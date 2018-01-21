Books I can’t believe I haven’t read yet (and neither will you)

In the book blogging community, it is easy to find out about new books. Everyone spends their time screaming about them, reviewing them, tweeting about the newest releases. Everyone spends a whole lot of time hyping up books for you and shoving them down your throat. In a very nice and sweet and endearing way, obviously.
If it’s easy to find out about new books, it’s not that easy to read them all.
From a small Goodreads TBR of a little over 50 books back when I started blogging, to one of 306 books and growing, from buying one book to wanting to buy and pre-order everything…Blogging has changed a lot of things in my reading habits. Blogging has added TONS of incredible-looking books on my TBR as well.
Yet, if I wished I had unlimited time to read all of these glorious books, I just haven’t found a way to do so just yet. Other strange factors we didn’t even think about before we were blogging are coming, too, such as the TOO MUCH HYPE problem. There’s also the fact that money doesn’t grow on trees and books don’t show up by surprise in my mail.
So I made a small list. There are probably more books than that belonging here, because I am filled with shame. Feel free to throw tomatoes at me and tell me that I am cruelly missing out or failing as a reader. No. Seriously. Here is my list of…
Wildly popular (for the most part, I think?) YA books I can’t believe I haven’t read yet.
Please be gentle.
Yes. I’m doing this right, feel free to scream at me right away. EVERYONE has been hyping up this book and this series for ALL times, yet it’s here. Oops? I’m sorry? Please don’t hate me.Why I haven’t read this book just yet? To be honest? I think it’s the hype.
Red Rising is another incredibly popular book, one that I heard had fantastic world-building. I don’t know if I will ever read it, because I think it was a pretty violent book as well and…I’m still unsure about where I stand with dystopian books anymore. I’ll have to give this one a try? Maybe?
I have been really curious about this book ever since I first heard about it. I love the cover -shallow reason, sorry not sorry-, I like the synopsis and I heard it has beautiful writing. I don’t know why I haven’t read that yet, I have NO valid reason.
Okay, so… The Mortal Instruments and all of the aside series I can’t remember the name of right now, are WILDLY popular books. I remember reading City of Bones years and years ago and remember not picking up the rest of the series… I don’t know why, at the time. Now, I have a feeling I kind of lost interest in it overall.
I was a HUGE fan of the Wrath and the Dawn series, yet mixed reviews made me put reading Flame in the Mist off for… so, so long now. I am still really interested in reading it, though, and knowing whether I fall into the “hit” or “miss” category.
This book… I wouldn’t even know where to start, somehow? I feel like it was ALL OVER the blogosphere and that everyone but me, just like Six of Crows, have read this book. I read my first Laini Taylor book this year though and I’m curious to see what she can do and… yes, that one definitely will stay on the TBR no matter what.
I think A Monster Calls is one of the books I am the most ashamed of, on this list. I know it’d be a book for me, I know I could fall in love with it, yet I also know that it’s one of these books that will DESTROY me. I haven’t read it just yet because, somehow, I still don’t feel ready for it?
I loved Becky Albertalli’s debut, Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. Her sophomore novel has been sitting on my TBR ever since I first heard about it and… I can’t think of any good excuse to explain why I haven’t read it yet. BUT I KNOW I WILL. It sounds fantastic and relatable and like my kind of book.
Fangirl has been recommended to me so, so many times and it sits on many of my friends’ favorites shelves. I just… I don’t know why I haven’t read that one yet, either. I bought other books instead, somehow. But I WILL READ IT.
The last book on this list is… an author, actually. I have been eyeing Anna-Marie McLemore’s books for a while now, falling in love with the synopsis of The Weight of Feathers and constantly adding her next books to my TBR without ever buying one. Someday I WILL buy them and read them all and.. .hopefully they will live up the hype I am building in my head.
I am sure there are more, more and more books I could add to this “not read but should have” TBR. If you’ll excuse me, I will go hide in a dark corner now.
Do we have any books we haven’t read in common? If yes, which ones? If not… which ones should I have read and bought already?? Let me know!
Is there any popular, or not so popular books you can’t believe you haven’t read, yet? Share them in comments!
36 thoughts on “Books I can’t believe I haven’t read yet (and neither will you)”
You’re not alone! I’ve only read City of Bones and Fangirl.They were OK, I don’t think you’re missing out on too much with them. I own about 3 others you’ve mentioned, I just haven’t gotten around to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s crazy how many books we have or want to read, yet haven’t found the time to get to, right ? 😂 SO many books and so little time 🙂
I think I’ll skip on the mortal instruments series, but will definitely read fangirl at some point 🙂
Thank you for your sweet comment!! xx
LikeLike
Okay, so I am not going to scream at you to read Red Rising because I truly don’t think it’s a book that’s very you. HOWEVER, Six of Crows is something you should definitely give a shot. Especially, since you wanted to read more Fantasy this year. Also, READ FORKING A MONSTER CALLS RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!! This book is to die for and yes, it will destroy you, but only in all the best ways possible.
Don’t read the Mortal Instruments .. that’s kind of over? There’s loads more new and more interesting books in my opinion. And keep in mind, I am saying this as a person who has MULTIPLE copies of that series.
Lastly, I can see you loving Fangirl and The Upside.
Can’t say much about the others, but girl, you have your work cut out for you 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was really impatient to hear your thoughts on that post, Kat, I was waiting for you to tell me everything I have to do with these books 😂 since, you know, you are my official… what did I say? book advisor? I can’t remember the word now, so let’s say it was that 😂
THANK YOU for your recommendations on this, you know I’ll follow them. I had a feeling about Red Rising and I don’t think I will, but remind me that this year has to be the year I read all of the books you recommended, especially a monster calls and six of crows 😂
THANK YOU!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhh marrieeeeee!!!!! I have the same issue!!!! Obs City of Bones and Six of Crows are BRILLIANT AND YOU NEED TO READ THEM!!! And!! The Upside of Unrequited is adorable and I loveeeeed it — totally recommend it to you (as do I recommend fangirl). A monster Calls I wasn’t actually that fond of….? I knowwwwww. But I didn’t cry at the end and I just didn’t feel the emotion!!! I really want to read Red rising and also Strange the Dreamer!! I’ve got Strange the dreamer, and have actually had it for quite a while now, but just haven’t really got into it!!
I hope that you get around to reading these soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’re the first person telling me you did not feel any big emotion in a monster calls?? well I’m glad to hear that, actually, you make me feel a bit less stressed out about reading it. even if I already know I will cry, haha.
I will read Six of Crows soon hopefully and need to read the upside, I’m sure it’s a book I would LOVE 😀
Thank you so much, Lu!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I won’t scream at you I promise because i’ve only actually read 3 of these on your list. Fangirl for me was one, I wasn’t that big a fan off. I liked it, I thought it was alright but I ended up skipping most of the parts with Simon Snow? I don’t even know if thats the right name, it was pretty meh for me. Which is probably something that will make everyone want to kill me but I enjoyed Rainbow Rowell’s Landline alot more.
The Mortal Instruments is up their with Harry Potter for me, Clary and Jace are forever my favourites. It’s a series I remember binging years ago and still look up fanfic for today! Also six of crows. MARIE. YOU WILL LOVE IT.
Honestly sooo good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m sorry you didn’t love Fangirl! I feel like everyone I talk to on the blogosphere LOVED it to pieces, so I’m actually happy to hear there are exceptions, haha 🙂
I need to make reading six of crows a priority this year, then, everyone is telling me to read it 😂
Thank you so much,Hannah!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Even I haven’t read any of these books except Fangirl and The Upside of the Unrequited…and of course I lost interest in the Mortal Instruments Series after reading the 1st 2 books and never got back to it again. Feeling so relieved that I am not the only one to have not read these books.☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh did you enjoy Fangirl and The Upside? 🙂
It is great to know we are not alone in not having read all of these very popular books, I’m feeling better already haha 🙂 thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike
I haven’t read Strange the Dreamer and A Monster’s Call… I haven’t even read Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda *hides* There are just too many books too catch up with, it’s impossible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know right?? There are way too many books to be read and it is so hard to know which ones we should be reading and which ones we should just stay away from.
I hope you will read Simon vs. someday though, it was such a cute book, I have a feeling you could love it! ❤ ❤
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I’ve read 4of those . Fan girl, city of bones, six of crows, and the upside of unrequited
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s great! Did you enjoy them all? 🙂
LikeLike
I feel the same about A Monster Calls, I really do think that I will love it and there have been so many times I have almost picked it up but every time I get nervous because I think it’s going to be emotional so I need to be prepared! In terms of Six of Crows I put off reading it for ages too because of the hype but when I did read it I really enjoyed it (but don’t worry, take your time!) For me, I haven’t read some pretty popular series like the Percy Jackson series, the Lunar Chronicles and the Throne of Glass series. At the moment I’m not too interested in reading Throne of Glass but I got the Percy Jackson set for Christmas and am hoping to read that soon and I’ve recently started thinking I might want to read The Lunar Chronicles soon! I think it’s important to wait until you’re ready to read popular books! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
AHHH I am so happy to hear that, I feel so weird always almost buying the book, then changing my mind because… I am scared of all the emotions 😂 Someday we will be ready for it, we will read it and hopefully fall in love with it 🙂
happy you enjoyed six of crows, I’ll have to read that one soon!
Oh I haven’t read the percy jackson series or throne of glass either, haha, but I did read the lunar chronicles and found the series incredible. But you’re so right, read it whenever we are ready. It’s not always great to rush into popular books, better wait for our expectations to go down a little bit 🙂
Thank you SO much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike
okay i tried to be calm when writing this but sorry
WHAT THE FRICK YOU HAVEN’T READ SIX OF CROWS I AM ASHAMED OF YOU AND YOU NEED TO READ IT RIHT NOW IT WILL CHANGE UR LIFE YOU WILL LOVE IT YOU NEED TO LOVE IT MARIE SIX OF CROWS IS SO F*CKING GOOD YOU DONT UNDERSTAND THE CHARACTERS ARE MY CHILDREN AND THE SHIPS MAKE MY HEART BREKK.
AHAHHA I NEED TO READ Flame in The mist & Fangirl they’re on my shelf and ahhhh I JUST HAVE TO READ THEM BECAUSE EVERYONE ELSE LOVES THEM?! If you are ever up for a BR, let me know.
I STILL HAVEN’T READ SIMON VS. I AM THE WORST. Or city of Bones. WHYYYY.
ALL I HAVE TO SAY TO YOU THAT A MONSTER CALLS IS BEAUTIFUL AND FREAKING SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS SIX OF CROWS
ITS SO GOOD MARIE
and strange the dreamer features lazlo and he is my favourite hufflepuff
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are making very, very, very good points here and yes I swear I will read Six of Crows this year, I HAVE TO and feel free to remind me to do so every two weeks 😂 I just hope I will love it as much as everyone else haha.
OHH YES that would be GREAT, we’d have to plan that! I’ll let you know whenever I buy books next (not before february at least though) and we could plan a buddy read, that’d be AWESOME 😀
A hufflepuff, what where? Okay. I’m reading strange the dreamer soon too, you have a very convincing argument there 😂
LikeLike
Also may I kindly ask to steal this idea for a blog post of my own? *crosses fingers*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes please do! I’m glad this inspired you, I can’t wait to read your own post!! 😀
LikeLike
I haven’t read most of the books on this list, but you have GOT to read Six of Crows (it’s honestly a perfect duology)…I mean, if you want to.
I only started The Lunar Chronicles last year, and I honestly can’t believe it took me so long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know I have to read this series and I hope to read it this year. I’ve been missing out for too long and I hope that it won’t disappoint me. Everyone loves this duology SO much haha 🙂
YAY! This makes me SO happy. I LOVED The Lunar Chronicles series so much ❤
Thank you for stopping by!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I love A Monster Calls! Such an incredible book but it will break you. I loved The Upside of Unrequited!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad you loved these books so much – I HAVE to read them soon 😀
LikeLike
Don’t worry, I’ve only read two books on your list: City of Bones and Fangirl. I really enjoyed both ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad to hear it! I can’t wait to read Fangirl someday ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can TOTALLY relate!!! I haven’t read Six of Crows or Strange the Dreamer, but I feel like every other book blogger has!! I have read The Mortal Instruments, but it isn’t my favorite of Cassie’s. If you ever are interested in her writing, I would definitely recommend either The Infernal Devices or The Dark Artifices before TMI. Now Fangirl–that’s a different story. You need to read it!!! It’s so GOOD!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh well you are not alone ahah, someday we will read these popular books and understand what all the hype is about 🙂
Oh thank you for the recommendations – and I will read Fangirl at some point for sure, I can’t WAIT to read that one, it sounds really good 🙂
thank you so much for stopping by! xx
LikeLike
“If it’s easy to find out about new books, it’s not that easy to read them all.” well, this sentence pretty much describes my entire life 😂 and don’t feel bad for not having read these books! If I were to make a post like this, people would be throwing books at me left and right because I haven’t read 95% of the super popular and hyped books and series! Am I ashamed? Yeah, sometimes (all the time).
But a lot of the time the hype is what puts me off from reading certain books. Especially because mostly all you will hear about a popular book is that it’s “SOOOO GOOD OMG I LOVE IT” but will people tell you what it’s actually about??? Umm, no. I still don’t know what The Raven Cycle is about but I bought all the books because it’s popular and people seem to love it. Probably a bad decision on my part but I have an obsession with buying books that I can’t control XD
And omg I haven’t read Fangirl either even though I’ve had it on my shelves for YEARS and I’ve been meaning to pick it up so many times but I’m scared to be let down? I feel like I’ll be able to relate to the protagonist a lot and that’s also what my friends keep telling me but I feel like my expectations are too high?? UGH HYPE IS THE WORST.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I SO understand your feeling here. I’m mostly resisting the book-buying thing because I’m trying to have a budget and just trying really hard, but… I’m constantly adding or wanting to add the books to my goodreads TBR just because everyone is talking about it and saying how good it is. CRAZY how this community has a massive influence on all of us, right?? ? 😂
I’m with you on Fangirl, I feel like I could relate to that one a lot, yet… I’m a bit scared because of the hype haha. WE WILL READ IT someday and hopefully will love it 😀
Thank you, Jackie!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
As always I’ve added another book to my wish list! The only thing is that it doesn’t come out til the 30th. I’m also on the third book of the Stephanie Perkins Series! I’m super excited to read it, as you said it’s your favorite. Also HOW HAVE YOU NOT READ A MONSTER CALLS!? Its so amazing. Please please please read it. Great post Marie xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh yay, that’s so great! I hope you’ll love Isla, you’ll have to tell me what you thought of it once you’re done 🙂
I will read it someday for sure, I need to be ready for all the emotions, but I WILL read it then 😀
Thank you so much, Melina!! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am surprised that there are five that I’ve read and you haven’t! (Upside, City of Bones, Fangirl, A Monster Calls, Six of Crows) I usually haven’t read the YA books people are hyping. I hope you get to them. They’re all good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh well.. maybe I am weird ? 😂 I am glad to hear you enjoyed all of these, I’ll have to read them then 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only book I’ve read on this list is Fangirl, and I do love it a lot and constantly refer to it, but can see why one could easily forget to pick this book up. I recently got my hands on Anna-Marie McLemore’s When the Moon was Ours and I’m so so so excited!!! I think it’s like her second book after The Weight of Feathers, which I do need to pick up. And I haven’t read The Upside of Unrequited but I need to because I feel like it’s going to change my life (I mean, all books do, but… You know?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I am so glad you love Fangirl so much, I can’t wait to read that one someday 🙂
I hope you will love When the Moon was Ours, I heard amazing things about these books and the author 🙂
I know what you mean, there are some books you feel like… well, you feel like they will be the ones ahah 🙂 I hope you’ll read it soon and love it 😀
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person