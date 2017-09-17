24 hours in Dublin

Hi there! How are you guys?! How is September for you? Are you back at school or work? This month was fine I guess. I’m back at work but damn I already miss summer break. We really need a 6-month vacation, twice a year haha! Anyway, here’s to a brand new post and this time I’m taking you to Dublin, Ireland. Are you pumped?

I’ve been to Nothern Ireland with my high school class but never to Ireland and Dublin has been on my travel bucket list for quite a while now. So when we brainstormed for a destination for this summer with my sister, we decided to go for it even if some malicious people were mocking us because of all the rain we were going to have (spoiler : we suffered from ONE downpour in a week). I’ve decided not to make a top 10 must sees but more like an itinerary you could follow if you’re in Dublin for only one little day. Before we dive in, here’s my instagram if you’re curious and need more pictures.

NYX IS TRAVELING ✈️

8am : breakfast time! I always like to book a hotel with breakfast included. I used to hate this time of day but on holidays I really enjoy it. So many discoveries ahead + a well stocked buffet = happy me. Of course you need to try bacon and eggs to be traditionnal (I passed on the baked beans and sausages…).

9am : Trinity College / The Long Room. First stop is a must-see. I advise you to go there early to try to escape the crowd. Go to the Front Gate to buy tickets for the next scheduled tour. Lasting 35 mins, it combines the cost of a guided tour of Trinity College Dublin and the admission fee to the Book of Kells and Old Library Exhibition. All guides are enthusiastic students making the tour really interesting and full of funny anedoctes! Then, you can access the Library of Trinity College (also called the Long Room) on your own. Little advice : there is going to be a long queue but don’t worry! Just go directly into the gift shop and then enter with your ticket! No, no, that’s not cheating I swear… The Long Room is impressive and it smells amazing (Yes, believe me!). 65 metres in length, it is filled with 200,000 of the Library’s oldest books!

11:00am : Christ Church Cathedral. It is the elder of the capital city’s two medieval cathedrals, the other being St Patrick’s Cathedral. In order to step inside and enjoy the beautiful interior and fascinating medieval crypt, you can book your ticket online.

12:00am : St Patrick Cathedral. With its 43-metre (141 ft) spire, St. Patrick’s is the tallest church in Ireland and the largest. It was built in honour of Ireland’s patron saint between 1220 and 1260. Just look at it! Isn’t it beautiful?!

1pm : let’s get some lunch! Head to Temple Bar, on the south bank of the River Lifey. Promoted as Dublin’s cultural quarter, it has a lively nighlife and it’s perfect to get something to eat. But first don’t forget to take a few pictures of that famous Temple Bar. You can’t miss it, it’s where tons of people are admiring its facade! In that area, you can take your pick for a yummy lunch. Here’s my tip : go to Elephant & Castle. Serving New York style classic dishes, it is renowned for their delicious chicken wings. Also on the menu : soups, omelettes, homemade burgers, etc. They don’t do reservations so if you don’t want to wait, go there early!

3pm : Stephen’s Green Park. If the weather is nice, take a nap in Stephen’s Green. It’s the largest park in Dublin with 89,000 m2 (22 acres) The park is rectangular and you’ll find a garden for the blind with scented plants, which are labelled in Braille, a large lake, a playground, etc. Good luck finding an available bench (all those people…) and beware of the geese if you have any food! Also, don’t miss the Oscar Wilde memorial sculpture in Merrion Square.

5pm : shopping in Grafton Street & little break at the Rolling Donut. What is a day without a bit of shopping? Grafton street is one of the two principal shopping Streets in Dublin city centre. Clothes, shoes, accessories, etc…you’ll even find some awesome souvenirs to take back home (hoodies and dairy fudges are a MUST). When your bank card (and your sore feet) can’t take it anymore, treat yourself with an AMAZING donut at the Rolling Donut. With lots of choices in fillings, glazes and toppings (that will definitely make you drool…), good luck for picking just one!

7pm : dinner. I guess you should go with local food. Why not some fish & chips? The best are supposed to be served at Leo Burdock. You could also eat at Gourmet Kitchen Burger where you’ll find tasty and varied burgers at a very reasonable price or at Nando’s with its legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. Yum! For coffee and dessert, you can opt for Queen of Tarts. Those cakes are just divine!

11pm : sweet dreams. I bet you’re exhausted after all this sightseeing and walking around! Don’t forget to put some lovely pictures on Instagram to make all your friends jealous and then you can fall asleep content.

Did you already visit Dublin? What did you enjoy the most? If not, do you want to go there?

Did you travel this summer? Where did you go? Tell me everything in the comments! I need more destinations on my bucket list.

Let’s chat in comments 💬