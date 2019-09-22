Where we’re talking about WAY too many books – Taylor Swift Lover Book Tag

Ever since Taylor Swift’s new album has been released, I’ve been listening to it… a whole damn lot, because I’m slightly obsessed. Taylor Swift is probably one of my favorite artists and her songs, her music and especially her lyrics, everything, I love it SO much.
I was thrilled to be tagged for this wonderfully original tag, the Taylor Swift Lover Book Tag, by Alexandra @ Reading By Starlight. It’s a fairly long one to answer but I really hope you’ll stick with us (because yes, I had to invite my sister to answer, too) all the while, because it’s a fun one.
1. I Forgot That You Existed: A book that you want to forget you ever read
Marie: Life in a Fishbowl wasn’t a one-star read, in fact I think I rated it 3, but….. I don’t know, this was so promising and ended up being so weird, with strange POV I didn’t expect and I’m a little sad about it.
Nyx: Hum…I think I’ll got with It Girl. When I was younger, I really enjoyed reading Gossip Girl – it was full of fun and drama, my perfect little guilty pleasure. So when the author wrote another book, I had to check it out but unfortunately I didn’t quite enjoy it. The characters were a teensy bit shallow and the amount of brands that are mentioned in a single page… just ugh.
2. Cruel Summer: A book you turn to when things gets rough
Marie: I need a contemporary read when things get rough and Girl Out of Water is one of my favorite contemporaries ever, so… I’m going to pick that one.
Nyx: Same here, I need a good contemporary story and I’ll go with Fangirl on this one. The story is cute and relatable, the characters are well-depicted, the writing is engaging… you’re just having a great time while reading it! Plus, the main character is struggling with anxiety and still manage to find her place in the world, it’s full of hope.
3. Lover : Your book OTP
Marie: ALEX AND ROSA. I love Rosa Santos with all of my heart and Alex and Rosa are one of my favorite pairings ever.
Nyx: I do not like this question…haha! Anyway…I’ll choose Darcy and Asher from The Library of Lost Things. I really enjoyed their dynamic and slow-burning romance. I liked the fact that they are both having struggles and they support each other through it all. They slowly open up and I loved that.
4. The Man: Your fave kick-ass female protagonist
Marie: I mean… you saw this coming, right? Cameron from If I’m Being Honest is one of my favorite characters EVER and if you haven’t read this book, well DO IT NOW.
Nyx: God, she stole my answer!! I’ll pick Megan from Always Never Yours (Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka’s characters are pretty kick-ass!). She’s bold, strong, unapologetic but also flawed! She feels so real!
5. The Archer: A book with good mental health representation
Marie: Eliza and Her Monsters is one of the first books I really saw myself in and for that, it will forever hold a special place in my heart.
Nyx: Starfish! It’s a heartbreaking story about identity, family and what happens when we embrace our true self. In this story, Kiko grapples with social anxiety and it’s SO relatable! I think the anxiety representation was spot-on and I really enjoyed seeing her growth through the story,
6. I Think He Knows: Your fave fictional crush
Marie: I just have this NEED to talk about this book, I’m sorry. One of my favorites ever and Owen is one adorable little bean I ADORE OKAY.
Nyx: Um…for those who knows me, it’s not really a surprise there. My fictional crush is and always will be Peeta Mellark from The Hunger Games. He’s kind, compassionate but also strong and reliable. Plus, he BAKES! He’s perfect…
7. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince – Fave angsty romance
Marie: I’m taking this chance to talk about The Wrath and The Dawn again, because it’s one of my favorite books and that romance ahhhh I loved it.
Nyx: Oh my, I do love those and here she is again…stealing my answer! I’m sorry but I’m picking out the same one that my sister. Regarding angsty romance, this is the best one I’ve read yet!
8. Paper Rings – Book with an ugly cover that you absolutely adored
Marie: I’m not really a big fan of the cover of This Mortal Coil… I’m not staring at it for too long, because I know what this red represents and… aerm. Still, this is a sci-fi read that deserves ALL THE HYPE it’s so good!!
Nyx: What kind of question is that?? All books are beautiful… I’ll go with Vox, not because it’s ugly per see but more because of what the cover represents. The women reduced to silence, god…I have chills. The book is amazing, you should pick it out!
9. Cornelia Street – A book or series you never want(ed) to end
Marie: I’m always going to need more fluff and family vibes like in the Lara Jean series. ALWAYS.
Nyx: The Lunar Chronicles! I could read about those awesome characters my whole life! But…you know what that ending was perfect and all good things must end in good time.
10. Death By A Thousand Cuts – A book or series that deserved a better ending
Marie: Allegiant and that’s all I’ll say about it.
Nyx: Maybe the Firebird series. I remember being really excited about the first one, it seems so promising but…I don’t know it just lost a bit of its appeal through the story. The plot was a bit repetitive and I couldn’t stand Marguerite anymore…
11. London Boy – Your fave British male protagonist
Marie: I… can’t think of anyone British at the moment, sooo I’m just going to ignore the British part and go with Torrey, from By Any Means Necessary, because he definitely is one of my favorite bookish character EVER.
Nyx: I do love the British boys… Henry from Red, White & Royal Blue is so much more than a Prince. He’s got all these layers and I loved that. He seems cold at first and we find out that he’s in fact a really compassionate person. He’s more than it seems.
12. Soon You’ll Get Better – A book that your heart will never recover from
Marie: I’m talking about Emergency Contact because, as badly as I want to pick a book that will make you cry your eyes out, Emergency Contact has my heart and always will. THIS BOOK. Too relatable.
Nyx: EVELYN HUGO!! I will never get over that book! It was a real rollercoaster ride and I loved every second of it. If you haven’t read it yet, please do it NOW!
13. False God – A character you would leap into the burning pits of hell to save
Marie: I would save Darius from everything I can and I just love him too much okay.
Nyx: Beck from A Thousand Perfect Notes. I want to protect him with all my heart. He’s so sweet and kind and facing such a violent mother. His life is so hard, I want to take him very far away with me.
14. You Need To Calm Down – A book with a powerful message
Marie: I’m going to talk about Vox for a second, because this book is like a slap in the face.
Nyx: The Hate U Give… This book is phenomenal. It really makes you understand the Black Lives Matter movement and the reality of it. It hits you with a slap. I also liked how Angie Thomas brought up big issues in really subtle ways. Go read it, that’s all I have to say.
15. Afterglow – A book you want to give a second chance
Marie: I’m changing this prompt to “a book you want to give a chance”, because I had no idea what to pick for second chance… and I will say Now Entering Addamsville. I’m not too much of a mystery/thriller kind of reads, but this is Francesca Zappia and I’ve loved her other stories, so I might give it a try.
Nyx: Well…I’m not really anwsering the question but… I read the first book of A Darker Shade of Magic series and I really enjoyed it but I never pursue with the next ones…I feel like I need to get back to it and give it a “second” chance.
16. ME! – Best character development
Marie: I feel like How To Disappear is one of these books that deserve a little more hype, because it’s wonderful and the main character deals with anxiety and her growth is amazing to read about, too.
Nyx: Alex from Made You Up. She fights a daily battle to figure out the difference between reality and delusion but she’s also her own person. I liked the fact that the book not only focused on her mental illness but on her growth. I liked her development, and not to spoil you anything, I’ll stop right there.
17. It’s Nice To Have A Friend – Fave friends-to-lovers story
Marie: Words in Deep Blue is another little gem I really, really love. It has books and childhood friends to lovers and it’s just overall such a beautiful book inside and out.
Nyx: Taylor and Jamie from Queens of Geeks. They’re best friends but they secretly pine for each other. They’re scared to mess it up but it turns out they don’t want to play it safe anymore. They’re so cute together and they know and understand each other perfectly. A swoony love story!
18. Daylight – If you could only read one book or series again and again, what would it be?
Marie: I’m picking Delirium again, because it’s one of my favorite series of all times and one of the rares books I re-read every now and then because I adore it this much.
Nyx: Oh my…tough choice! I’m not going to be very original here and go with Harry Potter. It’s a classic, the story is awesome, the characters amazing…and there are a LOT of books so yeah…I would still have plenty to read.
Do you like Taylor Swift? Can you relate to some of our answers here? Did you read any of these books, or do you want to?
We’d love to hear from you in comments!
19 thoughts on “Where we’re talking about WAY too many books – Taylor Swift Lover Book Tag”
This looks so fun! I’m definitely going to do this tag over on my blog!
It really was!! Yaaay, can’t wait to see what you come up with 😁😘
Fun tag! 😀
I used to listen to a lot of Taylor Swift back in the day but I admit I neglected her in recent years and I should listen to her newest songs 🙂
I’m actually just re-watching some of the TV show Gossip Girl, so it was a fun surprise that you mentioned it. I never read the books, I actually didn’t know it was based on the books up until recently. Did you watch the show? Did you enjoy it? 🙂
I love Fangirl too 😍 It’s such a great comfort book. As I was reading it I was always “wait, is this me?”. So relatable, as you said, especially because of the anxiety 😦
Allegiant really is all there is to say :’) I seem unable to trust the author anymore 😂 I actually don’t think I’ve read any other book by her since then.
Thinking up British characters really is tough for some reason, huh? 🤔 If I ever do this tag I may just need to choose Red, White and Royal Blue too. Such a cute story.
I also totally relate to you about A Darker Shade of Magic. I read most of it but never finished it and never continued, and it’s not like I didn’t like it so… I really need to give it a chance.
Harry Potter is a great choice, and this was such an awesome tag to read 😀
Sorry for my long reply 😅
Yeees, it was so much fun answering all those questions (and it took a LOT of time, haha 🙈)! Same here, I haven’t been listening to her lately but her new album is just perfection! All of the songs are good and the lyrics are just 😍😍
I actually read Gossip Girl before watching the tv show! It’s a pretty great adaptation but of course it doesn’t really follow the books! The ending is not the same for example. But I love both, books and tv show! 😊
I didn’t think I would love Fangirl this much (maybe because of the hype around it) but it was really really good and so relatable because of the anxiety! I wish I read this one when I was in college.
Yeah…Allegiant…just ugh!
Haha, for the british character it’s actually the only one I could come up with. Thank god it was a good one 😅
Aaaaah I’m so glad I’m not the only one regarding A Darker Shade of Magic!! I was feeling so lonely 😅
Harry Potter is always a great choice 😏
Thank you so so much and no problem for the long reply, I loved it 😁 Talk soon 😘😘
AHHHHHH!!! Thank you so much for doing our tag 😍 Hahaha it’s so funny Nyx, I actually enjoyed the It Girl series more than Gossip Girl but I was VERY young when I read them so not sure how I’d feel now 😅 I was gifted Starfish by a friend a few years ago & haven’t picked it up yet but I may have to bump it up my TBR with THAT solid recommendation 😮 Ohmygosh Peeta Mellark deserves to be talked about WAY more – he’s just the most pure, wholesome cinnamon roll that ever walked this earth 😭❤️
Also keen to see what I think about Vox – I downloaded the audiobook not too long ago & am keen to give it a read, it sounds right up my alley!
Loved loved LOVED reading your answers!!
💛 Ngoc
You’re welcome, it was SO much fun!! 😁 OH really?? I remember being so disappointed, I enjoyed Gossip Girl way more! Haha, yeah I’m not sure we would feel the same way about certain books 😅 YEEES, you need to read Starfish as soon as possible, I promise you’re going to LOVE it 😊 Yeeeees, oh my…Peeta IS the perfect cinnamon roll 😍😍 Yaaay, that’s great! I hope you’ll liked it, some pages were hard to read and made me so mad!! But such a great message! Thank you so so much for your sweet words and this awesome tag 😘😘
I’m not a huge fan of Taylor Swift, but I’ve been listening to this album ALL THE TIME because it’s just so good! I love this book tag, and seeing what y’all chose for each prompt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, this album is so so good! So much better than last ones I think! 😍 Thank you, we’re so happy you enjoyed it 😊
MARIEEEEE 💖I’m in LOVE(R) with this book tag, and I honestly started flailing right from the first question!! I remember picking up IT GIRL when I was younger and I thought it was just so over the top and dramatic (but I was a youngin’ that was really interested in the trashy drama) 😂 I’m honestly not surprised at all with Cameron as your kick-ass protagonist, and I support it 110%!!
Thank you for tagging me!! I definitely want to try to get to this one soon 🥰
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s such a great tag and all the taylor swift songs are too good and ahhhh. I’m so happy you enjoyed it, thank you!! ❤ ❤
CAMERON IS THE BEST. I just can't wait to discover more of Austin and Emily's characters, they're all so amazing ❤
You're so welcome, I hope you'll love doing it 😀
Lover is such an amazing album!!! omg yess at Evelyn Hugo I’m never ever ever getting over that book 😭💔 Now Entering Addamsville is one of my most hyped anticipated releases. Since I love thriller/mysteries I’m so excited!! I feel like the Shades of Magic series just keeps getting better so if you decide to continue it, Nyx, I hope you enjoy it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, I think it’s her best album so far 😍 YEEES! This is book…oh my, I’m never getting over Evelyn Hugo 😭😭 Oh okay, awesome! I think I will pick it up again soon 😊 Thank you so so much for stopping by 😘😘
omG yes to Peeta, Nyx!!!!!! I can’t get over how much I absolutely positively sWoOn every time I re-read that trilogy. I think my fav British male protagonist would have to be a solid mix of Aragorn (or Legolas) (or both teehee) from LOTR, or PETER PEVENSIE from Narnia….. I get very excited over all three of these dreamy heroes. (Peter isn’t necessarily described as dreamy, because, well, Narnia isn’t a romance, but I have this very dreamy idea of him, thanks in no small part to William Moseley who portrayed him haha). This is such a fun tag! I really enjoyed reading y’alls answers even though I don’t listen to T-Swift myself :’)
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES TO PEETA! I’m so in love with him, haha 😍😍 Oh my god…that is a GREAT mix! Where do I sign up to get one like this?! 😏 And you’re so right about Peter being dreamy…it’s totally because of William Moseley!! Thank you, we’re so happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
Just this weekend I picked up Evelyn Hugo and I got this urge to read it again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeeees, I also have that urge to read it again! I probably will 😍 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
This tag is amazing. Also, I CRIED SO MUCH in Emergency Contact (and my heart will definitely never get over it!!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
RIGHT?? I LOVE IT SO MUCH AHH. ❤ ❤ So happy we can scream about it together haha 🙂
