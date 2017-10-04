Introducing the #WIP Confessions: all about my inspirations

Hello friends, Happy Wednesday! I hope you are having a lovely week so far. Things have been slightly changing up around the blog and this sort of new, non regular feature is one of these things I have been wanting to do, ever since I started talking more about my WIP.
Let’s face it: I’m going to use this as a way both to get me out of this weird funk I’ve been having since I finished my WIP and to find myself some inspiration for editing. Or, who knows, find myself in a deep, crazy need to write something else again. Or just like, do SOMETHING. I swear. I’m totally fine not writing.
ANYWAY, I am thrilled to introduce these sort of WIP confessions, in real-awesome partnership with my lovely friend Lenna over at Sugar Dusted Pages, who is also going to tackle the weird fear of talking about writing and share things on her WIP too. EXCITING, right? I hope so. This is going to be a semi-regular feature as we figure things out, but I hope you’ll enjoy it.
Today we’re all going to talk about INSPIRATION 💭
a.k.a why I have weird ideas swimming inside my brains that just won’t.let.go.
As a reminder, this particular work I will be talking about is the WIP I finished, and I’ll sum it up in six words, you know, because otherwise it’s too complicated and I have no idea how I would sum it up otherwise.
Forests, beaches, lies, childhood friends, heartbreak 🌳💔 #WIP #amwriting https://t.co/XgTQ2chHww
Where do these ideas come from? 💭
I could be really annoying here and tell you the basic writer answer, which is: THE WORLD. There is a part of truth in that, obviously, but many other things inspired me to write this particular WIP…
- A part of my own childhood experience building little wooden sheds in forests,
- Boarding school novels that I LOVE,
- My favorite trope of all times, childhood friends,
- and many other things…. that I will and might not reveal here because SPOILERS.
Books inspirations 📚
a.k.a where I casually admire these authors, these characters and feel like there are things here and there that inspired me particularily. DISCLAIMER: my book’s nothing like these books. I basically fed myself on these feels here and there.
TV Shows inspirations 📺
In case you did not know, or never watched, this is Dawson’s Creek. I’m really inspired by vibes here and there but, basically, my story’s got nothing to do with the puddles of feels in Dawson’s Creek. Also, I am team Pacey ALL THE WAY. I know. I’m weird?!
Playlist inspiration 🎶
a.k.a the music I used to write this story, songs that are related to the story on deep levels and so on. Also reffered to as: feelings songs.
- Red – Pieces
- You Me At Six – Fireworks
- James Bay – Let it Go
- Damian Rice – 9 crimes
- Andrew Belle – In my Veins
- Every Avenue – Picture Perfect
All of these are inspirations, yet my story is nothing alike these things. I guess that’s what it means to write? Or just to be a mess? I’m not sure. There are probably tons of things I forgot here, but, you know…I can’t remember everything going through my mind back in 2015, I have the memory of a goldfish. #oops
Writers: are you inspired by books, tv shows and songs as well? What is your to-go-to to find inspiration for your stories? How do you put yourself into inspiration-seeking mode?
Readers, and everyone: did you enjoy this little peek at my writing and does it make you want to know more? I hope so. Do you sometimes link books you read with TV shows you’ve watched and songs you’ve heard? Sort of like making aeshetics. Just, basically, trying to make the book more alive and everything. Let me know all – and your latest book obsession?! in comments!
Writers and friends: if you want to talk about your writing inspirations, feel free to join this semi-regular feature – just please mention you took the inspiration from here! xx
5 thoughts on “Introducing the #WIP Confessions: all about my inspirations”
I love reading about inspiration. I what people use as inspiration fascinating and exciting. Your WIP sounds awesome by the way. Also, your song selections have my approval. You can’t go wrong with You Me at Six, but I also love In My Veins and 9 Crimes, even if the songs have me believing that your WIP will punch the feels a bit. 😛
Aww, thank you so, so much, Lois! ❤ I'm definitely looking for ALL THE FEELS 😀 but I think it still needs work , in order to be reaaally…well, heartbreaking and everything. I'm a bit cruel, ahah;
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
First off, congrats on finishing your WIP even though it is a bittersweet feeling! I love the
idea of having a #WIP Confessions because I absolutely love reading about the writing process and what inspired you! I feel like I get inspired just by reading about other writers talking about their WIP and it motivates me to put my thoughts into action! Lately, I’ve been inspired by a lot of music I’ve been listening too and was finally drive to start pinterest boards for my WIP. I shouldn’t even call it a WIP because it is a little seedling of an idea in my head but having aesthetic boards kind of makes it real ??? idk! I love the idea of your WIP because I was absolutely OBSESSED with boarding school mystery books when I was younger. My favorite series was the Private novels by Kate Brian and I ALWAYS wanted to live in that world (even though there were crazy murderers running around) I’m excited to continue reading about your WIP and learn more of these confessions! Like I said, just reading about your own process challenges me to think about my own ideas so thank you !!!! 🙂
Ohhh thank you so, so much, Isabella, I’m so glad you enjoyed this post and that it inspired you ❤ ❤
I think it IS already a little bit of a WIP, if you've got some theme songs and some Pinterest boards to inspire you…it's an idea, and it always starts like that! I'm now really curious about your idea, I have to say it 🙂 Are you going to participate in NaNoWriMo? 🙂
Ohhh I'm so glad – I used to be obsessed with these kind of things as well, that's what inspired me ahah 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
