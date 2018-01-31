Monthly wrap-up – January 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Today it’s time again to wrap-up the month… and I want to say, FINALLY. Is it just me, or has January been dragging on for three months ??
January has been THE LONGEST MONTH, I feel like we should already be in April. Everything was painfully slow.
If I am thilled that the Christmas season is over and that all the tourists I mentioned last month are now gone, everything otherwise has been quite predictable and… well, nothing much has happened. I took some steps outside of my comfort zone this month though, sending some dreaded emails, meeting some people, being rejected yet one step closer to what I would like to do and would make me happy, professionally. I think. Slow steps, everyone.
Anyway, let’s hope February will be MUCH QUICKER than January, people. I’m looking forward to a couple days’ off at the end of the month, but also to MORE BOOKS, food, sleep and watching The Good Place, Dynasty and the rest of the Harry Potter movies (ALWAYS HARRY POTTER).
So far, I’m doing okay with my reading: I have read 6 books this month and I really enjoyed ALL of them. I am ahead on my Goodreads Challenge AND I have read 3 backlist titles and 3 new releases… LOOK AT ME JUGGLING THESE BOOKS RIGHT. Let’s take a moment to be proud, okay?
I also have to mention that I did not buy any books this month, at all. I’m feeling really lucky to have received / won two books this month (Eliza and Her Monsters as well as How To Disappear). Let me set things straight right away, though: February has my most anticipated release of… THE YEAR coming, THE BELLES and I will buy that one for sure because I NEED IT SO BADLY.
Books I read
For someone who didn’t know a damn thing about Batman’s story, I really enjoyed that one? You can already read my full review here.
I loved that adorable contemporary so much and wanted to hug everyone. You can read my full review here.
As a huge fan of the Mara Dyer series, I expected to fall in love with that one. I enjoyed it a lot, but it has been too long and somehow missed some of the magic? Full review coming soon!
Highly anticipated by SO MANY people, The Hazel Wood was a really great, captivating and imaginative read. You can read my full review here!
I expected to love that one. Spoiler alert: I DID. I also felt emotions and RELATABLE AND AHHH. Full review coming soon!
One of my most anticipated reads of the year and I was not disappointed. It was so relatable, the characters were GREAT and Arvin is making its way in my authors-to-follow list. Full review coming Friday!
I actually have an announcement here, friends. FOR REAL. Sometime at the beginning of this month, I actually opened my Word doc again and started the very stressful process of re-reading my WIP. I was expecting to cringe, to throw my computer away and cry every two lines because it was so bad.
Yet, I was surprised. I didn’t cry (so far). I didn’t throw my computer on the floor (so far). I actually managed to link together plot elements and I actually like my characters??
My re-reading is taking a LOT of time, as I only take time to do so on the weekends. I’m about 50 pages in (my word doc is around 120 pages). As I am re-reading, I know I still need to work on things, such as world-building and characters-shaping. But I think I didn’t write something that bad, somehow?
It’s been a… crazy blogging month overall. I’ve been feeling inspired, motivated and the blog hopping force was with me as well. Let’s hope this lasts??
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Discussions
Book Blogging
Writing
Nyx’s Corner
Hello friends, I actually bookmarked tons of amazing blog posts this month, so BE READY to discover ALL of them from the book blogging sphere below. I probably missed some, but I did my best.
- Holly @ Nut Free Nerd asked “What does it mean to be a relevant reader?“
- Lia @ Lost in a Story talked about negative reviews, authors, bloggers and the book community.
- Marta @ The Cursed Books talked about Book Piracy. She also did a brilliant post on blogging, social media and ARCS.
- Lu @ Lu Reads asks herself if there is PRESSURE to read in the book community. Answer, yes. She also did two other AMAZING posts on reasons to unfollow a blog and on ARCs, ups and downs and worth.
- Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings shares some lifestyle tips for us bookworms.
- Pam @ Reverie Society talked about the right (and wrong) way to judge books in an amazing post.
- May @ Forever and Everly shared some amazing WordPress tips!! ALSO IT WAS HER BLOG ANNIVERSARY AND GO CELEBRATE her awesomeness.
- Analee @ Book Snacks wonders if we put too much pressure on producing quality content. For me, the answer is YES.
- Dani @ Perspective of a Writer asks if we revisit old posts.
- Sim @ Flipping Through the Pages tells us all about Audiobooks and why they’re not for her.
- Shar @ Virtually Read shares some YA books set after high school. Books we need more of.
- Aimee @ Aimee Always tells us why we should read and review backlist books.
How was January for you? Did you also feel like that month was endless?? Anything positive happened to you this month?
What was your favorite book this month? Let’s chat in comments!
34 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – January 2018”
Haha weirdly enough, I felt like this month went way too quickly! I was savoring my winter break from uni and didn’t want it to end (I’m back now and there’s SO MUCH WORK). I’m really curious about Batman: Nightwalker after all I’ve been hearing about it. I first thought that it would be the story of how Bruce became Batman and his feelings on the subject but I gather it’s something else entirely and I don’t know how I feel about it. I am still really looking forward to reading the others in the DC series, though! I just need to give it a shot 🙂 I hope you have a lovely February, Marie, and that it goes a little quicker than January 🙂
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
Ahah oh if you were on winter break, I understand that time went by a bit faster 😂
I hope you’ll give Batman a shot! I’m not entirely familiar with the origin stories of Batman, so I couldn’t really give you a comparison or anything, but I had lots of fun reading it 🙂
Thank you so much, Laura! I hope you’ll have a fantastic month as well! ❤
So glad you had a great month, both in terms of reading and writing! Also, that’s so exciting that you’ve started re-reading your WIP. I can only imagine how nerve-wracking yet thrilling that must be.
Thanks so much for the shout out! ❤
Thank you so much, Holly! ❤ It is a bit nerve-wracking, but also… yes, thrilling. I can't believe I wrote some things sometimes 😂
Whoa, 6 books this month?! Your my idol! I’m still trying to get through my first. I’m going to click through your book marks, happy Wednesday!
And here I felt like I hadn’t read that much 😂, I’m so glad to hear that ahah, thank you, you’re too sweet!! ❤
I hope you'll have a great February and happy reading!! 😀
Looks like you had a great month. Some really amazing book right there 🙂
Thank you so much!! 🙂 I hope you’ll have a lovely February ❤
I am SO HAPPY January is ending. I felt like the end wasn’t even creeping closer like, at all.. Which is weird considering past months flew by without me even noticing and I expected January to be the same but nope.
Does look like you had a good month though! Taking steps outside of your comfort zone and taking risks: GO YOU! We all need to do that once in a while, no matter how scary it is. I’m trying to do the same thing right now and I’m freaked out but still going for it, haha.
*Now I’m going to read some of those posts you mentioned because they sound interesting, whoop.*
I KNOW RIGHT?? I had the same feeling. Everything went by so fast, the last few months of 2017 went by in a blur and then… time just stopped somehow, I feel like we should be in April already 😂 I hope it’s just January, I’m not a fan of that slow-time 😂
Thank you so much, Kathy! It is a bit stressful, but you can do this, GO FOR IT!! ❤ ❤
Yess, I’ve heard so many people say this, and I completely agree – January was WAY too long =, what was up with that???
You read so many good books this month, The Hazel Wood looks awesome!
I know right?? it was endless. let’s hope February will be better 😂
I hope you’ll read The Hazel Wood soon, I really enjoyed it 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
CONGRATS TO US BECAUSE I ONLY BOUGHT 1 BOOK THIS MONTH! *throws confetti* But I AGREE–February is full of awesome releases. D: My fingers are physically going to itch for them, I swear. SO glad you enjoyed Girl Against the Universe–I’ve read 2 books from this author before and really enjoyed them, plus she is a SWEETHEART. ❤
AND YAAAAY FOR YOUR WIP! I CANNOT read any past 5-chapter drafts of "books" I tried to write before. I may want to smash my laptop in frustration. Good luck with rereading and editing–I HOPE YOU GET PUBLISHED ONE DAY. ❤
And thank you for sharing my post!! ❤
YAY congratulations to us!! 😀 I think February is going to be much harder, there are so many amazing releases to get to… I want to read them all 😂
Oh so happy to hear it! I’ve read that one as well as This is how it happened by Paula Stokes and I loved both so much. Can’t wait to read more 🙂
Aw thank you! I haven’t smashed my laptop just yet, only… 60 pages or so to go, hope I can do this haha. And thank you, that would be a dream ❤
I felt the same way about the month of January dragging! I felt like it was never going to end. CRAZY! Awesome job reading six months and it’s always a plus when you enjoy them all. I really want to read Down and Across and I love the book cover for it too. I definitely need to get my hands on a copy of that one ASAP! Awesome job on your writing, hopefully the reread continues to go well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was sooooooo slow haha. I hope that February will be a bit better 🙂
I hope you’ll get to read Down and Across soon, I loved it so much 😀
Thank you, Ashley! ❤ ❤
Yes, January basically feels like the longest month ever! I’m glad you loved How To Disappear – can’t wait to read your review!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope February is better, or a least… quicker 😂
It was such a great book, I loved the story and characters so much. I’ll have a review soon for sure 😀
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤ ❤
I always feel like January drags every year! I feel like after the holiday commotion in the previous months, January is hard to get through as you are transitioning back to a normal non-holiday life.
I think my favorite book I read this month was My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry.
Oh that’s actually a great theory, I never thought of that before? You’ve resolved the mystery of the slow-january 😂
Ohh I don’t know that book – happy to hear you enjoyed it!
Thank you so much for stopping by and for your comment!<3
What are you talking about!?! January FLEW by!!! I’m not ready for it to end yet 😦 Come back January!!
But omg, that’s so exciting that you’re working on your WIP again! That’s so great you’re happy with it! Please share if you’re feeling up to it your progress as you continue to edit, I’d love to read it 🙂 I’m also in the midst of edits (line-work at this point) and it’s going soooooo slow. Omg. Hoping I finish by the end of February!
Well I’m happy it went by really fast for you 😂 I wish I had the same feeling 😂
Oh wow, thank you so much, that’s so sweet of you ❤ I've been thinking about doing more posts about my WIP, but I'm not that experienced and always a bit nervous to talk about it… maybe I'll try though. 🙂 BEST OF LUCK for your edits! What kind of story are you working on, if you don't mind me asking? 🙂
Thank you so much!! ❤
Sounds like you’ve had an awesome month! Thanks for the blog links at the end of the post. I’ve just spend some relax time working my way through them 🙂 x
Oh you’re so welcome, I hope you’ll find great bloggers and posts you enjoy 🙂
Have a lovely month, and thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
I found that this month just flew by without me realising it! So funny how the same month can play out so differently for other people! Looks like you read a lot of cool books though 🙂
Oh well I’m glad this month was good and not endless for you, haha, that’s great 🙂
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll have a lovely February 🙂
Marie! you had a FAB reading month! I’ve been gently kicking myself for not yet reading Wonder Woman or Batman lol, I’m glad to see you enjoyed this latest installment in the DC series. Loved your discussion posts & only request you keep them coming! Happy reading <3! 🙂
Oh thank you so much, Lilly! ❤ I hope you'll read Batman soon, I really enjoyed it – Marie Lu is such a fantastic writer ❤
Happy reading to you too!!
Oh gosh yes- January always feels so slow. I’m glad you took steps out of your comfort zone though- good luck with reaching your goals! Belles does sound really good! Yay I’m so so glad you managed to start reading it and that you had a good experience with it. Great wrap up!
I know, right? I hate this month so much, just glad it’s over 😂
Thank you! I hope you’ll have a great month ❤ ❤
Great wrap up! I’m sorry January has been a longest month for you! For me, it was quite the opposite. You had a great month and I’m so glad you loved Batman. I’m hoping to pick it up soon. It’s good to know that you’re back on track with your writing. Goodluck Editing and hope you have a wonderful February! 🙂
Thank you so much, Raven!! I’m happy to hear January was a bit faster for you 🙂 Hope you’ll have a fantastic February as well 🙂
I am so proud for how far you have gotten with rereading your WIP! I know we haven’t done many sessions, but you getting back to your WIP also has me really motivated to work on Arcadia. I just get more done when it’s with a sort of purpose – like a reading/writing sprint haha
THANK YOU, I couldn’t do it without all of your support, really ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
I get it, it's great to be able to write together / kind of share motivation. I am SO happy you are writing Arcadia again, as you know, always waiting for new chapters 😀
