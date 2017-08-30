Talking about my WIP (for real?!) with the 777 challenge

No, you’re not dreaming. I’m going to talk about my WIP. Then probably have a tiny breakdown because I barely ever talk about writing. #nervous

ANYWAY, Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope your week started off great. Work has been…well, hard, and I miss holidays already, if you ask me. SO let’s focus on the FUN of blogging and today’s excitment! I’m going to be talking about…well…writing.

You asked for it, so…I’m doing it, little by little. #nervous

In case you didn’t know, I am in the process of writing a book. Will it ever be published? I do not know. Will anyone besides me ever read it? I do not know. But I know that I am writing and that it’s something already. I have been working on the same story for over three years now. I am re-writing the story I started thinking of back in 2015 and drafted for the first time in NaNoWriMo 2015.

Writing is such a long process for me. Between working full-time, blogging, reading, actually trying to adult, that leaves very little time to actually write. That being said, a very wise and fantastic author once said that it’s okay to be a slow writer. (It was V.E. Schwab. Because I know you’re wondering.) So I’m okay with it. Most of the time. Other times I’m just like this:

This tag is all about sharing some lines from my WIP so…let’s try and do this. Many thanks to the lovely Michelle for tagging me for this! Shall I add a little context to the story or overall just let it be? Oh, well….

The seven lines of the WIP shared

My 7th page of my WIP isn’t the biggest nor craziest one when it comes to writing, I guess. For the little context if you’re curious (I know you are? I’m hoping you are?!) : I am writing a young adult contemporary / mystery book. Main themes include childhood friends, school pressure, weird houses in the forest, cabins and gang of friends, mystery and hopefully EMOTIONS. Also, it is mixing up things between past and present with flashbacks and weird things happening and people changing. I know I’m all emotional about my characters but maybe it’s because they are my characters. #writerslogic

I’d love to know: is writing a long process for you too? How do you set aside some time to write?

If you’re writing: what are you working on? TELL ME ALL THE THINGS ABOUT YOUR STORY.

If you’re not a writer, and if you are: would you be interested in me talking more about my WIP? What would you like to know? TELL ME EVERYTHING?!

If you want to do this tag, PLEASE DO, I’d love to know more about your writing!