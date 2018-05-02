Monthly wrap-up – April 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday and happy May! Is it just me, or is this year now going way too fast?!

April and spring finally came and went away. I was eagerly waiting for some sunshine and boy, we got it, with temperatures way higher than we are supposed to get in that month, but I can’t really complain.

I really wish I had more interesting things to say, but not much has happened in the month of April worth mentioning. I started the month 600 km away from home for the long weekend, but despite that little travelling getaway, I spent the month at work, trying to cope with everything happening all at once and everything suddenly falling onto me.

I really, really need a summer break.

OH NO WAIT. SOMETHING HAPPENED. It was my sister’s birthday on the 16th and you might have ran into her on this blog, since she posts once a month and is doing an amazing job. Also, just WISH HER A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY okay, to be honest I would loooooooooose my mind blogging if she weren’t here, so, there’s that. Happy birthday again, twinnie, best sister ever.

I’m hopeful for May, though, since we got quite a couple bank holidays here in France during this month, one where I’ll hopefully rest a little bit more, one where I’ll spend another quick couple days away from home and another one where I have no idea what I will end up doing. I guess we will see how things go.

Hello, I am 5 books ahead on my Goodreads challenge and I still feel like I’m not reading enough?? Book bloggers’ lives are hard. Still I feel pretty lucky to have read great books again this month.

Books I read

It was a fun read with great family vibes, even if it missed a bit of… something more for me to love it. You can already read my full review here.

I am a marshmallow and I LOVED THIS SO MUCH?? Buddy-read with the best Kat @ Life & Other Disasters. My full review’s up here!



A sweet and fun contemporary with GREAT father-daughter vibes, exactly my thing. Full review here!

This was way too addictive and amazing and twisted and I LOVED IT. Full review coming soon.

NEW FAVORITE BOOK OF ALL TIMES ALERT. READ IT right now. Full, gushing review coming soon!



Twisted back-stabbing ballerinas – I had a lot of fun with that one. Full review coming soon!

Yeah, I should totally get rid of that category at some point. I still want to write and I still want to edit my WIP, but I haven’t found the light just yet, despite reading about editing, trying to stare at my WIP and I don’t know, trying. I’m still and forever disappointed in myself about that. Someday I’ll manage to actually do something, but for now it’s just a bit, well, nothing is happening.

Book reviews

Bookish discussions

Book blogging discussions

Writing

Hello, my name is Marie and I can’t stop reading book blogs all month long. I wanted to feature so many blog posts in this month’s wrap-up, but…. I tried to control myself.

On reading and other discussions about books

On book blogging

