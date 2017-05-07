The friendships edition – the contemporary corner

Hello friends! How are you? I hope you had a lovely week. I’m back today with my recommendation feature, The Contemporary Corner, and I’m very excited to talk today about…friendships!

If contemporary stories are often filled with cute and swoon-worthy love stories, there are just as well great stories for friendships to develop. Whether it’s groups of friends or best friends stories, all of these book are among some of my favorites.





I couldn’t NOT think of Noteworthy when thinking about groups of friends. This little a cappella group made me heart burst with happiness. Diverse, with all their own quirks and way of thinking, they still all supported each other with this amazing team spirit and all of their interaction was gold. I just want to be in their little group even if I can’t sing at all.

I don’t know if I could have done this without a Morgan Matson book, as she is one of my contemporary queens for sure. One thing I really loved in this story, besides Clark, one of the greatest love interets here, is the group of friends here. They are not without their flaws and some people are closer to each other than others, just like in any group, but their friendship was so strong that it made the story something more than just a love story.

I NEED to talk about Alice Oseman’s book for that friendship theme, and for two reasons: the obvious one, that there is amazing friendship in this, and there is no!love!story! in this which is such a nice change. I loved seeing the friendships between the characters grow.

I read The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants a while ago, but if there is something I remember fondly about it, it’s obviously the strong friendship between the group of girls. These four characters are so different from each other, yet they are always here, with support and love to give, which is something I love in my contemporaries.

Did you read any of these books ? Do you have any favorites with strong friendships? Share the books in comments! 💬

