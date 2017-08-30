Talking about my WIP (for real?!) with the 777 challenge

No, you’re not dreaming. I’m going to talk about my WIP. Then probably have a tiny breakdown because I barely ever talk about writing. #nervous
ANYWAY, Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope your week started off great. Work has been…well, hard, and I miss holidays already, if you ask me. SO let’s focus on the FUN of blogging and today’s excitment! I’m going to be talking about…well…writing.
You asked for it, so…I’m doing it, little by little. #nervous
In case you didn’t know, I am in the process of writing a book. Will it ever be published? I do not know. Will anyone besides me ever read it? I do not know. But I know that I am writing and that it’s something already. I have been working on the same story for over three years now. I am re-writing the story I started thinking of back in 2015 and drafted for the first time in NaNoWriMo 2015.
Writing is such a long process for me. Between working full-time, blogging, reading, actually trying to adult, that leaves very little time to actually write. That being said, a very wise and fantastic author once said that it’s okay to be a slow writer. (It was V.E. Schwab. Because I know you’re wondering.) So I’m okay with it. Most of the time. Other times I’m just like this:
This tag is all about sharing some lines from my WIP so…let’s try and do this. Many thanks to the lovely Michelle for tagging me for this! Shall I add a little context to the story or overall just let it be? Oh, well….
The seven lines of the WIP shared
My 7th page of my WIP isn’t the biggest nor craziest one when it comes to writing, I guess. For the little context if you’re curious (I know you are? I’m hoping you are?!) : I am writing a young adult contemporary / mystery book. Main themes include childhood friends, school pressure, weird houses in the forest, cabins and gang of friends, mystery and hopefully EMOTIONS. Also, it is mixing up things between past and present with flashbacks and weird things happening and people changing. I know I’m all emotional about my characters but maybe it’s because they are my characters. #writerslogic
I’d love to know: is writing a long process for you too? How do you set aside some time to write?
If you’re writing: what are you working on? TELL ME ALL THE THINGS ABOUT YOUR STORY.
If you’re not a writer, and if you are: would you be interested in me talking more about my WIP? What would you like to know? TELL ME EVERYTHING?!
If you want to do this tag, PLEASE DO, I’d love to know more about your writing!
19 thoughts on “Talking about my WIP (for real?!) with the 777 challenge”
It just takes as long as it takes. I am just embarking on my fifth book and normally give myself a year for each piece of work, but if it takes longer then thats okay too. Good luck with your WIP.
Oh wow, that’s awesome! Best of luck for your new book, and thank you so much for the wishes, you’re so sweet! ❤ ❤
I’m always in awe of bloggers who are also aspiring authors! I would be so nervous to reveal a WIP to the world, so brava to you! I’m not a writer, but a little part of me always wanted to be, I guess I just never had that one spark of a great idea for a book. I’d love to hear more about your WIP!
Aww thank you so, so much, Angela! I’m still very nervous about this post, and I didn’t share much ahah. I guess talking about my writing makes me feel nervous a bit.
Who knows, maybe someday you will get that little spark, turn it into a fabulous book! 😀
Thank you so, so much ❤
I love this post! I have always wanted to write but as you between working full time, reading, blogging and other stuff is little time you got to yourself and is hard to sit down and write. How do you approach your writing? Do you outline first or jump right into writing?
Aww thank you so much, Martina! It is hard to write, I’m also having a hard time juggling with everything, blogging, reading, working full time as well and writing. I always try and dedicate at least one evening of my week to writing a little bit – this really helps 🙂 Usually I only get to do this one evening ahah, but it is still something good 🙂
This is something that I need to do too cause if not it never happens! Thanks for the advice 🙂
You’re welcome! ❤ ❤
Your WIP sounds amazing, Marie! I love flashback/present stories. And I love your 7 lines. They make me want to read your book!
I will definitely do this tag. I’ve been wanting to talk about my WIP but wasn’t sure where to start!
Thanks for sharing!
OH Lenna, thank you so, SO MUCH, this means so much to me that you like it! ❤ I'm SO happy you want to do this tag, I can't wait to read your lines and hear more about your WIP 🙂
AAAAH, I’m so glad you did this, Marie! I’m proud of you for sharing. Even though you haven’t told us much, I’m already interested in your story and I hope you’ll share more in the future 🙂 ❤
Oh thank you, Lauren! ❤ I'm always a bit nervous talking about my writing, but I think I'll try and do it a bit more now. I'm so happy you enjoyed this, thank you for the support, it means so much ❤
This sounds so good! Good for you for writing a story!
Ohh thank you, Sydney! ❤❤
I’ve seen this tag around so much and it looks so fun! I AM SO GLAD this post was about your WIP, I can’t wait to hear more about it! I don’t even know WHY you were nervous, this was fabulous and just AMAZING! OMIGOSH FLASHBACKS?! SIGN ME UP. I absolutely love flashbacks! weird houses in the forest, cabins & childhood friendships; exactly the kind of book I like.
Writing is definitely a long process for me too. I’ve only properly started to ‘write’ this year. Before I used to just keep a random writing journal full of all weird thoughts and snippets of stories. I still do that but now I have a WIP which you’ve already read a whole post about so I won’t ramble XD I make sure that I add working on my WIP to my to-do list so that helps.
Oh this tag is so much fun, even if it took me a while to choose between all of the bad lines hahaha. I hope you’ll want to do it, I would LOVE to read some of your WIP’s lines 😀
I love flashbacks SO MUCH, they are my favorite to write, EVER, I wiill write a whole flashback book someday ahah.
I’m SO happy that you started writing this year, and I’m hoping to read more about your WIP soon, loved your first post about it already! Also, are you going to do NaNoWriMo this year? 😀
I’ve been telling myself that I’m going to write a book one day ever since I can remember 😂 I still haven’t finished one yet (started plenty) but it’s about time I actually do it 💪🏻 and yes I’d love to read more about writing in general and your WIP 💖👌🏻
Ohh well then one day you WILL finish one book, I’m sure of it! Best of luck for your writing, you can do this! 💪💪
Thank you so, so much! ❤ ❤
