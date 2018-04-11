How the hell do you review a book?!

I am not pretending that I am an expert at reviewing books, or that my reviews are the best ones around. Let’s face it, 50% of the time, I’m losing my mind because I feel like my reviews are not interesting and do not make sense.
Despite their unpopularity around the blogosphere, reviews still matter a whole lot. They help us discover new books, they help and make authors happy and, well, they are letting us scream a bunch of nonsense about the books we love and / or hated. Also, we can bond and become best friends with someone, all starting with a review of a book we both love. No, seriously, I’m sure that happens. Books bind us.
yeah, sorry. couldn’t resist with that GIF.
That being said, reviewing a book isn’t an easy business, at all. When I first started blogging three and a half years ago (wait. I’m old????), I had NO idea whatever the heck I was supposed to do. I just wanted to talk about books. Quickly, I found out that there is no right formula to review a book, that everyone has their own recipe, whether they want to add salt and pepper because they’re extra salty, or a bunch of marshmallows on the lot because they’re soft and sweet and mushy (okay, that’s me).
Today, friends, I’m here to help and tell you how the hell you’re supposed to review a book. Or, at least, how you can do it, whether you’re starting, at a loss for how to review your next books, or are just curious about my own reviewing process. Lots of ramblings involved here, I apologize.
Reviewing a book starts the moment you are reading said book.
I know, that sounds really… scholar and I don’t even use that method all the time, but thing is: we bookworms read LOADS of books. I read maybe one or two books per week when I’m quick, yet I only write one review per week. You know what’s happening next… by the time I want to review that second book, I already read a third book and forgot everything that happened, especially all of the characters’ names.
Basically, I am screwed.
I am using a small notebook to write down all of my thoughts about the book – while I read when I think about it, once I’m done when I don’t. Sometimes, I forget, I’ll admit it, but I try my best to do so, just, you know, in case I forget why I liked or hated the book. I also know some people using sticky notes to mark down passages and things. You can also use your phone to take some notes, you can also trust your memory if you’re anything unlike me.
Or you can review the book right after you’ve read it. If you do that… PEOPLE, YOU ARE MAGIC.
When you review the book: think about all the things. Especially your own feelings.
I have said it before when I talked about ratings: I am a rate-on-feelings kind of person. Meaning that, if some technical aspects of the books matter, well, if I cried, it will matter more.
Yet, when I review, I obviously try to think about all of the different aspects of a book, which I’ll write down right here because why not. Here are my points and what I think of when I review a book.
- The characters: Did I enjoy them? Did I root for them or did not care? Did they make dumbass decisions? did I spend my time wanting to smash their head on a table or something? Were they relatable? (Bonus point if they were).
- The pacing: basically… was I ever bored?!
- The world-building: this judgment happens a whole lot more in fantasy books and else, not in contemporaries, but… did I feel transported, or did I not get it?
- The writing: was it beautiful, over-flowery, did I have a hard time following the story because of it? Did I want to cry because it’s so pretty?
- The themes: what was this book about? Did I enjoy the issues it tackled? Was it smooth or just blunt and stupid??
- THE FEELINGS: basically, did I cry? Did I laugh? Was I ever stressed out about what would happen next? WAS I OBSESSED?? Did I feel all of the things, or did I feel kind of detached from the whole story?
I tend to write paragraphs dedicated to characters, to world-building and a little bit of the themes, but I never have a fixed structure, because… I decide when I write my reviews how I want to do so.
The feelings part take a whole lot more space than anything else in this, to be honest. If the world-building didn’t entirely satisfy me, but I cried my eyes out, rating will still be kind of high. I like books to make me FEEL THINGS. I’m here to be destroyed by books, basically it’s my purpose while reading, okay? Okay.
Whether I liked or hated the book, I always try and think of why others might enjoy the book and recommend it to people. We love recommendations, even if we cry afterwards because we have too many books to read.
Make your reviews stand out – or just make people read them
That’s probably one of the hardest things to do and I am not even sure why I’m making this a paragraph, but let me try.
There are so many book bloggers, so many reviewers, so many reviews out there, it’s almost impossible to stand out. If you find an original idea to review your books, in GIFs, in verse, writing your review upside down or just using three words, you are brilliant. I am not that brilliant, yet I do want people to take time to read my reviews and leave a comment on them, to chat about books with me. That’s what I am here for, after all.
Okay, we don’t get graded on it, but we do sit around and talk about books. THIS IS FABULOUS.
Here are a list of things I know are working, when it comes to make your book reviews, just… prettier and easier to read:
- Don’t write massive paragraphs (or try not to. I know I need to work on that sometimes)
- Use images! Separators! Titles! Quotes! ANYTHING to give your review space to breathe.
- Switch things up! I write mini-reviews, bullet-point reviews and normal reviews. I personally like switching things up and I know that bullet-points review work better because they’re easy to read.
- Ask questions, or ask for recommendations at the end of your post. Or just put recommendations or similar books on here – definitely something I like seeing, too, because well, if you haven’t read the book, maybe you’ve read one of the recs and you’ll be there to comment on that. I’m sneaky like that.
After reviewing, I’m… well, still screaming about the book because why not.
Once I posted my review on my blog, I usually still want to scream about it, so I usually:
- Share it on social media -but tag the author ONLY when it’s a 5-stars reviews. Be polite, people.
- Share it on goodreads, amazon, barnes & nobles etc, basically all of the retails website you can think of, because this helps authors a lot, as well. I know I need to work on that, but it’s good, DO IT.
Once all of this is done, well…I just wait for the next book, the next review and everything to start up again.
On a sidenote, I am not reviewing every single book I read, because I am way too slow of a reviewer, because I also am a lazy bean and just… because sometimes, I don’t want to. That’s okay, too.
I wrote this because I am really sneaky and I definitely want to know what your reviewing process is like, so…
Do you use a notebook, sticky notes or something while you read, to prepare for reviewing, or not at all?
Do you write paragraphs for characters, world-building, etc, or not?
Do you use different reviews-format, or not? What are your favorites reviews to write? Are you extra-salty or marshmallow-y like me? I’d love to know your thoughts and tips on the topic!
22 thoughts on “How the hell do you review a book?!”
I think of my reviews as more rants, hah. I can’t help it sometimes, but for me I tend to keep them as spoiler free as possible, I personally think it’s up to the reader to make their own thoughts on any book, but I mean book blogging is my hobby, I just try to keep it low key and fun 😃 it’s not fun when you start to question your reviewing 😥
Well, you’re certainly doing this the right way if you’re keeping it low key and fun, that’s why we are here for, to have to have fun and talk about books 😀 And reading rants is fuuuuun haha, I know I love it 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! 😀 x
marie u are godsend you’ve given me so many good tips and tricks???????????
AWWw stop it you’re way too sweet 😭😭😭
Ooookay. So. The magic of Kathy’s reviewing process – since I have those periods of times where I’m able to post three a week and [yeah we know that period’s over now.]
– I use sticky notes but mainly to not lose certain quotes and for my munches. Like, most books give me different options for my munches and I have to take a minute to make a decision on which one to use, okay?! Apart from that I sometimes use a sticky note for passages that totally hit me in the face and which I want to mention in my review one way or another.
– I use paragraphs because I simply like to.. well, I just like it that way.
– I stick to my format every single time going over the different aspects, divided in “the good” and “the bad”. I just like it that way. I highlight the “summary” of the aspect and that’s it.
– I love the raving ones most, haha. All the love to those books and to get to share my giant feelings on them. ❤
On another note [actually not but hey], I recently talked to someone about when / how I write my reviews and she tried it out herself and was sold, so sharing in case anyone is interested:
I often take some time when I'm in the middle of a book to create a draft and get some bullet points written out. Thoughts I'm having at that exact moment, feelings, things that bother me, things I love. When I finish the book I do the same. Often makes me conclude things I wouldn't have otherwise since I get to compare my views at the middle of the book with the end of it. [And if you suddenly have an "AHA!"-moment about something you really want to mention in your review, you can just add it to the bullet points.]
In any case, you pretty much have your entire review in bullet points already and the only thing left to do is write it out the way you want it to be. No more having to wreck your brain to remember certain events / names because you're sure to have mentioned it in the bullet points.
[Me hoping this helped because darn this is a lot of text.]
KATHY YOU ARE THE BEST SERIOUSLY 😭 Thank you so much for taking the time to write this comment and sharing your process with me, this certainly helps me and I hope it will help others, too!!
I really like that idea of writing down things while you’re in the middle of the story and comparing that to what you write when you’re done with the book overall, I never thought of that but it’s brilliant!! Thank you – I’ll have to try it out for my next read and see how it works out 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I won’t do reviews because I can’t write them…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
What, I am sure you can write reviews, it’s not that complicated, really 🙂 you don’t have to write novels, you can just write how you feel about a certain book 😀 x
This is one of my all-time favorite posts of yours! I am also guilty of writing paragraphs on paragraphs for reviews (still trying to figure out how I can bang out a 800 word review post in under an hour but it takes me more time to write a 500 word academic response??). I’ve been trying to make my reviews a bit more unique lately by creating fun captions in their titles, and Parks & Recreation GIFs have increasingly found a home in my reviews.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, thank you SO much, this means so much to me, you’re too sweet 😭 ❤
Same here, words just flow when we are talking about something we love, a.k.a books, I guess, haha 🙂
It's so great that you're trying fun captions, I love these kind of things 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Really helpful post! I use the Notes on my Kindle while i’m reading to plan the reviews, it also helps to mark the important quotes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, so glad you enjoyed this 😀
I really need to use the tools my e-reader offer, light highlighting things and everything haha, I too often forget about that!
This is really helpful! I’ve tried using the sucky note/notebook method but I can never remember to write my notes as I read… I should probably try harder to do it though.
Oh I completely understand, I have the hardest time remembering to take notes AS I read… more often than not, I take some notes at the end of the book, but then, I’m sure that I forget some things hahaha. We need to try harder haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Hahaha, I love this post 😂! It’s very helpful to know how you break down your reviews by reflecting on those specific points. I like the fact that all your reviews or uniform then. It’s definitely more systematic than how I create mine.
I also jot down notes while reading—always in bullet points—and then try to create whole paragraphs from each point. Sometimes the points collapse into each other or expand into separate paragraphs depending on how relevant they are to each other or how much I have to say about them. My reviews differ from each other as a result because you’ll only read about the pacing, characters, world-building, etc. of a book if I took note of it while reading 😁.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed this post 😀
I feel like it really helps to write things down while we read, or after reading. My memory sucks, so it helps me remember things better ahaha. I think it’s amazing, the way you do, at least all of your reviews end up being different and… you never know what you will write or how 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂 x
I take notes while I’m reading too, either copying quotes or just noting how things make me feel or issues I see with the book. I use the Evernote app on my phone because it’s always with me!
Oh yay, that’s great!! I like using a notebook, but sometimes I forget it… At least that doesn’t happen with the phone haha 😀
Thank you so much for your comment, Nicole 😀
I use sticky notes in my physical books to mark things that are important. When I use my kindle, I highlight/note a lot. But I still try to write my review within 48 hours because I tend to forget everything as I’m reading the next book. I’m amazed at people who write 10 reviews all at once. I doubt I will ever be able to do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You write your reviews in less than 48 hours after reading the book?! Okay now I am amazed. I always take forever to get started with my reviews haha I really need to try and do this as well someday haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I review most books I read on goodreads and then physical ARCs have reviews on my blog…WELL THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO BE ANYWAYS. If it’s a review copy, I use little sticky tabs for quotes. I like reading on my Kindle when I can because then I can note and highlight my thoughts. I normally read physical copies so… I always forget to write down my thoughts. I used to review right after I finished a book but not It takes me longer to compile reviews so I normally write “RTC” which I DO follow through with. I LOVE BEING SALTY but I mostly enjoy books so I cannot be!??!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m glad I’m not the only one, I have the WORST memory, yet for some reason, I also always forget to take notes, to remember the book when I can finally write the review… It’s an endless cycle hahaha.
I think… in a way, it’s great, because it’s better to love most of the books you read than to have to be salty all the time? At least I feel like it is hahaha 🙂
Thank you SO much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤ ❤
