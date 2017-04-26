Bookish questions & answers with the Sunshine Blogger Award

Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope your week was off to a nice start. Today I’m glad to be back with another set of fun questions to answer…

I have the lovely May to thank for tagging me for the Sunshine Blogger Award – her questions were a lot of fun to answer…I hope you’ll like reading these!

If you could be an author, who would you be?

That one’s a hard question to answer already…I kind of want to pick Morgan Matson because she’s such a good contemporary writer and her travel pictures on Instagram are awesome. I feel like she’s totally my kind of person.

What book(s) do you wish you wrote?

Oh, so many books. I wish I could have written books like I’ll Give You The Sun, The Forbidden Wish or The Raven Boys. So good, with characters so well-developed, magical and powerful words and world-buildings. They are book goals to me.

How fast of a reader are you?

I’m not that fast since I can never read one book per day. I read on average a book per week, so I guess I’m okay?

Which book character would you totally want to meet, but fear might kill you?

This is SUCH a hard question because honestly, why would I want to meet someone that might potentially harm me?! Well, I guess us bookworms are crazy so maybe I’d go with Holland, from the Shades of Magic series. He is such a complex character, he has to be fascinating.

What books have you cried over (if any)?

I have cried over a lot of books – I’m very emotional when it comes to reading books, or watching movies. The last books I can remember crying over are The Sky is Everywhere and 180 seconds.

What do you do besides reading?

I love watching tv shows as well, at the moment some of my favorites are Jane The Virgin, Switched At Birth, The Royals, Baby Daddy and more. I also write whenever inspiration is good enough to come knocking on my door. I also try and be awesome as much as I can, have nervous breakdowns and think about these two below (and cry).

How would you react if all the books suddenly disappeared from the world?

CRY? How else can I react, really?

Book-to-movie adaptations: Like or hate?

It depends, I guess. I have a love/hate relationship when it comes to this, because upon hearing the news, I feel really happy and excited but also nervous – and more than often I end up being disappointed by the result, never as good as the book is.

What book have you been dying to read, but haven’t gotten the chance to?

I’m dying to read The Love Interest at the moment. There is so much hype around that book and it sounds so, so good, I can barely hold my excitment. Same goes for Romancing the throne.

Would you rather get paid to read books, review books, or blog about books?

I thought this would be a hard question to answer, but I find myself drawn to the blogging part. Too bad I know it’s impossible haha.

WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT ONE OF YOU FAVORITE AUTHORS IS STANDING ACROSS THE STREET FROM YOU WHAT DO YOU DO???

Cry? Scream? Run to get a hug? Run away? Honestly, if that ever happened I think I’d be too nervous to muster the courage to ask for an autograph, a picture or anything. I’d just STARE.

Which books do YOU wish you could have written? What’s the latest book that made you cry?

What would YOU do if you met your favorite writer? Let’s chat in comments!