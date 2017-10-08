Nyx’s aesthetics – and some feedback needed!

Good afternoon (or good morning or good night…) lovely people! How are you? Anything exciting happened to you lately? Summer is gone and with it my good mood, haha! No, seriously…when are the next holidays?!

I’m back today with a tag I’m REALLY pumped about! It took me HOURS to choose and arrange my pictures but to be honest I’m quite happy with the result (as happy as a perfectionnist can be anyway…). If you haven’t already seen that tag, here’s the rules.

Bloggers are (let’s just be honest here) the absolute best. There’s so much diversity and personality and creativity in this community—and what better way to celebrate those things than by spending the next twelve hours of our lives hunting down and collaging the images that best reflect our individual awesomeness?

The Rules:

Collect any number of images that you feel represent you as a person—your personality, aspirations, favorite things, anything at all that makes you you. Put your chosen images together into a collage of whatever size and shape you find pleasing. Share your masterpiece with everyone, in all the places. Maybe nominate other bloggers as a way to tell them, “Hey, you, I think you’re awesome, and we should celebrate that awesomeness.” Share these rules (and maybe the below tips, if you’re feeling helpful).

Tips:

Find inspiration by spending (minimum) three hours scrolling through aesthetic Tumblr posts relevant to you.

Two great places to hunt for pictures are Pinterest and WeHeartIt. Pinterest requires an account; WeHeartIt does not.

PicMonkey’s collage editor is free to use and doesn’t require an account, heck yes. YouTube has plenty of tutorials on how to use it; I watched this one (which begins with tips on how to find decent photos).

My aesthetic:

And now, enough with the suspense: let’s see what my aesthetics look like…

In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.

Summer is my favorite time of the year. The sun, the cute dresses, the smoothies, the wandering around unknown cities, the long nights under the stars, how can you not be in love with all those things?

Keep calm and make a list.

I’m a really organized person. I adore my lists, my schedules and my plans and I’m not ashamed of it. I like order, deal with it.

Good friends, good food, good times.

Food is a big part of my aesthetic. I enjoy cooking and spending time at the table with my loved ones sharing a yummy meal and exchanging funny stories.

📝 Already did this tag? Please send me the link so I can check it out! If you haven’t done it yet, just DO IT. It’s a lot of fun I promise.



Did you enjoy the pictures I put together? Do we have anything in common? Are you a fan of aesthetics?! Do you spend HOURS on Pinterest?

If you had to choose only three words to describe yourself, what would they be?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

I’m not done yet…

Wait wait WAIT… With my sister, we’re always looking to improve this little corner of the internet and we want to hear all your thoughts! With Nyx’s Corner, what are the posts you enjoy the most? What would you like to hear me talking about? Don’t be shy and tell me everything!