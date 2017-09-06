Books, writing and a little bit of myself: some questions answered!

I am most definitely trying to talk more about myself on here. It’s a struggle at times, because I am not too keen on sharing tons of things. My life isn’t that fascinating, really, but many people here have been asking to hear more about myself on here…I’m not sure why?! BUT I LOVE YOU ALL. In making this very step towards talking a bit more about myself, I’m actually going to be talking about…well, books. #bookwormlogic.

I have an insane amount of awards and tags to catch up on, because so many people have been nominating me. It’s been such an honor, I love you all and you all have fascinating questions! This blog post will already be way too long, but I will do two awards today and answer the lovely questions of two bloggers here: the lovely Dani, for The Sunshine Blogger Award, and the lovely Darby, for the Liebster Award. Here goes…ready for all the questions?!

What is your favorite genre?

A couple years earlier, I would have answered this question without a second thought and told you, contemporary. I’m still a fierce lover of young adult contemporary and it will forever remain the genre I turn towards first, but…I don’t know, guys. I’m loving all of these fantasy books so much more now as well. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH ME?

What was your favorite book when you were in elementary school?

I think this is probably my cue to tell you I have the memory of a goldfish?! Haha, I just can’t remember right now what I used to read in elementary school. I read French books?

What is your biggest bookish pet peeve?

I have a thing for movie tie-in covers. I know it’s all a marketing trick or something and I appreciate that it brings more people to read a particular book, but… I don’t know, I’m always feeling like it forces people to imagine characters a certain way, which I am not a fan of. If that makes any sense?

What books are currently on your nightstand?

TOO MANY BOOKS. Actually, it’s looking okay, I know. But…I don’t buy tons of books at a time, so…it’s a LOT already for me. Excuse the poor quality picture I took here.

If you could only bring 3 books with you to a deserted island, what would they be?

I would probably have to go with some of my favorite books, so… John Green’s Looking for Alaska, Lauren Oliver’s Delirium and Philip Pullman’s Northern Lights. But is there a reason I couldn’t bring my whole bookshelves with me? Whatever it is, it’s not valid and IT IS COMING WITH ME.

If you had to chose a dystopian world to be sent to, which would it be and why?

Okay, first of all…WHY would I want to be sent to a dystopian world?! This is such a cruel question haha. I think I would like to pick……

yeah. nothing.

Under what circumstances would you DNF a book?

Confidence-time: I rarely ever DNF a book. I’m buying about 99% of my books, since I don’t have a library to borrow books from or anything like that. Given that I spent money for the books, I always take extra-care whenever I’m picking the books I want, and try and be sure that I will enjoy them a minimum amount, so… yes. I can’t remember the last book I DNF-ed.

Buuut yes I will answer this question and say that I would probably DNF a book if the characters were too unbearable or something?

What types of characters do you love most? (i.e. like genre but for characters, examples: strong female, hot love interest, nerds, pirates, if you can group them and love them, name them!)

I like characters I can relate to. I like the ones that feel human, the ones that are crippled with anxiety and other quirks I can actually relate to. I love nerdy characters as well, I love the ones that are a bit home-y, hanging out in pajamas and baking cookies (hello Lara Jean).

Obviously I love strong characters as well ; I also realized there is something about…grey characters – such as in the young elites – that makes me…well, weirdly happy. They are just SO COMPLEX.

If you wrote a book, what would it be about?

Aerm…I’m actually writing a book. It’s a contemporary / mystery about childhood friends, broken hearts, school pressure, boarding schools and secrets in the wood. Basically. I might share a full synopsis of it all someday because right now it’s still very confusing. Writing IS confusing.

If a band were to be featured in a fictional story, which would you want it to be and why?

Funny thing. I actually want to say The Jonas Brothers because this is all of my teenage years. #oops.

Favorite book universe and why?

Hm….this is such a hard question. I love so many universes in books and I’m amazed by the author’s imagination. I would really like to pick Warcross for that one though, Marie Lu’s upcoming book, because the whole world was just SO COOL.

What are your favorite blog posts to write and why?

I have so many favorite types of blog posts, I really enjoy writing everything on my blog. Since I haven’t been actively writing blog posts the past month, I can’t really say, but I’m always loving to share my thoughts on blogging and all of its struggles. I might be slightly obsessed about it all.

What is your favorite thing about blogging?

Easy answer: I just love how much time I spend on here drafting blog posts. Ha.Ha.Ha. Just kidding. I mean I’m spending my weekends on this and I love it and basically have no life buuuut it’s NOT my favorite thing. My favorite thing is obviously YOU GUYS.

White, milk, or dark chocolate?

This question is SO HARD because I LOVE ALL CHOCOLATES?! Right now, I might pick dark chocolate, but….I DON’T KNOW.

What was the last movie you saw?

I will cheat -already, I know-, but I watch TONS of tv shows. Well, not as much as Kat, but I do, so…the last TV Show I watched was The Bold Type. It is SO GOOD.

What is your lucky number?

I don’t really know if I have a lucky number? I’m just not thinking about that. Maybe it would be like, 7 or something.

Who is your favorite Disney princess?

OBVIOUS ANSWER. I actually love Belle so much. I mean, she’s just like me.

If you could teleport to any city in the world which would it be? If you had to make your way home on you own would it still be the same city?

This question is so hard…I think I might have to say London, because there is not one day where I am NOT thinking about going to London. But no, if I had to make my way home, it probably wouldn’t be in London.

What is YOUR favorite genre – and favorite book in the genre? Which book universe would you like to be in? Let me hear your recommendations!

On which circumstances do YOU DNF a book? Or are you a bit like me, not DNF-ing anything?

To ask important questions here: what is your favorite type of chocolate? Let me know everything in comments!