Reading nook, book confessions and recommendations – the book blogger test

Happy Sunday, friends!
Sorry. I couldn’t resist with that GIF.
Today, I wanted to do something short and sweet, so I opted for a book tag, something I haven’t done in a while on this blog? I’m not sure why. Maybe because my list of tags to do is ENDLESS. Seriously, I have tags waiting for me to be done since 2015. I am ashamed hahaha. Today, I’m going to do this fun tag called “The Book Blogger Test”. Now, I am not entirely sure why this one is called Book Blogger Test… Will I fail at being a great book blogger if I answer these wrong? Let’s hope not…
Thank you to my fantastic friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters for tagging me!
Describe Your Perfect Reading Spot!
I definitely want to steal Kat’s answer for that one and go with a little reading nook right besides a window with a gorgeous view, filled with pillows and everything. To be honest, though, my couch, big covers and pillows and my cup of tea would also be a perfect reading spot… as long as I have the perfect book to go with it.
Tell Us 3 Book Confessions!
- I can’t remember the last time I DNF-ed a book.
- I don’t buy new books before I am done with my physical TBR. Well. I make exceptions for favorite authors and highly anticipated books.
- I never write in my books. I’m that kind of person that keeps her books pristine.
When Was the Last Time You Cried During a Book?
I don’t know if I’m supposed to answer with the last book that made me tear up, or the last book that made me cry like a baby for hours, so… I’ll answer both. I am deeply emotional when reading books, okay?
The last book I teared up while reading was How To Disappear. I didn’t expect to.
I think the last book I really cried a whole lot while reading (meaning, I was BLIND and couldn’t go on with the read) was 180 seconds.
How Many Books Are on Your Bedside Table?
My books aren’t really on my bedside table? I have books lying around everywhere, but my bedside table is too small to hold all the books haha. Right now, the books I need to read are on a pile on my bookshelf and I have … books to read. I am currently reading one book, Girls Made of Snow and Glass.
What’s Your Favorite Snack to Eat While You Are Reading?
I don’t often snack while I read. I do eat full meals, though, because I always read on my lunch break at work? But for the sake of this, if I had to answer with a snack, I’d go with chocolate, because you can never go wrong with chocolate. AND TEA, obviously. Did I mention I’m 99% made of tea? I need tea okay.
Name 3 Books You Would Recommend to Everyone!
I’ll Give You The Sun made me feel ALL the emotions. If you know me just a little bit, you know I LIVE for emotions in my books.
The Harry Potter series, just to be obvious here… and also because I think it’s a classic and a masterpiece of world-building and imagination.
Looking for Alaska, because you all saw that coming from a million miles away. I know it’s not everyone’s favorite, yet I think that Green manages to write incredible characters and shape an unforgettable boarding school adventure in that one, with the right amount of laughter, tears and everything in between.
Show Us a Picture of Your Favorite Bookcase on a Bookshelf!
These are not necessarily my favorite books. My bookshelves are color-coordinated and I just love my small minions collection here…and that rare shot of me from far away, but yes I’m on Platform 9 3/4 heading to Hogwarts.
Describe How Much Books Mean to You in Just 3 Words!
Escape. Imagination. Worlds. (That was super hard to do. Like, I want to talk about my love for bookish characters, but also how I appreciate that it makes me escape to new worlds and emphazise with the world and discover new things and cry all the time but there you get three random words??)
What’s your perfect reading nook? What are some favorite books you would recommend to absolutely EVERYONE (you know, even your cat, dog and next door’s hamster)?
Can YOU describe what reading means to you in three words? Because that’s way too hard. Let me know your thoughts in comments!
16 thoughts on “Reading nook, book confessions and recommendations – the book blogger test”
YAY love your answers!!! I will forever love that collection of minions haha I don’t have books on my bedside table either. That question made me feel like I should though? But I just … can’t?
Aww thank you haha, I have more, I’m a little obsessed haha 😛
Same here, it just makes me feel… strange, in a way, but I have NO PLACE whatsoever to put books there, hahaha.
Thank you!! ❤ ❤ ❤
Wait, did I read that correctly? You don’t buy books until you are done with your physical TBR? How is that even possible?? Lol. I would be waiting years! Good for you! I always say if I got stuck on a deserted island that had wifi and a trunk of my books I could finally get through them all… jealous, totally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, aerm, yes you did 😂 I buy new books whenever I’m own to 2-3 books, actually, but I always read ALL my books anyway before getting new ones. I’m sort of weird in the bookish community for that, I guess 😂
Hahahaha, well… someday, I believe you’ll get through ALL the books. YES YOU CAN. 😛
Nice answers Marie! Well I would love to have that kind of reading nook. All Inhave is my bed to read on 🙄 Even if there is a window sill, there would be no pretty sight outside 😂 I don’t write on my books either. I mean I have other places to write then why the book?
Every time you mention that you don’t buy new books until there is none on your physical TBR, just amazes me. You really are a magical person 😃
I don’t think I can write down just 3 of my all time favourites but yes John Green made it to my list too 😃 Its TFIOS. And yes HP for sure.
My shelf is also color coordinated and those minions are so cute ❤️ And I can’t see your face clearly, again 😂🙈
And I don’t want to think about that hard question, but Escape is a word that I would like to use too 😊
Nice post!
I’m with you. I know some people love to mark things down in their books, yet I can’t bring myself to do it, I love to keep my books perfect, well, as perfect as they can be 😂
YES JOHN GREEN! I’m so glad he’s your favorite too and that we bonded thanks to his stories as well ❤ ❤
Sorry 😂 I promise I'll send you a selfie someday if it matters that much to you 😂
Thank you SO much for your sweet comment!! ❤
Ahh, I love how cute your little minions shelf is! 😍 😍
Aww thank you so much! 🙂
I don’t think I could describe what reading means to me in three words! I like that you chose “escape,” that would definitely be one of my words!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was so hard, it took me forever to find three words… we need more, we need entire books to explain our love for reading and what it means to us 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Angela! ❤ ❤
180 seconds equals emotional death. That’s all I have to say on this.
– I’ve been struggling on my review for that thing for a while now.. –
I struggled for a while before writing my review and still ,I feel like it wasn’t coherent. I NEED to read your review though and know ALL your feels about this book so… GO WRITE IT NOW 😛
Thank you so much for your comment!! ❤
So my favorite reading nook…everywhere! On the train, in my bed, in my kitchen, in the garden… A book I would recomment to everyone: Making Faces by Amy Harmon. Reading means escape and freedom. It also means learning. In one word: passion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PASSION!! How did I not think of that word, it’s a fantastic one to describe reading and books! 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
Loved it !! 😀 Hhaha I feel you, I have books everywhere too LOL it seems like they pop out of nowhere from my parents perception 🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think your and my parents are one and the same 😂😂 and…. compared to other big readers and bloggers, I feel like I’m doing okay?? 😂😂
