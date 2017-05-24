Review: Adult-ish, Cristina Vanko

Hi friends! I hope you’re all having a lovely week. Today I’m doing a bit of a different kind of review, I hope you’ll enjoy it! Also, in need of a small intro here because I won’t be too active in blogging / commenting though everything is scheduled as usual. Be back on Sunday evening. Sending you loads of love, and off to the little review now!

I have always been kind of in denial about the whole adulting thing. I don’t know if that’s one of the reasons why I love young adult books so much, but it would be underrating the fantastic young adult books for sure, so I know that’s not it. Thing is, adulting is really, really hard.

Today’s review is going to be quick and different, for one of these books I seem to enjoy going through. After Pick Me Up, I’m going to take a little moment in this blogging week to talk about Adult-ish, a book in sync with my trying to be an adult while all I want is NOT to grow up, really.

💭

Instead of freaking out about all of the adult things you need to do, Adult-ish offers a new and fun way to look at adulthood: by celebrating all of the little things. I’m not that old yet – I guess, even if I feel it coming with every year -, and I haven’t accomplished many of the things you could think adults are supposed to, such as having a house, getting married, getting settled down and everything. But is adulthood really how it’s defined by other people? Looking at others accomplishments and wondering just where you are, standing still, while others are moving on?

💭

Instead of stressing out about all of these things, Adult-ish offers, in a hand-lettered form of a journal, a way to keep track with your adulting progress while keeping in mind all of your goals, dreams, and most importantly, how you are the only one who can define what growing up means.

Filled with inspirational quotes and blank pages to keep track of every little accomplishment and steps to newfound adulthood, this book made me smile and see this whole growing up thing as something that maybe was not so bad after all.

💭

If you’re having a hard time adulting, like hand-lettered kind of books to keep track of the little accomplishments. It’s not a book you should read like a novel, more the kind you can and should flip pages on and on, reflecting on your own life and journey through adulthood, never easy, but maybe a little more fun with a companion like that one.

Purchase the book from Amazon – Book Depository – Barnes&Nobles.

Many thanks to Penguin Random House and Tarcher Perigee for sending me a review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion on it.



Cristina Vanko, Adult-ish, Published by Tarcher Perigee, April 4th, 2017.

My first real job.

The first plant I kept alive more than a year.

The first relationship I kept alive more than three months.

In this hand-lettered and illustrated guided journal, you will have a place to record the firsts of becoming an adult. A new twist on baby books, “My Book of Grown-Up Firsts” is a charming and cheeky celebration of what it means to finally be a grown-up (sort of).

From the first time you visited home without bringing dirty laundry to the first time you truly felt comfortable in your own skin, the small victories and meaningful milestones in this quirky, charming, and insightful journal make it a great gift and appealing journal for anyone starting out on the path of adulthood.