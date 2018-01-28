Reading nook, book confessions and recommendations – the book blogger test

Happy Sunday, friends!

Today, I wanted to do something short and sweet, so I opted for a book tag, something I haven’t done in a while on this blog? I’m not sure why. Maybe because my list of tags to do is ENDLESS. Seriously, I have tags waiting for me to be done since 2015. I am ashamed hahaha. Today, I’m going to do this fun tag called “The Book Blogger Test”. Now, I am not entirely sure why this one is called Book Blogger Test… Will I fail at being a great book blogger if I answer these wrong? Let’s hope not…

Thank you to my fantastic friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters for tagging me!

Describe Your Perfect Reading Spot!

I definitely want to steal Kat’s answer for that one and go with a little reading nook right besides a window with a gorgeous view, filled with pillows and everything. To be honest, though, my couch, big covers and pillows and my cup of tea would also be a perfect reading spot… as long as I have the perfect book to go with it.

Tell Us 3 Book Confessions!

I can’t remember the last time I DNF-ed a book .

. I don’t buy new books before I am done with my physical TBR. Well. I make exceptions for favorite authors and highly anticipated books.

I never write in my books. I’m that kind of person that keeps her books pristine.

When Was the Last Time You Cried During a Book?

I don’t know if I’m supposed to answer with the last book that made me tear up, or the last book that made me cry like a baby for hours, so… I’ll answer both. I am deeply emotional when reading books, okay?

The last book I teared up while reading was How To Disappear. I didn’t expect to.

I think the last book I really cried a whole lot while reading (meaning, I was BLIND and couldn’t go on with the read) was 180 seconds.

How Many Books Are on Your Bedside Table?

My books aren’t really on my bedside table? I have books lying around everywhere, but my bedside table is too small to hold all the books haha. Right now, the books I need to read are on a pile on my bookshelf and I have … books to read. I am currently reading one book, Girls Made of Snow and Glass.

What’s Your Favorite Snack to Eat While You Are Reading?

I don’t often snack while I read. I do eat full meals, though, because I always read on my lunch break at work? But for the sake of this, if I had to answer with a snack, I’d go with chocolate, because you can never go wrong with chocolate. AND TEA, obviously. Did I mention I’m 99% made of tea? I need tea okay.

Name 3 Books You Would Recommend to Everyone!

I’ll Give You The Sun made me feel ALL the emotions. If you know me just a little bit, you know I LIVE for emotions in my books.

The Harry Potter series, just to be obvious here… and also because I think it’s a classic and a masterpiece of world-building and imagination.

Looking for Alaska , because you all saw that coming from a million miles away. I know it’s not everyone’s favorite, yet I think that Green manages to write incredible characters and shape an unforgettable boarding school adventure in that one, with the right amount of laughter, tears and everything in between.

Show Us a Picture of Your Favorite Bookcase on a Bookshelf!

These are not necessarily my favorite books. My bookshelves are color-coordinated and I just love my small minions collection here…and that rare shot of me from far away, but yes I’m on Platform 9 3/4 heading to Hogwarts.

Describe How Much Books Mean to You in Just 3 Words!

Escape. Imagination. Worlds. (That was super hard to do. Like, I want to talk about my love for bookish characters, but also how I appreciate that it makes me escape to new worlds and emphazise with the world and discover new things and cry all the time but there you get three random words??)

