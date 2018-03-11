What do you mean, “there is more than one book” ? a.k.a me ranting about book series

Something happens to me fairly often whenever I find out about new books. I either add them on Goodreads, buy them online or just on a whim, whenever I can go to a fabulous English bookshop a couple times a year. I read their synopsis, I fall in love with their covers, I hear amazing things about it all over the blogosphere.

Then, I realize that it’s book one in a series.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against book series. Most of the time. Some of my favorite books of all times are part of a book series. Yet, book series are so complicated.

They’re long . I mean, there are duologies and trilogies for sure, but then there are series that just grow and go on and on and ooooooon.

. I mean, there are duologies and trilogies for sure, but then there are series that just grow and go on and on and ooooooon. When you start them, they’re not finished and / or the next book is not even written yet. Or you just don’t have the money yet / they’re not available at the library for you to read them RIGHT NOW.

Instead of screaming about how complicated, annoying and beautiful book series are, how the world is magical, well-built and we end up living with the characters for so many years that we just feel like they are part of us, how we scream about 99% of the time about book series we have yet to finish, the ones we completely forgot about and the ones we’re like, lying awake at night thinking about, because let’s face it, WE ARE kind of crazy….

I decided to break things down and talk about some book series I’m reading, loving, hating, the ones I forgot about and the one I desperately need you to make me finish RIGHT NOW.

Fabulous book series I discovered thanks to book blogging

If the book blogging community has given me something, it’s amazing recommendations. It made me read books I did not expect and series I did not expect to love, either. I could go on and on with these, but I’m just going to try and pick three okay.

Thoughts on A Darker Shade of Magic: WHAT IS THIS BOOK AND THE FABULOUS WORLD BUILDING AND ME SCREAMING.

Thoughts on Cinder: Yeah so that’s quite different and why am I loving it so much???

Thoughts on: The Wrath and the Dawn: I AM OBSESSED.

Book series I was tempted to read because of the hype

The hype is scary, guys. It’s like a monster coming from you with the voice of a thousand book bloggers, shoving books in your face until you finally read them. I could probably come up with a couple titles here, but as always, I’ll try and keep it short and sweet.

Thoughts on Caraval: yeah, so that was cool, but I think I missed something here…. it wasn’t as fabulous as I expected it to be.

Thoughts on Forest of a Thousand Lanterns: not what I expected at all. That was bloody kind of cool.

Book series I regret committing to for so long

Only series I could come up with here for now is the Pretty Little Liars one. Why are there so many books?!

Underrated book series

I don’t know how underrated old book series are, but right now, two series come to mind. Okay, I kind of scrolled down on Goodreads for a couple of minutes there, but my memory sucks #sorry.

Thoughts on Awaken: this is very fun and the concept and technologies and old me loving dystopia will always be fond of this.

Thoughts on Unremembered: that book reminded me of the show I loved, Kyle XY and the concept was pretty cool.

Book series I just waited too long for and now… yeah, can’t remember a thing about it

“Waited too long” is… well, don’t take this literaly, too long can be two weeks or two months or two years, I have the memory of a goldfish anyway.

Thoughts on The Girl From Everywhere: I genuinely don’t know why I forgot about this book until just now. I regret it, it was pretty cool.

Thoughts on The Knife: Did not get used to that writing style. Still not over a certain someone NOT being here anymore. Will live in denial and try and forget about it forever.

Book series I’m scared to continue because… what if it’s bad?

Maybe “bad” is the wrong choice of word here. I enjoyed these books, I’m just hoping they will deliver more in their sequels than they did in the first book so… I’m scared.

Thoughts on The Winner’s Curse: read the first two books, had a hard time getting into both, liked it by the end. Forever pushing away the moment I will buy the last book, but still want to know how it ends. STRUGGLE.

Thoughts on Legend: was fun but maybe too quick – I expect too much from the rest to pick it up right away. Ooops.

Book series that I’m just done and over with once and for all because no no no no NO

Yeah I’m kind of exaggerating here, the books I am thinking of weren’t THAT terrible, just… I don’t know, not for me.

Thoughts on Splintered: Gorgeous cover, weird words inside. All the bugs and I don’t know. I didn’t get it? Me confused.

Thoughts on Magonia: GORGEOUS cover once again and weird inside.. yeah, no.

Book series I still need to finish but I’m scared because SCARY AND EMOTIONS OKAY

Thoughts on everything: basically, for these three, I’m just like: THESE BOOKS WERE GREAT but what will happen to my babies, I want to curl up under my covers and cry about it.

Book series I NEED THE NEXT BOOK LIKE YESTERDAY AND WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO ME

At that point, it’s just me screaming about books. Sorry.

Thoughts on Warcross: I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING okay.

Thoughts on The Book of Dust: I need more Lyra in my life.

Thoughts on Restore Me: HELLO JACKIE I need to read this to scream with you about it.

Thoughts on The Belles: that was cool and I’m eager for it to get even darker. WHO AM I.

Yeah so… basically, I scream a lot about book series and I probably forgot thousand of books there, but I did my very best, so… it’s your turn to scream books, what do you say?

Do you have a nervous breakdown as well whenever you realize the book you picked up is part of a book series??! Or are you happy about it?

What are some series you can’t WAIT to read? Some sequels you are eagerly anticipating?! Series you’re scared to finish?

Any book series on here I need to get to as soon as possible? Or do you have other book series suggestions for me? Let me know all your thoughts in comments!