Heidelberg : travel & food guide

Hello you guys! What’s up? It’s November and it’s freaking cold. Moreover, Christmas is coming and I am NOT a big fan. What about you? Do you celebrate Christmas? Are you excited about this time of the year? And more importantly did you begin your Christmas shopping?!

I got one week off work this month and with my sister we just couldn’t stay in one place! So we decided to spend a few days in Heidelberg, Germany. And you know what? I totally fell in love… Since you guys couldn’t travel with us, here’s my thoughts about this little weekend away.

As you must know by now (or not), we live very close to Germany (like half an hour by car…don’t you love Europe?) so it was the perfect destination for just a few days away. Plus, the Heidelberg pictures on Google were SO pretty, it looked like a city you could find in a fairytale story or something. Located in Baden-Wüttemberg on the river Neckar in South-west Germany, Heidelberg is actually a college town. It is also a very popular tourist destination due to its romantic cityscape.

THE SIGHTS

We started our trip with the Old Town (Alstadt). I really enjoyed our walk in the Hauptstraße, the longest pedestrian walkway in Europe. It expands over a mile east and west, parallel to the Neckar river. We came across a lot of shops, coffee and gelato shops. It made us hungry for sure…

Then, we headed over to the Old Bridge (Alte Brücke) and took in the view of the castle and the Neckar river. It’s impossible to miss it since this area is always busy with tourists taking selfies (yeah I was one of them…). There are also cruises you can take. But even if the sun was out, it was way too cold for that kind of activity. It should be a lovely thing to do during spring or summer if you don’t mind all the tourists. After crossing the bridge, there’s a steep climb up to the Philosopher’s Walk (Philisophenweg). Apparently, it’s tough, but the view is totally worth it. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time for this one, we were on a tight schedule. Next time for sure! By the way, it’s called Philisophenweg because during the Romantic Period many philosophers walked the path to clear their minds. Maybe they found inspiration up there, who knows? Last stop but not the least : Schloss Heidelberg! My favorite I must admit. Dating back to the 1200s, this castle is located 80 metres (260 ft) up the northern part of the Königstuhl hillside, and dominates the view of the old downtown. After a climb, we came face to face with that magnificient castle. Surrounded by a park, the architecture is a mix of styles from Gothic to Renaissance. We took a little break and enjoyed the view of the city. The sun was shining and it’s wasn’t too crowded. All in all, this is probably the prettiest ruins I have ever seen!

THE FOOD

Truth to be told, we ate a lot of Italian food during those few days (blame those delicious pizzas!) but if you ever go to Germany, here’s a few specialties you MUST try. German food makes perfect comfort food. Of course each region has its own speciality dishes but here’s a top 3. Guten Appetit! 1. Spätzle Spätzle are a kind of pasta, but the dough consists of eggs, flour, salt and a hint of fizzy water (in order to fluff up the dough). We also find it a lot in our hometown, probably because we’re right next to Germany. All I have to say is : holy mother of god, it’s SO good! 2. Currywurst There are more than 1 500 different types of sausage made in Germany! Invented in Berlin, the Currywurst is usually made of a pork sausage and covered in a mix of Ketchup and some curry powder. Traditionally, you will eat it with some french fries or a plain white bread. 3. Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte You’ll find lots of cakes and tarts to tempt you in Germany, commonly made with fresh fruits. Very few can resist a huge slice of the most famous of German cakes. This Black Forest cherry cake is alternating layers of rich chocolate cake, cherries and whipped cream are topped off with more cream, maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings. Yum!

Did you ever go to Heidelberg ? What did you think? If not, would you like to go?Did you already visit Germany?

What’s your top 3 destinations in your travel bucketlist? What are your culinary specialities in your country? Do you want to try this GORGEOUS CAKE?!!

Let’s chat in comments 💬