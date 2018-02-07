My book buying habits and influences

I have mentioned it before and I will say it again, in case you’re not reading my blog often, or in case you’re a bit like me and have the memory of a goldfish. I am buying 99% of my books. As an international book blogger, I don’t have a library with tons of amazing English YA books I can take from and don’t always have the same opportunities to get access to books as other people on the blogosphere, from the US or the UK, can have. So, that story often ends up in me being broke and dying under a massive pile of books.

Today, I thought I’d tackle the strange subject of my book-buying habits, because it has come to my attention that I am sort of a strange species, when it comes to buying books.

My biggest book-buying influence: BLOGGING AND YOU.

Before book blogging, I spent a lot of time on Goodreads, on Amazon suggestions and just picked up the books that seemed remotely interesting.

Now that I’ve been book blogging for over three years, that rarely ever happen, because I know the books I need and WANT to buy. My Goodreads TBR has tripled and I have too many books to choose from to even know where to start. I forbid myself to look at Amazon and Book Depository suggestions, otherwise I’ll end up getting more books and that’s not good for my budget, at all.

When it comes to having to DECIDE which books I need to buy, I have noticed that I tend to rely a whole lot on what you all think. We all have people we wouldn’t make any big decision without in our lives. When it comes to buying books, I can’t (or don’t want to) make big, rash decisions without knowing what my trusted friends in the book community think. For instance, I’ll take anything Kat tells me to buy, just because she knows me way too much and knows the kind of books I could love. I’ll listen to many bloggers’ recommendation, knowing they have the same taste in books as I do.

HOW do I listen to them, exactly, since we all live a thousand miles away from each other? I read their reviews – I read loads of reviews, actually. I bother my sister and ask for her opinion, when I don’t know which one to pick. I sometimes add a book, because I heard tons of praise about it over on twitter, on my TBR ; but wait a little while and / or to see what people actually think of it, before getting it.

I think you probably got that I am NEVER buying books on an impulse.

There are exceptions to that, obviously. If you tell me there’s a new John Green / Morgan Matson / Lauren Oliver book being released soon, I’ll buy them without asking anyone, looking for reviews or anything else. Auto-buy authors, friends.

Writing this and thinking about it makes me realize that people in the bookish community influence me a whole lot, when it comes to buying books. Yet, I think I also know when and how to trust my gut, what I know I might enjoy and what I know I might not enjoy. Despite endless recommendations, I don’t think I’ll pick up the Red Rising series, because it seems quite violent and I don’t know if I can handle it.

I don’t buy books too often.

With the exception of my favorite, auto-buy authors, I never, ever buy books on an impulse and manage not to get books too often, as well. I told you before that I thought I was a bit of an alien here in the bookish community… DO YOU BELIEVE ME NOW?

It’s not that I don’t WANT to buy books all the time, believe me, I do. I think I say approximately twice a day that I’m in the mood to buy books. I spend loads of time on Goodreads thinking about the books I want to get next and over on Book Depository checking prices, adding books to my basket just, you know, to casually torture myself.

I think I kind of have my book-buying habits under control.

I have talked about it before in my TBR post – I don’t buy new books before I am almost done with my current physical – and e-books – TBR. If I dream of getting all the new books, I only order them whenever I feel like I actually can. That helps with the endless physical TBR problem for sure and… helps me with the control freak thingy.

I am lucky enough to be working and to have a decent budget to be able to get new books. Yet, if I often see people over on Youtube videos, in twitter, instagram stories or over in blog posts, showing off their book hauls of 10+ books… I just never buy ten books at a time. I think my maximum has to be 5 or 6 books, because I am a control freak and read the paragraph above with me trying to control everything, even my TBR.

I buy all of my books online

Book Depository, I’m looking at you – since I’m kind of mad at Amazon right now for denying me that signed copy of Turtles All The Way Down. I’m really thankful to be able to order books online, since I don’t have a library and / or a bookshop. I support my local English bookshops – we have a few in France – whenever I am traveling to Paris – which is not often – and the English bookshops around the world whenever I am leaving the country. Waterstone’s, Barnes and Noble’s, Hello Happy Places.

Basically: I think I might be a little bit of a control freak when it comes to buying books. I’ll free myself and get all the books and really be broke when I manage to get a library in my own house. WHY AM I SO DAMN REASONABLE. I ask myself that question every single day.

Do you buy books whenever you want to, or do you only buy books at certain times? Or do you have a great library and don’t buy books often or at all?

Who do you listen to the most, when you get new books? Book bloggers, friends, the hype, yourself?

Do you often buy books on an impulse, or do you manage to control yourself? Do you pre-order everything, or not? Tell me everything about your book buying habits, I’d love to know!