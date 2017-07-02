Monthly wrap-up – June 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How are you? I hope your week as good, and overall…Your month! As always, it’s time for the monthly-wrap-up of life happenings, bookish happenings and more.
Every single time, the non-sharer in me dreads to share some things happening in real life, but sometimes it just feels GOOD to rant and also…you’re curious about it all, aren’t you? I’m going to quickly bullet-point my way through the un-interesting facts.
- My summer holidays are booked! Well, half of them already, that’s for sure, time will tell if I’ll go somewhere else. I’m not going to say where I am going right now because let’s keep a little bit of suspens here but….I AM EXCITED.
- Work has been exhausting like crazy and I basically don’t know how to adult. I’m very, very much looking forward to a break.
- It’s SUMMER so whatever, I sweated my way through June – no one ever says it’s cold in France and let me tell you, IT IS HOT – and will keep on going.
I had, once again, quite a good reading month – I feel like this year’s headed very well and I’m on track to complete my reading challenge for sure. Two hours of commute every single day surely helps me reach my goals quicker than I expected to. I also read a lot of contemporaries – big surprise, I KNOW…. But well. It’s summer?!
Books I read
.Adorable and funny contemporary.
Read my full review here.
SO.much.ACTION/PAIN/WHAT WAS THIS BOOK.
Interesting book and friendship, but ultimately lost me in the end.
Super-cute / definitely living to the hype.
I just have feelings about this book. LOADS.
This is not YA but it was a nice, fun change and look on Twitter / social media and its influences.
That was not what I expected. A bit disappointed, to be honest…
I don’t have tons of things to say about writing. It’s been going, well somedays and desperately slow some other days, but I probably need to stop beating myself up whenever I write under 1 K on the weekends. At least I’m doing something, right? Anyway, whenever I feel down about it all, my sister screams at me anyway and I remember Joey’s incredible advice and I try and write.
If I’m too lucky you’ll read this in about like 5 to 6 years, but most likely the story will stay on my computer ahah.
I have been having a productive blogging month – but if I’m being completely honest here, I’m also looking forward to do a bit less because blogging can be quite exhausting. Also I have been feeling a bit out of the loop and stressed out about twitter / blogging and the mix of them both. If I feel okay, good, even, on WordPress, I like going on Twitter but somehow don’t feel like I belong. Anyone having these thoughts? That being said, I am so, so wonderfully HAPPY to be able to blog and love it and have all of you wonderful people reading my endless ramblings. You all are the best.
Book reviews
- Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs
- The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig
- I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios
- Mini Reviews: The Anatomical Shape of a Heart, Jenn Bennett & You Know Me Well, David Levithan & Nina LaCour
- The Disappearances, Emily Bain Murphy
Discussions
Bookish tags & recommendations
Nyx’s Corner
#SFATW : my project to connect book bloggers…
In case you missed it, I launched my #SFATW project once again: this is a project started in 2016, to connect book bloggers with each other and send each other books and gifts and love!
Subscriptions for this project are closing TONIGHT – midnight, C.E.S.T. If you want to take part and send gifts to another blogger, don’t forget to subscribe!
How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this June?
Let’s chat in comments!
10 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – June 2017”
Hello! I just filled out the form to sign up for SFATW. Hope I’m not too late! Thanks for organising an international project, ha!
Lorna x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Lorna, oh no you’re just in time! Thank you SO MUCH for your interest in the project, I hope you’ll have fun 😀
LikeLike
Hi Marie! I have read a ton of good books this month but the one that surprised me e most was Omens by Kelley Armstrong. I was afraid it would be a Horror novel but it was a paranormal mystery/romance and a great start to a series by one of my favorite authors Kelley Armstrong. I kicked myself that I didn’t trust her to write as she always does. I also opened my Free Little Library in my front yard this month and am excited to see it take off. I hope you are doing well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Deborah! I’m so glad to hear you had such a lovely reading month! I don’t know Omens but you certainly made me curious about it now. Ohh, Free Little Library? That sounds like a lot of fun?! 😀
Thank you so much – I hope you are doing well asnd I wish you a great July! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing your updates for June!
The Anatomical Shape of a Heart sounds very interesting and I added it to my TBR. I am also looking forward to reading You Know Me Well 🙂
All the best for your novel! I know how it feels to have bad days where the words don’t flow. Sometimes it helps to keep on plugging on, other times it is good to take a break!
I am also on twitter but also not getting in the groove of things. I like joining writing chats (such as #storysocial on Wednesdays 9PM EST) which is a fun way to meet new people while chatting about writing. They do get time consuming though!
Looking forward to #SFATW 🙂
Cheers,
Sophie
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Sophie! I’m really happy to hear that and I hope you’ll love The Anatomical Shape of a Heart, it is such a great and fun book 🙂
Definitely. I can only write on the weekends so I’m kind of beating myself up when in these little moments, I am not inspired. I guess words can’t always flow 🙂
Ohhh, that sounds like such a fun writing chat! I wish I could join – 9 PM EST is like 2 AM for me though
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Sophie! I hope you’ll have a lovely month! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I completely understand with the Twitter feeling of not belonging! All I do is retweet stuff on Twitter because I feel like my Tweets are useless! I have a Twitter for my blog which I haven’t started using but I’m thinking of starting to tweet on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m glad I’m not the only one feeling this way ahah ❤ I hope you'll find your "voice" on Twitter – I'm guessing, just like for our blogs, we all should have one?! I'm hoping, at least ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve had a really great reading month and I’m really happy to have had two of them back to back! I think my standout read this month was hands down Now I Rise! I hadn’ really looked too much into the series before requesting the ARC for the sequel so discovering that it was AWESOME was really great!
It looks like you had a really successful reading month as well! I’m really happy to see that you really enjoyed Queens Of Geek, Always And Forever Lara Jean and When Dimple Met Rishi because they are all on my TBR too and it gives me a positive push to read them soon whenever someone else loved them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so, so happy you had a great reading month, Swetlana! ❤ I haven't read the And I Darken series yet but only heard good things about it, I'm eager to get to it sometime. For now, it's waiting on my TBR 🙂
Ohh yay – I hope you'l get around to reading these books soon, they are such feel-good books. Sure to have a good time while reading, these books also brought a smile on my face ❤
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person