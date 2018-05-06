Hi guys! How are you? How was your month? Mine was fine, it was my birthday and… I’m getting old, ugh. But I got to eat yummy italian food and got pretty sweet messages so… yaaay!

Today I’ve decided to talk about books covers! In our appearance-centered society, we’re all influenced by looks, we can’t deny it anymore. It’s the same thing with books, sometimes a pretty cover catches my eye and makes me want to pick it up whereas another one won’t attract me that much. It’s a shame really because I can miss some really great stories due to some really superficial reasons!

The book covers I really like are mostly with halves people on it, it’s like you get an idea for the characters but it doesn’t prevent your imagination from running wild. I also enjoy the series’ covers when they relate to each other and evolve as the story is unfolding. I’m drawn to artistic covers with a meaning behind it, pretty different shades of colors, a scenery bathed in sunshine… On the contrary, I don’t like to see a couple sucking face or half-naked people…it’s a no for me. I’m also not a fan of too dark covers with monsters or blood or creepy dolls (yeah, I’m a marshmallow…). There is also a small chance for me to pick up a book with only the title and a colored font…I need more, I need to feel like the story is calling out to me. So, without further ado, here’s my top 10 favorite book covers… TOP 10 FAVORITE BOOK COVERS :

1 – Cinder

The red heel, the title’s typeface, the robot vibe…YES, YES, YES!

2 – Eliza and her Monsters

This cover is dreamy! I LOVE the mix between the drawed characters and the real girl in the background with her hands full of paint.

3 – When Dimple met Rishi

A perfect candid picture! The orange color, the genuine smile and the title on the Starbucks cup, I’m picking it up without any second thoughts.

4 – The Wrath and the Dawn

It’s like a piece of art! That glorious red color and the little stars where you can get a glimpse of a mysterious woman.

5 – Scandal

I know I said I don’t like people kissing on covers but this one is cute! Plus, it’s an Instagram picture, that means this book deals with social media, I’m totally in.

6 – Shatter Me Just GORGEOUS! That eye with trees as lashes, I NEED to read this story, no questions asked. 7 – Awaken Love the fact that the title is written so small. SO intrigued by that jar full of flowers. It’s like something beautiful is stuck inside when it should be blooming outside. 8 – Looking for Alaska Minimalist, I want to stare at that cover all day long. 9 – The Perks of Being a Wallflower All that writing, the polaroid pictures…I already know that this book is going to make me FEEL! 10 – Words in Deep Blue A cover full of books?! Hell yes! Plus all those shades of blue, the title written in cursive…I want to dive right in and never look back.

What’s your take on book covers? Do you judge a book by it? Ever bought a book because the cover was SO pretty you HAD to take it with you?

What do you like to see on covers? What do you hate to see? What do you think of this idea to hide the book cover and only see the synopsis?

Let’s chat in comments 💬