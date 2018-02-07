My book buying habits and influences

I have mentioned it before and I will say it again, in case you’re not reading my blog often, or in case you’re a bit like me and have the memory of a goldfish. I am buying 99% of my books. As an international book blogger, I don’t have a library with tons of amazing English YA books I can take from and don’t always have the same opportunities to get access to books as other people on the blogosphere, from the US or the UK, can have. So, that story often ends up in me being broke and dying under a massive pile of books.
Today, I thought I’d tackle the strange subject of my book-buying habits, because it has come to my attention that I am sort of a strange species, when it comes to buying books.
My biggest book-buying influence: BLOGGING AND YOU.
Before book blogging, I spent a lot of time on Goodreads, on Amazon suggestions and just picked up the books that seemed remotely interesting.
Now that I’ve been book blogging for over three years, that rarely ever happen, because I know the books I need and WANT to buy. My Goodreads TBR has tripled and I have too many books to choose from to even know where to start. I forbid myself to look at Amazon and Book Depository suggestions, otherwise I’ll end up getting more books and that’s not good for my budget, at all.
When it comes to having to DECIDE which books I need to buy, I have noticed that I tend to rely a whole lot on what you all think. We all have people we wouldn’t make any big decision without in our lives. When it comes to buying books, I can’t (or don’t want to) make big, rash decisions without knowing what my trusted friends in the book community think. For instance, I’ll take anything Kat tells me to buy, just because she knows me way too much and knows the kind of books I could love. I’ll listen to many bloggers’ recommendation, knowing they have the same taste in books as I do.
HOW do I listen to them, exactly, since we all live a thousand miles away from each other? I read their reviews – I read loads of reviews, actually. I bother my sister and ask for her opinion, when I don’t know which one to pick. I sometimes add a book, because I heard tons of praise about it over on twitter, on my TBR ; but wait a little while and / or to see what people actually think of it, before getting it.
I think you probably got that I am NEVER buying books on an impulse.
There are exceptions to that, obviously. If you tell me there’s a new John Green / Morgan Matson / Lauren Oliver book being released soon, I’ll buy them without asking anyone, looking for reviews or anything else. Auto-buy authors, friends.
Writing this and thinking about it makes me realize that people in the bookish community influence me a whole lot, when it comes to buying books. Yet, I think I also know when and how to trust my gut, what I know I might enjoy and what I know I might not enjoy. Despite endless recommendations, I don’t think I’ll pick up the Red Rising series, because it seems quite violent and I don’t know if I can handle it.
I don’t buy books too often.
With the exception of my favorite, auto-buy authors, I never, ever buy books on an impulse and manage not to get books too often, as well. I told you before that I thought I was a bit of an alien here in the bookish community… DO YOU BELIEVE ME NOW?
It’s not that I don’t WANT to buy books all the time, believe me, I do. I think I say approximately twice a day that I’m in the mood to buy books. I spend loads of time on Goodreads thinking about the books I want to get next and over on Book Depository checking prices, adding books to my basket just, you know, to casually torture myself.
I think I kind of have my book-buying habits under control.
I have talked about it before in my TBR post – I don’t buy new books before I am almost done with my current physical – and e-books – TBR. If I dream of getting all the new books, I only order them whenever I feel like I actually can. That helps with the endless physical TBR problem for sure and… helps me with the control freak thingy.
I am lucky enough to be working and to have a decent budget to be able to get new books. Yet, if I often see people over on Youtube videos, in twitter, instagram stories or over in blog posts, showing off their book hauls of 10+ books… I just never buy ten books at a time. I think my maximum has to be 5 or 6 books, because I am a control freak and read the paragraph above with me trying to control everything, even my TBR.
I buy all of my books online
Book Depository, I’m looking at you – since I’m kind of mad at Amazon right now for denying me that signed copy of Turtles All The Way Down. I’m really thankful to be able to order books online, since I don’t have a library and / or a bookshop. I support my local English bookshops – we have a few in France – whenever I am traveling to Paris – which is not often – and the English bookshops around the world whenever I am leaving the country. Waterstone’s, Barnes and Noble’s, Hello Happy Places.
Basically: I think I might be a little bit of a control freak when it comes to buying books. I’ll free myself and get all the books and really be broke when I manage to get a library in my own house. WHY AM I SO DAMN REASONABLE. I ask myself that question every single day.
Do you buy books whenever you want to, or do you only buy books at certain times? Or do you have a great library and don’t buy books often or at all?
Who do you listen to the most, when you get new books? Book bloggers, friends, the hype, yourself?
Do you often buy books on an impulse, or do you manage to control yourself? Do you pre-order everything, or not? Tell me everything about your book buying habits, I’d love to know!
16 thoughts on “My book buying habits and influences”
I rarely buy books anymore. Usually the only ones I buy (or ask people to buy for me) are library books I’ve read and loved and want to have my own copy of so I can reread it! My in-laws are always giving me Barnes & Noble gift cards. I don’t shop much there anymore, but I’ll use those gift cards for impulse purchases from the bargain rack – I don’t feel so bad because it’s not my money and the books don’t cost that much!
Oh I think that’s so great, at least you got your own shelves filled with books you already love 😀 And yay for the bargain rack – who can resist cheap books anyway? I know I can’t, ahah 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! xx
I honestly didn’t realize how few options there were for international book bloggers to get books before reading your posts — but I guess at least it means that you can be more selective with the books you buy? 😊 Despite living in the U.S., I actually also buy most of my books online out of convenience… and also because, like you, book blogging has made me know exactly what books I want to buy. It’s only when I go to bookstores that I find myself with five books I didn’t intend to buy beforehand, and that’s probably why I restrain myself from going to bookstores too often 😆
Yes exactly! At least I take time before buying new books and I’m almost guaranteed to like them, I think about them SO much before getting them, hahaha 🙂
OH YES, that happens to me all the time in bookshops, whenever I go to one with the books I want. It happens rarely, but when it does, I end up with 10 books in my hands and not knowing what to do with all of these, hahahaha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Zoie!! ❤ ❤
It’s so much fun getting recommendations by reading other bloggers’ reviews. Just last week I read two books I found that way. I loved them both. 🙂
Oh that’s so great! 😀 You’re right, it is pretty amazing to see how many great books we end up reading and loving thanks to other book bloggers 🙂
Haha I love this! My TBR list keeps getting longer and instead of picking my next book from there I end up picking up something else entirely.
I’m lucky to have a few friends who read pretty much the same kind of books that I do. That way not only do I get new suggestions that I know I won’t regret reading, we’re also able to exchange/borrow books every few days. 🙂
Oh this is so great!! It must be amazing to exchange books like that in your little group, that’s goals. I wish I could do that too 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I admit, I’ve been SO influenced by the book community ever since I started getting more and more into it. However, I notice that bookstores have this really obnoxious habit of stocking all of the popular titles only in hardback, which drives me absolutely crazy, so no matter how much I want them, I still don’t buy them 😦 But I’ve recently started this really bad habit of going absolutely crazy at thrift stores! I know it doesn’t sound too awful since most books are like $2, but now I’m winding up with books I’m only half interested in, and way more than I can even possibly read. Maybe it’s just retail therapy and I’ll curb my impulses soon. I’m usually so strict with my book purchases!
Oh I get it, it’s crazy how the book community can influence us and make us want to buy ALL the books. It’s so annoying though, about the hardbacks? I much prefer to get paperbacks as well, they are cheaper, sure, but also way more practical
Hahaha, oh I can understand, if I had a thrift store like that, I’d end up with TONS of books as well. We need to find something or someone to control our book-buying urges, haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment!! ❤
I tend to buy books when I have the money. Sometimes I save a little extra for a while to put away to get some books and end up with a huge book haul. I also try to check out sales and such to try and get more bang for my buck!
Same here. Isn’t it the best when we manage to save enough money and can reward ourselves with some books?! That’s the best thing ever 😀
Thank you so much for your comment! xx
GAH, I can’t imagine not having a local bookstore that sells English books. Luckily our country’s an English-speaking country, so we patronize English books. We have 2 big local bookstores that stock tons of English YA, and I ~USED~ to visit my favorite one (the other bookstore I try not to buy from, for certain reasons), once a week, and I usually ended up buying 1-3 books. Whoops. Now I probably only go once a month and come out with 1 book. GO ME. I HAVE used TBD though, since, of course, we aren’t America and our bookstores don’t order ALLLLL the books.
I listen to book bloggers, the hype, and myself. ALL OF THEM. I weigh in a tooon of factors before I buy books–I’ll usually check their average rating on Goodreads, then a review or four from trusted reviewers. But then, in the end, if I feel like reading it, even if everyone’s hated it, I’ll still end up buying it. XD
OH I think that’s SO cool that you have great, big local bookstores to get your books from! I feel like I’d spend tons of money on books if I had these around hahhaa 😛
I think we have the same buying process! I try and weight in tons of factors before getting a book, even if, in the end, if my gut is telling me to go for it, I will go for it anyway hahaha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤ ❤
Sometimes I buy books on impulse, but it rarely happens as I try to steer out of bookstores and off webshops if I can’t buy books haha. If I buy something on impulse, it’s more along the lines of ‘I meant to buy this one book and now here we are with a few more’ but it’s been a long time since that happened since I put myself on a very strict book buying ban to save money for my term abroad 😛 Though to be fair in like my second week here I bought three books because it was 3 for the price of 2 and that meant 14 pounds and these books are hard to find back home 😂 Also I was homesick and needed some cheering up haha
Anyway this post is very relatable! Which makes sense since neither of us has access to (a good) library 😛
AHHH I so get it, if I were in Manchester, I’d go to all the bookshops and would have bought at least 4 books already hahaha. You need to enjoy the bookshops here after all, right? 😛
Thank you so much, Michelle!!<3 ❤
