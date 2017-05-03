How to: keep up with the blogging community

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Today I’m thrilled to be back again with my Blogging Ways series, where I casually freak out about all of the blogging things and give out some advice about everything and anything. I mentioned in my monthly wrap-up that I want to develop this blogging feature and spice things up with both my experience and my own advice.

Today’s topic is going to be my first “how-to”, where I’ll both manage to share experience and advice on crazy blogging things. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

If there is something I have learned while book blogging, it’s that I definitely can’t keep up with the community. There are too many people to follow, too many books to read and overall too much to do. I have said this before and I will say it over and over again, blogging takes a hell lot of time even if some people don’t realize it – so HOW do you manage to both blog, maintain your little corner of the internet alive and well like your favorite pet that needs attention to grow, AND keep up with the blogging community, this moving alive creature forever changing, growing and shaping with time, books, hype and love (and, okay, a bit of drama as well)?

I am not a full-time blogger in real life, only in my dreams, and as I grew up with this blog and my life changed along, so did my blogging rhythm and my idea of “keeping-up with the community”. I wish I could be an entire part of it all, talk to everyone and share the love, be there always and overall feel like a strong figure in this place – not in an “I’m bragging because I am the best and too important to this community”, which I know I am not. More like in a way that I know people miss me when I am NOT able to keep up and be there. In my own little selfish way.

Since we’re all very fond of lists, I’m going to share 5 of my tips to keep up with blogging.

Choose the people you want to follow wisely

I’m forever learning about following new people and keeping up with their new, amazing content. I used to follow a lot of different people and now I do realize that they are all not “my kind” of bloggers. This does not mean they are no good, it just means that they probably don’t share a lot of the same interests as I do and therefore I am a bit less interested in what they write about.

Keeping up with the community, for me, means keeping up with whatever my blogging friends are up to. With the blogs I like to read, the people I like to talk to and see what’s going on in their bookish lives at the moment and what’s the latest book stealing their hearts. It’s basically impossible for me to follow everyone, even if I know that there are tons of people I’d probably want to follow. Instead, I try and keep a small circle of people on my feed, people I read blog posts from daily and always enjoy.

How to: I use mostly my WordPress Reader but there are so many ways to keep up with bloggers, especially since not everyone is on WordPress: Bloglovin’, your Twitter feed -make a Twitter list of bloggers?-, bookmark your favorites…

This does not mean that this is the only way I keep up with people. There are so much more than just the ones on my feed, that’s why I try to have…

Blog-hopping sessions once in a while

With a place so big as the internet, there’s no way you can only reduce yourself to your little list of followings. WAIT, I see you coming here, and I am NOT saying that people who don’t blog hop are criminals of some kind, because they are clearly NOT. I myself fail a lot of the time at doing this and broadening my horizons, but I do want to more, always. That’s why blog hopping is a fantastic way to reach out to other people in the community, find out what’s happening and who knows, eventually find out new people to share bookish love with.

How to: If you are on Twitter, it’s pretty common just to put a tweet out there warning people that you want to blog-hop. Believe me, links wil FLY your way. Otherwise, I often stalk , well, watch bloggers I enjoy and blog posts I enjoy and read comments, go from here to blog, to other blogs, and end up spending another hour commenting. Oops.

Goodreads and Twitter: best friends to keep up with books and hype (and, erm, drama)

WordPress – or Blogspot or whatever blogging platform you are using- is not my only resource to find bloggers, to keep up with new books and everything else. I found out that there are two other best friends any (or a lot, at least) book bloggers have: Goodreads and Twitter. Let’s start with Goodreads, shall we?

Goodreads is the website popping up in your search bar before Google because YES, you’re THAT obsessed about it. It’s all good and you should be on it because reasons:

Keep up with your TBR

Add a gazillion more books to your TBR

Follow what other bloggers are reading and loving at the moment

Just, freak out because BOOKS.

Twitter is one of the greatest -well, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here, but it’s pretty good- social media to keep up with the blogging community because so many things happen on here.

You can follow all of your favorite bloggers and find out new book bloggers

You can instantly talk to them and fangirl and share your #bookwormproblems because you are not alone in this.

You can easily follow and make conversation and also keep up with blogging happenings and hyped books because EVERYONE is TALKING ALL the time.

Downside here, Twitter can quickly get overwhelming. People talking in 140 characters can get misinterpreted. There happens to be a couple of dramas but also a couple of big conversations about blogging, bloggers, diverse books and many calls-out for problematic issues begin on the twittosphere. It’s GOOD to talk about these things, this is not an issue at all. Just saying, a LOT happen on Twitter and if you expect to keep up with everything, time difference and the “too-many-people” problems will quickly make you think otherwise.

Have some sort of blogging / blog-hopping schedule

You know me – or if you don’t, well now you will -, I like being organized, or at least try to be as much as I can. Keeping up with blogging, meaning my blogging schedule AND the community, blog-hopping and trying to be a part of it, is a matter of organization. Sure, I do happen to scroll down Twitter and find out what the latest bookish hype is all about while I am at work, but I also like to dedicate times to be up-to-date. Just like I like to take my Sundays afternoons to binge-watch a couple of tv shows and catch up.

How to: Try and dedicate time-slots for blog-hopping, use a little down-time to watch Twitter or Goodreads and engage a conversation. Organize yourself as you want to feel part of it all.

Do whatever you want

Now this is the last and fun part of it all: when you ignore everything I said above and just do whatever the f*** you want. I might think that having a schedule makes me feel empowered like a blogging queen, but some of you will get overwhelmed. I might think that Goodreads is the best place on the internet and you might like to write down lists of books in a bullet journal.

Keeping up with everything and everyone with the blogging community is impossible anyway. Too many people. Too many books. Yes. But also there is SO much love. So here’s to hoping this encourages you to give some back.

What do you do to keep up with the blogging community? Do you regularly blog-hop? Are you on Goodreads, Twitter? Can anyone explain me why I can’t use Bloglovin’ (please? I just can’t)?

Let me know your thoughts / tricks and tips to be on top of your blogging game in comments!