Monthly wrap-up – May 2020

Another month gone by I don’t really want to dwell on for long. The world is a mess, so well. I hope you all are taking care of yourselves and are taking some time to educate yourself in case you’re not aware of everything happening, because this is so important. Listen, donate, support as much as you possibly can. I retweeted some resources and threads and please check out this thread and donate, if you are able to.

On my current month, May has been sunnier and warmer a little bit where I live and it has been filled with still working full-time remotely (and trying not to lose it), trying to get some sunshine in the garden I’m lucky to have at home and just trying to keep my anxiety at check, so… I guess that’s a lot.

June promises, I don’t know what, and I don’t want to think too much about it right now. Just, taking it day by day and doing my best.

As always, Take care of yourselves and your loved ones, friends, I’m sending you lots of love, positivity and light.

I’ve been changing things up a little more this month, I guess? I read two adult books and one fantasy read and, despite my TBR being filled with sad, emotional books, I just can’t turn to them right now so I’m escaping with some other kind of stories: contemporary, fluffy reads and one fantasy book.

I feel like this is a trend that will go on?

As for my reading: I haven’t read as much I did, before everything, you know. I still worked remotely full-time in May and it’s been exhausting and, with everything else, I just don’t seem to be reading 6 books a month anymore. I’m sad, but apparently I can’t clone myself, sooooo there’s that.

📖 Books I read

THE LEARNING CURVE ☂️ I really enjoyed this book! If it was a bit lengthy for a contemporary read, I love the character growth, the romance building up, I laughed and also loved the whole conversation of women at work, women having a family and women wanting to juggle both.

BEACH READ ☂️ I expected this to be a fluffy romance read and it was way heavier than that. Still, despite me being a bit thrown-off by it, I ended up really liking the romance and chemistry and the characters, too. » read my full review.

THE BEST LAID PLANS ☂️ This was very entertaining, I was so hooked. I’m a sucker for the friends to lovers trope so I liked it, but still think this book didn’t really deserve the “sex-positive” label, as the way it talks about sex, virginity and losing it and the slut-shaming just… nope. » My sister Nyx wrote an excellent review about it and I 200% agree.

SPIN THE DAWN ☂️ I finally read one of my most anticipated reads, YAY! This was a really hyped book and I’m happy to say I ended up enjoying it a lot. The writing, the world and the romance were wonderful.

THE MALL ☂️ I had fun with this one, overall… even if I think it lacked a little depth in the themes and character development departments. Still, I found this to be very entertaining!

Goodreads Challenge: 27/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY!

27/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY! Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 3/10 books, yaaay!

📖 Currently reading

I’m changing genres again and giving this lovely book a try. So far… well, it’s really, really good.

I mentioned it in my previous wrap-up: I’ve been trying to write a YA contemporary book with my sister and… well, it’s been going okay, actually?

I haven’t taken every single day to write this past month, since, well, I couldn’t with life and working and everything, but I’m still trying to be proud about the progress I, and we, have made on this story. I’ve been having a lot of fun with it and I really really hope this continues.

I’ve also been thinking about what’s next for some of my other stories and… well, I’m still thinking, but it feels nice and good and just right to move along with writing projects.

Words written : 9 704



It has been a very exciting, very busy month, blogging wise. I’m exhausted but also very happy by all the work we put in this little corner of the book blogging community this month and so thankful for all of your support.

I’m SO proud that my sister and co-blogger has started writing book reviews this month! She wrote three book reviews: The Best Laid Plans, The Edge of Anything and The Lucky Ones and I’m biaised but thought they were fantastic. I’m excited for her to always post on the blog with me more!

On another note, I’ve been feeling inspired lately and have a couple blog posts ideas I hope I can make happen this June, too.

📖 Book reviews

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

I’m kind of proud to have been able to read some great blog posts this past month. Blog hopping has been complicated, exhausting and, not going to lie, sometimes overwhelming and I am trying to deal with it on my own time and to enjoy myself, instead of feeling obligated to do it all, because I just can’t, especially lately.

That being said, I am and will always do my very best to spread the love for book bloggers’ work! So here’s my selection of posts I enjoyed this month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

