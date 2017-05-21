On readathons and other reading challenges

Hi friends, happy Sunday! I hope you had a lovely week. Today I’m back again with another fun discussion – I hope about something that’s been on my mind for a little while now.

It’s something I wasn’t really aware of before I joined the community – which is quite normal, if you ask me…They’re called readathons, or reading challenges, or bingo. Basically, I see them around for a while now and if they have different names, they’re all kind of doing the same thing, which is MAKE YOU READ BOOKS. Which we love, right?

What is a readathon?

Or reading challenge, or bingo, or whatever you want to call it?

I’m no expert in this, since I never hosted one, but I think I have seen them around enough to explain what they are. They are these little challenges you set yourself, a lot of the time over the course of a month or more, to read certain kinds of books. Basically, you are here to set a TBR list for the upcoming month within a particular theme, and try to read as many as you can. There are so many examples of readathons and reading challenges, but so you get a better understanding of this, if you’ve never heard of it before, there is the ARC-ish Readathon that was hosted by Aimal a little while ago, the Dumbledore’s Army Readathon hosted by Aentee a while ago, the #AsianLitBingo that is currently happening within the blogging community…

You get the gist here: you just have to READ BOOKS. Magnificient, isn’t it?

Why readathons are quite awesome

There are so many reasons that these kind of initiatives are awesome, but to spare you, I will quote some of the main reasons making me love these little challenges.

I love that it brings the community closer in a short time by making them talking about particular books.

in a short time by making them talking about particular books. I’m especially in love of how, for instance, following the lovely cw. over at Read Think Ponder as she does the #AsianLitBingo, makes me discover so many books I didn’t know and now want to read. My TBR is NOT happy, but, well… #sorrynotsorry.

and now want to read. My TBR is NOT happy, but, well… #sorrynotsorry. I think it’s quite fabulous as well just how readathons MAKE you read . You’re not in competition against anyone but yourself, and it’s really good to challenge yourself once in a while.

. You’re not in competition against anyone but yourself, and it’s really good to challenge yourself once in a while. They make you get out of your comfort zone at times – make you read books you did not think of reading in the first place. We might not be reaching for some books on instinct, or maybe we want to more but we don’t know where to start / are too lazy / insert here many different reasons this could happen to you.

I’m sure there are so many different reasons why these kind of challenges are great, for the community, for the books, for sharing the love. But overall, this is quite awesome.

I shall stop there and make a confession about it all. I never did a readathon and I don’t know if I ever will.

Why I don’t do readathons

First of all, don’t get me wrong here: I would LOVE to be able to participate in readathons, yet I can’t bring myself to do it. Why, you ask?

If you’re doing a readathon, you have to HAVE the books you’re going to read on hand – or be able to buy them as you go. If I’m taking the example of the Asian Lit Bingo, you are spotlighting books with Asian characters and Asian voices. In this challenge, there is a bingo board, where there are many suggestions of books you can read for this challenge: a graphic novel with an Asian main character, a retelling with an Asian MC, and more. This bingo allows you to explore such a massive panel of books in just over the course of one month. Thing is: you need to find the books answering the challenges, buy them or take them from your library if you have the chance to have one and read them. I don’t have the chance of having a library with English books and I can’t buy all the books because: time of shipping: longgggggggg (it’s not so long, but enough to make me late on the challenge) and money: not growing on the trees in my garden, unfortunately.

When you’re doing a readathon, you also have a determined TBR for the time being…depending on the readathon, obviously. In the case of the #AsianLitBingo of before, you can read from many different genres and many different kinds of books. For me, lover of changing things up once in a while and reading fantasy and contemporary alternatively for the most part, it’s SUCH a good thing. However, if you’re doing a readathon on a particular theme, in a particular genre or for instance, an ARC readathon where you get through all of the ARCs, there is no spontaneity, as you actually know what you have to read next in order to complete the challenge. I like to read books at my own rhythm and vary between genres…so I’m kind of scared not to be able to. No one’s forcing me, I know, but…well, I know me and I’d definitely feel pressured.

YES. Talking about pressure…I am one of these very pressured bloggers freaking out over my blog posts – I feel like reading challenges will make me freak even more? If that even makes sense? Having a time frame to read books…(Because I’m an overachiever and obviously I’d want to read ALL the books)

Don’t get me wrong here. I have nothing about readathons. Like I already said it above, I LOVE the whole idea of it, I LOVE seeing people participating and I LOVE following them from aside even if I am not a participant for all these things said above. It is quite wonderful to have so many books recommendations, to see people thriving to read more in these moments. It is also quite awesome to add more books to my TBR and have my own little challenges alone by reading these books, brightening my horizons and loving these new books whenever I can get around to buying them.

You know, if for now, I’m not doing these kind of challenges…Never say never.

Are you participating in reading challenges? Why or why not?

If you’ve never done one, do you want to sometimes? Let me know your thoughts in comments!