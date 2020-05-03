Monthly wrap-up – April 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy May!

Once again I’m going to skip this part, for the most part because I just don’t want to talk about the state of the world at all, okay.

Just one tiny exception for my sister: it was Nyx’s birthday on April 16th and if you haven’t please wish her the happiest of birthdays in comments?

I obviously had plans for this birthday before everything, one of the best birthday gifts and obviously it messed up because of everything.

We had chocolate and raspberry cake (homemade, yes) and watched shows and I guess it was okay and hopefully will be better soon, too.

Not much else to say or that I really want to say, here. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones, friends, I’m sending you lots of love.

I’m not going to lie: I feel like I should have read more, given everything.

I’m also not going to lie: I’m still working remotely and I’m still tired of everything and I still managed to read 5 books which is okay, so…. yeah. I’m trying not to beat myself up too much about it, even if I still am.

📖 Books I read

VERONA COMICS ☂️ This was a really good book, even if it was a little heavier than I expected it to be. I really liked the characters, the realistic mental health representation and ending, too. » read my full review.

MORE THAN MAYBE ☂️ I… kind of am still obsessed with this book, I loved it so much. I loved Erin Hahn’s debut, You’d Be Mine and More than Maybe puts her on my auto-buy authors, seriously. The swoon, the music, the ahh everything.

EVERY OTHER WEEKEND ☂️ This was, wow, such a great read. If I didn’t love one of the MCs as much as I could have, this was still really, really good. The dialogues are perfect, the characters so good and the relationships so strong and realistic and 200% screaming about this always.

THE KISS QUOTIENT ☂️ I finally read this hyped book and… well… I’m feeling a little on the fence about it, actually. If I found it entertaining and endearing, I didn’t fall head over heels for it as other readers might have.

NOW THAT I’VE FOUND YOU ☂️ I love Kristina Forest, I love her stories, this was exactly the kind of book I needed to read. A full cast of POC, amazing characters, a media scandal, a chase around New York, adorable romantic tension. Keep an eye out for this one!

Goodreads Challenge: 22/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY!

22/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY! Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 2/10 books, yaaay!

📖 Currently reading

Changing things up a little bit with another adult contemporary read!

Well…. something happened on April 9th, 2020.

7 months and 71 726 words later…

I’m done with my WIP’s edits. 😳 #amwriting #amediting — Marie ☀️ (@dh_books) April 9, 2020

After over 7 months of editing my WIP, I finally finished a round of edits! After working on this story since…. well….. 5 freaking YEARS, this ends my YA contemporary mystery’s 4th draft.

For now. Because obviously, my WIP needs to pass A test, the test that matters the most to me: having my sister read and enjoy it.

I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know if I want to try this out for a Pitch Wars contest, if I ever want to get an agent, if I ever want to try and get this story of my heart published or if it’s not the right one.

For now, I’m taking a break from it, waiting for my sister to read it and I will see.

For now, I’m changing my mind and starting something else, something new, something very different and something I, we’ve been wanting to do for a little while now:

Writing a YA contemporary with my sister.

Words written (edits) : 9 150



Words written (new untitled project): 1 342

It has been an okay month on the blog overall, I’d say. There are some blog posts I’ve been proud of, others a little less, there are some stats I’ve been happy to see, others I’ve been a little sad about, but well, that’s life.

There was one bright light in my April blogging month: I received my very first ko-fi!! After years of having a ko-fi account, I received a really really kind message and tip from someone and I have felt so happy and grateful for that show of love.

Every comment, every like, every visit and show of support brings warmth to my heart, so thank you SO MUCH. I appreciate you all SO MUCH.

Also because I’m talking about this, you can support me on ko-fi right here if you wish to. I also happen to have an Amazon wishlist.

Moving on: I am VERY EXCITED FOR MAY TO COME FOR REASONS I CAN’T SHARE and I’ll leave you with that. Aerm.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

Here's my little selection of blog posts of the month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

There is an AMAZING list of titles to watch on Netflix right now thanks to Wordy and Whimsical’s bloggers!

My friend Mathieu wrote about the Story of the Golden Egg and it was so interesting to read!

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your April? I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves, sending you tons of love.



What were your favorite books this month? Do you find yourself reading less, or more? Tell me everything in comments!



