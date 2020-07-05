Song lyrics I would love to turn into books

Hey guys! How are you? It’s finally summer! Ugh, how I wish we could travel and escape far away… Anyway, I’m back on the blog today with an idea from my lovely sister. She had this one for a very very very long time but she never managed to do it because you see, it’s a post that took hours and hours to do! But hell, I was inspired, I was even on a roll, so here it goes!

I don’t know about you but sometimes when you’re listening to a song, you’re actually seeing the scene in your mind. The lyrics are so powerful that it takes you somewhere else entirely! Well…what if those song lyrics were turned into a movie? Better yet, what if those song lyrics were turned into a book??!

FYI: If I read a lot of contemporary books filled with love and happy times, I noticed that, when it comes to songs, it’s quite the opposite I’m more into sad and dramatic stuff. What is up with that?!

🌪 Camila Cabello – Used to This

Oh, I’ve known you forever

Now I know you better

Let’s just get carried away

And it bears repeating

How hard my heart’s beating

When you tell me I should stay

I absolutely love this song, it’s so sweet! It would be a story about first love, about friends becoming more. It would be a book about knowing someone your whole life and suddenly seeing them totally differently. About falling in love slowly, and then all at once.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer

I’m drunk in the back of the car

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar

Said, “I’m fine,” but it wasn’t true

I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you

And I snuck in through the garden gate

Every night that summer just to seal my fate

And I scream, “For whatever it’s worth

I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?”

He looks up, grinning like a devil

I’m a huge fan of Taylor Swift! I absolutely adore all of her lyrics! This song would be turned into a book about summer adventures and mistakes. About a girl getting tangled up in some bad boy drama.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Jonas Brothers – Before The Storm

Standing out in the rain

Need to know if it’s over

‘Cause I will leave you alone

I’m flooded with all this pain

Knowing that I’ll never hold her

Like I did before the storm

My babies! I love them! This song is so old but so good. It would be a book about first love but also first heartbreak. About letting go even if you don’t want to. It would be a sad and bittersweet story.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Miley Cyrus – Robot

It’s been like this from the start

One piece after another to make my heart

You mistake the game for being smart

Stand here, sell this, and hit your mark

But the sound of the steel

And the crush, and the grind

It all screams, “Who am I to decide my life?”

But in time it all dies

There’s nothing left inside

Just rusted metal that was never even mine

Staying in Disney pop stars, don’t judge… This song is full of anger and I like it, OK. It would be turned into a book about celebrity and all the bad that comes with it. It would focus on how you can never be truly yourself when you’re always in the spotlight.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 The Veronicas – Revenge Is Sweeter Than You Ever Were

I saw it in the news

You told me they were wrong

And I stood up for you

‘Cause I believed you were the one

You had all the chances in the world

To let me know the truth

What the hell’s wrong with you?

The title alone could make a great book! It would be a story about a messy breakup. It would be full of revenge plots, drama and cheating dumbasses.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Charlie Puth – We Don’t Talk Anymore

Don’t wanna know

What kind of dress you’re wearing tonight

If he’s holding onto you so tight

The way I did before

I overdosed

Should’ve known your love was a game

Now I can’t get you out of my brain

Oh, it’s such a shame

It could be a book about two people going their separate ways, people used to spend all their time together and suddenly not talking, always wondering what the other is doing, if they’re even thinking about them. We could have two POVs and it would be awesome!

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Imagine Dragon – Radioactive

I’m waking up to ash and dust

I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust

I’m breathing in the chemicals

I’m breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus

This is it, the apocalypse

In another genre, this song would be absolutely perfect for a dystopia and a fantasy story! It would be about the end of the world, about a revolution during a whole new era and badasses characters!

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Marina Kaye – Homeless

In this house where I grew up

With cozy chairs and broken cups

Memories piled up to the ceiling

Can they tell what I am feeling I know this house outside and in

But three birds fly upon my skin

Lay my head down in the darkness

Like so many nights before this

This song is gorgeous and so powerful. It would totally be a story about mental health and depression. About trying to find yourself and your home.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Maroon 5 – Daylight

Here I am waiting, I’ll have to leave soon

Why am I holding on?

We knew this day would come, we knew it all along

How did it come so fast?

This is our last night but it’s late

And I’m trying not to sleep

‘Cause I know, when I wake

I will have to slip away

It would be a book about a long distance relationship, the difficulty to always have to leave the other one behind and the importance to always to enjoy to present moment.

▶️ Listen to the song

🌪 Zayn – Entertainer

Guess you didn’t know that

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh with and fuck with you

Don’t you take me for a fool

In this game, I own the rules

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh and we fake it too

Don’t you take me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

Those lyrics are pretty harsh but they would make a great contemporary about a toxic relationship. It would be about deceiving, playing games and getting burned.

▶️ Listen to the song

What did you think of my songs? Do you agree they would make awesome books?

Do you have any song lyrics you’d love to see becoming a story? What kind of music do you listen to?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog