Top 5 latest favorite tv shows

Hello guys! How are you? Is 2018 treating you well? Did you spend a great first month? Mine was fine, a bit busy with work.

I’m happy to be back today with a topic dear to my heart : TV SHOWS! When I’m not reading, I adore watching series! I’m more of a comedy and romance kind of gal : FRIENDS, The OC, Jane The Virgin, Revenge…, just to name a few. Lately, I’ve been looking for new stuff to watch and I need to thank the wonderful Kat @ Life & Others Disasters who’s just awesome at recommending series! So here’s what I’ve been watching, I hope you’ll add all of them on your to-watch list.

1. Dynasty

Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min.

> The trials and tribulations of the Carringtons, an oil rich family in Denver. Soapy, fun and full of betrayals : a glamorous and addictive guilty pleasure! Cannot wait to uncover all the secrets of Fallon’s personality.

2. Younger

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min. > 40-year-old Liza passes herself off as 26 to land a job in publishing. Now she has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Charismatic, sweet, witty, in all : highly watchable. Plus I adore Hilary Duff’s character!

3. The Wrong Girl

Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min. > This Australian contemporary drama revolves around the adventures of 29-year-old producer on a morning tv show Lily Woodward. It’s about love and friendship, and the hard balance between a fulfilling romance and a dynamic career. It’s light and amusing with relatable characters and very true to the chaos that is life.

4. The Good Place

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.

> With Kristen Bell starring in it, I needed to give this quite original show a try. Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person. Funny situations, lovable characters : an entertaining show. I’m really curious where it will take us…

5. Modern Family

Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.

> I know I know it’s not brand new but it’s still airing right? I currently finished season 5 (yes, I’m late…) and I’m HOOKED! In this “mockumentary”, we follow the everyday life of three different related families. It’s funny as hell and when you had a bad day, it’s just the perfect remedy! Got a soft spot for Phil, what about you?!

Did you watch any of these shows? Did you enjoy them?

What are you watching lately? Any recommendations for me?

Let’s chat in comments 💬