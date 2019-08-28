Pairing books with delicious waffles in the waffles book tag

Hi friends! We’re back again today with something fun and sugary sweet…. waffles.

Okay, we’re not really here to talk about waffles – though if we were, could you blame us? Waffles are amazing -, we’re here to talk about all the books with delicious waffles on the side, because why not? We have to thank the lovely Kat @ Novels & Waffles for creating this wonderfully yummy book tag and, today we’re going to answer this together, Nyx and I, which means double-the book recommentations for you, yay!

Rules of The Waffles Book Tag:

Link back to the original creator, Kat @ Novels & Waffles

Feel free to use any of the waffle graphics in this post, just make sure to credit Kat if you do!

Tag as many people as you want (or don’t want) to. No pressure here, folks 🙂

Alright, let’s get to it! All of the wonderful graphics in this post were created by my lovely friend Kat.

Marie: I’m going to do something different, since you are all expecting me to answer either Harry Potter or a classic like Pride and Prejudice or something soooo I’m going to say Delirium, by Lauren Oliver. It’s one of my classics in my bookshelves, classic in the dystopia genre, classic in the sense that it will always be this solid rock in my collection and a book I love.

Nyx: Well…I’m going to be obvious and not very original and go with Harry Potter, by J.K. Rowling. It’s a classic, it’s a must-have, it’s the story that really got me into reading. It’s a story very dear to my heart!



Marie: I’m picking Save The Date for this one. Morgan Matson writes some of my favorite contemporaries that always make me feel whole and happy and I’m here for that. Her latest one was filled with family dynamics and swoons and I loved it. 📖 read my full review

Nyx: I’m also picking a contemporary for this one. This genre always manage to put a smile on my face! There are so many great books out there, it’s really tough to choose only one but I’m going to go with Foolish Hearts, by Emma Mills. It gave me feels and it was so good for my soul. 📖 read Marie’s full review



Marie: I kind of have to go with Northern Lights and the His Dark Materials trilogy for this one. This was one of my favorite series when I was younger and still is, to this day. This story always fills me with nostalgia and love.

Nyx: Uglies by Scott Westerfeld. If you’ve been following me for a while now, you must be aware of my love for this book. It’s the first dystopia story I’ve read that made me fall in love with the genre. I remember reading this book at school during breaks. Just thinking about it fills me with nostalgia and makes me want to re-read it all over again.

Marie: Small Town Hearts is one of these soft, summery books I’ll always hold close to my heart and Levi, the love interest in the story, is so incredibly soft and sweet and I love him so much. Such a fantastic read, honestly friends get to this. (there are lots of cakes and food, too, you know…. if that influences you.) 📖 read my full review

Nyx: Lara Jean from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, by Jenny Han. I mean this girl is sweet, kind and so lovable. Plus, she bakes! I mean she’s the ultimate definition of sugary sweet, don’t you think?



Marie: How The Light Gets In would fit the bill, I think. I mean, it’s a book about grief and ghosts and small town vibes and I JUST WANT TO HUG my sister when I read this okay.📖 read my full review

Nyx: The Beauty That Remains by Ashley Woodfolk. It’s about grief, healing and everything in between. It’s emotional and hopeful and in all a really great story with well-developped characters. Just get a bucket for your tears and you’ll be all set…📖 read Marie’s full review



Marie: Okay so LET ME SCREAM ABOUT NOTHING LEFT TO BURN please. I just need to. This book felt different to me, in the way that it was such a compelling, incredible read told in one tension-filled day with flashbacks and everything about it just was amazing okay. I just want you to read this please. 📖 read my full review

Nyx: She’s right, Nothing Left to Burn is AWESOME, go read it NOW! I’m picking All Of This is True by Lygia Day Peñaflor for this one. Either you love it or you hate it, for me it was a win! The story is addictive, the formatting original, it’s different and I was hooked from page one. Go try it and tell me all about it!



Marie: Wow this prompt feels like an attack. I suck at following up with series, oops. I think I’m going to go with The Wrath and The Dawn, because I feel like I know what my sister will answer and I’m nice like that so I’ll let her have this. Also, The Wrath and the Dawn is an AMAZING duology you should read.

Nyx: Uh… she thinks she knows me so well… (yeah… she does, she really does! But nice…I don’t know about that ;)). Anyway, YES I’m picking The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyer. I’m so IN LOVE those books! The story is original, the pacing perfect, the multidimensional characters… It’s everything I love in a series!

Marie: I KNEW IT.



Marie: Hmm. I could answer my e-reader since it’s the most obvious choice here and… it’s a bookish accessory, isn’t it? Or maybe I’ll go with my If I’m Being Honest bookmark because I will never ever ever ever stop talking about this book. Sorry.

Nyx: Uh… can I go with the e-reader since my sister didn’t pick that?! I haven’t got any bookish accessory that I can think of… Apart from my e-reader, all I’ve got is my bookmark. It’s from Ireland and it’s got colorful sheeps on it. Pretty awesome, right?

We’re tagging (no obligation to do this if you don’t feel like it!)

DO YOU LIKE WAFFLES? (please do) Can you relate to some of our answers here? Did you read any of these books, or do you want to?



What’s one book that seems a bit different to you? Any suggestions of adorable, sugary sweet bookish characters? We’d love to hear from you in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog