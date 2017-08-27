On traveling, writing, reading and my time without blogging…I’m BACK!

HELLO friends! I am really thrilled to, after three weeks « off », if I may put it that way, to finally type down another blog post. In case you missed it, I took some weeks off for much needed holidays and a break for blogging for a little while.

Well, guess what? IT WAS HARD.

If I am a firm believer that it’s good to step away once in a while in order to avoid blogging burn-out, I am also a hardcore blogger…so I obviously couldn’t stay away, especially in this first week. Despite being away, that damn WordPress App on my phone made me want to check the blog every-single-day. You know, just to see if you had answered to my going-away post, if you would miss me, if you missed me already, if I missed cool blog posts… all kinds of things. Also, I happened to check my stats and would not recommend it. It made me depressed. We all say numbers don’t matter but let’s face it, they kind of do.

If my blog could talk, it would sound A WHOLE LOT like Regina George.

This first week came and went, yet after taking some time to check and answer to some comments, I went away again. Everything started to get better. My obsession tamed down, somewhere alive in the back of my mind while I browsed through bookstores in Dublin and stood on the Giant’s Causeway ; while I rested home before going again, while I took a train and another and yet another one.

And now here I am again. I’m back, guys, now I really am and I couldn’t be happier about it. If I had an amazing time out there, exploring the world, trying not to freak out about blogging and focusing on other important things in life such as walking around, map in hand in a new place….Taking this hiatus, and really any kind of hiatus, always makes me realize just how much I love blogging.

How much it’s become an important part of me, one I can’t quite forget.

Wait a second…Okay, but where have I been ?!

Since I’m betting you are all kinds of curious about what I’ve been up to these past few weeks, I’m going to sum it up for you. Or like, bullet-point my way through it because if I keep on going like this, this blog post will be a thousand miles long.

I took a road-trip with the family to Switzerland and the Leman Lake.

I went back home for two days and (cue the gasps) kind of answered to comments ? #obsessed

I also managed to write 2 K of my current WIP #gome

I packed again and jeez, I really hate packing.

I took a flight to Dublin…

…Forced my sister to go to every bookshop and she bought me books #sistergoals

…Fell in love with Trinity College and should study there asap. Or write a story about it.

…About Giant’s Causeway and a little rope bridge taking you from one cliff to another.

…YES. I crossed the bridge and it was TERRIFYING.

…I basically fell in love with it all.

I went back home too early

Only to write 2K again for my story – what is UP there, I was inspired ?!

AND to pack again.

To take a train north-bound

Then again leaving the next morning for a train south-bound, heading to Bordeaux.

… In case you didn’t know, Bordeaux is a city in the south-west of France.

…It was super-pretty. We also walked 28 km in three and a half days.

…I ate gorgeous pancakes

…and I did NOT buy any books. #gome

…I might have fallen in love again.

I took another train back to the north of France.

I got lazy then a little bit. I’ll admit it. But it felt good to actually do nothing.

Now I’m finally back home. Work starts again tomorrow and it will be SO HARDDDDDDDDDDD. #why

If you’ve read this small rambling and looked at the pictures you might have noticed something awful. Terrible, really. I didn’t mention READING any books ?!! I’ll spill it out. I read ONE full book during the past three weeks. It was The Spellbook of the Lost and Found and it was lovely. Otherwise, I just didn’t read, which both felt weird and so unlike me. Yet it also felt good – I didn’t feel pressured to read too much, to finish a book, to write a review or write down my thoughts about it. I just read and appreciated it. That was it.

I loved reading even more.

I know. All of this rambling is good, but…WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Before going away, I left you all with a small survey – I was honored to see so many of you answering it, and even happier to see all of the sweet things you had to say about my blog and I. I don’t know what I did to deserve all of you but boy, I am so, so grateful. THANK YOU. For your sweet words, your feedback I will obviously take into account and everything else.

One thing that happened there is that I kind of asked what you’d like to see on this small corner of the internet, because not unlike Monica Geller, I am a people’s pleaser The three main things I’ve learned is that you’d like to:

Hear more about my trips

Know more about my writing and current WIP

Are strangely curious about my life?!

WELL…okay, consider this coming soon!

I am slowly – I already did a little bit – making my way through all of the blog posts I missed. I’m not fooling myself into thinking I can catch up on everything I missed, because I unfortunately don’t have three full days ahead of me to do that, but I WILL DO MY BEST, so bear with me. If you wrote a blog post you are particularily proud of in the past three weeks, feel free to link it in the comments so I’ll give it a read!

Otherwise, I’ll do my best to come back on top of my blog-hopping game, get back into blogging regularly again and everything else.

You can expect :

To see me in your comments soon

A lot -hopefully

To see me again three times on your blog’s feed per week

To talk books, blogging (obviously), but also more traveling and writing

Overall just, I AM BACK SO BE READY.

How have you all been doing ? What have you been up to these past few weeks ? I’d love to know !

Did you already had to – will – take a blogging break ? How did it go ? Do you think you’d be a bit like me, trying to check your feed once in a while ? BE OBSESSED ABOUT IT ALL ?!

Is there anything you’d like to hear me talk about on the blog soon ? One of my trips in particular, a.k.a Dublin, Bordeaux, Geneva ? What my WIP is about ? Writing tips and tricks from a weird person ? LET ME KNOW in comments !

Did you miss me ? BECAUSE I MISSED YOU ALL SO MUCH.