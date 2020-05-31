Monthly wrap-up – May 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ It’s almost June, yay!
Another month gone by I don’t really want to dwell on for long. The world is a mess, so well. I hope you all are taking care of yourselves and are taking some time to educate yourself in case you’re not aware of everything happening, because this is so important. Listen, donate, support as much as you possibly can. I retweeted some resources and threads and please check out this thread and donate, if you are able to.
On my current month, May has been sunnier and warmer a little bit where I live and it has been filled with still working full-time remotely (and trying not to lose it), trying to get some sunshine in the garden I’m lucky to have at home and just trying to keep my anxiety at check, so… I guess that’s a lot.
June promises, I don’t know what, and I don’t want to think too much about it right now. Just, taking it day by day and doing my best.
As always, Take care of yourselves and your loved ones, friends, I’m sending you lots of love, positivity and light.
I’ve been changing things up a little more this month, I guess? I read two adult books and one fantasy read and, despite my TBR being filled with sad, emotional books, I just can’t turn to them right now so I’m escaping with some other kind of stories: contemporary, fluffy reads and one fantasy book.
I feel like this is a trend that will go on?
As for my reading: I haven’t read as much I did, before everything, you know. I still worked remotely full-time in May and it’s been exhausting and, with everything else, I just don’t seem to be reading 6 books a month anymore. I’m sad, but apparently I can’t clone myself, sooooo there’s that.
📖 Books I read
THE LEARNING CURVE ☂️ I really enjoyed this book! If it was a bit lengthy for a contemporary read, I love the character growth, the romance building up, I laughed and also loved the whole conversation of women at work, women having a family and women wanting to juggle both.
BEACH READ ☂️ I expected this to be a fluffy romance read and it was way heavier than that. Still, despite me being a bit thrown-off by it, I ended up really liking the romance and chemistry and the characters, too. » read my full review.
THE BEST LAID PLANS ☂️ This was very entertaining, I was so hooked. I’m a sucker for the friends to lovers trope so I liked it, but still think this book didn’t really deserve the “sex-positive” label, as the way it talks about sex, virginity and losing it and the slut-shaming just… nope. » My sister Nyx wrote an excellent review about it and I 200% agree.
SPIN THE DAWN ☂️ I finally read one of my most anticipated reads, YAY! This was a really hyped book and I’m happy to say I ended up enjoying it a lot. The writing, the world and the romance were wonderful.
THE MALL ☂️ I had fun with this one, overall… even if I think it lacked a little depth in the themes and character development departments. Still, I found this to be very entertaining!
- Goodreads Challenge: 27/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY!
- Year of The Asian Reading Challenge: 3/10 books, yaaay!
📖 Currently reading
I’m changing genres again and giving this lovely book a try. So far… well, it’s really, really good.
I mentioned it in my previous wrap-up: I’ve been trying to write a YA contemporary book with my sister and… well, it’s been going okay, actually?
I haven’t taken every single day to write this past month, since, well, I couldn’t with life and working and everything, but I’m still trying to be proud about the progress I, and we, have made on this story. I’ve been having a lot of fun with it and I really really hope this continues.
I’ve also been thinking about what’s next for some of my other stories and… well, I’m still thinking, but it feels nice and good and just right to move along with writing projects.
- Words written : 9 704
It has been a very exciting, very busy month, blogging wise. I’m exhausted but also very happy by all the work we put in this little corner of the book blogging community this month and so thankful for all of your support.
I’m SO proud that my sister and co-blogger has started writing book reviews this month! She wrote three book reviews: The Best Laid Plans, The Edge of Anything and The Lucky Ones and I’m biaised but thought they were fantastic. I’m excited for her to always post on the blog with me more!
On another note, I’ve been feeling inspired lately and have a couple blog posts ideas I hope I can make happen this June, too.
If you enjoy my work, you can support me on ko-fi right here if you wish to. I also happen to have an Amazon wishlist.
📖 Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to our reviews.
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions & tags
I’m kind of proud to have been able to read some great blog posts this past month. Blog hopping has been complicated, exhausting and, not going to lie, sometimes overwhelming and I am trying to deal with it on my own time and to enjoy myself, instead of feeling obligated to do it all, because I just can’t, especially lately.
That being said, I am and will always do my very best to spread the love for book bloggers’ work! So here’s my selection of posts I enjoyed this month!
📚 Books & Reading
- Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea shares some f/f books read and on the TBR, check out this amazing selection!
- May @ Forever and Everly shares 25 books by Asian Authors you can (and should!!) read.
- Malka @ Paper Procrastinators wrote an excellent discussion post about why she never sees her family in books and blended families in stories.
- Sim @ Flipping Through the Pages shared 12 books to read for Asian American Heritage Month.
- Kate @ Your Tita Kate shared a great selection of books by Muslim authors and bloggers to support!
- Veronika @ Wordy and Whimsical shares how she got into audiobooks and provides some great tips and tricks!
- Margaret @ Weird Zeal talks about Goodreads and how to improve the website (MUCH needed)
- Nandini @ Novels and Nebulas shares some great tips to read more diversely (JUST. DO. IT.)
- Charis @ Charis Rae wrote an excellent post about the publishing industry and self-publishing and I found it so interesting!
💻 Book Blogging
- Chana @ Paper Procrastinators tells us why we should be reading book blogs and I agree!!
- Sofi @ A Book A Thought talks about the pressures of blogging and shares some tips
- Cas @ Daydreaming Ink shares why she doesn’t read book reviews.
- Sophie @ Me and Ink wrote an excellent post about consumerism in the book community
📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved
- Mathieu @ Math Crln shares how to avoid creative block. He also wrote a great, great post about beginning with the end in mind.
- Nicole @ Thoughts Stained with Ink wrote a blog post we all need, it’s okay not to be okay.
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was your May? I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves, sending you tons of love.
What were your favorite books this month? Are you ahead on your reading challenges? Tell me everything in comments!
26 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – May 2020”
Oh my gosh. I LOVE Melissa Nathan’s books!! The Learning Curve is probably my least favourite of the 5 she published, but they’re so great nonetheless. I hope you get a chance to read Pride, Prejudice and Jasmin Field (it’s her retelling for P&P), and The Nanny is my favourite. If you like those, I also read a book called Back After the Break by Anita Notaro around the same time there were published, and it’s still one of my all time favourites.
Ohh that’s so good to know, I’ll have to check out her other books, thank you SO much for the recommendations! 😀
I am glad the writing is going well or okay (?) for you and Nyx. I have made pretty great progress the last month myself, but this past week has been terrible. I’ve been an anxious ball of nerves and have only been able to focus on very few things. like posting somewhat regularly on the blog before the end of the month.
Keep taking your time with things! There’s no use in any of us getting to a breaking point, when we can just take a couple steps back and take care of ourselves first. Thanks for always being a great friend, Marie ❤ I hope June treats you well.
Thank you, Kat! ❤ I get that so, so much and need to remind myself to take time to…. well, do nothing and just check in with my anxiety, because I don't do that too often and…. well that's not good at all ahah. ❤ Thank you, and always ❤ I hope June will be a good month for us both 🙂
I read all of Melissa Nathan’s books years ago, and really loved them. I think The Nanny was my favourite, but I can’t quite remember. I definitely need to reread them though!
I really want to read Beach Read. It’s only £2.99 on Kindle at the moment, so I might buy it when I get paid on the 11th (I know it’s not much, but we’re a bit tight at the moment).
I love your ‘Around the Blogosphere’ lists, by the way. It’s a lovely way to visit new people 🙂
Ohh that’s great to know, I’ll have to give it a try then, thank you! 🙂
I hope you’ll love Beach Read, it was a lovely read 🙂
Thank you so, so much, Hanna! Have a lovely month 🙂
I feel you on blog-hopping – I love reading blogs and commenting, but I haven’t had the time or inclination recently, as I’ve been preparing for my exams. I haven’t even seen that Nyx has started writing reviews!! I’m excited and happy for her, and can’t wait to check them out! 💜 (Because, yes, I’ll absolutely catch up on blog-hopping one of these days!!) I’m incredibly excited for Beach Read, so I’m glad to see that you liked it a lot! I didn’t know about the deeper themes, so I’ll be mindful of those going in. (I love illustrated covers, but they really make books seem kind of light? Plus the marketing also concentrated on that aspect..) Either way, I hope June will be a great month for you & Nyx both, and best of luck for your WIP together. 💜
PS: Thanks for featuring my post, it’s been so nice to see people finding it useful or simply interesting. 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best of luck with your exams, Veronika! and don’t worry too much about blog hopping. It’s a little bothering to get behind and not to be able to do it as often as you’d like, but you’ll get back to it in your own time! ❤
I agree sos much with you about illustrated covers, they do give lighter vibes immediately and.. .Beach Read was lovely, but it wasn't all light ahah 🙂
Thank you so, so much! and of course, I loved your post ❤
I’m glad it has been a bit sunnier for you lately and I am sending you lots of well wishes for current times !! ❤ I definitely think it is important to educate yourself as well !!
It looks like you've read a couple of books and I'm glad you enjoyed some of them, I've seen a lot about Beach Read and I'm glad you liked it !! I think it would make me want to go to a beach if I read it haha !! I'm glad you liked Spin the Dawn as it was an anticipated read for you.
I'm glad you have been having fun on your WIP and any progress is good progress. It all makes a difference !!
Thank you so much for sharing my post, I'm so glad you enjoyed it !! ❤ I hope you have a wonderful June and get to read some good books !!
Thank you so much, Sophie ❤
I hope that you'll have a wonderful June just as well, take care of yourself! ❤ ❤
I’m so happy about the good weather. It’s something I really needed. We had rain from Christmas till April (with 4 dry days!).
We all need to keep our distance and slowly life will get better if we do that
Things are opening back up here in The Netherlands, so life is getting a bite more “normal” over here.
Have a good month with loads of sunshine and good books!
I’m happy to hear that! Stay safe and careful and i hope that things are going okay on your side ❤ Take care! ❤
Looks like quite a good reading month! I hope June is just as good!
Thank you so much!! 🙂
I always love to read your Monthly Wrap-Ups, I don’t know how to explain but it always make me happy to see how much love, attention and genuinety (is that a word? haha) in your posts and everything that you do 💛 You have attracted my attention to a couple of books I might check out 🤫 And really inspired and motivated to with all of the content you have been creating lately, whether with writing stories or on the blog, so I want to say a big congrats to Nyx and you! 👏🏾
Oh, and thank you so much for featuring my posts 💛
Oh thank you, you’re so sweet, this means so much 💛 your posts have been wonderful to read, it’s my pleasure. I hope June will be lovely for you! 🙂
It’s been such an intense week, especially this previous week. I don’t have energy to participate outside of donating. 2020 is a whole mood already.
I think I saw Spin the Dawn on spotify, I’ll have to give it a try!
The Mall sounds like fun too, I need to experience the 90s again.
Much love to you both!
It has been really intense, I agree. Let’s hope things will get better. 💛
Thank you so, so much! I hope June will be a lovely month to you and take care of yourself! 🙂
Ahh Marie i really want to read beach read!! Everyone loves it so much and I just read my first Adult Romance (You Deserve Each Other) and i loved it SO much and now i want to read all of them!! and I’m actually 9 books ahead of schedule on my GR Challenge (50 books) which I’m really happy about but I don’t know how long I’ll keep it up aha. I hope you have an amazing June ❤
Ohh I want to read You Deserve Each Other as well, it sounds like such a great read, I’m so happy you enjoyed it 🙂 and wow, congratulations on being SO ahead on your schedule, I’m rooting for you!! ❤
Have a lovely month!! ❤
Amazing wrap-up Marie! I hope the anxiety will get better in June and I am even now more excited to begin Beach Read this month!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much, Sophie ❤ I hope you'll love Beach Read! 🙂
It’s exciting that you’ve been writing with your sister and that she’s writing reviews for the blog! Best wishes with your continued shared writing adventures!
I’m glad to hear you enjoyed SPIN THE DAWN. I hope you enjoy GRACE AND FURY. I haven’t read the latter, but I keep hearing great things about it!
Ahh thank you so, so much ❤ ❤
I've been loving Grace and Fury so far, hope this continues! 😀
Sending you all the love and light too, Marie! I hope you have a wonderful June and I definitely feel you with taking everything day by day. *virtual hug*❤️ Congrats on your writing progress, blogging, and the reading you accomplished! I’m happy to hear you enjoyed Spin the Dawn because I feel like it’s been on my TBR for ages, and I’ve been a little hesitant due to me usually not reading fantasy. Hearing you enjoyed it made me want to read it more though! As always, a lovely recap xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Olivia ❤
I hope you'll give Spin the Dawn a try and will enjoy it, it was a really wonderful read and I loved the writing so much 🙂
Thank you! ❤
