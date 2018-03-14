Is book blogging still relevant ?

Asking the real questions here. Don’t throw me bananas just yet.
I will admit it: this blog post has been a long time coming. It has been sitting in my draft, looking like a mess of ideas and rants for over two months now… I don’t know, I guess I finally decided to write this down and hope that you will appreciate it and not throw bananas at me. Sorry. I just really hate bananas (but you can throw me books. I’d be okay with that. Slightly hurt, probably, physically, but mentally happy, because books. anyway).
After having held this blog up and afloat the best I could and with all of my heart for the past three years, I had to start noticing something. Changes, if you will. Growth, maybe, or just a divergence in the young adult blogging community. I don’t know how to call this so, please bear with me.
Before, I only knew book bloggers on book blogs, writing blog posts about their favorite books, interacting with each other through comments, follows, likes and so on. Now, it seems like the community has developed and, if you ask me, even switched a little bit to other platforms, less blogging-y, more social-media.
Yes, I am talking about bookish twitter and bookstagram.
I could also talk about booktube, but to be completely honest with you, I don’t watch booktube at all, so I’m not going to mention it too much… but still, it’s a pretty big thing, too. And I don’t know how that works so I’ll just, not.
I subscribed to twitter with an account, linked to my blog, in early 2015, a couple months after I started this blog and it felt like discovering a whole other universe. When I started blogging, I did not know that there were so many book bloggers, I didn’t know there were so many book bloggers reading and loving young adult books as much as I did. But, really, it’s when I first got on twitter and since then, navigating its murdy, messy and dramatic waters everyday, that I got and still get amazed by how MASSIVE the book blogging community is, diverse, fun, amazing, yet very complicated, too.
Just like any social media – strike that, more than any other social media -, things are moving at the speed of light there. Get off twitter for a day and you’ll miss the storm of the year happening in the bookish community, or you will miss the latest hype book that everyone is talking about – heads up, this is probably a book that’s not being released for another five months or so. Yeah, does not help with the confidence there, I’ll admit it. On twitter, it is so easy to feel out of the loop in five seconds.
Yet, twitter also makes it super easy to reach out to your favorite bloggers, have a quick conversation, see what’s happening and what they have been reading and so on. Twitter makes interactions quick and easy, twitter moves fast, shares all of the drama and so on, while blogging is at a more… relaxed pace, I’d say. Your comments will be waiting for you and things are a bit less hectic. Or at least, they feel this way for me.
Yet, things are strange when it comes to book blogging, book bloggers and statistics and so on, especially in this new era.
I didn’t know before how big and influencers book bloggers can be – now you see over on twitter they have like 5 K followers and are spending their time screaming about young adult books and important issues. while you’re just, not. just because you feel more comfortable typing out your thoughts on a sunday morning on a platform you feel more at ease to.
Book blogging takes work, too. I am not under-mining anything here or saying that being on book twitter, doing threats or and bookstagram does not take work. I honestly admire everyone doing this. yet I feel like book blogs are more often than not disregarded, while influencers chatting all the time on twitter or with the artistic ability to make incredible pictures are more boosted. in terms of… I don’t know, publishers, seeing as influencers and “big” in the community and so on.
Sometimes, I just don’t know how book blogging fits in everything social – media anymore.
People check out blog posts that we tweet, but they share their thoughts via a tweet or retweet them, conversations happen a bit less over on blog posts sometimes, while some blogs are brilliant, appreciation is shown elsewhere and in a different way. People write twitter threads about the book they are reading instead of blog posts, they write threads about why we should read some books, about their most anticipated reads. People write long captions on their instagram pictures, sharing their latest thoughts on the book they are featuring and so on. People don’t write blog posts anymore, or not as much. Maybe. I don’t know. I just know that these things, somehow, tend to take more and more place in this community. And influence, too.
I can’t even mention how many times I wanted to buy a book because I saw it all over social media.
…Instagram and Twitter everyone screaming about it and hyping it up. It seems to work. It seems like these new social media influencers have more impact and weight than book bloggers. It seems like it matters more when you are vocal on a twitter thread than when you are writing a lenghty blog post about your feels.
I like twitter and I’ve been grateful to chat with amazing people there, I’m also really thankful for everything I can do there and trying my best to… well, do like everyone else. But I’m not that kind of person you’ll see screaming about everything. NOT because it does not matter, but because it’s not in my personality and it makes my anxiety sky-rocket more than ever, to even write down one damn tweet sometimes or / and chat with people I am so afraid of. I’m not scared of commenting on blog posts, not anymore, while I am terrified to even like a tweet of some popular influencer over on Twitter. I don’t feel at ease on social media all the time, and I feel like, for that, I am not a relevant figure in the bookish community.
DON’T GET ME WRONG here.
I am not saying that I hate everyone on twitter, on bookstagram, that I’m mad that they are taking more space in the book blogging community, space that book bloggers use to have and use to influence everyone. I am just saying that I’m seeing a switch here, in things. In how books are recommended now, how people are talking about books overall and spreading the love. Changes in what seems to matter, in what seems to make someone an influencer in the book blogging community, to me, as well. Bookstagram, Twitter, social media overall is a huge influence in our book buying choices, in our lives and everything else, too.
I don’t know where I’m going with this – just sometimes, I feel like work on book blog is disregarded a little bit – or I just feel like book bloggers working a whole lot on blog posts should and need to be appreciated more. Twitter, Bookstagram, everything social media takes work, but it’s also super hard to write a blog post like this and hit publish without looking back. Designing a blog, writing blog posts, formatting everything, trying to spread the bookish love, it takes a goddamn lot of work and… book blogging is important, too. I want it to stay the very same. I want social media and book blogs platforms to both thrive and for everyone to find their places wherever they feel most at ease. And most importantly, don’t feel like they’re missing out or not doing anything right because they are not on bookstagram (my feelings right now) or on twitter or anything else.
Whether you’ve been blogging for long or are new to this scene: did you notice the growing importance and influence of social media when it comes to the bookish community?
Are you on social media? Which ones, and do you feel like you have more influence there? Do you feel like it matters more to shout on twitter than to write a blog post? Can you juggle well between social media-ing and blogging?
Are you also influenced to get a book because everyone mentioned it on social media? Does this influence you MORE than seeing the book on book blogs, or not, or the same? I would love to know your thoughts on this topic, so feel free to let me know everything in comments!
26 thoughts on “Is book blogging still relevant ?”
I’ve joined a community of fanfiction writers on Twitter a couple years back and it was fun, but it could also be toxic and taxing because you need to be on Twitter all the time to be in the loop, like you said. Now, I’m really new to book blogging but I find that having just a blog and Goodreads is more than enough for me to get my thoughts out! I already have enough interactions on my personal Twitter (which I use for non-bookish stuffs) and don’t even log on Instagram every day as it is, so… yay to book blogs.
Yay, I’m happy to hear it! I think we all need to find the platform, or platforms, that we prefer, the ones that makes us feel at ease and not too overwhelmed or anything 🙂 ❤
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
I think blogging will always be relevant in ways because reviews are always going to be needed– plus those tweets and photos get buried in a span of hours, where as reviews are something that will come up in a google search or on a Goodreads page.
I am defintiely not one of the people who seamlessly made the switch– I mean, I have a twitter and instagram, but I much prefer talking about books on my blog, and always will. Honestly, I kind of hate the drama of book twitter on social media– it’s always some gossipy thing that people want to pile on about, and it just feels like high school most of the time. I try to just stay my course of sharing books I love and ignoring/not getting time sucked into the black hole of social media!
Oh that is a good point. If twitter and instagram and everything moves fast, there is maybe something more permanent written on book blogs? I like that idea 🙂 x
I think you are doing great and definitely have the best way of thinking, when it comes to bookish twitter. It can be brilliant at times, but also very overwhelming and it is important to just… not get sucked into anything and do whatever we prefer, I guess 🙂 x
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Michelle ❤
I am on social media I guess but I don’t really get in there. I read blogs and I blog more than any other platform out there. I really hope blogging doesn’t become obsolete because I love it and need it in my life. I do see what you are saying though. I see it too.
I’m glad you noticed it as well 🙂 I guess there is just… well, some things are changing and social media is taking a massive part out of everything, but I hope that everythin will just co-exist, in the end and always 🙂 x
Thank you so much for your comment!! 🙂
I do the twitters, a bit, but I don’t get carried away. 🙂
YAY that’s great! I feel like it’s so easy to get carried away, it’s important to pay attention and… just take care of ourselves and do whatever we are the most at ease with 🙂 x
Thank you so much for your comment!! 🙂
I get what you’re saying. I’m pretty active on both my blog and my Twitter and honestly I like being able to express shorter thoughts that maybe don’t deserve a whole blog post, and I even find that sometimes that little seed of a single tweet or a back-and-forth discussion with someone else will eventually grow into its own blog post (if I have time to write it). What I’m saying is that I’m personally pretty comfortable with both media and I think the two accounts integrate each other pretty well, but I also know it’s not easy and it’s definitely not something that should be required if you only want to have a blog.
I think you’re right that things move quickly on Twitter, but trust me that there’ll always be people who like to use both, and even those who would rather only keep reading posts instead of trying to catch up on the whole Twitter frenzy.
Sorry I’m rambling, I guess what I’m trying to say is that the way I see it, blogs are becoming an accessory to other social media, whereas before it used to be the other way around. But keeping your social media as your accessory and your blog as your primary thing is also perfectly valid and needed, because there’s so many things that just don’t come across the right way on Twitter. So YES, I think blogging is still very much relevant! Sorry if this got long lol I like talking about this stuff!
Oh please don’t apologize, thank YOU so much for taking the time to write this comment, I am so glad that you enjoy talking about this and appreciated my post, thank you! ❤
I think it's amazing that twitter, and conversations happening then randomly, just like they could happen in real life, can turn into a blog post. There are always relevant conversations, things happening, in the moment, there, and I think that's pretty amazing, too, even if sometimes it's hard to follow.
You make such an interesting point about the whole accessory thing! I feel exactly this way – before, social media was something, on the side of your blogging, now it has become something major, something almost, necessary? I don't blame it, I enjoy social media, too, but I think personally I will always feel like my blog is something primary, as I feel like I can express myself better on there and… I just feel more at ease overall there, while… I am terrified to speak on twitter sometimes, or just to answer to someone, even if it's … to say something sweet or random 😂
Thank you so, so much again for your sweet words Silvia and for taking the time to write this down! Sorry for the long answer haha ❤
Ooh, yes, I think I’ve noticed this in regards to who they give ARCs to, mainly in regards to the U.S. Iv enitived that the bigger, more hyped ARCs will go to those with big followings on Instagram and Twitter over bloggers that mainky focus on their blog (and if they do, usually that person has been in the blogging scene for years and years). And it sort of sucks because I’m just not a social media savvy person, therefore I out more effort into my blog, and I like it more! I rarely use Twitter for anything bookish and I like Bookstagram for pretty pictures and that’s it! 😂 I personally stick with blogging and that’s how I keep up with everything as well!
I’m so glad you have noticed this, too, Mikaela! I feel like it’s even harder when we are not… really into social media, or just not AS into it as other bloggers
I know I am working on my blog much harder as well, but I feel much more at ease there, so… I think what matters is that we stick with the things we love the most 🙂 x
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
You may not feel like an important member of the book blogging community, but I have to say that you are probably one of my favorite book bloggers, if not my favorite. I always love your recommendations, and just your thoughts in general. At the end of the day, I know you have one huge fan 🙂 xx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
Oh wow, Melina, thank you so, SO much for your sweet words, this means the world to me ❤ ❤ ❤ You're the best ❤
This is such a wonderful post!! I felt the same way – I’ve been on weeklong twitter hiatuses for over a month and i feel so out of the loop, but also i’m much happier and carefree irl so??? i think i like this more??? idk if it’ll be permanent but i definitely feel happier daily without twitter and all of it’s drama. i will always love blogging more than any social media. it’s just what my heart loves the most but i do love the extra connection social media brings to the mix.
Oh thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed it!! ❤ ❤ I know I need to do that more, as well… thing is, I really enjoy being in the loop 😂, but sometimes it gets very stressful, too. I'm so glad your hiatuses are working well for you! ❤
And yes, no matter what, I think I will always love blogging more than anything, I just feel… better there 🙂 x
Thank you so, so much! 🙂 x
Interesting topic, Marie! I’ve only been blogging for about two years, and in that time, I’ve seen bloggers come and go, and I’m honestly still surprised at how big the book blogging community is. I feel like every week I come across new-to-me bloggers. But I do feel there is a push towards social media, and sometimes that makes me feel like a dinosaur. I don’t do Twitter, and I don’t have Instagram (although I would like to someday). But for me, blogging is still tops – I feel like social media is quicker, shorter – it’s hard to explain – but like I can get more in-depth in a blog post than I could in an IG caption?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH yes, I so get that feeling, every single DAY I am surprised by how many book bloggers I find out about. It just never ends 😂
I have to agree with you on here – if social media, whether it’s twitter or instagram – allows us to chat quickly, I think we always can get more in depth with everything, book reviews, thoughts, discussions, with a blog post. I’ll always love reading blog posts for that, ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Angela! 🙂 x
First off, I have to thank you for writing such a thoughtful post, I’m really glad that you decided to post it, because it really made me think about the topic! ♥ (sorry that this comment is so long, I got really carried away)
I haven’t thought about this a lot, but now that you mention this, I can definitely see that things are changing in the bookish community. I personally don’t really use Instagram so I cannot speak about Bookstagram, but I’m on Twitter. However, even there I’m not a really ‘active’ user, I usually just reteweet stuff and chat with bloggers that I know from here on WordPress, because I’m too anxious to post a lot of tweets myself. I definitely feel you: Twitter is really fast paced, a lot of things happen that you can quickly miss – sometimes I wake up in the morning, just to see that something has happened while I was asleep. I personally like commenting here on blogs, because it’s a bit more relaxed, while on Twitter everything is often too fast for my liking. I do like Twitter, but it does have its downsides.
I also watch a lot of Booktube, so I can say that I sometimes feel like Booktubers are a bit more appreciated than bloggers. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that the people on there don’t deserve to be appreicated and don’t do as much hard work – I love watching their videos and think they do great work. I just feel like they get a lot of attention, most Booktubers have at least 50-100K followers and even the smaller Booktubers have 10-25K followers, while I haven’t seen a book blog with as many followers. That makes me a bit sad sometimes, because I love blogs and want them to be appreciated.
When it comes to influence, Goodreads, Blogs and Booktube tend to have the biggest impact on me, so bloggers do tend to influence me a lot too. However, I definitely see that social media has become a big influence for a lot of people that seems to take over a bit, because it’s so fast and everyone seems to have an account.
This also seems like a good time to say that I love and appreciate your blog ♥ ♥ ♥ I’m so grateful for you and every other blogger who puts a lot of work into their posts! Whenever I can, I try to blog hop and spread the love, because blogs really are a safe space for me and and have begun to mean a lot to me. I’ve only been on WordPress since October 2017 (I blogged for 1 1/2 years before that but on a platform with almost zero interaction), but it’s already the best decision I’ve made! I definitely love reading your posts and always appreciate hearing your opinion on a lot of interesting topics 💕 💕💕
Oh Caro, thank you so, so much for taking the time to share your thoughts with me about this, I appreciate it SO much ❤
I feel the same way about twitter, commenting and spending time on blogs feels a bit more relaxing to me, and I feel like, whateverer I miss, I can more easily catch up 😂
Oh thank you for your thoughts on booktube, I have to admit that I couldn't add that to my point, since I don't watch a lot of it – that's so good to know. I feel like there are much more followers there, but also, maybe there are more… video-consumers than there are blog readers? I wonder 😂
Social media has become such an influence for me lately and even if it will never replace my trusted book blogging friends, I know that it tend to influence me more and more, too. I guess that's how things change, too? 😂
Oh thank you so, so much Caro, this means the world to me, you're the sweetest ❤ I'm so glad you said this, blogs feel like… a safe space for me as well, that's exactly how I feel about it ❤
Thank you again for everything, I appreciate all of your comments and our conversations SO much, you're such a wonderful blogger and I am so happy you started blogging; Didn't know it was so recent, you're blogging like a pro! 😀 x
Girl I needed this! I’ve been feeling like for a long time that people just like my stuff and don’t comment much. I also feel like Twitter blows up so often that I don’t have much to say, or just don’t want to join the unnecessary trash fires. It also kinda sucks that review books sometimes are hard to come by with not having a huge following; I feel like it needs to be mostly the quality of the book reviews than just how many followers you have to get review books. *That can be a whole other subject* But I’m glad you posted this 🙂 I agree on so many levels.
Oh thank you so much, I’m glad you could relate to this post! I feel like it’s easier, quicker maybe, to interact on social media than on book blogs and I know myself that it’s true, but I appreciate blogs so much more, because… I don’t know, we take time to do things, here, too? If that makes sense? 😂😂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Even though I see books on Instagram and Twitter, I get the books that interest me. I may have a glance at the titles I have seen on social media (blogs included) but it always come down to which book I will buy with my money – and that is often a book I would gravitate towards anyway.
And you’re doing the right thing, that’s for sure! In the end, it’s up to us to pick the right books and… it’s up to us to know whether we feel like it could be for us, or not. We always should trust ourselves no matter what 🙂 x
Thank you so much for your comment!! 🙂
Wow, great discussion post Marie! I’m pretty new to the blogging world but I’ve noticed many people do have bookstagram and Twitter. I agree though! I feel like if I’m off Twitter for a bit, I miss a bunch of stuff (eek!). I currently have a Twitter (and sometimes forget I do have it, oops) but I feel like posts/Tweets on both blogs and Twitter are equally important. And yes, I’m a hundred percent influenced by the books mentioned on social media. Again, it might be just me, but I’m influenced equally on book blogs. (Yay for equal everything, haha?)
Oh thank you so much, Kat, so happy you enjoyed this 🙂
I feel like everything co-exists and I am just hoping that it will continue on co-existing, and that something (that something being… social media, haha) won’t take over everything, especially our hard work on book blogs, too. I like that social media brings something new and different to the table and a new way to talk about books, but also book blogs are amazing 😀 x
Thank you so, so much for your comment! 😀
