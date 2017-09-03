On belonging to a community, fear of mising out and other blogging anxiety

Happy Sunday, friends! I am already exhausted from my first week back at work, and getting back into the blogging rhythm has been a little dreadful…and overwhelming, at times. So obviously, I wrote about all of it.
Also, no, you’re not dreaming – that image above features a very rare picture of me heading to Hogwarts because #whynot. I’m a bit late but wait for meeeeeeeee wizards, I shall bring tons of Chocolate Frogs.
Before you ask: yes, these are my bookshelves, so you might see a couple French book titles here. #oops.
I say it more than often on here: blogging has turned my life completely upside down. Not in a way that it gave me all of the free books, allowed me to become rich and sit on my couch all day, swallowed whole by a pile of books. (that’s the dream, right?)
Blogging did made me buy more books, fall in love with reading even more every single day. But blogging also brought me something I did not expect. Something I didn’t even know existed, something big. A community. A gathering of people made of the same breed, made with words and imaginary worlds, made of pages, whether they’re real or in e-books, made of a whole lot of fangirling, sure, but also made of such a fierce love for books it is terrifyingly beautiful.
After almost three years, I have seen the community grow, change. I have seen people coming and going, coming back or not, I have seen small bloggers grow bigger than anyone else in the matter of just a few months while other big bloggers slowed down their rhythm. The community is something that’s alive, eternally changing, moving, constantly adapting. It’s not waiting for anyone and it surely wasn’t waiting for me.
As you might have notice, I was gone for most of the month of August. Traveling, living outside of book blogging. It has been a blast, yet also it has been dreading to come back. Overwhelming, even. The community, people, books, hype, everything that makes the community what it is, just moves so fast. It’s like trying to catch a train on the move. Trying to catch a train you left at one particular station, knowing it might not come back. It will be a whole different train, changed, evolved. For someone very anxious, with a deep fear of missing out and being forgotten, this has been hard.
I remember nervously clicking on the WordPress app, sitting on the bed of an hotel room after a four-hour car drive, making the mistake of checking numbers, stats, comments, seeing that nothing is as wild as before. Like in any place, you have the feeling of belonging when you’re feeling included. In conversations. In comments. Even just seeing that people are still here, looking at your empty corner of the internet while you’re on holidays. Taking a break is refreshing, but feeling like I’m losing my place somewhere is depressing.
Blogging has changed my life, it really has. In the past years, I’ve become more confident, aware of my passion even if it’s one I will probably never be able to turn into something to make a living of. I’ve become happier and more passionate every single day about this blog, these people, this community I met online and love more and more every single day. While my life changed, blogging has been a constant. Yet, just like with everything else, I can’t help but being anxious about it all.
Is my blog good enough?
Am I doing good enough for this?
Am I missing out by taking this break? Will everyone hate me, forget me, hate this post or everything else I write?
Am I really part of something big, or just fooling myself because I’m certainly not a 5 K twitter account screaming about books all day because that’s just not who I am? (I’m trying but twitter makes me anxious at times and a billion times more shy since people are a billion times fiercer on here. I admire them from afar. But that’s a whole other question).
Before you ask the question: YES. Blogging makes me happy. I know that, by the time blogging makes me more anxious, sad or mad, than happy, it will be time to quit. But I’m a hardcore blogger. I’m passionate and because I care so much, I’m bound to ask myself too many questions. To wonder whether or not I belong on a daily basis. To think about whether or not I am good enough. To have fear of missing out on everything.
I’m an anxious person, I guess. But I love blogging.
Whenever I get a notification, a comment, whenever I’m still seeing views on my blog, whenever people are asking how I am or the warm welcome I got when I came back from holidays.. I know it. I know that despite the anxiety, the nervousness, the fear of missing out, that I’m okay, because I got you. The community, or at least my tip of the gigantic iceberg I know, are here and make me feel like I belong. Like it’s okay to have missed out, because I can catch up to speed, or slowly ease my way back in. Like it’s okay to be anxious about it all, because it’s okay to be passionate. Like no matter how anxious I am to raise my hand to try and catch that bookish community train while it always moves ; there’s always someone there to help me hop in.
Are you sometimes a bit anxious about blogging? Do you ask yourself these very same questions like, am I doing okay, am I good enough, am I like, part of this community?
What makes you feel like you belong to the book blogging community? Is it the comments, the views on your blog, chatting on twitter or something else?
Do you have silly fears of missing out on everything when you can’t blog, or is it just me? How do you deal with it all?
77 thoughts on “On belonging to a community, fear of mising out and other blogging anxiety”
Thank you for your honesty with this post! I’ve been feeling the same. Sorta like you, I recently got a new job and by the time I get home, all I want to do is pass out. So I’ve slacked a bit more on my blog and it’s definitely a sucky feeling sometimes, like you’re letting yourself and your readers down. BUT life happens sometimes and I just keep reminding myself I’m no robot :p I’m completely in the same boat with you as feeling anxious..thank you for sharing!
Oh thank you so, so much Melissa – I’m really happy you could relate to my feelings here. You’re so right – I keep reminding myself that I’m not a robot either, even if sometimes it’s hard and I want to try and do more, and more, and moreeee ahah. Thank you so much, Melissa! I hope you’ll find your blogging rhythm and happiness. I think that’s what we should focus on, being happy with what we can do 🙂 ❤
First of all I have to say that the person with 20 followers and the person with 2,000 are the same to me. I don’t measure a blog by its success or views. I measure it by their passion for books and reading. They both belong to the community just the same 🙂 and I love that this community as a whole recognizes that as well. This community is so loving and accepting! So you ARE good enough, even if you don’t feel like you are sometimes!
I took a small 3 day break when I went camping with my kids. I kept up with comments and such, but my views and traffic lessened by half. In just three days!! It’s hard to not let that bother you. When I first started my stats were everything and they determined if I thought I was successful or not. Now I don’t look at stats nearly as often. I’m doing this for me because I love it soooo much. If people read it then great! But if they don’t, that’s ok too. It took me many months to get to that point!
Shanah – I kind of want to print out your comment and frame it so I can remember it forever ahah. Sorry that sounds creepy haha, but I just love how you said that you measure a blogger by its passion for books. I so agree with you on that and it’s something to remember for sure. ❤ thank you for saying this.
I understand and it's so great you are able to feel content by what you are doing. I'm too much of an overachiever, and if sometimes I don't let stats or anything bother me, other days I'm getting…well, obsessed and sad about it all ahah. I need to remember that, just like you said, the community is here, loving and passionate and it's all that matters for me to belong ❤ thank you so much for your supportive comment ❤
lol it’s not creepy. Now if you asked for a lock of my hair or some skin shavings – that would be creepy!
I’m a perfectionist too. And when no one else is judging me, I’ve already judged and executed myself lol. So I know the feeling!
Haha yes, that would be way creepier I guess 😂
I’m just like that as well…being a perfectionist is hard ahah.
I know exactly what you’re talking about! I feel like I measure my success or belonging most on the amount of comments/interaction I recieve. I try to be active on twitter, but it’s hard because you have to be active every day, and I already do that on bookstagram so it’s hard to keep up, really. And taking a break is way too scary for me right now, because my blog is so small I’m pretty sure no one will still be here when I get back haha. But I feel you. And it’s important that you know that YOU ARE AMAZING!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is hard to eep up – I don’t know how some bloggers are able to be on top of their blogging game, on bookstagram, twitter, do everything. It’s crazy. It’s fabulous for them, obviously, but I could never be able to do it all.
Well…if you’re taking a break, Esther, I WILL STILL BE THEREEEEEE, stalk you endlessly until you come back. This is not a creepy comment, haha. I had the same thought when I left early August and… well I realized people were still here. I had to reach out again obviously, it took me a bit of time to catch up with everyone, but now…I’m almost back into gear like I was never gone. I’m sure if you take a break, it will be just like that ❤ ❤
YOU are the amazing one, Esther, THANK YOU for your sweet words, it means so much to me ❤ ❤
Sometimes I do find myself a bit anxious about blogging. I try not to let it get to me since the only thing I really want from this is to connect with other people with similar interests. But hey, we are only human and it happens. Thanks for addressing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I’m not the only one. You’re right, we’re all human after all ❤ Thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
I felt the same way when I took a break because of my studies. It was a huge mistake to check on my stats, but I thought, it’s definitely okay. I tried to catch up on my favourite bloggers’ posts and chat with them. One thing that I learned is the blogging community is such a nice community. There will always be people who will still read your post even after you’re long gone. Looove this post! 😊❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad to hear this, it warms my heart so much. I agree, the community is such a nice one, there will always be people here to support you, it’s so encouraging, I love it so much ❤ Thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
You’re so welcome!!!! 😊❤
Great post!
Thank you so much! 🙂
I get what you mean, however, for me I’m paranoid that people won’t like my content. I see from the stats that are practically in my face that people don’t like my posts like they used to, don’t comment as much and I don’t know what I’m doing wrong? I don’t mind the stats, but I can’t help but feel I’m doing something wrong. And it makes me scared that people are just naturally going to forget about my blog. And I love blogging, don’t get me wrong, and the love the community, but sometimes I just can’t help but feel like that.
The community does move fast as you say, it’s as though everyone is rushing and rushing to get as many views as they can and it’s so stressful sometimes. However, as long as you’re going at the speed that you’re comfortable with, and you’re communicating with who you want, it will all be okay.
— Lu
Oh, Lu, thank you for sharing your thoughts with me about all this. I’m sorry you’re feeling this way it is bound to happen to anyone, but I am sure that nothing is wrong with your content, or your blog. It has happened at times that my stats went down, my comments as well and everything, there are periods of time where there are less people – I’m guessing it happens, it’s just periods where they are busy, etc etc. I’m trying not to freak out when that happens either, but I get that it’s hard. Don’t worry – I’m sure it is all just nothing, you’re doing awesomely! Maybe reaching out to other bloggers, commenting and trying to strike up new conversations will bring you motivation and everything else will fall into place again? 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Lu! Sending you love xx
Aww thank you Marie! You’re super sweet. Yeah at the moment I’m just trying to focus on the positives by making new fiends online and talking to new people. The community really is a lovely place. I hope that you feel more sure about your blog soon,
Hugs,
Lu xxx
You’re so welcome, Lu! The community is such a lovely place, it takes a bit of time to get accustomed to it, try and find your kind of people on here and everything 🙂 ❤
Aw thanks! Yeah in my first year of blogging I was so scared of talking to people and I shouldn’t have been, everyone is so nice 👍🏼
I had that same fear at first – but everyone really is welcoming, it’s so great! 🙂
I definitely feel you about being anxious about blogging! I get terrified posting semi-controversial discussions because WHAT IF EVERYONE HATES ME? Or wondering if what I posted was good enough or if people will care about it. Or why this post got less comments than this other post. It’s something that’s fun, but it can defitneky be terrifying at times, I guess! What really makes me feel like I belong is really just talking to people and getting comments on my blog and commenting on other people’s blogs! That never fails to make me feel better! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I’m not the only one, ahah, though you are doing FANTASTIC, Mikaela, seriously, you have nothing to worry about, except maybe being too awesome and growing too fabulous too quickly? 😛 ❤
I agree with you – comments, and chatting with other bloggers, never fail at making me feel better and part of it all 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I am anxious about blogging all the time. I often feel like I should put in more effort to visit other blogs and interact, while at the same time I barely have time to write my own blog posts. Sometimes I just see people passing me by and I am happy for them reaching their new goals, while at the same wondering why that isn’t me. All those feelings aside, I still love my blog. It is categorically mine. I can write and say whatever I want, I can express things no one else will listen to. Do I wish there was even more interaction sometimes? Yes, because I am so passionate about these things that I’d love to discuss them with people all day long, but I am SO happy and grateful for what I DO have.
I really try to post at least twice a week, to remain some sense of regularity, but FOMO is real ahahaha
I’m right here with you, Kat. Sometimes I hate myself for being so prone to comparison but I can’t help it. I’m happy for them but also so insecure about things sometimes ahah.
I think that, especially given your situation right now (YOU ARE LIVING THE DREAM, like really, it’s pretty cool, Kat), you are doing pretty great at blogging, still managing to post twice a week and you should enjoy your adventure as much as you can without all of these blogging worries dragging you down. I know, easier said than done ahah. FOMO is the worst thing ever, I wish that just wasn’t a thing.
I guess we just have to remember that we love what we DO, and what we HAVE, that’s something we ought to be grateful for. Anxiety needs to shuuuut up and leave ahah. 🙂
I’m ranting ahah, thank you, Kat! ❤ ❤
I know, I know. I am having a good life right now and a little blogging drought was bound to happen with lfie being so busy, but sometimes I just wish it would still be as easy as it was when I first started hahaha
I agree though, anxiety just needs to shut up! ❤
I get it – it’s crazy how blogging changed in the past few years. And you’ve been blogging even longer than me – I think?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh definitely! I’ve been at it for more than 4 years now.
Wow, that’s such a long time indeed. It’s so cool you’re still blogging ❤
It’s understandable to be anxious when you’re away but if you need a break, you need a break. Once you’re a part of the community you’re in it no matter how present you are or how many hiatuses you need to take. As far as “blogging enough” and it being “good enough” you should blog for you. If you like it then that’s what matters
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, you’re right, as long as we love blogging, that’s what matters ❤ ❤ ❤
Hi Marie, I can relate! Recently I deleted Twitter and Facebook from my phone because it was causing me anxiety given the news outlets I follow. I sometimes panic thinking that I am not active enough on those channels but the fact is…you have to find a blogging model that works for you. Yes I worry about numbers because that’s a measurable metric, but I can also say that I took an unscheduled five month break this year and although my numbers fell most people welcomed me back even if they didn’t remember exactly who I was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Lauren! You’re so right: we all need to find the blogging model that we are comfortable with. Some people are able to do it all, Twitter, Bookstagram, all the things, while some others can’t. It’s important to find what works for us without making us feel too anxious about it all ❤ I'm glad people welcomed you back to blogging – it's so good to see that we are not forgotten and still welcome, even after little or long breaks 🙂 Thank you so much, Lauren! ❤ ❤
I have bookstagram and booktube ambitions but I also want to do things “right” which always inhibits me a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I understand. Maybe try one thing at a time, bookstagram, or booktube, see what you can do with the time you have, what you enjoy doing, and you’ll find if you can do it all, or not, what suits you and everything! 🙂
I feel you on all of these! I’ll go through stages where I’ll be feeling really good about my blog, and then a post will flop, and I feel really discouraged for a while. I feel a part of the community when I make the effort to like, comment on people’s blogs, but it’s haaard to find blogs to find sometimes, and then it’s discouraging when it seems like no new people are coming to yours. One big thing for me is comments on my posts! Then i know my writing is actually reaching someone, and is not just slowly disappearing.
I haven’t had a big break, but I do feel nervous even thinking about what would happen if I did leave my blog for a long time. What if people forgot about me? I like what you said about the blogging world being like a moving train – that’s totally what it sometimes feels like for me.
This was a really fantastic discussion, Marie! I’m glad I’m not the only one who feels this way… xD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you on comments – it what makes me feel the happier, whenever I get to interact with other bloggers! ❤ Sometimes it is a bit hard to find new bloggers and new people to talk with, it also is very time consuming… I wish I could do that more often and share the love, but I guess we only have 24 hours each day.
I'm glad I'm not the only one having ups and downs feelings about blogging, I feel less alone ahah. However, when and if you will have to take a break, I'm sure it will be okay. It's good to step back once in a while – right now I'm feeling motivated again and even if it took me a bit of time to catch up and reach out to other bloggers, it's just like I never left 🙂 ❤
Thank you again! ❤ ❤
(unrelated to the topic but I have to comment on your shelf because it’s so cute!! And I love that picture of you at Platform 9 3/4!)
I feel this so much Marie! I went through this last school year when I was absent a lot and then when I finally came back to blogging this Summer (the random posts here and there during the school year don’t really count since I still felt really disconnected from the community). With school starting again this is going through my head again, so thank you for this post 🙂 ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
( Awww thank you so much, Michelle! ❤ ❤ )
OH you're welcome, I'm glad I'm not alone feeling this way. But you are always such a big part of the community, even when you were gone during the school year, reading your blog posts, even sporadically, always made me so happy ❤ I'm sure you will do great – school matters more, obviously, but you will find your rhythm ❤ ❤
Can I tell you how much I relate to this? ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh yes, please do, Poulami! I’m sorry you’re feeling a bit anxious, though 😦 we can rant about it all together ahah ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Usually I try not to compare my blog with others but sometimes I can’t help myself and feel that why isn’t my blog gaining more followers when a new blog already has that amount it took me to achieve in 2 years and I feel disappointed in myself. I know I shouldn’t, I keep reminding myself I blog for myself but sometimes these anxieties get the better of me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh, I get this feeling so much. There are relatively new bloggers getting TONS of followers in the matter of a few months and achieving what I haven’t even achieved in almost three years 😂 it’s crazy and a bit disapointing at times, but I guess we all have different blogging rhythm and growth. I try to remind myself I am blogging for myself before anything else, and that we all are different, we should be happy with what we have already and our little corner of the internet for sure. I know you should be proud, you’re amazing, Poulami ❤ I get the same anxieties as you about all of this. If you ever need to talk, rant, or anything, I'm here ❤
Love this post Marie. I feel anxious about blogging all the time and question myself and this so much like you do. The community and friends I have made have been unbelievable. Which largely includes you.
But I do often feeling out of place, like i’m forcing myself into a spot or forcing myself into conversations and ignoring people. I guess a lot of the anxiety also comes down to how despite loving blogging, it is also a hobby we sometimes have to push ourselves to do with our jobs taking up alot of our time.
It’s a tough balance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes – that’s exactly it. I know I’m treating blogging as a job most of the time, even if it’s something I love, but treating it this way comes with a lot of anxiety, I guess. I’m glad – but also sad – that you’re feeling the same way about it all ❤ It is a tough balance, but I'm thinking that we all have a place here, and you're NOT out of place at all, at least you never will be with me, Hannah! ❤ ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this ❤
I can 100% relate to this post. When I went to New Zealand last year I was so conscious of the fact that I was absent from the blogosphere and how even within the space of the month the dynamic of the community can completely shift and I was scared I’d be left behind in that. I still feel like that. I’ve been in a bit of a rut recently and because of that I’ve taken a small step back from blogging because life and adulting sucks. I feel so guilty that I’m not as consistent with my posts/blog hopping as much and I fear that when i’m not engaging on the blog or via social media, my place in the community becomes a bit more uncertain. I still love blogging and I really appreciate everything it’s done for me but there’s always a lingering fear in the back of my mind that’s related to this sense of belonging. Hope you enjoyed your travels. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
(This is not related, well, a little bit, but…YOU WENT TO NEW ZEALAND?? That’s SO COOL!)
I feel the exact same way. Whenever I’m not able to blog-hop as much as usual or something, even if it’s just a day, I feel guilty and like my place isn’t as certain anymore. It’s a silly feeling, I guess, but…we all want to belong. I’m glad I’m not the only one having this fear and…well hoping it will pass someday ahah 🙂
Thank you so much, Lois! ❤ ❤ ❤
That’s a lot of feels! I I can totally relate to this post! Taking a break from blogging for sometime is normal and it’s good for your physical and mental health but it always gets us sad when you see its effecting your stats and the no of comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I should re-brand my whole blog and just say “I’m a blogger with a LOT OF FEELS” 😂😂😂
Thank you, Raven – it is hard at times to see stats, interaction and overall don’t feel part of it all, but sometimes breaks are needed I guess 🙂
Awww, Marie! It makes me so sad that you get anxious over your blog, because you don’t deserve to be! You are an absolutely AMAZING blogger with an equally amazing blog, and you have nothing to worry about! We all know how hard you work and it really shows. ❤ But like you said, the more we're passionate about something, the more we worry about it — because we want our passion to show and our passion to be worth something.
Marie, you'll always be a part of the community! We love you and you support us so so much that it feels weird to not have you around. Never think that you are excluded, lovely! ❤
Also what great timing to read this post when I'm about to go on hiatus. XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh May – I hope this did not depress you about your upcoming hiatus and everything 😂 I just have tons of feels ahah.
That’s exactly it – the more we are passionate, the more we worry about it. Maybe that’s why I spend half the time worrying about my blog and the other half about my WIP? 😂
Thank you so, SO MUCH for your sweet words, May, this means so much to me ❤ ❤ I'm sure everything will be okay when / if you have to go on a hiatus, don't worry too much – enjoy the break as well to take a step back from blogging, and come back even more inspired and everything! ❤
hehe yes that’s the dream 😉 And we all get like this- especially when we’re on a break- it’s always a bit tough- it’s just best to switch off from it. And gosh I’m the same about twitter!! You’re not alone in any of this!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH I’m so glad I’m not alone in this ahah, twitter makes me so anxious at times 😂
Marie, sometimes I think we are the same person! I totally feel anxious about blogging, even though I have been loving it so far. I’m anxious each day I post something new, about how people will respond to it. And when I took a break for a week, I was anxious about that, too! I worried that since I’m a small blogger, people would forget that I existed if I disappeared for a week. But I do feel like I’m a part of the community, and that makes me happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Angela – we are twins maybe, who knows, ahah 🙂 I’m so glad you’re feeling the same way, but also sad because I wish no one would feel anxious about blogging. It’s supposed to be fun – yet…well, we love it so much, so we want it to work well, somehow, and for people to enjoy our content, which is a bit…well, it makes me very nervous all the time ahah.
We ARE part of the community, though, whether we are small, medium, big bloggers, posting once a week or once a month, people are always there to leave sweet words and welcome you back. It’s reassuring and it’s just so beautiful as well 🙂 ❤ I'm so glad you're happy with blogging, Angela ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this ❤
Gurl your blog is absolutely good enough! I always feel insecure about my content, posts and my schedule, but I just keep going because it’s what I love, even though I don’t feel a big part in the community because I’m kind of new in the blog world and my blogs quite small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad you’re blogging because you love it, and not letting insecurities get in the way. Some days, if I listened to myself, I would let ALL of the insecurities prevent me from blogging…and it would make me really depressed ahah. I’m so glad you’re loving it, you’re doing awesome ❤ also, whether you're small or big, you're part of the community. don't be afraid to reach out to other bloggers and have a chat 🙂 ❤
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I really loved reading this. I sometimes feel like my blog will never become as big as blogs like yours and it’s easy to get discouraged but I just have to remember that I’m doing it because I think it’s fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much for your sweet comment, I’m so happy my post spoke to you, in a way ❤ I'm not that big of a blogger, you're too sweet ❤ I agree that somedays, it's easy to get discouraged by everything, but what matters is that you are enjoying it all. Writing blog posts, commenting, talking about books and everything. I've been doing this for a long time now and even if I'm still anxious at times, the fun I'm having outweight all of that! 🙂 ❤
thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
I fully relate to this post. I’m studying abroad in Hong Kong and I don’t have a phone ton constantly stay updated, so also fear my blog will go lost. But I try to carve out 30 minutes at night to chat with new bloggers and it’s helping with the worry. Try to carve out some time each day. Hope this helps!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh, Hong Kong, that’s so cool! I hope you’re having a great time 🙂
this is such a great advice – trying to have time each day, even if it’s just a little bit, dedicated to blogging. I love it. thank you for sharing this! ❤
I totally understand. I started my blog about two years ago now and I became so addicted . . . I loved (still love) it so much. When I first started out, I was posting a lot more and started meeting other bloggers and following their blogs and began to feel like I was really making friends even though it was with people I had never met. It was kind of addicting–checking blog stats and getting new followers and what-not. But then I started re-evaluating my goals and looking at how I was spending my time. What I really want to write is fiction and the more time I spent writing blogs, the less time I spent working on my short stories and building my fiction-writing muscles. (I think learning to write good blog posts and learning to write good fiction are two different crafts.) So I started backing off on the blogging and spending more time on my other projects. It was hard, though, because, like you say, I felt like I made friends and didn’t want to miss out. It’s hard for me to know how to balance in the “correct” way these two different things I really enjoy, but I’m trying to figure it out. One of my goals this year is to spend my time (once again) building community in the blogging world and working on posting more regularly. Wish me luck 🙂
This was a great post, by the way. Some good things to think about and discuss 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your comment, and for sharing your story, Lonna! ❤ I think it's so great that you tried to spend more time on other writing projects – I hope it went well, with the writing? :). But I get it, it feels a bit weird, after feeling like such a big part of it all, to step away, not talk to some people everyday, etc, etc. I guess finding balance in everything is hard but…I'm hopeful that someday we all will without losing our minds. Someday. Ahah 🙂
Best of luck for getting back to blogging, I hope you'll have fun posting again! 🙂 ❤
Thank you again for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I understand this anxiety you mention!! When more people who follow my blog I feel pressure to write things that they want to read instead of posting what I want to! Great post Xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes – I get that feeling as well. I guess we just have to try not to get too overwhelmed with numbers and everything, and remember that it’s our space and we can blog about what we do like 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Exactly I started my blog as somewhere to throw out ideas and thoughts I guess I have to remember that!
No problem it’s a pleasure xx
Same here. We all need a little reminder sometimes 🙂 ❤
I really enjoy reading, talking about the books I read, visiting book blogs, and connecting to other readers via my blog. I have a few loyal visitors, who I really enjoy chatting with. I will cherish every comment they leave. Sadly, I will never have a real social media presence. I am gone either traveling to work or at work for about 12 hours a day, and Twitter usually makes me sad when I visit, because of all the negativity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the feeling. I’m always feeling conflicted about twitter. I’m on it and wil tweet sometimes, somedays I will love how easy it is to talk to other people and some other days I will hate all the negativity. Social media gets overwhelming very quickly – I will always enjoy book blogs a bit more because of that 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I get anxious sometimes too, but then I remember that the people who truly care about you and your blog will wait as long as necessary. They’ll welcome you back with open arms and catch you up on everything you might have missed no matter how long you’ve been away because they’re friends and that’s what friends do 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so beautiful, Lauren, thank you for saying this ❤ You're right – I never expected to make actual friends when I started blogging. It's so great ❤
*raises hand* I relate! I am a very anxious person and I always worry that my posts are dumb or not good enough or don’t even make sense or that my humour will be forced or something. 😭😂 There’s SO much to panic over! And taking hiatuses are like so needed and yet so hard!?? I keep wanting to take one but the thought of trying to play catch up is exhausting and terrifying. BUT IT’S STILL SUCH A LOVELY COMMUNITY AND I LOVE BLOGGING SO MUCH!! I think people are really quite kind. :’) And the rewards of enjoying blogging, and being satisfied with stats, making friends, and creating art definitely outweighs everything else for me. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Cait…I LOVE your posts so, SO much – everything just screams “THIS IS CAIT”, and it’s what I love the most about it all. It has your crazy humour, your sometimes crazy trail of thought as well but it’s always ON POINT ALL THE TIME. ❤
It's hard NOT to panic while blogging, though, haha, I think we might all be crazy 😂 but yes yes YES, the community and people make it all worth it. They are the ultimate reward ❤ ❤ thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
I’m relatively new to this. I agree with you about the community 🙂
But, yes, I have the same anxieties!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh well I hope you’ll have tons of fun blogging – and that all of this anxiety did not scare you away 😂😂 the community is SO fantastic, it outweights everything else, really ❤
thank you so much for your sweet comment!
I love the sense of community but the burnout, pressure, and money I accidentally spend from the constant advertising via social media is astounding. Couldn’t give it up though
Total Awkward
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well..we all need to remind ourselves that we love it and we’ keep on going for that very reason sometimes. Even if we are anxious and feeling pressured, the community is always here and it’s the best feeling ❤
