Sharing my blogging motivations with the cramm awards!

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Today I’m back with a fun tag I love because I get to talk about blogging, yay!

Thank you to the wonderful Orangutan Librarian for nominating me for this, I had a LOT of fun doing this! If you don’t know her or her blog, I URGE you to check it out right now, it is fabulous. Let’s get started!

Three things that motivate me to blog

The books

That first one is pretty obvious: all the books I get to talk about every single day, the ones I get to read because they were recommended to me by the awesome community, the ones I get to fangirl about, the ones I eagerly wait for, the ones I just can’t quite forget because they were THAT good…YES. THE BOOKS are surely one of the biggest motivation I have to blog.

The blogging

Weird to say that I am motivated to blog because of…well, blogging? What I mean by that is, I am really enjoying myself whenever I blog and in all aspects of it. I love writing blog posts, I love blog hopping, I love brainstorming for my little corner of the internet.

YOU

I have to state the obvious here and talk about all of you, the blogging community, the ones making me smile and motivating me to blog with sweet comments every day, with blog posts, with books. I didn’t expect to make blogging friends and to find people I literally talk to every single day and this is part of the reason why I’m happy to blog and I want to keep on going.

Three people who inspire me to blog

My blogging friends: there are so many people I wouldn’t know where to begin. With their sweet and thoughtful comments, with their incredible blog posts and book reviews sharing the bookish love, every single blogger out there inspires me to blog, to do more, to do better – not in a spirit of competition at all, in a spirit to bring even more love.

Authors: I’m not going to say I am lucky enough to chat with amazing author on a daily basis because I am not at all. If being able to exchange a tweet with an author I like and sharing the love for their books thanks to my blog is one of the BEST things on earth, I can say with certainty that authors inspire me to blog, to do more, to share the love for their books and shout out loud how much I love them.

My sister: I had to do a special mention to her because she’s the one telling me to close the stupid computer already when I’m not inspired, the one to brainstorm with when I’m in panic mode over having no idea, the one telling me “yeah, right, you’re never going to stop this, you’re obsessed“. I’m inspired, motivated and continuing this crazy thing because of her as well.

My Challenge Question: Would you rather be a squib in Harry Potter that’s forced to face Voldemort or human in Middle Earth up close and personal with Sauron?

ARGH what is that question now, really?! Hmmm, maybe I’ll take the Harry Potter one because, well, I’ll be in a magical world and hopefully have as incredible friends as the Golden Trio itself so I’d have help?! #hopeful

What motivates you to blog, both things and people? Let me know in comments!