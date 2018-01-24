We all know that being a book blogger (or any kind of blogger, for that matter) is hard. Even if we love it, it’s complicated to keep our head out of the water sometimes. We constantly have to find new ideas, inspiration, write blog posts, engage with the community and so on.

Besides the obvious, complicated thing that is our mind in constant churning for new ideas, blogging struggles and dilemmas we also need some tools. No matter what anyone says, we book bloggers and bloggers in general are trying to build something here. Blog posts don’t happen in the blink of an eye – even if, somedays when inspiration seems to have lost its way, it would be nice if it could. We are building small houses all around the blogosphere filled with books and love and for that, we need tools. We also need lists because… well, just because lists are pretty cool.

Here are my book blogging essentials.

A blog

I know. I’m really funny, but…let’s be real. We couldn’t be blogging without a blog now, could we?

A computer

The computer is my n°1 essential, obviously and I would not be blogging without it. I know (or heard of) some bloggers doing almost everything on their phones and I deeply admire them for it. I only use the WordPress App to take a quick look at my blog when I am away, but… that’s all. EVERYTHING I DO happens on the computer. Writing my blog posts. Blog-hopping. Screaming. EVERYTHING.

A phone

That being said, I still have my phone because I am living in the 21st century and can’t live without it. If I only use it to check the WordPress App once in a while (trying not to be too obsessed here) but mostly to write down random ideas of blog posts I get. I have a list of blog posts ideas sitting in my phones’ notes, waiting to be used. Or forgotten. Or, sometimes, just to make me confused because I have NO idea whatever the hell I meant when I wrote that idea.

A book. Who am I kidding. TONS OF BOOKS.

Do we need books to be book blogging? Now, that’s a real question. Maybe we don’t need physical copies, we could only have e-books and that would be perfectly okay. But can we really talk and rant about books all day without… having books and having read some of them?

A twitter account

I could be blogging without social media, I think. I really could. But the experience would be different. I have mixed thoughts on twitter and everything it brings to me personally, in my blogging adventure, in the blogging community and so on. Spoiler alert: it’s both great and incredible and the worst thing that ever happened to the book blogging community. Sorry for saying this. I’m not going to get into a twitter debate right now, I promise. I’m going to tell you why I’m using it and it’s useful instead.

I found many, many MANY bloggers thanks to twitter, where the book blogging community is a black hole you’ll fall into.

thanks to twitter, where the book blogging community is a black hole you'll fall into. I use it to talk about my blog posts and share them, too, and it brings on a small amount of traffic, new people and new friends too.

Being on twitter, even if I'm not interacting too much on it, makes me feel like I am part of the book blogging community thingy even more.

A goodreads account

Because how else do you keep track of your books, the books you find thanks to other bloggers? How do you find the books you want to talk about in your next book tag, book covers and summaries, books you kind of forgot to review three months ago? I know some people have tons of spreadsheets for that. I’m lazy and I spend approximately three times a weekend looking at my goodreads account and at all the books.

An Excel Spreadsheet

Hello, my name is Marie and I try not to be an organization-freak too much. But I can’t deny who I am when it comes to blogging so I have a spreadsheet. I think I’m doing okay, because I only have one spreadsheet so far: The Post Schedule Spreadsheet. Basically, it’s a calendar of the entire year and I use it to write the blog posts coming next and their status (in progress, published, etc). I wouldn’t know what I’m doing without this.

A camera

When I am not too lazy, inspired and/or when my family is inspired and wants to take some pictures of my books, I take my small camera to do so. Just to take pictures for the book reviews, sometimes the discussion posts and so on. I could do without it, but I like the personal touch it brings to this blog. I just wish I was more talented to take more bookish pictures.

Canvas

When I’m lazy, the lovely and free canvas website comes to save me. I use it a lot to do my featured images on this blog and spend way too much time finding the perfect background image anyway.

A notebook

If I have my phone to write down some ideas, I also have a small notebook I carry around with me. I mostly use my phone for blog ideas (and the occasional WIP inspiration), but the notebook comes into action when it comes to reviewing books. I always try and write down my thoughts as I am reading a book and once I’m done with it, to help with the whole reviewing thing. I am not the most regular notebook writer and I have been known to forget to write down my thoughts after finishing a book more often than not. When that happens, I mostly hate myself and my fish memory.

A cup of tea

Confession time: I hate coffee and never ever drink it. I am a tea drinker though and, when I am drafting all of my blog posts for the week, I always have a cup of tea at hand, you know, to help with my inspiration.

What are some of your blogging essentials? Do you use a computer to write all of your blog posts, or do you use the WordPress App, too?

Do you take pictures for your blog? Do you have Excel Spreadsheets or are you just doing it without planning ahead? Let me know your thoughts in comments!