Books I can’t believe I haven’t read yet (and neither will you)

In the book blogging community, it is easy to find out about new books. Everyone spends their time screaming about them, reviewing them, tweeting about the newest releases. Everyone spends a whole lot of time hyping up books for you and shoving them down your throat. In a very nice and sweet and endearing way, obviously.

If it’s easy to find out about new books, it’s not that easy to read them all.

From a small Goodreads TBR of a little over 50 books back when I started blogging, to one of 306 books and growing, from buying one book to wanting to buy and pre-order everything…Blogging has changed a lot of things in my reading habits. Blogging has added TONS of incredible-looking books on my TBR as well.

Yet, if I wished I had unlimited time to read all of these glorious books, I just haven’t found a way to do so just yet. Other strange factors we didn’t even think about before we were blogging are coming, too, such as the TOO MUCH HYPE problem. There’s also the fact that money doesn’t grow on trees and books don’t show up by surprise in my mail.

So I made a small list. There are probably more books than that belonging here, because I am filled with shame. Feel free to throw tomatoes at me and tell me that I am cruelly missing out or failing as a reader. No. Seriously. Here is my list of…

Wildly popular (for the most part, I think?) YA books I can’t believe I haven’t read yet.

Please be gentle.

Yes. I’m doing this right, feel free to scream at me right away. EVERYONE has been hyping up this book and this series for ALL times, yet it’s here. Oops? I’m sorry? Please don’t hate me.Why I haven’t read this book just yet? To be honest? I think it’s the hype.

Red Rising is another incredibly popular book, one that I heard had fantastic world-building. I don’t know if I will ever read it, because I think it was a pretty violent book as well and…I’m still unsure about where I stand with dystopian books anymore. I’ll have to give this one a try? Maybe?

I have been really curious about this book ever since I first heard about it. I love the cover -shallow reason, sorry not sorry-, I like the synopsis and I heard it has beautiful writing. I don’t know why I haven’t read that yet, I have NO valid reason.

Okay, so… The Mortal Instruments and all of the aside series I can’t remember the name of right now, are WILDLY popular books. I remember reading City of Bones years and years ago and remember not picking up the rest of the series… I don’t know why, at the time. Now, I have a feeling I kind of lost interest in it overall.

I was a HUGE fan of the Wrath and the Dawn series, yet mixed reviews made me put reading Flame in the Mist off for… so, so long now. I am still really interested in reading it, though, and knowing whether I fall into the “hit” or “miss” category.

This book… I wouldn’t even know where to start, somehow? I feel like it was ALL OVER the blogosphere and that everyone but me, just like Six of Crows, have read this book. I read my first Laini Taylor book this year though and I’m curious to see what she can do and… yes, that one definitely will stay on the TBR no matter what.

I think A Monster Calls is one of the books I am the most ashamed of, on this list. I know it’d be a book for me, I know I could fall in love with it, yet I also know that it’s one of these books that will DESTROY me. I haven’t read it just yet because, somehow, I still don’t feel ready for it?

I loved Becky Albertalli’s debut, Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. Her sophomore novel has been sitting on my TBR ever since I first heard about it and… I can’t think of any good excuse to explain why I haven’t read it yet. BUT I KNOW I WILL. It sounds fantastic and relatable and like my kind of book.

Fangirl has been recommended to me so, so many times and it sits on many of my friends’ favorites shelves. I just… I don’t know why I haven’t read that one yet, either. I bought other books instead, somehow. But I WILL READ IT.

The last book on this list is… an author, actually. I have been eyeing Anna-Marie McLemore’s books for a while now, falling in love with the synopsis of The Weight of Feathers and constantly adding her next books to my TBR without ever buying one. Someday I WILL buy them and read them all and.. .hopefully they will live up the hype I am building in my head.

I am sure there are more, more and more books I could add to this “not read but should have” TBR. If you’ll excuse me, I will go hide in a dark corner now.

Do we have any books we haven’t read in common? If yes, which ones? If not… which ones should I have read and bought already?? Let me know!

Is there any popular, or not so popular books you can’t believe you haven’t read, yet? Share them in comments!