2017, the year in books : my favorites, recommendations and more

I know, there are still ten days or so before the end of the year, but I still wanted to do this now, because WHY NOT.

Ever since I started blogging, I feel like my years in books are becoming better and better. I get the best recommendations, I have way too many books to read and I am slightly freaking out about it – but in a good way. So today, I’m going to be talking about ALL the books I read, all the books I loved and do two little small tags.

Alright, let’s talk seriously now. Let’s talk BOOKS.

Wrapping up 2017 with the End of The Year Book Tag

1. Are there any books you started this year you need to finish?

I didn’t start a book that I didn’t finish this year – I rarely DNF books, so… there’s that. This question is just a big fat no, so let me put it this way instead: is there any SERIES I started this year that I need to finish?

HERE. I have answers to give here. Also, I might start too many series. #help

Basically, I got more and more into fantasy this year and I loved it.

2. Do you have an autumnal book to transition to the end of the year?

Hm…not really?! I don’t know, I just read whatever the heck I want?!

3. Is there a new release you’re still waiting for?

I’m going to take this question for the whole year, okay? Okay. There are so many 2017 releases I haven’t got the chance to read just yet. We need more time to read ALL THE BOOKS, right? Here are some books I’m still dying to read and hope to get to next year. Maybe. Fingers crossed.

4. What are three books you want to read before the end of the year?

It’s the 20th of December (not as I am writing this, but as this goes live), so……….I’m sorry. I’m not Batman – or Bat-reader or something and I don’t know if I will be able to read three books before the year ends, that sounds like a lot?! Here’s what I am reading right now and here is what my TBR looks like next… might change, though, as I never ever do TBRs haha.

5. Is there a book that you think could still shock you and become your FAVORITE???

I’m not sure… shock, really, I don’t know about that, it’s a pretty big word?! I think that the Holly Bourne book has loads of potential for me to fall in love with it, though. I guess we’ll see?

6. Have you already made reading plans for 2018?

YES. My reading plan is that I basically have NO plan, except to read whatever the hell I want and love it.

MORE book talk with the 2017 year in book review tag

tagged by the amazing May, go follow and give her hugs, okay?

1. First ever female Doctor Who: Favorite Female Protagonist

I really, really loved and could relate to Anise, in Girl Out of Water. Also, it is a very, very amazing book you ALL should read.

2. GCC Cuts Ties with Qatar: An author you cut ties with

I’m sorry, but I think I’ll have to leave this question empty, as there’s no one I wanted to leave behind this year? This means I had a good reading year??

3. La La Land Oscar Mix-Up: A book that surprised you

Look at me, taking this occasion to put underrated reads RIGHT IN YOUR FACE. The Disappearances was an incredible debut, mysterious and definitely NOT what you expect it to be.

4. Hurricanes and Earthquakes: A book that rocked your world

THIS BOOK WAS AMAZING and why haven’t you read it yet? It’s an Aladdin retelling and it is incredible.

5. Louvre Abu Dhabi: Favorite book cover art

The cover is stunning and just SPEAKS to us bookworms… and, rare thing, the inside is just as gorgeous as the outside.

6. Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi sells for $450m: A TAKE-MY-MONEY

I will totally say anything John Green for this answer. I love everything he writes so…

7. Total Eclipse: A sequel that overshadows the first book

I’m going to take this question differently,okay? Since I haven’t read many sequels this year… I’ll take a second book that overshadows the debut book, and I’d go with Riley Redgate’s pretty amazing Noteworthy.

8. Muslim ban: Favorite diverse read.

I don’t knooooow which one to pick, but I think I’ll go with the great When Dimple Met Rishi. It made me smile and was super-cute-adorable.

9. Italy doesn’t qualify for World Cup: Most disappointing book.

Hm, I think it had to be Layover, a book I got lucky enough to read already that is releasing early next year. It was messy and just not for me.

10. Prince Harry engaged: Favorite ship

I have read tons of books with tons of amazing ships this year and it’s hard to just pick one. I’ll take this occasion to showcast one book I love and don’t shout about enough on here. I’ll Meet You There. Beautifully amazing and heartbreaking.

11. Star Wars The Last Jedi: Most anticipated book.

I don’t know, I think my most anticipated for 2017 was the spin-off of the Mara Dyer series and oh, look at me… I haven’t read it just yet. #fail #whoamI

To wrap up the year, I wanted to do add something to this little tag and throw myself a little challenge by choosing one favorite book.

Okay. I’m choosing one favorite books and have tons of honorable mentions. But… HOW DO YOU CHOOSE JUST ONE BOOK?! Is that even possible?

Favorite 2017 books

Contemporary edition

Honorable mentions :

Fantasy edition

Honorable mentions :

What was your favorite book this year? Can you just pick one? I think we have established that I can’t, apparently.

Did you start any new series this year that you want to finish? Any recommendations for me?!

Do you have goals or reading challenges already planned for 2018? Let me know everything in comments!