Top 5 latest favorite tv shows

Hello guys! How are you? Is 2018 treating you well? Did you spend a great first month? Mine was fine, a bit busy with work.

I’m happy to be back today with a topic dear to my heart : TV SHOWS! When I’m not reading, I adore watching series! I’m more of a comedy and romance kind of gal : FRIENDS, The OC, Jane The Virgin, Revenge…, just to name a few. Lately, I’ve been looking for new stuff to watch and I need to thank the wonderful Kat @ Life & Others Disasters who’s just awesome at recommending series! So here’s what I’ve been watching, I hope you’ll add all of them on your to-watch list.

1. Dynasty

Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min.

> The trials and tribulations of the Carringtons, an oil rich family in Denver. Soapy, fun and full of betrayals : a glamorous and addictive guilty pleasure! Cannot wait to uncover all the secrets of Fallon’s personality.

2. Younger

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.

> 40-year-old Liza passes herself off as 26 to land a job in publishing. Now she has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Charismatic, sweet, witty, in all : highly watchable. Plus I adore Hilary Duff’s character!

3. The Wrong Girl

Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min.

> This Australian contemporary drama revolves around the adventures of 29-year-old producer on a morning tv show Lily Woodward. It’s about love and friendship, and the hard balance between a fulfilling romance and a dynamic career. It’s light and amusing with relatable characters and very true to the chaos that is life.

4. The Good Place

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.

> With Kristen Bell starring in it, I needed to give this quite original show a try. Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person. Funny situations, lovable characters : an entertaining show. I’m really curious where it will take us…

5. Modern Family

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.

> I know I know it’s not brand new but it’s still airing right? I currently finished season 5 (yes, I’m late…) and I’m HOOKED! In this “mockumentary”, we follow the everyday life of three different related families. It’s funny as hell and when you had a bad day, it’s just the perfect remedy! Got a soft spot for Phil, what about you?!

Did you watch any of these shows? Did you enjoy them?

What are you watching lately? Any recommendations for me?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

40 thoughts on “Top 5 latest favorite tv shows

  4. Oh yes, I love TV! I’m a bigger fan of TV than I am of movies and I think it’s because I can stay attached to certain characters over a longer period of time vs movies where I’m only with them for two hours tops. Right now, I’m obsessed with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This is Us, The Crown, and Rashida Jones’ character in Angie Tribeca. I definitely know what you mean about comedy and romance, though, because the two put together is my favorite 🙂

    1. YEEES, same here! You can watch the characters really grow, I love it 😊 I’ve been hearing good stuff about the Crown, maybe I’ll check it out one day! Thanks for stopping by 😘

  9. I haven’t watched any of these yet, but I’ve been meaning to start Younger! I do love Hilary Duff plus this show just sounds like so much fun. I noticed The Good Place on Netflix earlier and I love Kristen Bell so I’ll have to check that one out too 🙂

    1. Oh yes, Younger is really fun! I’m sure you’ll love it. 😊 The Good Place was a bit weird at first but now I’m hooked. It’s hilarious! 😁

  13. I’m not usually a fan of comedies, but omg, Younger sounds reeeeally cute? Haha, I might have to investigate and see where I can watch it 🙂 Ordinarily, I watch crime shows (for some reason I love watching the FBI), but I know my husband gets sick of that after awhile, so it’s good to branch out.

  14. 😮 OMG! DynastyLOOKS SO GOOD!😱😱😱Love Younger, I can relate to her since I’m in my 30’s and somethings that the MC goes through is things that I, unfortunately, have gone through.😂🙊The Wrong Girl Looks amazing as well, I love quirky kind of shows and this one looks perfect! I watch The Good Place, it’s pretty funny, definitely a good one, along with Modern Family! Hope you enjoy your new shows and thanks for helping me discover two new ones. Hope you have a great week ahead.
    -Always Helena 💋

    1. YEEES, if you enjoy drama Dynasty is the perfect show for you 😁 Oh, life can be hard sometimes! And yees The Wrong Girl is really quirky and funny, I bet you’ll love it! 😊 Yes, both put me in such a good mood everytime I watch them 😊 Thank you so much, I’m really happy you discovered new shows thanks to my list! Happy watching and have a great week 😘😘

    1. Oh but the world would be boring if we all liked the same stuff! 😉 That’s awesome, so glad you like it and really happy I gave you some new shows to watch 🤗 Thanks for you sweet words 😘

  17. I’ve seen Younger pass by a lot the last year but.. I’m simply not much of a tv-person when I can easily lose myself in books? I really should check it out sometime though. Here’s fingers crossed I’ll actually do that one night instead of picking up a book, haha!

    1. I totally get it, I’m always torn between watching an episode or picking up my book! 🙈 Well… if sometimes you want to watch somehing, you definitely should give Younger a try 😊

