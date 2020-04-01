Monthly wrap-up – March 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy April!

Let’s just not talk about this month, let’s not just talk about the world and the mess and my terrible mental health, okay.

I’m sorry, I’m just going to skip this part altogether, I just don’t want to think or talk about anything but books, okay. Thank you for understanding.

Take care of yourselves and your loved ones, friends.

It’s been an okay reading month, I’d say. I definitely focused on new releases a little more, because I had way too much to read, but I discovered some incredible reads so I’m really happy about that and hope you’ll pick them up as soon as you can!!

📖 Books I read

CLIQUE BAIT ☂️ This is exactly the kind of contemporary, drama filled read I get addicted to. I loved the twists and turns, loved the Gossip Girl/PLL vibes I got from this. Definitely a promising debut!

TIME OF OUR LIVES ☂️I remain forever in love with Austin & Emily’s books and Time of Our Lives might be my favorite yet. LOVED the dual POV, the complex feelings of going off to college, following your dreams and moving on from your family, expectations and duty and I have SO MANY FEELS READ THIS ASAP.

THE PERFECT ESCAPE ☂️ This is the fun, endearing, heartwarming and laugh-out-loud kind of book you need every now and then. I found The Perfect Escape SO entertaining and definitely recommend it to fans of YA contemporary romances.

GIRL SERPENT THORN ☂️I loved the author’s debut, Girls Made of Snow and Glass and found that whimsical, almost fairy-tale kind of storytelling in this book, too. I liked the first half better than the second half, but still loved the Persian mythology and characters so much!

CHASING LUCKY ☂️ I’m always here for Jenn Bennett and her incredible books. Chasing Lucky had it all, my favorite childhood friends trope, complex family relationships, small towns and bookshops and I LOVED IT.

WE UNLEASH THE MERCILESS STORM ☂️ I loved this duology so, so much. If I found this book to have a bit of a slow start, I adored Carmen’s POV and the writing and story and everything is stunning. I recommend this HIGHLY.

Goodreads Challenge: 17/60 books 🔥 Still a little ahead of it all, YAY!

📖 Currently reading

I guess the only positive thing about the current situation is that I am taking time to continue editing my WIP… almost every single day ever since mid-March, so… I’ve made quite a lot more progress than I did back in February and I’m happy about that.

I am still aiming to finish this WIP before summer starts, you know, in order not to give myself too much pressure, but hoping to finish sooner rather than later.

I am happy and excited to, hopefully, have made this round of edits a little better than everything I wrote before and, to have a story that could be something. Ah, hope.

Words written: 23 236



I think the biggest bookish news of the month is that : I created a bookstagram account! After years of watching my favorite bookstagrammers with their sense of aesthetic and talent and thinking about taking the leap… I finally did. I’m a little shook by the very, very warm welcome I’ve received and incredibly grateful and humbled by the people following me already. I can’t thank you enough.

You can find my bookstagram right here!

What does this mean, for the blog? Well… NOTHING AT ALL. I still intend on keeping my book blog my main platform, I still intend on writing many blog posts and screaming about books and interacting a lot through blogs, too. I just want to branch out and see what all the bookstagram frenzy is about!

Otherwise, it’s been an okay blogging month so far. I’ve been feeling pretty inspired for the most part and happy with what I put out, I only hope you are enjoying it all, as well!

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

Here’s my little selection of blog posts of the month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

Melina talked about bloggers being the only ones reading blog posts and this was such an interesting read!

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your March? I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves, sending you tons of love.



What were your favorite books this month? Tell me everything in comments!



