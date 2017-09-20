Book bloggers: do we still love reading?

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. I feel like changing things up lately, mixing up my usual schedule and, well…chatting when I feel like it, basically. And there’s a question that’s been on my mind, so… I’ll just ask it right away.
Fair warning, fellow book bloggers… It will sound weird, but…
Do you still love to read?
I know. I’m asking a super weird question here. Obviously, if you are a book blogger, your sole purpose – well, one of your main purposes anyway – is to talk about books, fangirl about books, shove books into someone’s face and just scream at them in a very gentle way to JUST READ THE DAMN BOOK because it’s the best thing you’ll ever read. Until a next great book comes around.
Yet, somehow, I’m going to say something that might be a teensy bit unpopular. Or just maybe, shine a light on some issues book bloggers and other ardent readers might have. That issue being: BOOKS. The source of our love, what we are here for, well… sometimes it just doesn’t work between us anymore.
I have been reading from the very beginning of my small little life. I’ve been reading in my crib -no, seriously-, I’ve been reading under my desk in class, I’ve been reading in the hallways at university, now I’m reading at work. (On my lunch break, not during hours, even if it’s very tempting at times). I can’t remember a time where I haven’t been reading. Yet, with blogging, everything changed and, sometime, it has happened that… reading wasn’t so much my first love as it was a chore.
When I slowly started to immerse myself in the book blogging community, it was incredible. So many book recommendations, so many new friends to fangirl with, overall, JUST, ALL THE BOOKS. Yet, behind this shiny light, came the pressure, the questions, the interrogations. Instead of becoming a refuge, books became a bit daunting. As my TBR grew and grew and grew, as my wallet could not follow to read all the books I had to in order not to feel left out….I love my books, don’t get me wrong but… somedays, I just did not want to be reading.
I’m the kind of person putting tons of pressure on myself, in every single thing I do. Obviously, time had to come where I put myself pressure on my reading as well. There were just so many questions, questions I did not expect to come, turning inside my brain all the time.
Do I read enough?
I’m a book blogger. I should be reading. Like, all the time. What if I don’t feel like it anymore? What if I need a break? What if, one time, I just read one book a month instead of five? DOES IT REALLY MATTER?
Do I read the books I SHOULD be reading?
The book blogging community is beautiful, yet it’s also…confusing. Dramatic. It puts tons of pressure, especially when you have a bad fear of missing out and can’t / haven’t read the most hyped books of ever in the community. Slowly, reading wasn’t as fun as before. It was an obligation. We lose what we came here to do. Fangirl. Talk about books. We want to do all the reading challenges and read all the books, putting unecessary pressure on ourselves. I’m not saying reading challenges are not FUN, just saying that you have to be ready and want to do it. Not because everyone does it.
Do I talk about books enough?
I’m not even sure this makes sense. I mean, of course, we are book bloggers, we talk about books enough. But should we be talking about them ALL the time? Should we write more reviews, tweet about more books and everything else? This is a question I often ask myself, because I’m seeing everyone talking about books 24/7 especially on twitter and… I’m not. Does that make me less of a book blogger?
Thing is: if you do too much of anything, the dreaded burn out isn’t too far. Too much of blogging, too much of reading. With the added pressure of book bloggers, reading often, reading more books, reviewing them, getting through all of the ARCs if you are into asking a lot of them and are very lucky, and so on….well, sometimes, book bloggers aren’t into reading anymore.
Sometimes, we just need a break.
If you remember – or if you weren’t here before -, I went on holidays this summer. I took a break from blogging and I only read, like, one book in three weeks. IT WAS GREAT. I didn’t feel pressured to read tons of books, afar from my community. I didn’t feel pressured to take notes and write the best review ever.
I fell in love with reading again. Pure love for the written words, the world, everything reading brings me. Without thinking about the complexities of the book, the way I should be writing my review, how I should recommend it, and so on.
So, I just came to wonder. Do we sometimes forget that we are here for the love of books? Do we sometimes let ourselves be influenced by the hype and end up giving into it? Do we sometimes feel like we can’t take any kind of reading break because…well, what kind of book blogger are we, then?!
I’m really writing this long rant to remember, for myself, and hopefully to give you something to remember, if you’re feeling a bit like I am, sometimes. There is nothing wrong with reading less, some times. There is nothing wrong with not reviewing everything. There is nothing wrong with not asking for ARCs or not tweeting about every book you read. There is nothing wrong with taking a break from what we love, to come back loving it even more.
Do you, as a book blogger – or an avid reader – sometimes feel like you just don’t want to be reading anymore? Do you feel guilty about it?
Do you feel guilty when you’re in a reading slump, not to be reading anymore? Silly question, but… you know, I do.
Do you sometimes, when you read, overanalyse everything and forget the love you have for, just, READING?
What do you do to fall in love with reading again, if you’re just not feeling it someday? Do you turn back to a favorite book? Do you stop reading altogether for a while and take a big break? Do you eat chocolate and it makes everything okay? (Universal solution to everything) Let me know in comments!
Oh, I can so relate to this! Fantastic post.
Aww thank you so much! So happy you could relate 🙂
I think a lot of us are going to relate to this post! Before I started blogging I never forced myself to read. There were times where I went a month or two without picking up a single book and that was okay. These days I feel myself counting down the days left in the month and thinking “Oh no I have only read 5 books this month!” which is ridiculous!
I have recently realized that it does not matter to me how many books another blogger has read a month so I doubt that anyone would judge me for how much I’ve read!
I’ve started reading only when I am in the mood again and that has been working out nicely for me!
Great post. Thanks for sharing your thoughts on this!
Ohh thank you so much, Kristin, for your sweet comment and your sweet words, I’m glad you could relate to this ❤
I'm so glad you found your rhythm and don't get bothered by the "pressure" anymore. It's definitely something to strive for – not think about HOW MUCH we are reading, but actually enjoying ourselves again 🙂 ❤
Thank you ❤
This is a great topic. Recently, I had readers block for the first time in a long time and obviously needed a break. I’m down to reading a book a week this month, which is slow. I honestly don’t know what is enough, but for me, I just have to go at my own pace to refrain from getting burned out… 💖 RL responsibilities hold me back too, but family first. I’m to a point now that I have to be able to pick what I want to read and lay off some requests as well. I think thats huge! Thanks for this awesome post!
Oh well sometimes breaks are much, much needed, and it’s also so good to step back once in a while. Rediscover our love for reading slowly 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts with me, and for your sweet comment ❤
Chocolate really is the universal solution to all bad stuff, including reading slumps! I think it’s okay to feel guilty when you’re in a reading slump, I don’t feel guilt as much as frustration because I would really love to dive into a book, but I’m not in the mood or I feel disinterested and would rather do something else. And I usually try not to force myself to read and just wait, watch some tv shows, maybe read fanfiction or very easy to read books, like fluffy contemporaries.
I might not fully understand the pressure having a book blog puts you in, since I’m fairly new in this community. But I think it’s alright for you to take breaks and let yourself find the pleasure in reading again since you primarly do it for yourself and not for the blogging community. Also, great post, Marie! It’s refreshing to see people write about how reading makes them feel (even the more controversial views). Because it’s easy to see all those post about people reading lots of books and never seeming to take a break, and it can totally make you start to feel guilty for being too tired to read or just not in the mood for it.
Oh yes, chocolate really IS the best solution, in any situation 😛
I can only hope that you’ll never have to feel any kind of pressure while blogging! Really, there is no reason to, it’s just, I’m quite passionate and a bit in over my head sometimes, so I tend to rant and overthink tons of things about blogging, ahah. As long as we remember that we love it and to keep it fun, it’s all okay 🙂
You’re so right about stepping away when you’re feeling in a slump – nothing like watching tv shows, exploring the world or just doing something else, to…make us come back to books happier 🙂
Thank you so, SO much for your sweet words and your comment, I’m so glad to hear you enjoyed this post so much ❤ ❤
Great topic, Marie! I can definitely see how our love for reading might waver after starting a blog. Like you said, sometimes there can be a lot of pressure to read certain books, or read a certain number of books, and it starts to feel like a chore. Especially when it comes to reviewing – sometimes I feel like I don’t enjoy the process of reading as much when I’m going to be reviewing a book, because I feel like I have to be critically analyzing it the whole time.
I think we just need to put less pressure on ourselves, read the books we want to read – and taking breaks once in awhile is a good thing, too. If I’m feeling overwhelmed, I like to reread some of my favorites – it’s no-pressure reading and I know I’ll love it.
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤ Oh it's definitely that way sometimes: beccause I know there is reviewing coming afterwards, I tend to read more critically and…reading isn't that much fun anymore. Now, I try to read with an open mind and remembering to have FUN while I read, and I try to think about reviewing afterwards…or not, ahah 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Oh gosh. I relate to this post SO MUCH, words just aren’t enough to express it.
Tbh I don’t think “book blogger” is any huge part of my identity, but it is a hobby of mine and I do consider myself at least a sporadic reader. I definitely sometimes don’t feel like reading at all, and I’d say that the guilt is more on the blogging front…? Like, I don’t feel guilty if I don’t want to read, but I do feel somewhat guilty if I don’t feel like blogging. It’s probably obvious that I haven’t really felt like it these past few months and oh gooosh, sometimes I just feel like I’m not only letting myself down but also all of my followers, haha.
Reading, though, I don’t really feel guilty not doing. I think it’s normal for it to be kind of an ebb-and-flow hobby of mine — like, sometimes I’d rather be doing other stuff, but other times it’s the only escape I want to run to when nothing else works. For me, though, the only real way to “solve” a reading slump is time. None of the other normal tips (i.e. reading an old favourite, reading graphic novels, etc.) work. 😂
Anyway, I love your take on this — there’s definitely nothing wrong at all with taking a break, and it feels SO GOOD when you do come back and your love for reading is stronger. ❤️
Oh Reg, I’m so, SO happy to see you in my comments and to hear from you. I feel like it’s been ages. I hope you’re doing well and that everything is well for you, I miss you TONS ❤
I get the feeling about letting your followers down, but… if you don't feel like blogging, just like reading, it's perfectly okay to take a break, forget about it all and maybe someday come back to it happier. Your followers love you and your content, but you have to LOVE blogging as well to come back to it all ❤ ❤
Haha, oh well I guess time really works, if nothing else will, when it comes to reading slumps! 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment and for stopping by, Reg! ❤ ❤
Personally, I’ve read WAY less as a blogger than when I wasn’t, which sucks, but at the same time, it’s nice to take a break! Like, these last two months, I haven’t been reading at all – I’ve just been watching movies and catching up on TV shows. And I absolutely love it! I know I’ll eventually get back to reading when I’m more in the mood for it, and read less rather than going through SO MANY BOOKS, and then burning out quickly, but I don’t feel bad if I don’t read as much (though I do feel bad when it seems like I’m talking more about blogging than books on my blog, since my e-mail followers probably don’t care about that stuff 😝).
Wow, really?! That’s crazy how different things are for you than they are for me. I read SO much more since I’ve been blogging haha. But it’s so good to take a break at times, I’m so glad you’re enjoying this break to focus on other things and I hope you’ll find your love for books and reading again afterwards 😀 As long as you’re not feeling bad about it all, it’s all good. Also, from what I’m seeing, people LOVE your content, whether you’re talking about books or not 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Well, I am not a book blogger but even I experience reading slumps. I try not to feel guilty about it but feel that way all the same. This happens if there are too many books on my TBR list and every book I choose makes me want to read the other books first. And sometimes I just give up reading a particukar book because it didn’t work for me. That makes me especially guilty because I bought those books of my own accord and am now choosing to abandon them and not treat them with the same affection.
As for the pressure you feel, I haven’t experienced it but I think you shouldn’t try keeping up with the overhyped books if you don’t feel like. You should read the books you like and review them because it’ll add to the uniqueness of your blog. You sure may read those popular ones but it won’t matter if you don’t. Personally, I sometimes get tired of reading tons of reviews about the same book so…
Happy reading!
OH I get the feeling – I hate whenever I don’t feel like reading a book I bought! You’re so right. There are some hyped books I’m interested in reading and some others I’m not, and it does get tiring sometimes, to see the same books 🙂
thank you so much! ❤ ❤
Great discussion post, Marie! Despite my incredible love of reading, I definitely have days where I just don’t want to pick up a book – especially after cramming to meet deadlines (usually self-imposed). But I usually find within a couple days another book is calling my name and I jump right back into it. 🤷♀️📚❤️
Aww thank you so much, glad you enjoyed it 🙂 I’m just like you, after a little break, I feel compelled to read all my books again ❤ ❤
I sometimes feel like that, but I find more often that I still really want to read, but not necessarily do anything on my blog – whether it’s a review or just something else.
Ohh well then it’s a blogging reak you need, more than a reading break, ahah 🙂 these are quite good to take, once in a while. Even if I dread them, I’m always happier coming back to blogging after a short hiatus 🙂
Thank you so much, Nicole! ❤
I think reading depends a lot on the mood. I talked with an author- my favourite one by the way- he said that reading was for him like empty his mind. I totally agree with it. When you read, you let yourself go.
Something you read the wrong book at the certain time. You gonna dislike at first. And when you re-read, you enjoyed it. I already had the feeling that I “cannot read” which is freaking weird. But sometimes, it is just not the right moment to read anything.
Ohhh who is your favorite author?! ❤ II so agree with so agree with what he said, reading is all about letting go 🙂
Definitely! Some books I have read at the right time are favorites of mine, but I know if I read these a couple years earlier…they wouldn't be favorites 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
You have literally taken every thought I had and stuck it into this so accurate blog post. I remember when I started blogging I was excited and fully immersed myself in the community. Then once I settled in I found that I started to feel like I had to read more books, like I had to write reviews on a regular bases etc, and it did start to feel like an obligation instead of a hobby. I wasn’t a massive reader when I was little, I despised teachers telling me what I could/couldn’t read so I simply didn’t. Being able to chose which books I wanted to read and read them in my own time at my own pace is part of the reason I came to love it again. Sometimes when I feel obliged to read a book I feel like I’m back at school where I had to read it so I don’t enjoy it. Everyone reads at a different pace and it’s hard to not compare yourself to others. Take this month, I’ve only just finished my first book. I’m not a super fast reader and honestly I’ve been so busy, the last thing I wanted to do after a long day was read. But when I see people post about the 5 books they read in a week, I do feel a bit guilty that I don’t do the same. It’s a frustrating cycle but at the end of the day a hobby or something we love should never feel like an obligation. We read for ourselves and are lucky enough to be part of a community where we can shout our love of books to the world.
OH I’m so glad you could relate to this post. Thank you so much ❤ ❤ I agree with you. There is this sense of obligation, like, we have to read so many books, we have to read these ones and these ones, that remind me of school and sometimes just, block me whenever I am reading. It feels good when we're just able to let go, read the books we want to read and not feel the pressure. I felt like that on holidays when I didn't "have" to schedule my reviews or write them, I didn't have to finish the books in order to have a content to put up. It felt GOOD just to read and have fun reading 🙂
LikeLike
I totally get the falling out of love with books feeling. Especially right now! I work full time, and work can get crazy busy and I get exhausted. When my brain feels like mud after a full day of work, reading is such a chore. I just can’t fathom picking up a book. But then I feel guilty because if I’m not reading, I’m not blogging, and my blog sits for weeks without any updates. We all know blogging itself can be tiring! I used to read to give myself a break from work, but now reading itself feels like work. So I totally get it, and sometimes I just need to take a step back from everything and watch a few episodes on Netflix. I tell myself not to feel guilty about the blog, because sometimes we just need to take a me day. And that’s okay.
Oh yes, it’s definitely okay. Working full time, blogging, reading, can be exhausting and sometimes you just can’t do it all. It’s good to take a break from it all sometimes and just watch some tv shows or something. When we’re in the right mindset, the love and need to read again comes back 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Ohhhh, I feel you girl. I mean reading is my life but at the same time, there are times when it shifts from being something you love to something you MUST do (and you’re not even sure why you feel so obliged to doing it)
Even then, I don’t think I could leave reading for a long amount of time, but sometimes it’s nice to just chill out //without// a book. crazy i know :p
Right?! Sometimes I’m not even sure why I feel like I HAVE to read so much. Is it because of the whole book blogging thing, or is it because I’m reading a lot and…I don’t know what to do or who I am if I’m not?? It’s confusing haha.
Definitely, it’s good to do something else once in a while 😀
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
I’m still new and fresh to reading and blogging world so I haven’t experienced these things. Nice post! 🙂
Ohh well I’m glad to hear that and I hope you’ll never feel pressured to read tons of books, and just enjoy it all 🙂 Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
YES, YES, YES! I am one of those bloggers who has to take a break periodically. I love reading and I really enjoy blogging too. However, sometimes it gets to be too much and I feel burned out. Taking a break is the best way for me to come back feeling energized and excited about being a book blogger. Some people never feel that pressure or burnout, but I do, and that’s totally okay. It used to make me worried that people wouldn’t want to follow my blog or whatever because I do that, but then I decided that it doesn’t matter because I do this for me and because I love to read.
YES, thank you SO much for your comment ❤ I really love how you're taking this blogging thing. It's so good to take breaks once in a while, I'm trying to do that as well, though not as often as I should, ahah. What matters in the end is that we keep on enjoying ourselves while blogging, because in the end, you're so right, we do blog for ourselves 🙂
Yes. I still love reading. It keeps me sane. If my blogging hurts my reading, I’ll walk away from the former in a heartbeat.
I’m so glad to hear it – you have got the right spirit about this for sure. Sometimes it’s good to walk away from something, even just for a little while, if it makes us feel better 🙂 thank you so much! xx
I definitely struggle with this. I have put a lot of pressure on myself and sometimes it just gets too much. I also have a lot of FOMO when it comes to the newest books out there as I have read (almost) none of those!
Oh I’m glad to hear I’m not the only one putting pressure on myself, sometimes I feel a bit crazy ahah. I struggle with FOMO just as well, I hate feeling this way and I’m trying to be better about it all, trying to focus on the books I really WANT to read and not let this fear take me ahah.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Eva! ❤ ❤
I completely understand where you’re coming from! I hate pressuring myself to do something – ESPECIALLY when it comes to reading – and I started dreading reading about 2 months ago. I just wasn’t enjoying it, and in August I didn’t finish a single book. Not because I couldn’t but because I just didn’t want to. Thinking about reading filled me with dread. But September so far I’ve finished two books and it feels so good.
Oh no! I’m so sorry you didn’t feel like reading a lot in August, I’m glad to hear it’s better now in September and I hope it’ll keep on being this way for a long time. Sometimes, we just need NOT to read for a little while, I guess, in order to love it all again 🙂 ❤
Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤ ❤
I love your discussion posts! 😘
Sometimes I do feel a bit of pressure. Compared to some people, I’ll sometimes feel I’ve read nothing. Also I don’t talk about books frequently on social media. And when I do ( because of the guilt), it becomes draining.
At times like that, I step away from the blogsphere for a couple of days and that really helps! 😊
Aww thank you so much! ❤ ❤ I'm with you on that. Sometimes, I feel like I'm not talking about books enough, but…sometimes I just don't want to force myself into it? I think I'd end up hating it all ahah. You're right, I try and do that too – stepping away does help a lot 🙂
Thank you so, so much ❤ ❤
