Summer by Sarah Ockler, or Pieces of Us by Maggie Gelbwasser.
Thank you so much! 😁 Haha, it took me SO much time to choose 🙈 Just looked your fave covers and they are pretty awesome 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
Awaken and Looking for Alaska are two of my favourite covers too! They’re both so pretty!
Yeeeees, I love them 😍😍
