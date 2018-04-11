How the hell do you review a book?!

I am not pretending that I am an expert at reviewing books, or that my reviews are the best ones around. Let’s face it, 50% of the time, I’m losing my mind because I feel like my reviews are not interesting and do not make sense.

Despite their unpopularity around the blogosphere, reviews still matter a whole lot. They help us discover new books, they help and make authors happy and, well, they are letting us scream a bunch of nonsense about the books we love and / or hated. Also, we can bond and become best friends with someone, all starting with a review of a book we both love. No, seriously, I’m sure that happens. Books bind us.

yeah, sorry. couldn’t resist with that GIF.

That being said, reviewing a book isn’t an easy business, at all. When I first started blogging three and a half years ago (wait. I’m old????), I had NO idea whatever the heck I was supposed to do. I just wanted to talk about books. Quickly, I found out that there is no right formula to review a book, that everyone has their own recipe, whether they want to add salt and pepper because they’re extra salty, or a bunch of marshmallows on the lot because they’re soft and sweet and mushy (okay, that’s me).

Today, friends, I’m here to help and tell you how the hell you’re supposed to review a book. Or, at least, how you can do it, whether you’re starting, at a loss for how to review your next books, or are just curious about my own reviewing process. Lots of ramblings involved here, I apologize.

Reviewing a book starts the moment you are reading said book.

I know, that sounds really… scholar and I don’t even use that method all the time, but thing is: we bookworms read LOADS of books. I read maybe one or two books per week when I’m quick, yet I only write one review per week. You know what’s happening next… by the time I want to review that second book, I already read a third book and forgot everything that happened, especially all of the characters’ names.

Basically, I am screwed.

I am using a small notebook to write down all of my thoughts about the book – while I read when I think about it, once I’m done when I don’t. Sometimes, I forget, I’ll admit it, but I try my best to do so, just, you know, in case I forget why I liked or hated the book. I also know some people using sticky notes to mark down passages and things. You can also use your phone to take some notes, you can also trust your memory if you’re anything unlike me.

Or you can review the book right after you’ve read it. If you do that… PEOPLE, YOU ARE MAGIC.

When you review the book: think about all the things. Especially your own feelings.

I have said it before when I talked about ratings: I am a rate-on-feelings kind of person. Meaning that, if some technical aspects of the books matter, well, if I cried, it will matter more.

Yet, when I review, I obviously try to think about all of the different aspects of a book, which I’ll write down right here because why not. Here are my points and what I think of when I review a book.

The characters : Did I enjoy them? Did I root for them or did not care? Did they make dumbass decisions? did I spend my time wanting to smash their head on a table or something? Were they relatable? (Bonus point if they were).

: Did I enjoy them? Did I root for them or did not care? Did they make dumbass decisions? did I spend my time wanting to smash their head on a table or something? Were they relatable? (Bonus point if they were). The pacing : basically… was I ever bored?!

: basically… was I ever bored?! The world-building : this judgment happens a whole lot more in fantasy books and else, not in contemporaries, but… did I feel transported, or did I not get it?

: this judgment happens a whole lot more in fantasy books and else, not in contemporaries, but… did I feel transported, or did I not get it? The writing : was it beautiful, over-flowery, did I have a hard time following the story because of it? Did I want to cry because it’s so pretty?

: was it beautiful, over-flowery, did I have a hard time following the story because of it? Did I want to cry because it’s so pretty? The themes : what was this book about? Did I enjoy the issues it tackled? Was it smooth or just blunt and stupid??

: what was this book about? Did I enjoy the issues it tackled? Was it smooth or just blunt and stupid?? THE FEELINGS: basically, did I cry? Did I laugh? Was I ever stressed out about what would happen next? WAS I OBSESSED?? Did I feel all of the things, or did I feel kind of detached from the whole story?

I tend to write paragraphs dedicated to characters, to world-building and a little bit of the themes, but I never have a fixed structure, because… I decide when I write my reviews how I want to do so.

The feelings part take a whole lot more space than anything else in this, to be honest. If the world-building didn’t entirely satisfy me, but I cried my eyes out, rating will still be kind of high. I like books to make me FEEL THINGS. I’m here to be destroyed by books, basically it’s my purpose while reading, okay? Okay.

Whether I liked or hated the book, I always try and think of why others might enjoy the book and recommend it to people. We love recommendations, even if we cry afterwards because we have too many books to read.

Make your reviews stand out – or just make people read them

That’s probably one of the hardest things to do and I am not even sure why I’m making this a paragraph, but let me try.

There are so many book bloggers, so many reviewers, so many reviews out there, it’s almost impossible to stand out. If you find an original idea to review your books, in GIFs, in verse, writing your review upside down or just using three words, you are brilliant. I am not that brilliant, yet I do want people to take time to read my reviews and leave a comment on them, to chat about books with me. That’s what I am here for, after all.

Okay, we don’t get graded on it, but we do sit around and talk about books. THIS IS FABULOUS.

Here are a list of things I know are working, when it comes to make your book reviews, just… prettier and easier to read:

Don’t write massive paragraphs (or try not to. I know I need to work on that sometimes)

(or try not to. I know I need to work on that sometimes) Use images! Separators! Titles! Quotes ! ANYTHING to give your review space to breathe.

! ANYTHING to give your review space to breathe. Switch things up! I write mini-reviews, bullet-point reviews and normal reviews . I personally like switching things up and I know that bullet-points review work better because they’re easy to read.

. I personally like switching things up and I know that bullet-points review work better because they’re easy to read. Ask questions, or ask for recommendations at the end of your post. Or just put recommendations or similar books on here – definitely something I like seeing, too, because well, if you haven’t read the book, maybe you’ve read one of the recs and you’ll be there to comment on that. I’m sneaky like that.

After reviewing, I’m… well, still screaming about the book because why not.

Once I posted my review on my blog, I usually still want to scream about it, so I usually:

Share it on social media -but tag the author ONLY when it’s a 5-stars reviews. Be polite, people.

-but tag the author ONLY when it’s a 5-stars reviews. Be polite, people. Share it on goodreads, amazon, barnes & nobles etc, basically all of the retails website you can think of, because this helps authors a lot, as well. I know I need to work on that, but it’s good, DO IT.

Once all of this is done, well…I just wait for the next book, the next review and everything to start up again.

On a sidenote, I am not reviewing every single book I read, because I am way too slow of a reviewer, because I also am a lazy bean and just… because sometimes, I don’t want to. That’s okay, too.

I wrote this because I am really sneaky and I definitely want to know what your reviewing process is like, so…

Do you use a notebook, sticky notes or something while you read, to prepare for reviewing, or not at all?

Do you write paragraphs for characters, world-building, etc, or not?

Do you use different reviews-format, or not? What are your favorites reviews to write? Are you extra-salty or marshmallow-y like me? I’d love to know your thoughts and tips on the topic!