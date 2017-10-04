Introducing the #WIP Confessions: all about my inspirations

Hello friends, Happy Wednesday! I hope you are having a lovely week so far. Things have been slightly changing up around the blog and this sort of new, non regular feature is one of these things I have been wanting to do, ever since I started talking more about my WIP.

Let’s face it: I’m going to use this as a way both to get me out of this weird funk I’ve been having since I finished my WIP and to find myself some inspiration for editing. Or, who knows, find myself in a deep, crazy need to write something else again. Or just like, do SOMETHING. I swear. I’m totally fine not writing.

ANYWAY, I am thrilled to introduce these sort of WIP confessions, in real-awesome partnership with my lovely friend Lenna over at Sugar Dusted Pages, who is also going to tackle the weird fear of talking about writing and share things on her WIP too. EXCITING, right? I hope so. This is going to be a semi-regular feature as we figure things out, but I hope you’ll enjoy it.

Today we’re all going to talk about INSPIRATION 💭

a.k.a why I have weird ideas swimming inside my brains that just won’t.let.go.

As a reminder, this particular work I will be talking about is the WIP I finished, and I’ll sum it up in six words, you know, because otherwise it’s too complicated and I have no idea how I would sum it up otherwise.

Where do these ideas come from? 💭

I could be really annoying here and tell you the basic writer answer, which is: THE WORLD. There is a part of truth in that, obviously, but many other things inspired me to write this particular WIP…

A part of my own childhood experience building little wooden sheds in forests,

Boarding school novels that I LOVE,

My favorite trope of all times, childhood friends,

and many other things…. that I will and might not reveal here because SPOILERS.

Books inspirations 📚

a.k.a where I casually admire these authors, these characters and feel like there are things here and there that inspired me particularily. DISCLAIMER: my book’s nothing like these books. I basically fed myself on these feels here and there.



TV Shows inspirations 📺

In case you did not know, or never watched, this is Dawson’s Creek. I’m really inspired by vibes here and there but, basically, my story’s got nothing to do with the puddles of feels in Dawson’s Creek. Also, I am team Pacey ALL THE WAY. I know. I’m weird?!

Playlist inspiration 🎶

a.k.a the music I used to write this story, songs that are related to the story on deep levels and so on. Also reffered to as: feelings songs.

All of these are inspirations, yet my story is nothing alike these things. I guess that’s what it means to write? Or just to be a mess? I’m not sure. There are probably tons of things I forgot here, but, you know…I can’t remember everything going through my mind back in 2015, I have the memory of a goldfish. #oops

Writers: are you inspired by books, tv shows and songs as well? What is your to-go-to to find inspiration for your stories? How do you put yourself into inspiration-seeking mode?

Readers, and everyone: did you enjoy this little peek at my writing and does it make you want to know more? I hope so. Do you sometimes link books you read with TV shows you’ve watched and songs you’ve heard? Sort of like making aeshetics. Just, basically, trying to make the book more alive and everything. Let me know all – and your latest book obsession?! in comments!

Writers and friends: if you want to talk about your writing inspirations, feel free to join this semi-regular feature – just please mention you took the inspiration from here! xx