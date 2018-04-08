10 underrated books that no one talks about but should

Ever heard of Children of Blood and Bone? Yeah, me neither.

Okay, I’m just kidding. In the sea of young adult books being released this year, every year, forever, there are books you can’t help but hear about. Books you can’t help but want to read, not necessarily because you even want to, but just because they are SO hyped, you can’t help being curious about these.

Today, I’m here to hype up some books you never heard of, or books you’ve seen passing by, but never really stopped to watch. Books you might have read and enjoyed, books you might have heard of, but not paid attention to, too much. Books you are NOT screaming about, but seriously, I don’t know why, because you should.

So, if you let me, I will now talk about some books I absolutely LOVED, or just really enjoyed, that also deserves the spotlight as much as every other book. Also, you can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

The already released books, a.k.a books you should read as soon as you can

Sanctuary Bay, by Laura J. Burns & Melinda Metz

Usually, thrillers are not my kind of read, but I am a huge fan of boarding school settings and, damn. Sanctuary Bay was one hell of a rollercoaster, one where you start reading and you expect one thing and, when you close the book after the last page, well… you’re completely stunned. It’s mysterious, captivating, the characters are really good to follow and flawed and there are diverse characters, too. I’m so sad that no one read this book. PUT THIS ON YOUR TBR, friends.

Radio Silence, by Alice Oseman

Okay, by now maybe you realized that I am a fan of everything Alice Oseman does. The girl is so talented and she is younger than me, which makes me a bit mad haha. Her latest book, releasing in May, I Was Born For This, seems to be getting a lot of hype and I appreciate that SO much. While you wait, though, it would be a fantastic idea to read Radio Silence, her sophomore novel. It’s about school pressure, it has a biracial main character, bisexual, demisexual characters and great diversity, it’s about friendship, identity, and it is oh so very amazing and relatable.

More than this, by Patrick Ness.

All of Patrick Ness’ books are sort-of getting a lot of hype, yet I feel like More Than This is a bit forgotten?! More people need to be talking about this, because so, far, it’s my favorite book by him. I’m not going to talk too much about it, since I don’t want to get into spoilers,but… just go into this BLIND. Like, completely. You will be blown away.

This is how it happened, by Paula Stokes

If you’re a regular reader on my blog (thank you, also, I love you very very much), you might remember my review for that one and my love for it. The characters are amazing, the story is so very beautiful and the settings are so very cool as well. Basically, if you’re a fan of contemporaries dealing with social media, online shaming, drows driving, GREAT friendships and families. What are you waiting for.

Girl Out of Water, by Laura Silverman

Okay, friends. WHY isn’t this book more hyped?! Seriously, it should be. Laura Silverman’s debut was incredible – she wrote a beautiful story with incredible family vibes, character development, one of the cutest love interest there is and it talks about finding your own home. It’s beautiful and I want to cry and re-read it.

The Forbidden Wish, by Jessica Khoury

SERIOUSLY. I’m going to scream about that one until the end of time if I have to. It’s an Aladdin retelling with a brilliant and fierce main character, incredible world-building, gorgeous writing, love and friendship and what are you still doing there and NOT reading this book?!

Other books I might be mentioning here

but won’t talk about too much, because otherwise this post would be 10 000 words long…

The books releasing soon – let me hype you up all the books that don’t release until forever (sorry)

When you were everything, by Ashley Woodfolk

Ashley Woodfolk’s debut, The Beauty That Remains, was a wonderfully heartbreaking kind of book. Her next book is going to be about friendships and I AM SO HERE FOR THIS.

Always never yours, by Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

Isn’t this book cover the most adorable one you’ve ever seen? No? Okay. I’m not here to talk about book covers anyway. I still don’t understand how the heck I got lucky enough to read this book already (I’m still crying tbh), but I don’t regret it at all and I want EVERYONE to add this on their radar as well. It seems like an usual YA contemporary, yet it’s different. It’s fun, adorable, there is theatre, romance, and our main character is amazing, bold and incredible overall.

You asked for perfect, by Laura Silverman

Okay, so I mentioned Laura Silverman’s book above, but just TAKE A LOOK at that synopsis for her next book and tell me that doesn’t sound amazing. Struggles with academic success, tons of perfectionnism and hello, the hint of a little romance maybe? Why is this releasing in almost a year???

Final Draft, Riley Redgate

Why isn’t everyone talking about Riley Redgate? She is such an incredible author. I’m not a fan of multiple POV, but she did it so well in her debut, Seven Ways We Lie. I absolutely loved her sophomore novel, Noteworthy, with a-cappella and a bunch of amazing people as a cast. Final Draft is about WRITING and I am so here for this.

I would have tons of other recommendations to add here, but maybe it’s best that I stop here. Now, go read all of these books and thank me later.

Did you hear of any of these books before? Did you read them? Do you want to read them?

Are there any books you LOVED, that you feel like are a bit underrated in the bookish community? Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!