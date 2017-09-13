How to: be on top of your commenting game

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I hope your week was off to a lovely start. Today, I’m once again here to share wisdom and…. okay. Let’s stop it here, we all know I’m here to rant about blogging. But you like it, right? Let’s hope you do, because I kind of love to.

I have mentioned it before and will probably keep on mentioning it forever: comments are so, so important to me. I think that, after a little while blogging, blog hopping and trying to navigate the endless seas of book bloggers out there – there are just SO many -, I have gotten quite good at it. Or at least, I picked up a couple useful things about comments on blogs. SO I’m here to share wisdom, tips and overall, as you might expect from me now, RANT about blogging.

But, wait…why should I CARE about comments?

Basic question here and basic answer from me. BECAUSE YOU ARE HUMAN? As little humans, we thrive for connection, for other people to acknowledge us, stuff like that, you know. Look at me, being all philosophical.

More seriously, though. There are many, many things we think of when we are book bloggers, but, when we start – and probably because humans are sort of wired this way – we think about NUMBERS. Views. Popularity. A big, massive blog. On WordPress – or other platforms, you will apologize if I don’t know how it works -, it is easy to watch your stats every single day and rely on that to feel like your blog is successful. Well, for me, it is the amount of notifications I get from comments that make me feel successful. You know why? Because comments are AWESOME. Since I’m here to try and convince you of things, I shall make a list of the awesomeness of comments.

Comments are an amazing way to really grow your blog . I wouldn’t be where I am without comments and interaction. Also, I have some other tips on how to grow your blog here if you’re interested. You know. Shout out to myself.

Believe it or not: three years ago, I was sitting with my laptop in my lap, reading blog post after blog post and having a nervous breakdown about leaving a comment. What should I say? What if I come off as weird or annoying? Leaving comments and trying to get into the community feels dreading, overwhelming and source of tons of anxiety. From staring at my screen, paralyzed both with the feeling of having nothing to say and the fear that I would annoy the hell out of people, to ….. well, spending two daily hours commenting on blog posts, I feel like I have come a long way.

Comments make me feel like an accomplished blogger, connected me with amazing bloggers and people I LOVE and overall is fabulous. But commenting is no easy task. It takes TIME. It takes COMMITMENT. I’m here to share some tips on good comments, what you could find in them, answer the question “what the hell should I actually comment”, and so on.

What’s a “good” comment and how to actually leave one – 101

Note that I wrote “good” because everyone has their own vision of what a good comment is. Some people love reading long, endless comments, while some other would rather read short and sweet comments. Some love both. No matter what you enjoy, there are obviously do and don’ts when it comes to commenting, at least, if you ask me. WHAT ARE THEY? Let me share them all.

DON’T

I’m sorry, but I have to start with the most common occurence here, which is: “Great post, check out my blog : thisismyblog.com”. Tons of people do this, and while I try and appreciate the thought, I just feel like…well, to me it feels like an empty shell AND just a way to advertise your own blog.

DO

Read the post. This might be an obvious one, but to leave an actual, good comment, you have to be able to say something. You can’t actually say something about a particular topic if you have nothing to rely on to write your comment. Sometimes, there are comments saying / asking things I actually said in my blog post. I know no one can’t pick up every detail or anything, and skimming through blog posts is a thing and it is OKAY. But not, not reading anything at all? I don’t know.

Answer the questions. So many bloggers are helping you, wanting you here in their comments. How do I know that? Well, pretty obvious answer here: THEY ASK QUESTIONS. I’m always SO eager to know what you guys think on what I’m writing, I always try and ask good questions at the end of my post…and try and answer the ones other bloggers are asking, assuming they want to hear from me. Because PEOPLE DO want to hear from you.

Be genuine, be yourself. Whether you are a SCREAMING IN ALL CAPS blogger, one with tons of emojis, or one in no caps at all… just be like you are on your blog, in your comments.

Remember that: There is a 102% chance that bloggers are wanting to hear from you.

On long comments: comments doesn’t have to be 1 000 words long. If you have tons of things to say? GREAT. If you have two sentences to share about the topic, great, too. Point is: comment if you want to. You always have something good to add to the conversation, a new friend to make, networking to do and most of it all, be part of a community. So take a chance every time you can, and comment. But don’t force yourself to.

Why you can’t / and should not comment on everyone’s post all the time

I’m not going to pretend I know it all – I’m still learning on that very part of the post….slowly, that, well, despite my urgent need to actually BE superman, I can’t be. I’m not even Clark Kent, guys. So….I just can’t do it all. I can’t always be on top of my commenting game, writing super deep things to everyone, or actually WANTING to. Some days, I’m just tired and I want to read, work on my WIP or watch yet another Friends episode.

Trying to do it all – commenting on every blog post out there thoughfully, takes A LOT of time and a LOT of brain cells. If it’s a lot of fun as well, it can cause a little bit of a burn-out.

Remember to take your time . Read the blog posts, know yourself after a while and realize if you want to drop a comment or not. You don’t have to, all the time. It’s okay.

. Read the blog posts, know yourself after a while and realize if you want to drop a comment or not. You don’t have to, all the time. It’s okay. Sharing the love is great and if it shows tons through comments, sharing the blog post, on your own blog, on twitter, goes a long way as well.

Helpful things to remember

Interact, reply and acknowlegde your own comments as well. For me, it’s all about balance between the conversations you have on your own blog and the ones you give out. I’m trying, as much as I can, to comment back on the people who left genuine comments on my blog because I’m all about sharing the love.

Find your kind of people. In the book blogging community, you’ll find people reading YA, others NA and others adult books. Some are into sci-fi, others into thrillers… If you can’t comment on everyone’s blog posts and blog-hop on the WHOLE book blogging community unless you’ve got, like, a thousand years to spare…. You can find and follow your kind of people, sharing the same taste as you, the ones you’ll want to talk with, read blog posts from, comment on, and overall make friends.

On another topic and to end on a great note, I wanted to say that the lovely Ilsa wrote a great post on how to make people comment on your blog post. It was a lot of fun, so you should read it.

If you’ve read all of this rambling, THANK YOU. I hope you did learn something, felt better about your own commenting game and everything else.

How much do YOU care about comments on your blog? Do you feel like you’ve won the lottery everytime people comment on your blog posts?! (I do)

What is a “good” comment, for you? What are some DO and DON’T for you, when it comes to commenting? Do you enjoy when people leave you long, endless ramblings?! (I do)

Do you sometimes feel a bit pressured to leave ALL THE COMMENTS everywhere, or is it just me? Do you have any tips to comment on book blogs, start conversations (maybe by mentioning chocolate or something?) Let me know everything in comments!