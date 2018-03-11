What do you mean, “there is more than one book” ? a.k.a me ranting about book series

Something happens to me fairly often whenever I find out about new books. I either add them on Goodreads, buy them online or just on a whim, whenever I can go to a fabulous English bookshop a couple times a year. I read their synopsis, I fall in love with their covers, I hear amazing things about it all over the blogosphere.
Then, I realize that it’s book one in a series.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against book series. Most of the time. Some of my favorite books of all times are part of a book series. Yet, book series are so complicated.
- They’re long. I mean, there are duologies and trilogies for sure, but then there are series that just grow and go on and on and ooooooon.
- When you start them, they’re not finished and / or the next book is not even written yet. Or you just don’t have the money yet / they’re not available at the library for you to read them RIGHT NOW.
Instead of screaming about how complicated, annoying and beautiful book series are, how the world is magical, well-built and we end up living with the characters for so many years that we just feel like they are part of us, how we scream about 99% of the time about book series we have yet to finish, the ones we completely forgot about and the ones we’re like, lying awake at night thinking about, because let’s face it, WE ARE kind of crazy….
I decided to break things down and talk about some book series I’m reading, loving, hating, the ones I forgot about and the one I desperately need you to make me finish RIGHT NOW.
Fabulous book series I discovered thanks to book blogging
If the book blogging community has given me something, it’s amazing recommendations. It made me read books I did not expect and series I did not expect to love, either. I could go on and on with these, but I’m just going to try and pick three okay.
Thoughts on A Darker Shade of Magic: WHAT IS THIS BOOK AND THE FABULOUS WORLD BUILDING AND ME SCREAMING.
Thoughts on Cinder: Yeah so that’s quite different and why am I loving it so much???
Thoughts on: The Wrath and the Dawn: I AM OBSESSED.
Book series I was tempted to read because of the hype
The hype is scary, guys. It’s like a monster coming from you with the voice of a thousand book bloggers, shoving books in your face until you finally read them. I could probably come up with a couple titles here, but as always, I’ll try and keep it short and sweet.
Thoughts on Caraval: yeah, so that was cool, but I think I missed something here…. it wasn’t as fabulous as I expected it to be.
Thoughts on Forest of a Thousand Lanterns: not what I expected at all. That was bloody kind of cool.
Book series I regret committing to for so long
Only series I could come up with here for now is the Pretty Little Liars one. Why are there so many books?!
Underrated book series
I don’t know how underrated old book series are, but right now, two series come to mind. Okay, I kind of scrolled down on Goodreads for a couple of minutes there, but my memory sucks #sorry.
Thoughts on Awaken: this is very fun and the concept and technologies and old me loving dystopia will always be fond of this.
Thoughts on Unremembered: that book reminded me of the show I loved, Kyle XY and the concept was pretty cool.
Book series I just waited too long for and now… yeah, can’t remember a thing about it
“Waited too long” is… well, don’t take this literaly, too long can be two weeks or two months or two years, I have the memory of a goldfish anyway.
Thoughts on The Girl From Everywhere: I genuinely don’t know why I forgot about this book until just now. I regret it, it was pretty cool.
Thoughts on The Knife: Did not get used to that writing style. Still not over a certain someone NOT being here anymore. Will live in denial and try and forget about it forever.
Book series I’m scared to continue because… what if it’s bad?
Maybe “bad” is the wrong choice of word here. I enjoyed these books, I’m just hoping they will deliver more in their sequels than they did in the first book so… I’m scared.
Thoughts on The Winner’s Curse: read the first two books, had a hard time getting into both, liked it by the end. Forever pushing away the moment I will buy the last book, but still want to know how it ends. STRUGGLE.
Thoughts on Legend: was fun but maybe too quick – I expect too much from the rest to pick it up right away. Ooops.
Book series that I’m just done and over with once and for all because no no no no NO
Yeah I’m kind of exaggerating here, the books I am thinking of weren’t THAT terrible, just… I don’t know, not for me.
Thoughts on Splintered: Gorgeous cover, weird words inside. All the bugs and I don’t know. I didn’t get it? Me confused.
Thoughts on Magonia: GORGEOUS cover once again and weird inside.. yeah, no.
Book series I still need to finish but I’m scared because SCARY AND EMOTIONS OKAY
Thoughts on everything: basically, for these three, I’m just like: THESE BOOKS WERE GREAT but what will happen to my babies, I want to curl up under my covers and cry about it.
Book series I NEED THE NEXT BOOK LIKE YESTERDAY AND WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO ME
At that point, it’s just me screaming about books. Sorry.
Thoughts on Warcross: I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING okay.
Thoughts on The Book of Dust: I need more Lyra in my life.
Thoughts on Restore Me: HELLO JACKIE I need to read this to scream with you about it.
Thoughts on The Belles: that was cool and I’m eager for it to get even darker. WHO AM I.
Yeah so… basically, I scream a lot about book series and I probably forgot thousand of books there, but I did my very best, so… it’s your turn to scream books, what do you say?
Do you have a nervous breakdown as well whenever you realize the book you picked up is part of a book series??! Or are you happy about it?
What are some series you can’t WAIT to read? Some sequels you are eagerly anticipating?! Series you’re scared to finish?
Any book series on here I need to get to as soon as possible? Or do you have other book series suggestions for me? Let me know all your thoughts in comments!
22 thoughts on “What do you mean, “there is more than one book” ? a.k.a me ranting about book series”
My only issue with a book series is when the sequels aren’t published yet, and then I wait, and when I finally read the sequel there are characters that I forget about. Like, who is Jordan again? But, I love it mostly. 🙂
YES THIS. This happens to me ALL. THE. TIME. I am so confused about the characters, or what happened before…. and I am a bit lazy to re-read the previous books, so it’s all my fault, really 😂😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
I have nothing against series, either, but I appreciate standalones so much, since an author can finish a complete story in just one book! And yes, sometimes they don’t need to be dragged out.
You HAVEEEE to continue Legend. It’s my all-time favorite YA dystopian–the first book was great, the second was good, and the last will RIP YOUR SOUL APART. Really sad you didn’t like the weirdness in Splintered and Magonia–I friggin’ love weird books. BUT I also quit Splintered because the direction the love triangle was leaning towards made me want to hit myself in the head with a brick.
– Aimee @ Aimee, Always
Oh yes, I think standalones are great! I do read a lot more of contemporary books, so they are mostly standalones, but I admire it SO much when authors manage to write fantasy, sci-fi or any other genre that usually drags on for a couple books, in a standalone. I LOVE IT. (Also, it helps with the commitment issue 😂)
AHHHHHH okay. I’m all for the rip-my-soul apart thing, I need to keep on going with this series, then 😂 I’m eager to see where things will go, I found the first book really promising!
Oh I’m sorry to hear that about Splintered… glad I decided to give it up ahah.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Aimee! ❤ ❤
Hahaha I love how all your series are basically Fantasy or the likes. There aren’t as many series for Contemporaries I feel like … PLL exempt from that.
I remember us reading Splintered and … ugh … what was that book? Why did we think that was a good idea? Covers are LIARS!
I pre-ordered Restore Me, but the paperback doesn’t come out until April and … me needs it.
Yes, I was surprised to write a blog post without mentioning a lot of contemporaries. I’m proud of myself 😂 I just don’t really know contemporaries that are series? I feel like, the world-building in fantasies kind of allows the book to drag on for a couple more books, whereas contemporaries don’t really… need it. Maybe. 😂
I KNOW RIGHT. I am still very disappointed about this, it was so promising and that cover is still so very pretty…. It makes me mad looking at it now 😂
Oh nooooooo. I probably won’t be getting to it until April either and… I so want to read it. We should read it together??? ❤
Thank you, Kat!! ❤ ❤
The worst feeling I’ve received is buying 2 books in a series thinking “yaaaaa, third one gonna come out next year and i will binge the shit out of these!” then suddenly it turns into 7 books like I DO NOT WANT THAT KIND OF COMMITMENT. It hurts.
SEVEN BOOKS?! What the?? No one is ready for that kind of brutal commitment 😂 I hate when they just decide to expand series… not to one, but to MULTIPLE books at a time. Do they even have all the ideas ready to go that far? I wonder 😂
Thank you so much, Joey!! ❤
This is honestly part of the reason that I do not read new releases. I HATE reading a series that isn’t complete. More so I hate when you think it’s done but it isn’t. I love Shatter Me but I would have waited if I had known she would keep going
Oh yes, I get this feeling so much. Personally, I’m thrilled that the Shatter Me series is going on, since I really enjoyed it, but still… you expect things to be over, you liked how things were wrapped up then… they just put another book on top of it and risk ruining everything 😂 I’m always scared of that, too.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
HELLO MARIE I’M MORE THAN READY TO SCREAM WITH YOU ABOUT RESTORE ME
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES YES I AM HAPPY TO HEAR IT.
Sorry I couldn’t help thinking about you while writing that post 😂 I just hope I manage to get it soooooon haha 🙂 x
I am also sometimes scared of finishing series xD lol… it’s just… you don’t want the feeling to end. There’s definitely something great about standalones, you just don’t have the same expectations. But then again, reading a book and finding out THERE’S GONNA BE MORE is also amazing. But the waiting sucks xD that’s for sure. I also forget!
I was SO SO stoked about Red Rising. And I actually have both the sequels now. IN PRINT. I started reading them, and guess what. I can’t get into it. And THE GUILT is just breaking me xD I loved the first book. I will try again, of course, but meh. It’s probably the expectations after that perfect first book that are making it worse for me.
OH I 200% get this feeling, especially when it’s a series you love, a world you love. It’s like saying goodbye to friends and it is the wooooooorst when that happens, I feel like crying haha. Also, there are tons of expectations when it comes to finishing a series, so… that doesn’t help, either 😂
Having to wait is so, so bothering at times… especially when books end on cliffhangers 😂
Oh no! I’m so sorry to hear that Sometimes expectations really can kill a book I hope that it won’t happen there, though, and that on your second try you will manage to get into it and love it ❤ ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I have a love/hate relationship with book series. I love getting to know a character in a book and then find out I can follow the rest of his/her adventures in other books! But sometimes one book is enough or it can give me some pressure: like when I read and like two books in a trilogy i feel really bad to hate or worse, dnf the third book (it happened for Divergent, Miss Peregrine’s and others).
Also I feel you, sometimes the hype can be a tiny bit too real and stressful 😂
I completely get that. I love being able to stay with characters and in a world a bit longer, but sometimes…. it’s just not necessary? Sometimes it makes things worse, too? And I’m like, WHY DID YOU HAVE TO DO THAT 😂
(Also, I get it about Divergent. Still not over that ending. I’m glad I didn’t go on with Miss Peregrine ahah. I have read the first book and wasn’t too fond of it :/)
THE HYPE IS SO STRESSFUL 😂 I am scared and I feel even ashamed that I haven’t read some very popular books out there. We can’t have time to read everything, but… the pressure feels real.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I totally agree with you. It feels like every time I reading a new awesome book it ends with a cliffhanger and I have to wait at least a year to keep read. It’s completely frustrating but I know I’m going to keep reading. 🙂
It is so frustrating, especially when there are massive cliffhangers you did not expect. You just want to know what happens next, haha. All we can do is wait, and hope that this wait will be worth it 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Ok first you HAVE to go on with reading The Winner’s Curse!!! Not getting bad I swear! Then trilogy OK or max 5 to 6 books. More is just too long. I try to wait for the all series to be published but I’m not always able to resist 😉
Thank you so much for the advice – I’m still curious about how it all ends, so I think I’ll try and read The Winner’s Kiss someday 😀
I get that, it’s soooo hard to resist sometimes, especially when a book sounds amazing 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your comment, Sophie 🙂
I listened to the audiobook of The Call by Peadar O Guillin (Which is fantastic and amazing!!!) only to realize it’s part of a series, and the second book isn’t out yet. 😭
Thankfully, the next book comes out March 28 so only 17 days to go!! Sometimes I can’t stand reading series that aren’t finished but getting the next book is such an amazing feeling.
Oh no! That’s SO frustrating when you discover that it’s a series AFTER reading the book At least you don’t have to wait too long for the sequel, so that’s pretty cool 😀 x
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
