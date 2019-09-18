15 young adult book recommendations for this fall

Hi friends! I’m back today with another recommendation post, yay! Fall/Autumn has arrived here in the Northern Hemisphere and since I’m feeling down about it, as always, I thought I’d talk about books instead.

I don’t usually read certain books at certain moments of the year, but I can’t help but feel like some months are well-fitted for some kind of reads. September, October, November, always give me these new beginnings and back to school feelings, even if I haven’t actually gone back to school for a couple of years now (I’m old. Ugh). October reminds me it’s my birthday soon and it’s also Halloween and, somehow the sky getting darker and days growing shorter gives me all the atmospheric, spooky vibes. And when the cold starts coming, despite hating everything I also happen to only want to cuddle up with a blanket, a tea and some cozy reads. So…. in this post, you’ll get all of that.

Obviously, since I live in the Northern Hemisphere, this list is considered “Fall reads”, but if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere and currently expecting spring (you’re so lucky, switch places with me please??)… these recommendations might hopefully work out for you, too!

🍂 Fall Reading Recommendations : back-to-school reads

Looking for Alaska, John Green

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m starting this with an unpopular, controversed opinion. I’m sorry. Looking for Alaska will always be one of these books I’ll love and with the upcoming adaptation, I’ve been feeling a little nostalgic about it. I feel like it’s the perfect back to school read, with the main character heading off to boarding school, it’s filled with adventures and friendships and complex feelings.

All These Beautiful Strangers, Elizabeth Klehfoth

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m a big fan of boarding school kind of reads, as you can notice it here and… secret societies as well. All These Beautiful Strangers has both of these things and it’s highly entertaining, mysterious and kept me on the edge of my seat. I really enjoyed it.



📖 read my full review

Noteworthy, Riley Redgate

Why I recommend it 🔎 I love Riley Redgate’s books and this one feels perfect for the back-to-school season. It has an a-cappella group of awesomeness, school and fitting-in themes and it’s overall such a fantastic read.

📖 read my full review

By Any Means Necessary, Candace Montgomery

Why I recommend it 🔎 This one is a recent read and it releases this October, you should look forward to it for sure, friends! It has all the confusing feelings of going off to college and leaving your past behind, it has fantastic group of friends and blooming romances and figuring it all out feels. I definitely recommend it.

The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks, E. Lockhart

Why I recommend it 🔎 You thought I was done with boarding schools and secret societies, you’re wrong. I’m sorry I adore these stories and this one would make an excellent back-to-school read, with one badass main character trying to figure out a mystery at her school. It’s filled with pranks and fun and it’s SO GREAT.

🍂 Fall Reading Recommendations: atmospheric, spooky, Halloween-like reads

The Wicked Deep, Shea Ernshaw

Why I recommend it 🔎 The Wicked Deep is one of these really atmospheric books that pulls you in, somehow, in this legend with witches, in this small, spooky, mysterious, foggy coastal town, in secrets and lies and whispers and twists. Definitely a great fall read.

📖 read my full review

The Night Circus, Erin Morgenstern

Why I recommend it 🔎 Well this is one very hyped book you’ve certainly heard of before and, if there’s something it should be remembered for, it’s its atmosphere. The author has a way with words, with creating worlds and this magical, magical circus that stood out to me and gives it this atmosphere you can’t quite get out of.

📖 read my full review

The Hazel Wood, Melissa Albert

Why I reommend it 🔎 I’ll admit that I was more pulled in by the first half of the book than the second half, for some unknown reason…. okay, that’s because I’m more of a contemporary fan, but still. The Hazel Wood will certainly takes you in another world filled with legends and keep you on the edge of your seat.

📖 read my full review

This Savage Song, Victoria Schwab

Why I recommend it 🔎 Well this feels like the perfect read if you’re looking for a dark and fast-paced adventure. Schwab is a master at creating worlds and keeping me on my toes and friends, This Savage Song was really reaaaally good. I think it’d make a perfect spooky Halloween read.

📖 read my full review

The Walls Around Us, Nova Ren Suma

Why I recommend it 🔎 I recommend it because this book is weird as hell and I certainly remember it years afterwards. If you’re looking for strange, complex reads where you don’t really know what’s happening, if you’re looking to read a puzzle you can only figure out at the very end… pick up this one. The writing is delicious and the tension is high. I’m keeping this vague so you’ll check this out, by the way…

🍂 Fall Reading Recommendations: cozy reads

The Lara Jean series, Jenny Han

Why I recommend it 🔎 I can’t not mention Jenny Han’ series, it’s a must whenever someone’s mentioning cozy reads. The story of Lara Jean, filled with love and fake dating and adorableness and all the family vibes, feels like eating the most delicious cookie in the world. Oh and there are cookies inside the book, too. I mean what’s cozier than that?!

American Panda, Gloria Chao

Why I recommend it 🔎 American Panda is one of these books that made me smile all. the. time. I just adored it, from the complex family relationships to Mei, the main character, who was awesome and incredibly relatable, to the swoony relationship. It’s the kind of book that I’d cuddle up with on a cold day.

📖 read my full review

Heartstopper, Alice Oseman

Why I recommend it 🔎 Because Heartstopper is the ultimate cozy read I’ll get to wrapped up in my blankets like a burrito while the weather gets colder and Charlie and Nick will keep me happy and smiling all the time.

📖 read my full review

Foolish Hearts, Emma Mills

Why I recommend it 🔎 I could recommend all of Emma Mills’ books, they are all such great and cozy, comforting reads that just make me happy and, when the weather isn’t that great, that’s honestly all I’m looking for. Foolish Hearts is my favorite of hers so far, with unexpected friendships and family and ughhh this is adorable okay read it.

📖 read my full review

Serious Moonlight, Jenn Bennett

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like I could recommend ALL of Jenn Bennett’s books as well because I adore them all, but I’m going to go with the latest contemporary she released, Serious Moonlight, because it’s set in rainy Seattle and gives me fall vibes okay. It has such a wonderful romance and a little bit of mystery and it just is such a great read and Jenn Bennett writes the loveliest books.

📖 read my full review

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them? (You should!)



Do you like to read different books as the season changes? What are books you like to read in the fall (or spring!) season? Let me know in comments!



