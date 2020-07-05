Song lyrics I would love to turn into books

Hey guys! How are you? It’s finally summer! Ugh, how I wish we could travel and escape far away… Anyway, I’m back on the blog today with an idea from my lovely sister. She had this one for a very very very long time but she never managed to do it because you see, it’s a post that took hours and hours to do! But hell, I was inspired, I was even on a roll, so here it goes!
I don’t know about you but sometimes when you’re listening to a song, you’re actually seeing the scene in your mind. The lyrics are so powerful that it takes you somewhere else entirely! Well…what if those song lyrics were turned into a movie? Better yet, what if those song lyrics were turned into a book??!
FYI: If I read a lot of contemporary books filled with love and happy times, I noticed that, when it comes to songs, it’s quite the opposite I’m more into sad and dramatic stuff. What is up with that?!
🌪 Camila Cabello – Used to This
Oh, I’ve known you forever
Now I know you better
Let’s just get carried away
And it bears repeating
How hard my heart’s beating
When you tell me I should stay
I absolutely love this song, it’s so sweet! It would be a story about first love, about friends becoming more. It would be a book about knowing someone your whole life and suddenly seeing them totally differently. About falling in love slowly, and then all at once.
🌪 Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer
I’m drunk in the back of the car
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar
Said, “I’m fine,” but it wasn’t true
I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Every night that summer just to seal my fate
And I scream, “For whatever it’s worth
I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?”
He looks up, grinning like a devil
I’m a huge fan of Taylor Swift! I absolutely adore all of her lyrics! This song would be turned into a book about summer adventures and mistakes. About a girl getting tangled up in some bad boy drama.
🌪 Jonas Brothers – Before The Storm
Standing out in the rain
Need to know if it’s over
‘Cause I will leave you alone
I’m flooded with all this pain
Knowing that I’ll never hold her
Like I did before the storm
My babies! I love them! This song is so old but so good. It would be a book about first love but also first heartbreak. About letting go even if you don’t want to. It would be a sad and bittersweet story.
🌪 Miley Cyrus – Robot
It’s been like this from the start
One piece after another to make my heart
You mistake the game for being smart
Stand here, sell this, and hit your mark
But the sound of the steel
And the crush, and the grind
It all screams, “Who am I to decide my life?”
But in time it all dies
There’s nothing left inside
Just rusted metal that was never even mine
Staying in Disney pop stars, don’t judge… This song is full of anger and I like it, OK. It would be turned into a book about celebrity and all the bad that comes with it. It would focus on how you can never be truly yourself when you’re always in the spotlight.
🌪 The Veronicas – Revenge Is Sweeter Than You Ever Were
I saw it in the news
You told me they were wrong
And I stood up for you
‘Cause I believed you were the one
You had all the chances in the world
To let me know the truth
What the hell’s wrong with you?
The title alone could make a great book! It would be a story about a messy breakup. It would be full of revenge plots, drama and cheating dumbasses.
🌪 Charlie Puth – We Don’t Talk Anymore
Don’t wanna know
What kind of dress you’re wearing tonight
If he’s holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should’ve known your love was a game
Now I can’t get you out of my brain
Oh, it’s such a shame
It could be a book about two people going their separate ways, people used to spend all their time together and suddenly not talking, always wondering what the other is doing, if they’re even thinking about them. We could have two POVs and it would be awesome!
🌪 Imagine Dragon – Radioactive
I’m waking up to ash and dust
I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust
I’m breathing in the chemicals
I’m breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
This is it, the apocalypse
In another genre, this song would be absolutely perfect for a dystopia and a fantasy story! It would be about the end of the world, about a revolution during a whole new era and badasses characters!
🌪 Marina Kaye – Homeless
In this house where I grew up
With cozy chairs and broken cups
Memories piled up to the ceiling
Can they tell what I am feeling
I know this house outside and in
But three birds fly upon my skin
Lay my head down in the darkness
Like so many nights before this
This song is gorgeous and so powerful. It would totally be a story about mental health and depression. About trying to find yourself and your home.
🌪 Maroon 5 – Daylight
Here I am waiting, I’ll have to leave soon
Why am I holding on?
We knew this day would come, we knew it all along
How did it come so fast?
This is our last night but it’s late
And I’m trying not to sleep
‘Cause I know, when I wake
I will have to slip away
It would be a book about a long distance relationship, the difficulty to always have to leave the other one behind and the importance to always to enjoy to present moment.
🌪 Zayn – Entertainer
Guess you didn’t know that
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh with and fuck with you
Don’t you take me for a fool
In this game, I own the rules
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too
Don’t you take me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
Those lyrics are pretty harsh but they would make a great contemporary about a toxic relationship. It would be about deceiving, playing games and getting burned.
What did you think of my songs? Do you agree they would make awesome books?
Do you have any song lyrics you’d love to see becoming a story? What kind of music do you listen to?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog
8 thoughts on “Song lyrics I would love to turn into books”
This is such a cute idea! So adorable. I love writing with music – it really helps covey emotion so much ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you so much! I’m glad you enjoyed it 😊 Totally! ☺️
😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooh radioactive is such a good choice! And I love tswift too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaay! Such great songs! 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is such a cute idea, Cruel Summer and Used to This ideas sound so good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, I’m so happy you liked it! 😊
Yaaaay 🤗🤗
LikeLike
Fantastic idea and post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you so so much!! 🥰
LikeLike