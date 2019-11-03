Monthly wrap-up – October 2019

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy November!

I wish I could fill this part with fun and happy and entertaining things, but my seasonal depression took over and well that’s it, I guess. Another 4 to 5 months of fall and winter… yaaaay.

October was my birthday month and I was so so happy and so grateful to have you all around and just so thankful for all the warmth and birthday wishes of the community. You’re all wonderful and thank you for the love, that meant a whole damn lot to me.

Hopefully next month I’ll have happier and fun things to share!

It’s been an okay month, reading-wise. I haven’t found any outstanding new reads, except from Scars Like Wings which really surprised me, but I haven’t hated any of my reads as well so, YAY!

📖 Books I read

WELL MET ☂️ A fun and entertaining adult rom-com, a nice change from my usual reads, even if I had some issues with it. 📖 read my full review

SCARS LIKE WINGS ☂️ What a FANTASTIC surprise, I adored this one so very much??? All the emotions and ahh, definitely a debut I’d recommend. 📖 read my full review

THE EPIC CRUSH OF GENIE LO ☂️ I had a lot of fun with that one, it was unique and highly entertaining overall.

DANGEROUS ALLIANCE ☂️ Such a lovely read, a historical romance set in England with some mystery and some schemes, really a book to look forward to!

THE SECRET OF A HEART NOTE ☂️ Why aren’t you reading this book?? Such a brilliant read, I loved the originality of it, the main character, the family, the friendships, the swoon. A GREAT READ.

RENEGADES ☂️ Marissa Meyer always amazes me with her talent for world-building, really. Another really entertaining read overall!

Goodreads Challenge: 65/60 books 🔥So apparently I just won my reaching challenge this October, yay! Last year, I read 73 books and I wonder if I can fit 10 more books this year to surpass that…. I might try.

📖 Currently reading

Sooo I have been working on a contemporary WIP for the past few months and, early October, I managed to finish that first draft, yay!

It’s a mess, it’s way too short, it needs way more development and it has a mountain of issues that makes me want to curl up in a corner and cry, but I wrote another book and I guess that’s good??

My goal for this upcoming month, November and NaNoWriMo month, was to finally get back to my contemporary/mystery WIP that has been waiting since April to get a look at again and to get edited. I thought I’d get a head start this October, since I managed to finish my previous work earlier than I thought, but…

Well, I actually curled up in a corner and cried and didn’t manage to do a damn thing because I am paralyzed.

As November and NaNoWriMo started up two days ago, I opened my Word document again and tried to make a revisions outline for this mess and…. well as I’m writing this, my outline is done. It’s messy and there is so much work but… I did something I guess.

Stay tuned for upcoming writing crises.

Words written: 7685 (contemporary WIP) + 4500 (revision outline).



Oh so okay. I actually wrote over 7k in the first six days of October and then I did nothing for an entire month (???!!). Well done, Marie, really well done, wow. I LOVE FIRST DRAFTING AND HATE EDITING OKAY.

It’s been an okay month overall on the blog as well. I’m really proud of my sister for writing her very first review on the blog (!!!!) and I hope that she would like to write more of them, because I personally think in my very biaised way that she writes great reviews and has loads of incredible things to say, too.

It was nice to get a little more personal on the blog for my birthday, too, even if I’m not too used to it and probably won’t do that for another gazillion years.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

💬 Author Interviews

💕 Personal posts

✏️ Writing

I finally have two author interviews to share again this November, yay! Very, very excited about the both of them.

This November (end of the month!) will be my 5th blogoversary and I’m kind of astonished that I’ve been here for so long. I’m currently brainstorming for ideas to celebrate this… Q&A, special blog post about blogging… if there is ANYTHING you’d like me to do for this special day, a Q&A, some blogging advice from the old dinosaur that I am, anything special, please let me know in comments!

I’ve been really slow at blog hopping and even slower at bookmarking the blog posts I enjoyed and for that, I’m deeply sorry. I haven’t had the best month and I’ve been focused on my writing (and my writing breakdowns, ha. ha. ha.), so I just kind of forgot. I’ll do better. Here are some posts I really enjoyed reading this month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

Jessica @ Jessica C. Writes shared some great book blogging tips.

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Cait @ Paper Fury wrote an amazing post filled with tips for NaNoWriMo

Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner shared how she outlined her NaNo novel

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your October? Did you have a great month? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to? Share something positive that happened to you this October?



What were your favorite books this month? Did you discover new favorites? Where are you at in your reading challenges? Tell me everything in comments!



