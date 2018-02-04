Top 5 latest favorite tv shows

Hello guys! How are you? Is 2018 treating you well? Did you spend a great first month? Mine was fine, a bit busy with work.
I’m happy to be back today with a topic dear to my heart : TV SHOWS! When I’m not reading, I adore watching series! I’m more of a comedy and romance kind of gal : FRIENDS, The OC, Jane The Virgin, Revenge…, just to name a few. Lately, I’ve been looking for new stuff to watch and I need to thank the wonderful Kat @ Life & Others Disasters who’s just awesome at recommending series! So here’s what I’ve been watching, I hope you’ll add all of them on your to-watch list.
1. Dynasty
Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min.
> The trials and tribulations of the Carringtons, an oil rich family in Denver. Soapy, fun and full of betrayals : a glamorous and addictive guilty pleasure! Cannot wait to uncover all the secrets of Fallon’s personality.
2. Younger
Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.
> 40-year-old Liza passes herself off as 26 to land a job in publishing. Now she has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Charismatic, sweet, witty, in all : highly watchable. Plus I adore Hilary Duff’s character!
3. The Wrong Girl
Genre : Drama – Format : 40 min.
> This Australian contemporary drama revolves around the adventures of 29-year-old producer on a morning tv show Lily Woodward. It’s about love and friendship, and the hard balance between a fulfilling romance and a dynamic career. It’s light and amusing with relatable characters and very true to the chaos that is life.
4. The Good Place
Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.
> With Kristen Bell starring in it, I needed to give this quite original show a try. Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person. Funny situations, lovable characters : an entertaining show. I’m really curious where it will take us…
5. Modern Family
Genre : Comedy – Format : 20 min.
> I know I know it’s not brand new but it’s still airing right? I currently finished season 5 (yes, I’m late…) and I’m HOOKED! In this “mockumentary”, we follow the everyday life of three different related families. It’s funny as hell and when you had a bad day, it’s just the perfect remedy! Got a soft spot for Phil, what about you?!
Did you watch any of these shows? Did you enjoy them?
What are you watching lately? Any recommendations for me?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
40 thoughts on “Top 5 latest favorite tv shows”
How have I not heard of The Good Place, need to check that out lol. Thanks
Yeeees, you definitely should! Hope you’ll enjoy it 😀😀
The Good Place and Modern Family are two of my favourites. Great shows to help you unwind and make you laugh. I have been wanted to watch Younger!
Yeees, EXACTLY! Those shows are perfect 😀 You should check it out, it’s really good 😊
I’ve recently binge watched The Good Place and it’s become one of my new favourite shows! I’m so scared to watch the season finale though!
Same here, it was weird at first and now I’m hooked! Don’t be, the season finale was AH-MA-ZING 😉
Oh yes, I love TV! I’m a bigger fan of TV than I am of movies and I think it’s because I can stay attached to certain characters over a longer period of time vs movies where I’m only with them for two hours tops. Right now, I’m obsessed with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This is Us, The Crown, and Rashida Jones’ character in Angie Tribeca. I definitely know what you mean about comedy and romance, though, because the two put together is my favorite 🙂
YEEES, same here! You can watch the characters really grow, I love it 😊 I’ve been hearing good stuff about the Crown, maybe I’ll check it out one day! Thanks for stopping by 😘
The Wrong Girl sounds quite good. I’ve been watching Wanted which is a Netflix show set in Australia. Two women end up on the run after witnessing a murder. It’s a great show.
It really is, you should give it a try 😊 That sounds promising, maybe I’ll check it out!
YES THE GOOD PLACE YESSS. Just curious are you all caught up? Or are you still on Season 1???
I’m all caught up, just watched season 2 finale yesterday! It was REALLY REALLY GOOD! Can’t wait to see what happens next 😁😁
Always at your service *bows* Recommending TV shows is literally the ONE thing I am continuously good at hahaha also YAS for someone finally watching The Wrong Girl. Far too few people know about it.
I bet you’re good at plenty other stuff too 😘 Yes, you’re right! Nobody is watching that show, that’s such a shame! LOVED it 😊
Thanks, Nyx! Maaaaaybe there’s other things but this is really my specialty haha
Obviously haha! 😎
I love the good place. We quite literally laugh out loud watching that show.
Haha, YEES! 😀 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I haven’t watched any of these yet, but I’ve been meaning to start Younger! I do love Hilary Duff plus this show just sounds like so much fun. I noticed The Good Place on Netflix earlier and I love Kristen Bell so I’ll have to check that one out too 🙂
Oh yes, Younger is really fun! I’m sure you’ll love it. 😊 The Good Place was a bit weird at first but now I’m hooked. It’s hilarious! 😁
Dynasty is one of my guilty pleasures 😊 and The Good Place is hilarious!
Me too, I enjoy the drama so much 🙈🙈 YEEES! 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I love love love Modern Family. Definitely one of my favorite shows ever!
YEEES, me too! It’s so funny and every character is special is their own way, I love it 😁
Ooooh, Dynasty looks so goooooood! Also, I LOVE The Good Place and Modern Family – they’re such laugh out loud programmes! These are really good picks! 😀
You definitely should check it out if you’re into drama! 😁😁 Yees, exactly! They put you in such a good mood 😊
I’m not usually a fan of comedies, but omg, Younger sounds reeeeally cute? Haha, I might have to investigate and see where I can watch it 🙂 Ordinarily, I watch crime shows (for some reason I love watching the FBI), but I know my husband gets sick of that after awhile, so it’s good to branch out.
It really is, hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do! 😊 Yeah, it’s good to try watching new things, otherwise it can get boring 😉
😮 OMG! DynastyLOOKS SO GOOD!😱😱😱Love Younger, I can relate to her since I’m in my 30’s and somethings that the MC goes through is things that I, unfortunately, have gone through.😂🙊The Wrong Girl Looks amazing as well, I love quirky kind of shows and this one looks perfect! I watch The Good Place, it’s pretty funny, definitely a good one, along with Modern Family! Hope you enjoy your new shows and thanks for helping me discover two new ones. Hope you have a great week ahead.
-Always Helena 💋
YEEES, if you enjoy drama Dynasty is the perfect show for you 😁 Oh, life can be hard sometimes! And yees The Wrong Girl is really quirky and funny, I bet you’ll love it! 😊 Yes, both put me in such a good mood everytime I watch them 😊 Thank you so much, I’m really happy you discovered new shows thanks to my list! Happy watching and have a great week 😘😘
I feel like everyone but me loves Modern Family…. 😥 BUT I have watched the first episode of The Good Place per your recommendation and shall be watching more in the near future. Oh, and I will keep notice of the other shows recommended too! Thanks for the recs list x
Oh but the world would be boring if we all liked the same stuff! 😉 That’s awesome, so glad you like it and really happy I gave you some new shows to watch 🤗 Thanks for you sweet words 😘
I heard so many good things about Dynasty!! 😀 MUAHA me love me some drama. Great post I love it!
Well…if you love drama, you’re going to LOVE it! 😁😁 Thank you so much 😘
I’ve seen Younger pass by a lot the last year but.. I’m simply not much of a tv-person when I can easily lose myself in books? I really should check it out sometime though. Here’s fingers crossed I’ll actually do that one night instead of picking up a book, haha!
I totally get it, I’m always torn between watching an episode or picking up my book! 🙈 Well… if sometimes you want to watch somehing, you definitely should give Younger a try 😊
Modern Family I think is just the greatest Tv show. I absolutely love watching it as it never fails to make me laugh. So glad you are loving it! -Z
YEES, I love it so much! 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
i’ve been wanting to start dynasty, it sounds exactly like my guilty pleasure show, and also, elizabeth gillies! ❤
Well…don’t wait another second, DO IT NOW 😁😁
