Monthly wrap-up – January 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Today it’s time again to wrap-up the month… and I want to say, FINALLY. Is it just me, or has January been dragging on for three months ??

January has been THE LONGEST MONTH, I feel like we should already be in April. Everything was painfully slow.

If I am thilled that the Christmas season is over and that all the tourists I mentioned last month are now gone, everything otherwise has been quite predictable and… well, nothing much has happened. I took some steps outside of my comfort zone this month though, sending some dreaded emails, meeting some people, being rejected yet one step closer to what I would like to do and would make me happy, professionally. I think. Slow steps, everyone.

Anyway, let’s hope February will be MUCH QUICKER than January, people. I’m looking forward to a couple days’ off at the end of the month, but also to MORE BOOKS, food, sleep and watching The Good Place, Dynasty and the rest of the Harry Potter movies (ALWAYS HARRY POTTER).

So far, I’m doing okay with my reading: I have read 6 books this month and I really enjoyed ALL of them. I am ahead on my Goodreads Challenge AND I have read 3 backlist titles and 3 new releases… LOOK AT ME JUGGLING THESE BOOKS RIGHT. Let’s take a moment to be proud, okay?

I also have to mention that I did not buy any books this month, at all. I’m feeling really lucky to have received / won two books this month (Eliza and Her Monsters as well as How To Disappear). Let me set things straight right away, though: February has my most anticipated release of… THE YEAR coming, THE BELLES and I will buy that one for sure because I NEED IT SO BADLY.

Books I read

For someone who didn’t know a damn thing about Batman’s story, I really enjoyed that one? You can already read my full review here.

I loved that adorable contemporary so much and wanted to hug everyone. You can read my full review here.

As a huge fan of the Mara Dyer series, I expected to fall in love with that one. I enjoyed it a lot, but it has been too long and somehow missed some of the magic? Full review coming soon!

Highly anticipated by SO MANY people, The Hazel Wood was a really great, captivating and imaginative read. You can read my full review here!

I expected to love that one. Spoiler alert: I DID. I also felt emotions and RELATABLE AND AHHH. Full review coming soon!



One of my most anticipated reads of the year and I was not disappointed. It was so relatable, the characters were GREAT and Arvin is making its way in my authors-to-follow list. Full review coming Friday!

I actually have an announcement here, friends. FOR REAL. Sometime at the beginning of this month, I actually opened my Word doc again and started the very stressful process of re-reading my WIP. I was expecting to cringe, to throw my computer away and cry every two lines because it was so bad.

Yet, I was surprised. I didn’t cry (so far). I didn’t throw my computer on the floor (so far). I actually managed to link together plot elements and I actually like my characters??

My re-reading is taking a LOT of time, as I only take time to do so on the weekends. I’m about 50 pages in (my word doc is around 120 pages). As I am re-reading, I know I still need to work on things, such as world-building and characters-shaping. But I think I didn’t write something that bad, somehow?

It’s been a… crazy blogging month overall. I’ve been feeling inspired, motivated and the blog hopping force was with me as well. Let’s hope this lasts??

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Discussions

Book Blogging

Writing

Nyx’s Corner

Hello friends, I actually bookmarked tons of amazing blog posts this month, so BE READY to discover ALL of them from the book blogging sphere below. I probably missed some, but I did my best.

How was January for you? Did you also feel like that month was endless?? Anything positive happened to you this month?

What was your favorite book this month? Let’s chat in comments!