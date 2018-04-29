The 2nd Annual Book Bloggers Awards : my nominations and showering you with love

This is without a doubt, the hardest blog post I ever hard to write.

I wasn’t too aware of the book bloggers awards last year and, to be honest, I am kind of mad at myself that I just missed an opportunity to talk about some of my favorite bloggers. I’m thrilled to be able to take part, even if writing down this post was the worst kind of torture, because I want to love everyone and to nominate every single blogger I know, because it’s such an incredible community.

I’ll admit it, the only way I found out about it was because other bloggers thought it was a good idea to nominate me. For multiple categories. I seem completely jaded writing this, but I’m just like this:

I feel way too lucky that you – you will recognize yourself – wanted to nominate me and I can’t thank you enough, not only everyone that nominated me, but every SINGLE person taking the time to visit my blog, leaving me a sweet comment and overall making me emotional every single day with your sweetness and love. I DO NOT DESERVE YOU.

ENOUGH RAMBLINGS, here are my nominations for the wonderful Book Blogger Awards, that were created by the amazing Joce @ Write Through the Night.

Best Pre-Teen/Teen Book Blogger (13-19)

May @ Forever & Everly is one of my favorite bloggers, without a doubt. She writes amazing discussions, she’s so bright and wonderfully sweet and oh, so real in everything she writes. Her blogging voice is A+ and if you don’t know her, you’re totally crazy.

Ilsa @ A Whisper of Ink is another amazingly wonderful book blogger writing incredible posts, reviews and overall an amazing human being.

Best Adult Book Blogger (20+)

Lia @ Lost In A Story is wonderful -and her blog just looks SO PRETTY OKAY. She also happens to be so, very sweet and just an amazing blogger overall with GREAT recommendations and reviews.

Swetlana @ Caffeinated Bookworm Life is such a wonderful book blogger as well. She writes amazing blog posts, reviews and discussions and I just appreciate her blog so much.

Sim @ Flipping Through Pages is such an amazing blogger as well. From her reviews to her discussion posts and her blogging help kind of posts, I admire everything she puts out there so, so much and really deserves all the love.

Best Book Blogger from an Underrepresented/Minority Group

I really want to give a shout out to Avery @ Red Rocket Panda, because I appreciate his blog so much, from his reviews to his discussion and his features, I really think he deserves much, much love.

Young Adult

I read 99% of young adult book blogs and it was pretty hard to nominate someone for that category, but I think I really want to go with my rising star here and talk about Marta @ The Cursed Books, because she deserves all the awards and have an amazing, rising gorgeous blog and I believe she’s one of the best.

Literary Fiction / Classics / Poetry

Holly @ NutFree Nerd is a wonderful book blogger I’ve known and followed for years now. Aside from sharing her Oxford adventures and making me all dreamy, she talks about books and classics a lot and just makes me want to read everything. And she is the sweetest.

Mystery and Thriller

Meggy @ Chocolatenwaffles is my French sweechie and I couldn’t not mention her for this category. I’m not a big mystery and thrillers reader, but I love reading her amazing reviews. If you’re fond of the genre or just looking for an incredible blogger, she’s the one to go to.

Best book reviews

Caro @ The Bookcheshire Cat writes the most amazing reviews ever. They’re always SO thoughtful, well-written and talks about every aspect of the books without ever being boring or too long. There’s never enough. Her recs are on point and she is one of the sweetest bloggers ever.

Joey @ Thoughts and Afterthoughts knows how to talk about his books, that’s for sure. Even if he is massively known for his low, medium and 2,342 kind of ratings (sorry, Joey. This is what you’re known for), he also happens to just know his stuff and read critically and just write BRILLIANT reviews okay. I’m a fan, have been for three years (and I’m so old now ugh).

Zoie @ Whisked Away By Words. I’ll admit that I am not sure if she entirely counts as a book blogger, she also posts lifestyle posts and other traveling tales that blow me away, but her book reviews are incredible. Thoughtful and always so beautifully written, she deserves that shout out.

Best Book Recommendations

Kat @ Life & Other Disasters is my to-go-to person whenever I need a book recommendation or a new book to buy (or a TV show as well… we’re talking about book blogging here, but you know, we all love tv shows as well. GO TO HER seriously). Mainly because she knows me by heart, but also because she is just THAT GREAT okay.

Beth @ Reading Every Night made me discover so many amazing books and series for years now and I am forever thankful for that. Big fantasy reader, she also will recommend the retellings you’ll fall in love with and the occasional, unforgettable contemporary read.

I also want to talk about Shanti & Shar @ Virtually Read, because I appreciate reading their reviews so much and it’s thanks to a review I read of the Loneliest Girl that I wanted to read it and I LOVED IT. Plus, they made me add other books to my TBR and they are both incredibly sweet bloggers and I appreciate them so much.

Prettiest Bookshelf

Jeann @ Happy Indulgence has the prettiest bookshelves I have ever seen in my life and I am such a fan. I admit that she deserves all of the other blogging awards, too, because she is such a strong voice in the community and I love her blog so much.

Best Discussion Posts

Lu @ It’s Lu Again has some of the greatest discussion posts, from insecurities to ARCs to reading to, well, everything, I just happen to love every topic she tackles, brilliantly and with her witty, unique voice.

Trang & Lashaan @ Bookidote are some of my favorite book bloggers as well. I really wanted to nominate them for the best discussions part, because I love reading all of their discussions SO much, they’re always so entertaining and thoughtful.

Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings writes such entertaining and amazing discussion posts, I’m having the time of my life reading these. She also happens to be such a friendly blogger.

Most Engaged in the Community

Avalina @ Avalinah’s Books is a superhero. She does so much for the blogging community with her support groups of internatinal and new bloggers and overall spreads a lot of love and I admire that so, so much.

Kathy @ Books & Munches is one of my recent favorites – because I haven’t known her or her blog for long, but she deserves awards for her sweetness – she could also go in the friendliest blogger category! – and her engagement. She’s always leaving the best, most thoughtful comments and just overall brings a smile on my face.

Blog Aesthetic

Pam @ Reverie Society has such a gorgeous blog, I can’t. I love it way too much and admire it everytime I stop by. She also happens to be one of my favorite bloggers and deserves more and more recognition.

Aimee @ Aimee Reads also has aesthetics goals, if you ask me. Her graphics look amazing and her blog overall just make my eyes GO LIKE, THIS IS SO PRETTY.

Best personality / friendliest member of the community

Kat @ Life & Other Disasters is my favorite, like, seriously. I know I am totally biaised for that question, but Kat is the best and someone you can just so easily chat with, about, everything. I have no idea what you’re doing if you don’t know her, because she’s amazing.

Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner is one of the bloggers I am always looking forward to chat with. She is always so adorable and thoughtful in every comment she leaves and is exactly one of my favorite person in the blogging community.

Marta @ The Cursed Books is another of my favorite ones, and…. I’m also totally biaised, but I don’t even care. I remember leaving a comment on her blog months and months ago and how friendly she was and still is, every single day, with me and everyone in the community.

Best New Book Blogger (created blog after July 2017)

Tiffany @ Read By Tiffany only started blogging not that long ago, but I’m such a fan of her blog, her blog posts, her personality, everything shining through her blog posts overall. I can’t wait to see her grow and become everyone’s favorites.

Best Overall Book Blogger

NOMINATING PEOPLE IS SO HARD I WANT TO NOMINATE EVERYONE. I refuse to answer to this, sorry.

Okay, so this post was very, very hard to write, and here I thought it would take me five minutes, but I just want to thank everyone and hug everyone, because I am a marshmallow. I apologize if you are not finding yourselves in these lines, I wish I could talk about every single blogger here, because everyone deserves the love and recognition, you’re all doing AMAZING.

Did you also do your nominations for these book bloggers awards? Were you ever nominated or won an award? YOU DESERVE IT OKAY.

What are some of your favorite bloggers? Recognize any of these in my list? If not, you should check them out because they’re all incredible.