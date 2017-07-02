Monthly wrap-up – June 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How are you? I hope your week as good, and overall…Your month! As always, it’s time for the monthly-wrap-up of life happenings, bookish happenings and more.

Every single time, the non-sharer in me dreads to share some things happening in real life, but sometimes it just feels GOOD to rant and also…you’re curious about it all, aren’t you? I’m going to quickly bullet-point my way through the un-interesting facts.

My summer holidays are booked ! Well, half of them already, that’s for sure, time will tell if I’ll go somewhere else. I’m not going to say where I am going right now because let’s keep a little bit of suspens here but….I AM EXCITED.

Work has been exhausting like crazy and I basically don't know how to adult. I'm very, very much looking forward to a break.

It's SUMMER so whatever, I sweated my way through June – no one ever says it's cold in France and let me tell you, IT IS HOT – and will keep on going.

I had, once again, quite a good reading month – I feel like this year’s headed very well and I’m on track to complete my reading challenge for sure. Two hours of commute every single day surely helps me reach my goals quicker than I expected to. I also read a lot of contemporaries – big surprise, I KNOW…. But well. It’s summer?!

Books I read

.Adorable and funny contemporary.

Read my full review here.

SO.much.ACTION/PAIN/WHAT WAS THIS BOOK.

Interesting book and friendship, but ultimately lost me in the end.

Super-cute / definitely living to the hype.

I just have feelings about this book. LOADS.

This is not YA but it was a nice, fun change and look on Twitter / social media and its influences.

In one word: ADORABLE.

That was not what I expected. A bit disappointed, to be honest…

I don’t have tons of things to say about writing. It’s been going, well somedays and desperately slow some other days, but I probably need to stop beating myself up whenever I write under 1 K on the weekends. At least I’m doing something, right? Anyway, whenever I feel down about it all, my sister screams at me anyway and I remember Joey’s incredible advice and I try and write.

If I’m too lucky you’ll read this in about like 5 to 6 years, but most likely the story will stay on my computer ahah.

I have been having a productive blogging month – but if I’m being completely honest here, I’m also looking forward to do a bit less because blogging can be quite exhausting. Also I have been feeling a bit out of the loop and stressed out about twitter / blogging and the mix of them both. If I feel okay, good, even, on WordPress, I like going on Twitter but somehow don’t feel like I belong. Anyone having these thoughts? That being said, I am so, so wonderfully HAPPY to be able to blog and love it and have all of you wonderful people reading my endless ramblings. You all are the best.

Book reviews

Discussions

Bookish tags & recommendations

Nyx’s Corner

#SFATW : my project to connect book bloggers…

In case you missed it, I launched my #SFATW project once again: this is a project started in 2016, to connect book bloggers with each other and send each other books and gifts and love!

Subscriptions for this project are closing TONIGHT – midnight, C.E.S.T. If you want to take part and send gifts to another blogger, don’t forget to subscribe!

How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this June?

Let’s chat in comments!