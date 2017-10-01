Monthly wrap-up – September 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! It’s that time of the month again where I recap everything that’s been happening lately…both in bookish and non-bookish things. Be ready for all the updates.
It has been a little while since I shared a monthly wrap-up. I was on holidays back in August and, when I came back, I got a bit lazy and left you with an -I’m back, hello!- kind of post instead of doing the whole monthly wrap-up. When I’m on holidays anyway, months aren’t quite the same. Which I missed.
This month has been a really weird month and I have mixed feelings about it all. It mostly sucked, I’ll admit it. Most of the time, I have been in a sort of funk I can’t quite get out of. I miss summer. I have been feeling anxious and tired and well, mainly it has been hard. BUT a couple positive things happened, so let’s focus on that, shall we.
I might have signed my first permanent contract at a job, which has caused tons of anxiety, for tons of reasons, but I guess it’s good, in a way. I feel like a grown-up and I hate it.
I might have finished my WIP. I’m still slightly freaking out about it, if you ask me.
I’m hoping that October will get better – but I’m a summer kind of person and I do know these next months are not going to be quite fun. BUT October being my birthday month AND the release of John Green’s new book, I think it should be okay. Fingers crossed, guys.
September has been pretty good in bookish terms, so yay! I’m still really on track with my Goodreads challenge, as I am 12 books ahead of schedule so far. I read cute, adorable contemporaries, finally crossed The Hate U Give off my TBR and loved it. Let’s take a quick look on these gorgeous covers….
Books I read
FAMILY VIBES HERE! Adorable, emotional, just try and read this for me, please. It was so great. You can already read my full review here.
That was a cover-buy and I’m not even sorry, because Ink ended up being quite good and unique – even if I wanted a bit more from it all.
FAVORITE! One of my coup de coeur (Frenching-it-up! #sorry) of the month with amazing character development, family vibes, home feelings and feelings. You can read my full review here.
This is an important book and I now know why. Only thing I can add here is, READ IT. The hype was right. It’s worth it. (Buddy-read this with the INCREDIBLE MAY!!)
That was…well, definitely WAY darker than I expected. Still, it was really good. My full review will be coming next week!
ADORABLE ALERT. I’m a sucker for cute contemporaries and that was it. My heart and feels were happy.
My story is about 73 K long and I wrote the end on my Word pages this month. So I guess it’s going okay? I’m just like, what do I do now?!
I’ll admit it: I am THINKING about NaNoWriMo. I haven’t done it for two years now and I miss it. I feel like I need another project to focus on, something, just to let myself know that I’m able to write something else, something different. But I have hints of ideas that mean nothing and no plotting and it’s a blank page and well, basically I just don’t KNOW. See in November, I guess?
In the meantime, I just talked and talked about writing on the blog. Which is surprising. And has been TONS of fun. I happened to have shared a couple snippets and even, what, AN AESTHETIC??
I’ve been having a funny blogging month. In the sense that coming back from holidays and getting back into blogging has been a bit strange, overwhelming at times. I’m feeling like I’m losing my mind, my voice or that I just don’t have that thing I did before I left. It’s really, really silly, I know, but I can’t help it.
ANYWAY, I think I still had a pretty nice blogging month – I wrote about my books and ranted about tons of things so…I’m still here.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Discussions
Book Blogging
- How to: be on top of your commenting game
- Book bloggers: do we still love reading?
- How to: buddy-read
Bookish tags
Nyx’s Corner – Travel
I haven’t done this for a long time – and I do want to share the blogging love a bit more, so I’ll try. Here is just a little shoutout to some of the awesome posts I read and enjoyed this month. Please pay them a visit if you have some time, they are all worth it.
- May is BACK and we all missed her. Well, I did.
- Michelle told us that she can’t relate to all of these library posts. AND I CAN RELATE. To her, I mean.
- Pam wrote a beautiful post – and reminder – about being ourselves.
- Holly talked about her first week in Oxford and yay! I kind of want to go back.
- Esther tells us all about being a fabulous blogger. All you have to do is turn into a dragon.
- Beth tells us all about blogging and reading slumps and how to get out of them.
- Hannah talks about bookish dream collections. We all want these perfect shelves.
- Michelle did aesthetics and you totally should check them out because THESE ARE SO GOOD.
How was your month? Do you, like, don’t ever want to be an adult? Because I DO. What’s one positive thing that happened to you this September?
How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? Which one was a disappointment? Let’s chat in comments!
41 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – September 2017”
I’m planning on participating in Nanowrimo too! It’s going to be my FIRST time, so I’m a bit anxious.
PS. When exactly is your birthday?
Also, congratulations on your job!😘
Oh yay, that’s so great! I hope you’ll have tons of fun! Don’t be too anxious – just try and put yourself in the right mood to write and get out the words. It doesnt matter if you can’t write the 50K, it’s your first time so don’t be too harsh on yourself. Also, if you have twitter, the NaNoWriMo account always has some prompts to help you write and everything 🙂
My birthday is on the 15th 🙂
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll have a great month xx
Marie! The books you read in September are what I’d call #goals.
I wanted to read Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng and that’s what I’m starting on this new month. I envy you, 73k words? I only wrote 5k words and I am also looking forward to NanoWrimo.
Aww, thank you! I hope you’ll enjoy Little Fires Everywhere 🙂 And 5 K is still great – I did not write the 73 K this month ahah, it has been going on for over a year now, I just finished the whole thing this month 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! I hope you’ll have a great October xx
Ink was definitely a cover buy for me! I enjoyed it (?) but it just lacked it so many places. YES FOR THUG AND FINALLY READING IT! I’m hoping the movie will be AMAZING too, I’ve seen so many tweets from Angie Thomas about it too. I’m doing Nano Wrimo for my first time so It’d be cool if you did it. HOWEVER, since you just finshed your WIP don’t put too much pressure on yourself! I had quite a few disappointing reads this September; The Dream Thieves, Illuminae and Spellbook of The lost and found. Some of them were GOOD but I liked the author’s other books better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m glad you felt the same way about Ink. LOVED the cover, really liked the premise, but… I found it quite lacking in world-building and characters-connection? I don’t know, something was missing for sure for me to fall in love with it all
I can’t WAIT for the THUG movie – from what I’ve seen so far, the cast looks amazing. 🙂
I hope you’ll have an amazing time doing NaNo, it is SO much fun! I really want to try and do it again but, I guess I’ll have to see whether or not I have time / inspiration and so on.
I hope you’ll have a better reading month in October with fabulous books! xx thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
Here an advanced happy birthday to you! 😘
I’ve been thinking about Nanowrimo but I just couldn’t decide on what I want to write. My goal this year is to actually complete the challenge because I failed big time last year because of the lack of planning.
I shared the same sentiment of not wanting to be an adult. I’m stuck in a phase that not exactly a teenager but not exactly an adult either. #finalyearcollegestudentproblem #notready
Aww thank you so much! ❤
I hope you'll manage to find the idea you want to write for this NaNoWriMo – it is tons of fun but, just like you, I need planning in order to be able to make it. My first year sucked because I didn't do any planning, so… I had no idea what to do or write and it was a mess 😂
Ohhh final year of college – ENJOY it ahah. I know it is stressful, but, well… I guess, we're all pretending we know what we're doing, so you're not alone 😂😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! I hope you'll have a great October xx
Does anybody ever want to be an adult? It’s so tiring and awful! It sounds like a great month, Marie! Wohoo, congrats on being 12 books ahead of your book challenge! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? Give me my childhood back 😂
Thank you so, so much! I hope you’ll have a great month xx
Yes, come back and visit me! 🙂 I tell that to literally everyone because I love having company ❤ I'm sorry your month of September wasn't the brightest, but hopefully October is better!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahah oh, I would LOVE TO. Are you here for the whole year? Who knows, I might end up coming ahah, I’m never too far away from booking a trip back to England 😂😂
Thank you so much, Holly ❤ ❤
That would be AMAZING! I’m going home for Christmas, but I’m planning on coming back in January and staying for those two terms until June. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s so great – you’ll have TONS of time to discover Oxford and England…maybe a bit of Europe too, who knows 🙂
Goodluck with your book Marie! September has been a wild month for my book blogger self. I know im not posting much and doesnt read as much as most book bloggers and bookworms are but I just love September! I came to know so many new people in the blogosphere and I badly need it because I am an introvert who doesnt go outside to socialize. Im just feeling the warmth of this community and I love it so much!
Glad you had a fantastic September! 😙
Oh I am so, so happy to hear it – it is the best when you get to know the community a bit more and feel part of it all, right? ❤ ❤
Thank you so much, Mika! Hope you'll have a great month ❤
Ooh! My birthday is in October too. That’s so fun! I’m sorry you’ve been in a funk lately. That’s the worst!
I haven’t done NaNoWriMo ever, but I think I will this year! Do you have another story idea you would be writing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh really, that’s so great!! When is yours exactly? 🙂
I’m so glad you’re doing NaNo – it is A LOT of fun, I hope you’ll love it. I have some ideas in my mind, yes, but nothing too clear just yet and I don’t know if I’ll throw myself into a whole new idea so soon, or if I’ll have the time… I guess time will tell ahah 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine is on the 21st! When’s yours?
Yeah, I’m trying to finish two first drafts right now so I’m actually starting NaNo today so hopefully I can finish them both before the end of November. Haha, we’ll see!
Good luck deciding!! It’s always kind of overwhelming to know what to do next!
Ohhh that’s great, Fingers crossed I remember it ahah ❤ ❤ Mine's on the 15th 🙂
BEST OF LUCK, you can do this! I don't know how you manage TWO drafts at the same time. You're crazy, brilliant, a little bit of both, I guess, ahah.
Thank you so, so much ❤ ❤ ❤
Hi Marie! I’m so happy to hear about your job contract! I’m sure you’ll do well! 😚
Ok, you and I should probably have a cup of tea/coffee together sometime haha I’m planning to join NaNoWriMo as well! Let’s add each other 😀
Honestly, I’m so curious about your WIP 🙂🙂🙂
I so want to read A Forest of a Thousand Lanterns! Ugh but since I’m still in the midst of my thesis, I’ll have to put it off for a bit. Another on the list you might like is Before She Ignites by Jodi Meadows. I haven’t read it yet though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much ❤ ❤
That's SO great! I hope you'll love doing NaNo, it is so much fun. I'm still a bit undecided at the moment, ahah, I want to try and do it, but I am so not prepared 😂
Oh thank you for the recommendation – I'll have to check this out!
Hope you'll have a great October! xx
Thanks so much for featuring my post in your wrap up Marie! 😀 ❤ I'm really glad you enjoyed it enough to feature it. 🙂
Also you got through some great books as well. I am so glad you loved The Hate U Give and The Boy Most Likely To, also I can't wait for the release of Forest of a Thousand Lanterns. I've heard great things about it, everyone who's read it so far seems to have loved it and there's so much hype, I'll be looking forwards to your review for that one.
Again congrats on finishing your WIP, and it would be great if you took part in NaNo this year as well. I'll be taking part again after one year off, and hopefully this will be the year I actually write 50K words as well. 😀
Seems like you had a great September, and I hope your October is just as amazing.
Great recap, and again thanks for featuring my post! 😀 ❤
Oh you’re so welcome, Beth, I loved your post so much I had to feature it. You always write great discussions<3
I'm hoping I'll take part in NaNo, but I'm not sure for now. I need to prep a little if I want to be ready and for now… I'm not ready at all 😂😂 I guess I'll see later on, but… I can feel the excitment building up everywhere and it is making me want to participate as well.
Thank you, Beth! I hope you'll have a great month xx
Thanks so much Marie! 😀 ❤
I’m going to follow you and this is the positive thing that will happen in October. September was good and pretty fast flowing month.
Awww thank you so much, that’s so sweet of you ❤ ❤ I'm glad you had a great month! ❤
Are you suggesting that some people didn’t miss me while I was gone?? IMPOSSIBLE. 😉
Anyways, CONGRATS ON SIGNING A CONTRACT AND FINISHING YOUR WIP!! I hope your anciety from those two things go away soon. 💕 And I totally know what you mean with getting into blogging again. I haven’t been back for even a week and I’m feeling overwhelmed and wondering HOW THE HECK I managed this before??? Hopefully we’ll figure it out soon!! 💕
HOPE YOU HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER!!! ❤
Ahah, right? IMPOSSIBLE. 😛
Thank you so much, May! I am SURE you will manage to do it and find your rhythm again, it just takes a little bit of time, but YOU CAN DO THIS because…well, you’re you, and you are FABULOUS ❤
Hope you'll have an amazing month xxx
First of all, I can totally relate so hang in there! ❤ I seriously hope your October is better in every way. Anyway, I'm glad you had such a good bookish month and congratulations once again on finishing your WIP!
Oh, thank you so much, Poulami ❤ ❤ I hope you'll have a lovely month ❤
im still INSANELY proud of you finishing your WIP like wow what a legend!!
you’ve had such a great reading month and omg I LOVED THE BOY MOST LIKELY TOO omg i just have so much love in my heart for the garretts
for NaNoWriMo if you do end up doing it, would you start a new WIP or would you just count it towards editing your current WIP? im conflicted myself (even tho the rules are like ‘NO OLD IDEAS, ONLY NEW STUFF)
but IF YOU DO END UP NEEDING TO COME UP WITH ANOTHER IDEA, im always here to bounce ideas off of if you would please
good luck with october, and keep swimming girl, you’re doing awesome, you’ve got this ❤
AWW you are the sweetest, thank you so much ❤ ❤
The Garretts are just SO great, I love this family so much – I want books for every single character there?! They're all SO GREAT. ❤
I have NO IDEA ahah, I am so conflicted. I want to try and write something else, you know, to see if I'm capable of haha, but… I'm also scared to let go of my other idea for a while, because…what if I can't manage to get back to it for edits?! It's weiird ahah. thank you SO MUCH, I'll definitely ask you for help and to think of ideas, thank youu ❤ ❤
I think we all get into those sort of funks sometimes. It’s difficult to get out of them and mostly it helps if you are able to take a step back and just not worry about it at all. Which is, as always, easier said than done. You know you can always talk to me if you want to!! ❤ Love you!
Thank you so much for always being here, Kat. You’re the best ❤ Love you too! ❤
You really had a great blogging month! I really want to read Girl Out Of Water! I’ve heard great things about it and I hope I get to read it soon. Congratulations on signing your permanent contract and finishing your WIP! Hope your October is even more better! 🙂
Oh thank you so, so much, Raven ❤ ❤ I hope you'll read Girl Out of Water soon, I loved this book so much ❤
Congrats on all your writing! I’m also really interested on your upcoming review for Forest of a Thousand Lanterns. I’m hoping to get on NetGalley hopefully
Oh thank you so much! I hope you’ll get to read Forest of a Thousand Lanterns soon. My review should be coming this week and… it was a lot of fun to read, even if it was quite dark as well ahah 🙂
Thank you! xx
Sorry that you felt a bit “meh” in September, but I hope October is GREAT for you – happy early birthday! 😛
Oh thank you so much, Bridget! ❤ ❤
