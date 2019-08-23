Review: The Lady Rogue, Jenn Bennett

There are no spoilers in this review.

I have been on a mission, ever since I fell in love with The Anatomical Shape of a Heart years ago, to read every Jenn Bennett book ever released. If I’m not exactly up to date with her contemporaries just yet (but getting there!), I couldn’t refuse the incredible opportunity to read her upcoming release, a historical fantasy book called The Lady Rogue, a genre completely different from everything the author has released before. If I loved her contemporaries so far, I was curious to see if she would be just as good in another genre and, friends, she really was.

A THRILLING QUEST IN 1937 EUROPE



☂️

The Lady Rogue takes you on a journey through Turkey and mostly Romania, as the main character of the story, Theo, goes on a wild search for her missing father… as he is hunting for a very powerful, cursed ring that belonged to Vlad the Impaler. Accompanied by her friend / former-almost-boyfriend Huck, Theo takes us on a whirlwind of a journey through 1937 Europe and… it was a blast.

Reminiscent of Indiana Jones’ / National Treasure quests for me, The Lady Rogue was a thrilling read, fast-paced and filled with lots of actions, taking you from trains to small planes to crashes to secret codes and unknown pursuers and mysterious, middle-of-nowhere-encounters. I honestly had no time to get bored and couldn’t wait for what would happen next. I can’t speak of the accuracy of the historical facts and of the Romanian facts and stories scattered within, unfortunately, but I really appreciate reading a young adult adventure-like book set in Eastern European countries.

GREAT, DETERMINED CHARACTERS AND SWOONY ROMANCE



☂️

The Lady Rogue also delivers us a great cast of characters. The main character, Theo, was smart and determined to solve the puzzles and to find her father ; while her sidekick / love interest in the story, Huck, was adorable and caring and a lot of fun. Somehow, I found that they balanced each other well in all of the dangerous and precarious situations they found themselves in and facing danger, which makes it easy to root for them, both as characters and for their relationship.

If there is one thing Jenn Bennett is a master at, it’s writing romances I’m always rooting for. The characters’ banter, their past relationship and unresolved feelings and some really funny dialogue just made me root for them right from the very beginning. I adored them together and this, even if it’s a historical fiction and not a contemporary romance, cemented my love for Jenn Bennett’s craft and talent at writing romantic arcs, period.

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for a thrilling adventure, a sweet, angsty romance with A+ banter and dialogues, I’d definitely recommend The Lady Rogue! I had such a fun time reading this book and I now know for certain that Jenn Bennett is an author I want to read EVERYTHING from.

Final rating: 4 drops!





A million thanks to Simon & Schuster & NetGalley for sending me a digital ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: Dead bodies, blood, dead animals.

Diversity: Huck is Irish-American, Theo is half-Romanian on her mother’s side.

Jenn Bennett, The Lady Rogue, Published by Simon Pulse on September 3rd, 2019.



Traveling with her treasure-hunting father has always been a dream for Theodora. She’s read every book in his library, has an impressive knowledge of the world’s most sought-after relics, and has all the ambition in the world. What she doesn’t have is her father’s permission. That honor goes to her father’s nineteen-year-old protégé—and once-upon-a-time love of Theodora’s life—Huck Gallagher, while Theodora is left to sit alone in her hotel in Istanbul. Until Huck arrives from an expedition without her father and enlists Theodora’s help in rescuing him. Armed with her father’s travel journal, the reluctant duo learns that her father had been digging up information on a legendary and magical ring that once belonged to Vlad the Impaler—more widely known as Dracula—and that it just might be the key to finding him. Journeying into Romania, Theodora and Huck embark on a captivating adventure through Gothic villages and dark castles in the misty Carpathian Mountains to recover the notorious ring. But they aren’t the only ones who are searching for it. A secretive and dangerous occult society with a powerful link to Vlad the Impaler himself is hunting for it, too. And they will go to any lengths—including murder—to possess it.

