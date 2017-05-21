On readathons and other reading challenges

Hi friends, happy Sunday! I hope you had a lovely week. Today I’m back again with another fun discussion – I hope about something that’s been on my mind for a little while now.
It’s something I wasn’t really aware of before I joined the community – which is quite normal, if you ask me…They’re called readathons, or reading challenges, or bingo. Basically, I see them around for a while now and if they have different names, they’re all kind of doing the same thing, which is MAKE YOU READ BOOKS. Which we love, right?
What is a readathon?
Or reading challenge, or bingo, or whatever you want to call it?
I’m no expert in this, since I never hosted one, but I think I have seen them around enough to explain what they are. They are these little challenges you set yourself, a lot of the time over the course of a month or more, to read certain kinds of books. Basically, you are here to set a TBR list for the upcoming month within a particular theme, and try to read as many as you can. There are so many examples of readathons and reading challenges, but so you get a better understanding of this, if you’ve never heard of it before, there is the ARC-ish Readathon that was hosted by Aimal a little while ago, the Dumbledore’s Army Readathon hosted by Aentee a while ago, the #AsianLitBingo that is currently happening within the blogging community…
You get the gist here: you just have to READ BOOKS. Magnificient, isn’t it?
Why readathons are quite awesome
There are so many reasons that these kind of initiatives are awesome, but to spare you, I will quote some of the main reasons making me love these little challenges.
- I love that it brings the community closer in a short time by making them talking about particular books.
- I’m especially in love of how, for instance, following the lovely cw. over at Read Think Ponder as she does the #AsianLitBingo, makes me discover so many books I didn’t know and now want to read. My TBR is NOT happy, but, well… #sorrynotsorry.
- I think it’s quite fabulous as well just how readathons MAKE you read. You’re not in competition against anyone but yourself, and it’s really good to challenge yourself once in a while.
- They make you get out of your comfort zone at times – make you read books you did not think of reading in the first place. We might not be reaching for some books on instinct, or maybe we want to more but we don’t know where to start / are too lazy / insert here many different reasons this could happen to you.
I’m sure there are so many different reasons why these kind of challenges are great, for the community, for the books, for sharing the love. But overall, this is quite awesome.
I shall stop there and make a confession about it all. I never did a readathon and I don’t know if I ever will.
Why I don’t do readathons
First of all, don’t get me wrong here: I would LOVE to be able to participate in readathons, yet I can’t bring myself to do it. Why, you ask?
If you’re doing a readathon, you have to HAVE the books you’re going to read on hand – or be able to buy them as you go. If I’m taking the example of the Asian Lit Bingo, you are spotlighting books with Asian characters and Asian voices. In this challenge, there is a bingo board, where there are many suggestions of books you can read for this challenge: a graphic novel with an Asian main character, a retelling with an Asian MC, and more. This bingo allows you to explore such a massive panel of books in just over the course of one month. Thing is: you need to find the books answering the challenges, buy them or take them from your library if you have the chance to have one and read them. I don’t have the chance of having a library with English books and I can’t buy all the books because: time of shipping: longgggggggg (it’s not so long, but enough to make me late on the challenge) and money: not growing on the trees in my garden, unfortunately.
When you’re doing a readathon, you also have a determined TBR for the time being…depending on the readathon, obviously. In the case of the #AsianLitBingo of before, you can read from many different genres and many different kinds of books. For me, lover of changing things up once in a while and reading fantasy and contemporary alternatively for the most part, it’s SUCH a good thing. However, if you’re doing a readathon on a particular theme, in a particular genre or for instance, an ARC readathon where you get through all of the ARCs, there is no spontaneity, as you actually know what you have to read next in order to complete the challenge. I like to read books at my own rhythm and vary between genres…so I’m kind of scared not to be able to. No one’s forcing me, I know, but…well, I know me and I’d definitely feel pressured.
YES. Talking about pressure…I am one of these very pressured bloggers freaking out over my blog posts – I feel like reading challenges will make me freak even more? If that even makes sense? Having a time frame to read books…(Because I’m an overachiever and obviously I’d want to read ALL the books)
Don’t get me wrong here. I have nothing about readathons. Like I already said it above, I LOVE the whole idea of it, I LOVE seeing people participating and I LOVE following them from aside even if I am not a participant for all these things said above. It is quite wonderful to have so many books recommendations, to see people thriving to read more in these moments. It is also quite awesome to add more books to my TBR and have my own little challenges alone by reading these books, brightening my horizons and loving these new books whenever I can get around to buying them.
You know, if for now, I’m not doing these kind of challenges…Never say never.
I LOVE readathons, though I don’t participate in them very often because I don’t often have enough time to commit to them to make it worthwhile. One readathon that I’ve done for a few years now is the Booktubeathon that happens every summer. This usually happens at a time when I have more time to read, which is awesome 🙂 Great post!!
Ohh that’s so great, I don’t know about this readathon, I need to look it up. I’m always scared never to have time to commit to the challenge and end up being disappointed in myself ahah 🙂 Thank you so much, Holly! ❤
I like this concept! Haha im excited to read every book on my tbr… its quite overwhelming though hahaha
Hahaha, it IS a bit overwhelming…but let’s see it that way: there’s no better thing than to have TOO many books to read…It means endless possibilities, right? 😛
*TBR List
I’m only participating in the year long challenges like Beat The Backlist and the Netgalley Challenge so that when I do read a book that’s been on the Backlist or has been on my NG shelf, I feel good, like I’ve accomplished something. I don’t go out if my way and I don’t post monthly updates (too stressful), but I just see if the book I’m reading qualifies, and it usually does or doesnt, lol.
I can’t do book bingo or those other things because I have too many book commitments as it is! 😱
Oh, yearlong challenges are actually great – I’m only doing the basic Goodreads challenge but I need to learn more about these two you’re quoting! It feels good to reach these kinds of reading goals, I agree 😀 Thank you so much for your comment, Stephanie! ❤
I don’t really do reading challenges either. My reasons are pretty much the same as yours. I do set challenges for myself, though nothing so rigid as you see around the blogosphere. Mostly when I think of challenging myself it has been to make sure that I’m reading a diverse range of voices and genres. I used to really only exclusively read genres there were also YA, but as I’ve got older that has stopped being true. I want a mix of everything – including a fair amount of non-fiction, these days.
I feel you on those shipping times. It is PAINFUL.
Yes, I do try to do that as well – read more different books, and I’m doing the Goodreads challenge as well but other than that, no – I don’t think the pressure of these challenges is for me, I’d rather read at my own rhythm 🙂
Right?! Why can’t books magically appear on our doorstep the second we order them?
Ah, reading challenges. I both love and hate them, like you. I actually don’t participate in challenges often – kind of for the same reasons as you. I don’t like feeling confined to a set of books in a specific theme. I love read-a-thons, though. The kind that don’t have a theme or anything, you just read what you want. If you ever want to try one, the Dewey’s 24-hour Read-a-thon is my favorite! I usually gather about 10 books – short, long, graphic novels, all sorts of things – and just read from that pile. There are challenges, sprints, and discussions to engage with the community. I do that one almost every time it comes around 🙂 No guidelines for what types of books, how many books, challenges, just read for 24 hours and chat with people!
Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook
Ohh thank you for the recommendation, I need to check that one out then! I would love to participate more in these kind of things, but specific themes or TBRs make me feel a bit, restricted and I don’t like it. the Dewey’s readathon seems perfect for me then 😀
Thank you!! ❤
My Sweechie I couldn’t agree more with you!! I love seeing people doing those readathons and stuff, but I’m a mood reader, I usually don’t have the right books at hand, (I’m buried under ARCs), and I would definitely feel the pressure to read, and that’s no good for me! So I enjoy hearing about them, but from afar, and I go my slow own way with my books 🙂
Thank you my sweechie, I’m glad you feel the same way! ❤ It's great to watch all of the enthusiasm and get all of the recommendations, but I don't think the pressure here is for me ahah 🙂
Great comments. Good view points. I do the annual Goodreads challenge. I’m doing my first buddy read next week. And I used to have a book club. But I haven’t done any of the readathons yet. I look at them as fantastic ideas, but hard to execute for the same reasons you noted. Then again, I like to push myself into doing something different every so often. Might be worth a short one to test the boundaries.
Oh thank you so much, glad you enjoyed this 🙂 Who knows, maybe we both should try one of these readathons someday, we might end up loving it 🙂
Awesome post! I myself love readathons. They really motivate me to read and catch up on my TBR. I definitely see your point – they can sometimes be a hit-or-miss for me. It really depends on the theme, but also the time frame. Sometimes, there’s a readathon I really want to do, but the dates just don’t work out. Lovely post! 🙂
Readathons really seem like a great way to make you read all the books for sure – that’s one of the reasons why I love these. I wish I could commit to one of these, maybe someday I will 🙂 Thank you so, so much for your comment, Jordyn! ❤
I actually have never participated in a readathon either! It’s actually quite funny – I have several readathons I want to host, but I’ve never participated in them. 😂 I know, it’s weird! I also don’t like having a set number of books to read; it’s the same reason why I can’t do monthly TBRs. It just unnecessarily stresses me out! I might want to do one someday, though, because who knows; I might love it! 😄
Hahaha, it is a bit weird but well – maybe if you start your own readathon on your own terms, it feels better since it actually fits your time frame and themes or whatever 🙂
Maybe we both should try readathons someday, we might end up loving it 😀
Thank you for your comment, Mikaela! 🙂
No reading challenges for me, except to read as many books as I can! 😄 For me, I’m more of a mood reader, so I’ll read what I want to. Setting a monthly TBR of what I will have to read in order to complete that reading challenge seems… strict. For me. 😄
I’m glad you feel the same way, May! I don’t like to set up particular TBRs either, I would rather read what I want, whenever I want ahah 🙂 Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
I rarely ever participate in readathons because I am such a mood reader! At the start of a readathon I could be like “YES I’m so excited I can do this!” and then 2 days later I’m just not in the mood to read the books that you’re supposed to or I’m not in the mood to read at all!
I have participated in one or two readathons where there were no set rules or challenges so I could freely choose what to read which was awesome! 🙂 But money is also a big factor and I can’t always buy all the books I’d need for readathons like the Asian Lit Bingo!
So I totally understand your point on readathons! This was a GREAT post!!! 😀 ❤
Ahah oh I’m so glad you get the feeling – I think the same thing would happen to me if I ever started a readathon: not feeling in the mood to read the right books.
I think I might try these more flexible readathons someday, that sounds awesome! Thank you so, so much Jackie! 🙂
