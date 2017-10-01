Monthly wrap-up – September 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! It’s that time of the month again where I recap everything that’s been happening lately…both in bookish and non-bookish things. Be ready for all the updates.

It has been a little while since I shared a monthly wrap-up. I was on holidays back in August and, when I came back, I got a bit lazy and left you with an -I’m back, hello!- kind of post instead of doing the whole monthly wrap-up. When I’m on holidays anyway, months aren’t quite the same. Which I missed.

This month has been a really weird month and I have mixed feelings about it all. It mostly sucked, I’ll admit it. Most of the time, I have been in a sort of funk I can’t quite get out of. I miss summer. I have been feeling anxious and tired and well, mainly it has been hard. BUT a couple positive things happened, so let’s focus on that, shall we.

I might have signed my first permanent contract at a job, which has caused tons of anxiety, for tons of reasons, but I guess it’s good, in a way. I feel like a grown-up and I hate it.

I might have finished my WIP. I’m still slightly freaking out about it, if you ask me.

I’m hoping that October will get better – but I’m a summer kind of person and I do know these next months are not going to be quite fun. BUT October being my birthday month AND the release of John Green’s new book, I think it should be okay. Fingers crossed, guys.

September has been pretty good in bookish terms, so yay! I’m still really on track with my Goodreads challenge, as I am 12 books ahead of schedule so far. I read cute, adorable contemporaries, finally crossed The Hate U Give off my TBR and loved it. Let’s take a quick look on these gorgeous covers….

Books I read

FAMILY VIBES HERE! Adorable, emotional, just try and read this for me, please. It was so great. You can already read my full review here.

That was a cover-buy and I’m not even sorry, because Ink ended up being quite good and unique – even if I wanted a bit more from it all.

FAVORITE! One of my coup de coeur (Frenching-it-up! #sorry) of the month with amazing character development, family vibes, home feelings and feelings. You can read my full review here.

This is an important book and I now know why. Only thing I can add here is, READ IT. The hype was right. It’s worth it. (Buddy-read this with the INCREDIBLE MAY!!)

That was…well, definitely WAY darker than I expected. Still, it was really good. My full review will be coming next week!

ADORABLE ALERT. I’m a sucker for cute contemporaries and that was it. My heart and feels were happy.

My story is about 73 K long and I wrote the end on my Word pages this month. So I guess it’s going okay? I’m just like, what do I do now?!

I’ll admit it: I am THINKING about NaNoWriMo. I haven’t done it for two years now and I miss it. I feel like I need another project to focus on, something, just to let myself know that I’m able to write something else, something different. But I have hints of ideas that mean nothing and no plotting and it’s a blank page and well, basically I just don’t KNOW. See in November, I guess?

In the meantime, I just talked and talked about writing on the blog. Which is surprising. And has been TONS of fun. I happened to have shared a couple snippets and even, what, AN AESTHETIC??

I’ve been having a funny blogging month. In the sense that coming back from holidays and getting back into blogging has been a bit strange, overwhelming at times. I’m feeling like I’m losing my mind, my voice or that I just don’t have that thing I did before I left. It’s really, really silly, I know, but I can’t help it.

ANYWAY, I think I still had a pretty nice blogging month – I wrote about my books and ranted about tons of things so…I’m still here.

