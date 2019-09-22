Where we’re talking about WAY too many books – Taylor Swift Lover Book Tag

Ever since Taylor Swift’s new album has been released, I’ve been listening to it… a whole damn lot, because I’m slightly obsessed. Taylor Swift is probably one of my favorite artists and her songs, her music and especially her lyrics, everything, I love it SO much.

I was thrilled to be tagged for this wonderfully original tag, the Taylor Swift Lover Book Tag, by Alexandra @ Reading By Starlight. It’s a fairly long one to answer but I really hope you’ll stick with us (because yes, I had to invite my sister to answer, too) all the while, because it’s a fun one.

1. I Forgot That You Existed: A book that you want to forget you ever read

Marie: Life in a Fishbowl wasn’t a one-star read, in fact I think I rated it 3, but….. I don’t know, this was so promising and ended up being so weird, with strange POV I didn’t expect and I’m a little sad about it.

Nyx: Hum…I think I’ll got with It Girl. When I was younger, I really enjoyed reading Gossip Girl – it was full of fun and drama, my perfect little guilty pleasure. So when the author wrote another book, I had to check it out but unfortunately I didn’t quite enjoy it. The characters were a teensy bit shallow and the amount of brands that are mentioned in a single page… just ugh.

2. Cruel Summer: A book you turn to when things gets rough

Marie: I need a contemporary read when things get rough and Girl Out of Water is one of my favorite contemporaries ever, so… I’m going to pick that one.

Nyx: Same here, I need a good contemporary story and I’ll go with Fangirl on this one. The story is cute and relatable, the characters are well-depicted, the writing is engaging… you’re just having a great time while reading it! Plus, the main character is struggling with anxiety and still manage to find her place in the world, it’s full of hope.

3. Lover : Your book OTP

Marie: ALEX AND ROSA. I love Rosa Santos with all of my heart and Alex and Rosa are one of my favorite pairings ever.

Nyx: I do not like this question…haha! Anyway…I’ll choose Darcy and Asher from The Library of Lost Things. I really enjoyed their dynamic and slow-burning romance. I liked the fact that they are both having struggles and they support each other through it all. They slowly open up and I loved that.

4. The Man: Your fave kick-ass female protagonist

Marie: I mean… you saw this coming, right? Cameron from If I’m Being Honest is one of my favorite characters EVER and if you haven’t read this book, well DO IT NOW.

Nyx: God, she stole my answer!! I’ll pick Megan from Always Never Yours (Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka’s characters are pretty kick-ass!). She’s bold, strong, unapologetic but also flawed! She feels so real!

5. The Archer: A book with good mental health representation

Marie: Eliza and Her Monsters is one of the first books I really saw myself in and for that, it will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Nyx: Starfish! It’s a heartbreaking story about identity, family and what happens when we embrace our true self. In this story, Kiko grapples with social anxiety and it’s SO relatable! I think the anxiety representation was spot-on and I really enjoyed seeing her growth through the story,

6. I Think He Knows: Your fave fictional crush

Marie: I just have this NEED to talk about this book, I’m sorry. One of my favorites ever and Owen is one adorable little bean I ADORE OKAY.

Nyx: Um…for those who knows me, it’s not really a surprise there. My fictional crush is and always will be Peeta Mellark from The Hunger Games. He’s kind, compassionate but also strong and reliable. Plus, he BAKES! He’s perfect…

7. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince – Fave angsty romance

Marie: I’m taking this chance to talk about The Wrath and The Dawn again, because it’s one of my favorite books and that romance ahhhh I loved it.

Nyx: Oh my, I do love those and here she is again…stealing my answer! I’m sorry but I’m picking out the same one that my sister. Regarding angsty romance, this is the best one I’ve read yet!

8. Paper Rings – Book with an ugly cover that you absolutely adored

Marie: I’m not really a big fan of the cover of This Mortal Coil… I’m not staring at it for too long, because I know what this red represents and… aerm. Still, this is a sci-fi read that deserves ALL THE HYPE it’s so good!!

Nyx: What kind of question is that?? All books are beautiful… I’ll go with Vox, not because it’s ugly per see but more because of what the cover represents. The women reduced to silence, god…I have chills. The book is amazing, you should pick it out!

9. Cornelia Street – A book or series you never want(ed) to end

Marie: I’m always going to need more fluff and family vibes like in the Lara Jean series. ALWAYS.

Nyx: The Lunar Chronicles! I could read about those awesome characters my whole life! But…you know what that ending was perfect and all good things must end in good time.

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts – A book or series that deserved a better ending

Marie: Allegiant and that’s all I’ll say about it.

Nyx: Maybe the Firebird series. I remember being really excited about the first one, it seems so promising but…I don’t know it just lost a bit of its appeal through the story. The plot was a bit repetitive and I couldn’t stand Marguerite anymore…

11. London Boy – Your fave British male protagonist

Marie: I… can’t think of anyone British at the moment, sooo I’m just going to ignore the British part and go with Torrey, from By Any Means Necessary, because he definitely is one of my favorite bookish character EVER.

Nyx: I do love the British boys… Henry from Red, White & Royal Blue is so much more than a Prince. He’s got all these layers and I loved that. He seems cold at first and we find out that he’s in fact a really compassionate person. He’s more than it seems.

12. Soon You’ll Get Better – A book that your heart will never recover from

Marie: I’m talking about Emergency Contact because, as badly as I want to pick a book that will make you cry your eyes out, Emergency Contact has my heart and always will. THIS BOOK. Too relatable.

Nyx: EVELYN HUGO!! I will never get over that book! It was a real rollercoaster ride and I loved every second of it. If you haven’t read it yet, please do it NOW!

13. False God – A character you would leap into the burning pits of hell to save

Marie: I would save Darius from everything I can and I just love him too much okay.

Nyx: Beck from A Thousand Perfect Notes. I want to protect him with all my heart. He’s so sweet and kind and facing such a violent mother. His life is so hard, I want to take him very far away with me.

14. You Need To Calm Down – A book with a powerful message

Marie: I’m going to talk about Vox for a second, because this book is like a slap in the face.

Nyx: The Hate U Give… This book is phenomenal. It really makes you understand the Black Lives Matter movement and the reality of it. It hits you with a slap. I also liked how Angie Thomas brought up big issues in really subtle ways. Go read it, that’s all I have to say.

15. Afterglow – A book you want to give a second chance

Marie: I’m changing this prompt to “a book you want to give a chance”, because I had no idea what to pick for second chance… and I will say Now Entering Addamsville. I’m not too much of a mystery/thriller kind of reads, but this is Francesca Zappia and I’ve loved her other stories, so I might give it a try.

Nyx: Well…I’m not really anwsering the question but… I read the first book of A Darker Shade of Magic series and I really enjoyed it but I never pursue with the next ones…I feel like I need to get back to it and give it a “second” chance.

16. ME! – Best character development

Marie: I feel like How To Disappear is one of these books that deserve a little more hype, because it’s wonderful and the main character deals with anxiety and her growth is amazing to read about, too.

Nyx: Alex from Made You Up. She fights a daily battle to figure out the difference between reality and delusion but she’s also her own person. I liked the fact that the book not only focused on her mental illness but on her growth. I liked her development, and not to spoil you anything, I’ll stop right there.

17. It’s Nice To Have A Friend – Fave friends-to-lovers story

Marie: Words in Deep Blue is another little gem I really, really love. It has books and childhood friends to lovers and it’s just overall such a beautiful book inside and out.

Nyx: Taylor and Jamie from Queens of Geeks. They’re best friends but they secretly pine for each other. They’re scared to mess it up but it turns out they don’t want to play it safe anymore. They’re so cute together and they know and understand each other perfectly. A swoony love story!

18. Daylight – If you could only read one book or series again and again, what would it be?

Marie: I’m picking Delirium again, because it’s one of my favorite series of all times and one of the rares books I re-read every now and then because I adore it this much.

Nyx: Oh my…tough choice! I’m not going to be very original here and go with Harry Potter. It’s a classic, the story is awesome, the characters amazing…and there are a LOT of books so yeah…I would still have plenty to read.

