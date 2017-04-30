Monthly wrap-up – April 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday and happy last day of April! How are you? I hope you had a lovely week and overall month. Today, as it’s become a kind of routine, I’m going to be wrapping up life and bookish happenings.

As it always seems to be lately, April has been both a good and hard month, but let’s focus on the happy things, shall we?

It was my wonderful sister’s birthday and to celebrate, we went away for the weekend to a lovely French city called Lyon. We walked around a lot, got lost only a little bit, almost attacked by ducks, saw beautiful monuments and overall had loads of fun. I live for these kind of adventures.

I’m hoping that May will be better, as always, and waiting eagerly for little getaways again.

April was quite a good month in terms of reading, as I managed to read a good amount of books and even fell in love with some of them.

Books I read

Sweet, heartwarming and fun.

Read my full review right here.

Hollywood vibes, mystery, great f/f romance.

Read my review here.

Travels, friendships and character growth.

Full review coming soon!

MY HEART HURTS.

Full review coming next Friday. Be ready for the feels.

Realistic romance, siblings and football!

Coming soon.

Intriguing but ultimately underwhelming.

Coming soon.

I started writing here that I haven’t been writing too much this month because of getaways and the fact that I only write on weekends. Then I wrote 2 K yesterday and well I guess I did pretty good this month anyway. I was at 35 K at the end of last month and I am now at 43 K.. I’m hitting climaxes and middle points and everything and I’m a mix of excitment and fear because WHY IS WRITING SO FULL OF FEELINGS?!

I had a surprising month in blogging – a really good and surprising month. I had loads of fun writing my blog posts and my brain has been bubbling all the time with new ideas and enthusiasm, which makes me both happy and a bit overwhelmed that I can’t do it all. Well, let’s see what I did anyway this month, in case you missed it.

Book reviews

Discussions

Bookish tags & other fun posts

Nyx’s Corner

Other news & in the next months…

I don’t have much to share in this category for the upcoming month. I was supposed to make my #SFATW feature come back last month but did not have the time nor motivation to do it. I think I might be paralyzed by fear that the enthusiasm for this one is gone and people won’t want to participate again. Maybe it’s silly, but well you know me, I’m trying to be as open and sincere about blogging things here.

While we are on the subject, well, it’s something I really enjoy: being able to speak my mind about all the blogging things. This was part of my surprising blogging month and the success of my Blogging Ways series. I have decided to try and do more of this, with a whole “Blogging” section here on the blog, both filled with blog posts about my experiences and blogging casual freak-outs, and a couple of “how-to” tips for book bloggers. Here’s to hoping you’ll enjoy it as much as I am excited for it.

How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this April?

Let’s chat in comments!