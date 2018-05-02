Monthly wrap-up – April 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday and happy May! Is it just me, or is this year now going way too fast?!
April and spring finally came and went away. I was eagerly waiting for some sunshine and boy, we got it, with temperatures way higher than we are supposed to get in that month, but I can’t really complain.
I really wish I had more interesting things to say, but not much has happened in the month of April worth mentioning. I started the month 600 km away from home for the long weekend, but despite that little travelling getaway, I spent the month at work, trying to cope with everything happening all at once and everything suddenly falling onto me.
I really, really need a summer break.
OH NO WAIT. SOMETHING HAPPENED. It was my sister’s birthday on the 16th and you might have ran into her on this blog, since she posts once a month and is doing an amazing job. Also, just WISH HER A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY okay, to be honest I would loooooooooose my mind blogging if she weren’t here, so, there’s that. Happy birthday again, twinnie, best sister ever.
I’m hopeful for May, though, since we got quite a couple bank holidays here in France during this month, one where I’ll hopefully rest a little bit more, one where I’ll spend another quick couple days away from home and another one where I have no idea what I will end up doing. I guess we will see how things go.
A little spring month over on instagram:
Hello, I am 5 books ahead on my Goodreads challenge and I still feel like I’m not reading enough?? Book bloggers’ lives are hard. Still I feel pretty lucky to have read great books again this month.
Books I read
It was a fun read with great family vibes, even if it missed a bit of… something more for me to love it. You can already read my full review here.
I am a marshmallow and I LOVED THIS SO MUCH?? Buddy-read with the best Kat @ Life & Other Disasters. My full review’s up here!
A sweet and fun contemporary with GREAT father-daughter vibes, exactly my thing. Full review here!
This was way too addictive and amazing and twisted and I LOVED IT. Full review coming soon.
NEW FAVORITE BOOK OF ALL TIMES ALERT. READ IT right now. Full, gushing review coming soon!
Twisted back-stabbing ballerinas – I had a lot of fun with that one. Full review coming soon!
Yeah, I should totally get rid of that category at some point. I still want to write and I still want to edit my WIP, but I haven’t found the light just yet, despite reading about editing, trying to stare at my WIP and I don’t know, trying. I’m still and forever disappointed in myself about that. Someday I’ll manage to actually do something, but for now it’s just a bit, well, nothing is happening.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Book blogging discussions
Writing
Hello, my name is Marie and I can’t stop reading book blogs all month long. I wanted to feature so many blog posts in this month’s wrap-up, but…. I tried to control myself.
On reading and other discussions about books
- Swetlana@ The Caffeinated Bookworm talked about 8 Reasons To Read Backlist Titles
- Lois @ My Midnight Musing talked about Why I Don’t Set TBRs
- The Pixie Chronicles mentioned 8 types of diversity books need more of
- Elizabeth @ RedGal Musings talked about Goodreads Reviews vs Blog Reviews // How They’re Different & Why
- Beth @ Reading Every Night asks : Do You Feel You Have to Buy Books to be a “Good” Blogger?
- Marta @ The Cursed Books asks : Are trigger warnings important?
- allonsythornraxx OKAY, BUT WHY DO WE HATE BOOK-TO-MOVIE ADAPTATIONS, AGAIN??? // Let’s agree to disagree
- Kat @ Life & Other Disasters talks about tv shows and books in her Famous In Love: Book vs. TV Show
- Aimee @ Aimee Reads tells us What to Include in Contemporary Books with POC Characters
- Resh Susan @ The Book Satchel tells us How to Read 20 Books in One Month + My Personal Reading Schedule
- Pam @ Reverie Society writes a BRILLIANT DISCUSSION: Is there such thing as too much bookishness in our lives?
On book blogging
- May @ Forever & Everly shares; 4 Things that Stress Me Out (a Lot) as a Blogger + an Obviously Cure-all List of Things to Do to Lessen the Pressure
- Sim @ Flipping Through the Pages shares a new post in her blogging 101 series about Staying Legal Part 2 | Why and How of Writing a Blog’s Disclaimer
- Clara @ The Bookworm of Notre Dame shares How she balances book life, school life and work life
- Lashaan @ Bookidote asks us Why Do You Review?
- Avalinah @ Avalinah’s Books asks herself if We Create Too Much Content?
- @ We Live And Breathe Books talks about Review Pressure
How was April for you? Did you have a great month? Anything positive happened to you?
What was your favorite book this month? Let’s chat in comments!
20 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – April 2018”
I am glad that your month was so good 😊 Wee sometimes a quite month is good too 😜
And wow, you read so many good books this month. I am so glad that you loved TKAK ❤️ I wish to read Emergency Contact soon.
And where are you planning to go this month? Also, happy belated birthday to Nyx ❤️
And thank you for sharing my post 🙈
Aw thank you so much, Sim! I hope you will be able to get to Emergency Contact soon, I loved this book WAY too much haha ❤
Oh not far away, in the North of France, I make the trip every two months or something, it's not too, exotic haha. Looking forward to summer to finally book some holidays! 😀
You're so welcome, thank you for writing such a great post!! ❤
I have the same problem with my Goodreads challenge! I’m two books ahead right now (which is absolutely UNHEARD OF for me but somehow I keep telling myself I need to read more because I’m so behind on books I want to read and books I’ve accepted for review. I keep telling myself that what I’m reading now is perfectly fine but it’s a hard feeling to shake! It’s sounds like you’ve had a really great reading month though and I hope May is just as lovely 🙂
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
Oh I’m glad I’m not the only one feeling this way; Some people are reading so much and somehow I feel like what I read is never enough haha.
Thank you so, so much Laura, I hope you’ll have a lovely May as well 🙂 x
I hope you enjoy your holidays! I wish I had more of those at work, haha! And happy belated birthday to your sister!
Oh it’s just bank holidays and not, really holidays, unfortunately, just one day here and there haha. But well, I’ll take what I can get 😛
Thank you so much Angela!! I hope you’ll have a wonderful May 🙂
Great wrap-up! And gaaaah I’m so happy that you loved Emergency Contact too!!!! ❤
YAY YOU LOVED IT TOO?? This makes me so happy, I just fell in love with it all and I can’t stop thinking about it haha. It was brilliant.
I hope you’ll have a lovely May, Flavia!! ❤
Thank you so much for mentioning my post, it means a lot that you enjoyed it, Marie!
I’m glad you enjoyed To Kill A Kingdom, I just read your review and the book sounds amazing!
You’re so welcome, I loved it, thank you for sharing it 😀
I hope you’ll give To Kill a Kingdom a shot someday, it really was amaazing 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, hope you’ll have a wonderful month! 🙂 x
You April kinda seemed like mine! While I did a few things, it wasn’t anything super crazy or anything. As always you read loads, luckily for me, I’m gonna wait for your full reviews in order to add them to my list, aha! Happy May Marie xxx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
Aww, well I hope you’ll find new books to add to your list then 🙂 I’m glad you overall had a calm month as well. Hope that May will treat you well, Melina, thank you so much for your sweet words! ❤
Guees, it was an okay month a bit for everyone. And sorry for your WIP. For some reasons I managed to pick up mine a little bit and I was really happy about it. Plus it was the first time I was writing directly in English.
The only intereresting thing is that I need to prepare for exams. I’m trying to keep it calm. Really calm,
I’m so, so happy to hear that, yay!! I hope you’ll be able to keep on going and that you’ll have tons of fun with your WIP 😀
Best of luck for your exams, I’ll be cheering you on ❤ Have a lovely May, Camilla!! ❤
HAAAAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY, NYX!!!!! ❤
And Marie, I am glad you liked All of This is True! I am looking forward to that review and reading it myself one day. Lygia is such a cool author. I hope you get to enjoy the bank holidays and some days off. You deserve them!!
And thanks so much for featuring my poooost ❤ You da best!
I’ll pass on the message, but I’m 200% sure she says thank you, for the birthday wishes and ALL the shows recommendations you pass on all the time 😛
I expected to like this book, but it was sooooo addictive, I loved it so much. I can’t wait for you to read it 😀
Thank you so much, Kat, you’re the sweetest ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
I feel you on struggling with writing, Marie. I’ve always wanted to be a writer. My love of books really developed alongside my love for writing but I’m in a total rut there myself. I feel like I have all these great ideas, and then just sit there and judge myself for even trying to put a pen to paper or fingers to keys and actually write. It’s a horrible feeling. I hope it passes for both of us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is the worst feeling, I’m so sorry to hear you’re struggling as well I hope you will be able to get past this and write, I’m sure you have amazing stories waiting to be put on paper – or well, on the computer! Did you ever try NaNoWriMo? It helped me in kick-starting my writing a couple years back for sure 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Sometimes nothing big happening is a great thing!
You’re right, calm months are good, too! I hope you’ll have a lovely May! ❤
