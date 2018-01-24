We all know that being a book blogger (or any kind of blogger, for that matter) is hard. Even if we love it, it’s complicated to keep our head out of the water sometimes. We constantly have to find new ideas, inspiration, write blog posts, engage with the community and so on.
Besides the obvious, complicated thing that is our mind in constant churning for new ideas, blogging struggles and dilemmas we also need some tools. No matter what anyone says, we book bloggers and bloggers in general are trying to build something here. Blog posts don’t happen in the blink of an eye – even if, somedays when inspiration seems to have lost its way, it would be nice if it could. We are building small houses all around the blogosphere filled with books and love and for that, we need tools. We also need lists because… well, just because lists are pretty cool.
Here are my book blogging essentials.
A blog
I know. I’m really funny, but…let’s be real. We couldn’t be blogging without a blog now, could we?
A computer
The computer is my n°1 essential, obviously and I would not be blogging without it. I know (or heard of) some bloggers doing almost everything on their phones and I deeply admire them for it. I only use the WordPress App to take a quick look at my blog when I am away, but… that’s all. EVERYTHING I DO happens on the computer. Writing my blog posts. Blog-hopping. Screaming. EVERYTHING.
A phone
That being said, I still have my phone because I am living in the 21st century and can’t live without it. If I only use it to check the WordPress App once in a while (trying not to be too obsessed here) but mostly to write down random ideas of blog posts I get. I have a list of blog posts ideas sitting in my phones’ notes, waiting to be used. Or forgotten. Or, sometimes, just to make me confused because I have NO idea whatever the hell I meant when I wrote that idea.
A book. Who am I kidding. TONS OF BOOKS.
Do we need books to be book blogging? Now, that’s a real question. Maybe we don’t need physical copies, we could only have e-books and that would be perfectly okay. But can we really talk and rant about books all day without… having books and having read some of them?
A twitter account
I could be blogging without social media, I think. I really could. But the experience would be different. I have mixed thoughts on twitter and everything it brings to me personally, in my blogging adventure, in the blogging community and so on. Spoiler alert: it’s both great and incredible and the worst thing that ever happened to the book blogging community. Sorry for saying this. I’m not going to get into a twitter debate right now, I promise. I’m going to tell you why I’m using it and it’s useful instead.
- I found many, many MANY bloggers thanks to twitter, where the book blogging community is a black hole you’ll fall into.
- I use it to talk about my blog posts and share them, too, and it brings on a small amount of traffic, new people and new friends too.
- Being on twitter, even if I’m not interacting too much on it, makes me feel like I am part of the book blogging community thingy even more.
A goodreads account
Because how else do you keep track of your books, the books you find thanks to other bloggers? How do you find the books you want to talk about in your next book tag, book covers and summaries, books you kind of forgot to review three months ago? I know some people have tons of spreadsheets for that. I’m lazy and I spend approximately three times a weekend looking at my goodreads account and at all the books.
An Excel Spreadsheet
Hello, my name is Marie and I try not to be an organization-freak too much. But I can’t deny who I am when it comes to blogging so I have a spreadsheet. I think I’m doing okay, because I only have one spreadsheet so far: The Post Schedule Spreadsheet. Basically, it’s a calendar of the entire year and I use it to write the blog posts coming next and their status (in progress, published, etc). I wouldn’t know what I’m doing without this.
A camera
When I am not too lazy, inspired and/or when my family is inspired and wants to take some pictures of my books, I take my small camera to do so. Just to take pictures for the book reviews, sometimes the discussion posts and so on. I could do without it, but I like the personal touch it brings to this blog. I just wish I was more talented to take more bookish pictures.
Canvas
When I’m lazy, the lovely and free canvas website comes to save me. I use it a lot to do my featured images on this blog and spend way too much time finding the perfect background image anyway.
A notebook
If I have my phone to write down some ideas, I also have a small notebook I carry around with me. I mostly use my phone for blog ideas (and the occasional WIP inspiration), but the notebook comes into action when it comes to reviewing books. I always try and write down my thoughts as I am reading a book and once I’m done with it, to help with the whole reviewing thing. I am not the most regular notebook writer and I have been known to forget to write down my thoughts after finishing a book more often than not. When that happens, I mostly hate myself and my fish memory.
A cup of tea
Confession time: I hate coffee and never ever drink it. I am a tea drinker though and, when I am drafting all of my blog posts for the week, I always have a cup of tea at hand, you know, to help with my inspiration.
What are some of your blogging essentials? Do you use a computer to write all of your blog posts, or do you use the WordPress App, too?
Do you take pictures for your blog? Do you have Excel Spreadsheets or are you just doing it without planning ahead? Let me know your thoughts in comments!
37 thoughts on “My book blogging essentials”
TEA DRINKERS UNITE!!!!
Anyway, sounds like a solid list. I don’t think I need all of those things. Do not have a notebook dedicated to the blog or a spreadsheet, which explains my lack of consistency, but daaaaamn, I could not write all the blog posts on a tablet or phone alone. I NEED my laptop!!!
As always, great post, Marie! ❤
YES TO ALL THE TEA ahah. I think I’m 80% made of tea, for real 😂
I couldn’t do without my computer, either. I get so bothered doing things on my phone, I’d much rather have a computer screen and keyboard haha 😛
Thank you so much, Kat! ❤
Saaaaaame! My essence is tea itself *nods vigorously in agreement*
I honestly can not comprehend how people can do everything on their phone and iPad! The best I can do is write my blog posts, but formatting and adding pictures and graphics is something that’s usually best for me to do on the laptop. I do use my phone to make most of my graphics, take my pictures, plan out my posts, write down ideas, and interact on social media, and reply to comments via the WordPress app! I actually don’t use Goodreads! I just manually track my own reading and note taking via Notes on my phone! I tend to use Pic Collage and Canva in regards to graphics on my phone! 😄 I wish I could do Excel Spreadsheets but they are not my thing! 🙈
I admire you SO much for using your phone to do so much of your blog, that’s impressive! And you use your phone to make graphics?? Wow, that’s cool! I wouldn’t have any patience on my phone and I am so much faster typing out blog posts on the computer. So glad to hear it’s working out well for you though 😀
And you don’t use Goodreads?? WOW I admire you so much for keeping track of your reads in another way! You’re awesome, seriously!
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Mikaela 😀
These are all so important. I do not think I could blog without Canva!
I love how easy it is to use, it’s one of the best websites 😀
Thank you so much for your comment, Kristin! 😀
Love the post!
I agree with almost all of this, except for the tea. I am proudly addicted to large amounts of caffeine and can not function without coffee.
Aw thank you so much! And I can’t function without tea, we all have our little things I guess 😀
I definitely agree with a lot of these – computer, of course; Goodreads; Excel (where I also keep track of my reading, in addition to GR). A camera to capture all our travels. I should probably use social media more!
Oh you also keep track of your reading on your spreadsheet? That’s so great. If you don’t min me asking, what is your spreadsheet like? Do you track reading dates, or more like, the number of pages in a book, the genres, etc?
Thank you so much for your comment, Angela! 😀
Hahahah I hate coffee too! Usually at Starbucks I either get steamed milk or a vanilla frappucino. But one time my friends wanted to go to Pacific Coffee and they didn’t have any of those options so I ordered an iced latte. IT WAS SO BITTER so I gave it to my friend for free lol. (+ My breath smelled like crap afterwards.)
My blogging essentials… I use Phonto to make my blog post banners, and VSCO Cam to edit my bookstagram pictures. I also use PhotoLayers and Autodesk Sketchbook to make my blog graphics. I used to be really into taking aesthetic pictures of books but the lighting never comes out right and I suck at photography. So I’ve half given up on bookstagram hahaha.
And AN EXCEL SPREADSHEET?! Hahahaha Marie, I’m the most unorganized person on the planet. My desk is always piled high with calligraphy practice sheets and half-read books, and I never use Excel (except for that one time when we had to use it for computer class, lol.)
I’m so glad I’m not alone! I tried it as well once but it was way too bitter and I just… well, I told myself I’d never drink coffee ever again haha. I’m good with my cup of tea 😛
Ohh, I don’t know all of these ahah, will have to check them out. I am not that great when it comes to bookish pictures, I’d love to get better though 🙂
Haha I know, well it’s not a vey complicated spreadsheet, but I feel much better having everything organized. I’m a bit of a planning freak at times hahaha. 🙂
And you do calligraphy?? THAT IS SO GREAT!
Thank you so, so much for your comment, Chloe! 🙂
When you say Canvas, do you mean Canva? That’s what I use to make my featured images for my blog too! The same essentials you have, and the same ones I think are essential (well maybe except books, because I technically don’t post book reviews much anymore, but maybe that should change?)
Side note: I tried blog hopping, and it was so interesting to see where it took me on the internet! I never even heard of some of those blogs. It was super enjoyable, and I’m going to do it more often. Thanks for the lesson in blogging 😉 xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
Oh yes, I mean Canva, thank you, I didn’t notice my mistake here 🙂 It is such a great website, it’s so easy and useful 🙂
Oh and I’d love to read some book reviews, if you ever feel like adding some on your blog 😀
This makes me SO happy, I’m so glad you enjoyed blog-hopping! It’s so much fun and you never know where you end up, that’s really great 😀
Well I would say all of these are essentials for me too 😀 I can’t imagine myself writing a blog post through App? I mean how do I even suppose to add the custom Html etc.? How the post will be formatted? Sorry, I have no idea because actually I never tried writing from my Phone. But seriously hats off to the people who do it 👍🏻 I can’t do blogging without my laptop for sure.
I do use spreadsheets mainly for managing the reading challenges that I have been doing 😀 But I often forget to update it 🙈 But hopefully I will do better at maintaining them this year.
I am active on Instagram so I take bookish photos for it. I use the same image for my book reviews 😜
I’m with you, I’m so impressed by people doing tons of blogging on their phones. I could never do that, I need my computer hahaha.
Oh that’s so great! I’m only doing the Beat the Backlist challenge this year, so no spreadsheets needed, if I ever take that habit though, I might have to do the same 😛
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ ❤
I won’t survive without my computer lol. I tried blogging using my phone before but afterwards, there are so many typos and it just doesn’t feel comfortable commenting or blog hopping plus I love seeing blog design and we all know that mobile design and the desktop one is a bit different thanks to the screen resolution limit.
I don’t use a spreadsheet but I do have an app where I split my blogging tasks into folders – post dump ideas, schedule and posted.
I’m glad you feel the same way! It doesn’t feel comfortable blogging on the phone for me, either. I’m much more at ease typing on the computer 🙂
Oh that’s SO great! What app are you using? 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! xx
Thank you for this post! I just created my blog a few days ago so this was very helpful!
Oh you’re welcome! I hope you will have fun blogging 😀
Great post! I love Canva too so much. Happy Reading
It’s such a great and easy website to use 🙂 Thank you so much, Ali! 🙂
I have month at glance calendar instead of Excel to plan reading or blog. I started to make spreadsheet this year just for graphs and total pages at the end of year. Nice post! 🙂
Oh you have graphs and count all the pages you read?? Now THAT is impressive. I wish I could do that as well, haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
Great post Marie! I have Twitter, and my blog posts automatically post to Twitter and Facebook. I do Facebook regularly but I rarely go on Twitter! Or Instagram. And I’ve heard that Pinterest is another great way to get your blog out there as well. It’s hard to have the time to do it all!
Jo-Ann
Oh thank you, Jo-Ann! ❤ It is hard to do everything, I agree 🙂 I only focus on twitter, as Facebook and I are definitely not friends and… Pinterest is such a great website, too, but I don't have enough time to do it all, haha 🙂
Loved this post 😀 We share a lot of the same blogging essentials hehe. Although I have such a love-hate relationship with Twitter (I mean, who doesn’t??) it’s so easy to keep in contact with other bloggers when your not posting blog posts. And having a favorite beverage helps so much with fueling yourself to write content and coming up with ideas.
Oh thank you so much! 😀 I agree, twitter is such a strange place, yet it really is part of the blogging experience. I love being able to keep up with people thanks to it 🙂 And YES, it’s great for inspiration, a favorite beverage and… well, some chocolate or something, that always helps, too 😛
I don’t quite have Excel spreadsheets for my blog, but I do like being highly organised. I had a bit of a disorganised year last year and I HATED it!
YAY for being organized! I feel so much better with a planning haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
I use my phone too! It’s handy when I just finished a book and want to jot down ideas for the review. What I don’t like but have anyway is a Twitter account. I do prefer Facebook and Instagram to twitter. I feel frustrated as I can’t express nuances and have to send just short messages. Excellent post Marie!
OH yes, it is so useful to be able to jot down a couple ideas quickly on our phones 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’m like you in that I can’t imagine blogging without my computer! I’ve spoken to bloggers who somehow manage to do it all from their phone and I just can’t even imagine how they stand it! My brain runs a mile a minute and sometimes I can’t even keep up on a full keyboard, let alone a tiny touchscreen one. I’m also SUCH a sucker for Excel spreadsheets. I didn’t use them until like two years ago and it was like I stumbled upon the Holy Grail. I don’t know how I survived without them! I use so many spreadsheets to keep track of so many things (books I’ve read and reread with formulas for stats, books I’ve received for review and their deadlines, movies I’ve seen, future and past 50/50 Friday topics, you name it!) but I don’t have a spreadsheet yet for my post schedule (although I’m hoping to develop one soon. I don’t know where I would be without my spreadsheets… probably wandering around trying to find my head because I left it somewhere 🙂
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
Oh wow you have SO MANY SPREADSHEETS, you are the queen of organization, that is so great. I admire you so much, haha 🙂
I don’t know how people do it with their phones, either, when the words flow, it frustrates me having to type on the phone, it doesn’t go as fast as I want it to 😛
Thank you so much for your comment, Laura! ❤
Love this post! A computer is my number one blogging essential too! I write all of my blog posts using my PC. I use wordpress app only for checking comments, notifications and sometimes blog hopping. I tried using it once for writing a blog post but it didn’t go well.
I don’t know how people write blog posts on their phones, it’s… it’s not for me either, haha, too complicated 😛 I’m much faster typing on my keyboard 🙂
Thank you so much, Raven! ❤
