10 young adult fantasy, sci-fi and dystopia gems you should be reading

Hi friends! I’m back today with part II of my “gems you should be reading series”. After talking about all the young adult contemporaries I adore and need to be read by, well, you ; today, I’m chatting about some fantasy, science-fiction and dystopia books I really loved and feel like deserve more love. I’m ready to throw these books in all of your faces, very gently, obviously.

Somehow, this list was easier to compile, since I’m not reading as much in all of these genres than I am reading contemporary books, but I still realized there were some pretty awesome books I’ve barely heard people talk about, lately. These are such incredible discoveries, recommendations, books I’ve been meaning to read and fell in love with, books my sister told me to buy and I thank her for it.

Anyway let’s get to it and here’s me hoping you’ll love this list and will find new gems to fall in love with.

📚 Hidden gems : young adult fantasy

The Reader, Traci Chee

Why I love it 🔎 I’ve always, always wondered why The Reader isn’t more hyped because it is brilliant. I checked and I’ve been wanting to read this for YEARS before I finally managed to get a copy and I regret nothing. This book was as stunning as I thought it’d be, with an incredible cast of characters, a unique world and I can’t wait to read its sequel.

The Black Veins, Ashia Monet

Why I love it 🔎 Okay so fair enough. The Black Veins has been getting some hype around the blogosphere and on twitter and I’m glad it is, but it’s not that much. And it deserves a lot of love, too. The fantastic world and especially its brilliant cast of characters, the no-romance-at-all and did I mention these characters I LOVE? Now this is a fantastic book I devoured.



The Forbidden Wish, Jessica Khoury

Why I love it 🔎 I’m ALWAYS going to be screaming about The Forbidden Wish and just wondering why everyone hasn’t read this just yet. It’s a Aladdin retelling, it’s bold and brilliant and stunningly written and I just can’t forget about it OKAY READ THIS PLEASE.

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer, Michelle Hodkin

Why I love it 🔎 I think that the Mara Dyer series has its fair share of mixed opinions, so it’ll be either a hit or miss, for you. Still, I personally adore the original trilogy and it’s one of these rare books I’ve actually re-read, while I re-read nothing. The writing is beautiful, the story gripping and slightly creepy and I was on the edge of my seat all the time. I love this series.



Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Barshaoust

Why I love it 🔎 I might have mentioned this one already, but let me do so again because WHY NOT. Girls Made of Snow and Glass felt so atmospheric and lovely to read, with a step-mother daughter relationship at its heart, it’s beautifully written and compelling and perfect to read on a snowy winter.

📚 Hidden gems : young adult science-fiction and dystopia

This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada

Why I love it 🔎 So.. this is a book my sister told me I should buy. I was unsure, but I bought it and I vividly remember screaming to her afterwards something like OH MY GOD THIS BOOK I AM OBSESSED IT IS JUST SO GOOD. Okay, so I was incoherent and all, but that proves that This Mortal Coil is a really great book. It felt original, I was obsessed with the story and hooked and the twists and 200% recommend.

Impostors, Scott Westerfeld

Why I love it 🔎 I’m a huge fan of Scott Westerfeld’s old series, Uglies, in fact it’s one of the first book that I adored with all my heart. I was really anticipating Impostors, set in the same universe as Uglies years later and this is SUCH a great read. Entertaining and addictive, with these fierce characters and twists, Impostors is a really really good book I’d recommend and that you can read on as its own!

The Loneliest Girl of The Universe, Lauren James

Why I love it 🔎 Lauren James always manages to surprise me with her books and The Loneliest Girl is my favorite by her, therefore the one I always recommend. It’s a short read, yet it’s so addictive and thrilling, with this underlying tension and these twists and turns you don’t see coming, I loved it so much.

Awaken, Katie Kacvinsky

Why I love it 🔎 I haven’t read Awaken in so many years now, but it will always be one of my favorite dystopian reads. This technology-filled world is one of my favorites and if, after so many dystopian reads, it can feel a little predictable now, I personally found it so, so good and I loved these characters.



Replica, Lauren Oliver

Why I love it 🔎 I’m a huge fan of Lauren Oliver’s stories, it’s not a secret, and for me, Replica is one of these gems deserving of more love. Told in two point of views, this story has a thrilling, entertaining story line and two very different main characters, yet both so endearing you want them to be okay. It’s addictive and awesome and with Lauren Oliver’s incredible imagination, it’s a GREAT read.

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them? (You should!)



What are some hidden gems you’d recommend I give a try? Let me know in comments!



