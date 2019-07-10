The 3d Annual Book Bloggers Awards – My Nominations #2019BookBloggerAwards

Hi friends! I’m back from my holidays and back to regular blogging schedule… well, until the end of July. It felt SO GOOD to step away from blogging and just, not think or stress out about it, at all. Like, really. Croatia was absolutely stunning and I had a much needed break and I feel… good. Would you be interested in hearing about my trip to Croatia in a blog post? Let me know!

I’m very, very excited today to be back with this wonderful blog post, to shout out all of my love for book bloggers and their incredible work. More often than not, the book blogging community feels tiny and, even sometimes, irrelevant because other social media and other platforms, such as bookstagram, booktube and such, are taking over the place.

If this is something I can’t deny, I strongly, strongly believe that the book blogging community, that very “old” school community typing blog posts, is still thriving and, most of it all, works VERY hard at what they do, purely out of passion for the books.

So today, I’m very excited to shout all of my love to book bloggers, these nominated below, yes, but also EVERYONE, really. The Book Bloggers Awards are hosted, this year, by the lovely May @ Forever And Everly and today, I’m going to be nominating bloggers for these very awards!

☂️ You can read the blog post with all of the rules right here, friends, and if you have some spare time, please consider nominating your fellow book bloggers and book bloggers you appreciate, whether or not you are a blogger yourself.

Before heading into this, a small disclaimer first: this post was SO hard to write, because there are hundreds of thousandths of book bloggers out there and I follow, like, maybe 200 bloggers at least and there are so, so many bloggers whose work I appreciate and will support always. I did my best to reduce to one/two blogger per category tops, but honestly this was so hard and, whether you’re here or not, in this post or in any nomination post, please know that this doesn’t unvalidate your work as a book blogger. You are INCREDIBLE and your work is loved.

☂️Also, friends, consider supporting book bloggers, this matters. A lot.

Small note: I skipped some categories, because I couldn’t find bloggers to nominate for these – mainly the genres ones, since I mostly read young adult books blogs.

🌪BEST OF THEIR AGE

Best Pre-Teen/Teen Book Blogger (13-19)

I could have nominated Taasia @ Librae Paints Pages for many, many categories here, because Taasia is one of my favorite book bloggers of all times, like, really. I am so, so very grateful to have her in my life and all of her blog posts, recommendations, reviews, TBRs and everything are always so much fun to read. Definitely a blogger to follow, if you ask me.

Best Adult Book Blogger (20+)

I want to give a shout out to the lovelies behind Happy Indulgence, because they have been such a pillar in the book blogging community for so many years now, they have such a wonderful book blog filled with great reviews and recommendations and I love everything they do together.

I also need to give a shout out to Jen @ Pop Goes the Reader, who does an incredible work and boost authors’ work and has been one blogger I’ve admired for years now and deserves all of the best.

🌪 BEST GENRE BLOGGERS

Young Adult

I’m going to pick Tiffany @ Read With Tiffany for this one, because….. well, I ADORE her okay she’s one of my favorite bloggers ever. Her new self-hosted blog looks amazing, her reviews are on point, her aesthetics absolutely stunning always and okay Tiffany you’re amazing this is my love letter haha x

Science Fiction / Fantasy

I want to take a moment to talk about Nicole @ Thoughts Stained with Ink, because I recently have started chatting with her and I just love her. I’m not too familiar with science-fiction and fantasy reads but Nicole shares a lot of them on her lovely blog and makes me discover SO many titles I’m not familiar with. She also happens to be a gem deserving of all the love.

Literary Fiction / Classics / Poetry

My friend Holly @ Nut Free Nerd reads a lot of classics and has a wonderful blog with eloquent reviews, a bit of adventures at times and a lot of wonderful recommendations and interesting discussions, too!

Mystery / Thriller

My sweechie Meggy @ Chocolatenwaffles is always the best person to nominate for this category. Now, I’m not necessarily a big thriller/mystery kind of reader, but I always discover some new books thanks to her blog and her incredibly-well written reviews.

🌪BEST OF BOOK BLOGGING

Best Book Reviews

I immediately thought of CW @ The Quiet Pond for this category, because when it comes to book reviews… well the eloquence in which she manages to describe books, their themes, all the feelings and everything else, it’s absolutely STUNNING.

Best Book Recommendations

Olivia @ Purely Olivia is one of my favorite book bloggers and happens to have some of the best book recommendations ever, just as well. I’m a big YA contemporary reader, as you might know, and so is Olivia and I adore all of her reviews and recommendations and can’t wait to love eveything she recommends.

Lily @ Sprinkles of Dreams also happens to have some incredible book recommendations and is so, so good at convincing me to read books, to be honest *The Fever King, aerm* and I adore her for it. Her blog is a little gem and so is she.

Best Discussion Posts

Christine @ Lady Gets Lit is one of my favorite bloggers and friends on earth and all of the discussions she writes are so relatable, on point and overall incredible. I highly recommend her blog and everything she does !

Best Blog Aesthetic

Kat @ Novels & Waffles immediately came to mind…. okay. I might be a little biaised since she is the artist behind my blog’s graphics, but also I think that her recently self-hosted and revamped blog looks absolutely stunning and her overall aesthetics are A+.

Aimal @ Bookshelves and Paperbacks has one of the most stunning blogs I’ve ever seen and I adore her aesthetics, her minimalist, gorgeous blog style overall. She also happens to be one of the sweetest ever.

Best Blogging/Writing Voice

Cait @ Paper Fury is probably one you’ve seen coming, but… Cait has been one of my favorite book bloggers and someone I have looked up to for years, for so many things but especially for her stunning blogging and writing voice. Reading her blog posts (and her books, though I only read her debut so far) is always such a pleasure and makes me feel like I’m talking to a friend. I love it.

🌪 MISCELLANEOUS

Most Engaged in the Community

I would very much love to give a shout out to Kal @ Reader Voracious, because she is such a wonderful member of the community and does so much for it, too. From her incredible blog to her thoughtful comments and presence, she is incredible and deserves a lot lot lot LOT of love okay.

Best Social Media Influencer

Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads could have been nominated for SO many categories on here, but I ended up putting her as social media influencer, since she has been so active and so great on both her bookish twitter and instagram, advocating for the community and teens in the community as a teen herself, too and yes Vicky is just great at everything and for everything and I am n°1 fan here okay.

Best Personality

Friendliest Member of the Community

I’m taking these two categories together and I want to apologize to May who will be checking the nominations and hoping to see names here. I just can’t. These categories are wonderful, but I also feel like I can’t nominate friendliest members and best personalities when the community is FILLED with so many people just like this. I can’t. I adore everyone okay.

Best at Promoting Diverse Books

I want to give a shout out to Shealea @ Shut Up, Shealea, because not only her new blog is a work of art and one I admire with all of my heart, but her book recommendations, reviews and her hyping up the diverse books made me discover so many interesting reads and she’s just a stunning blogger overall to follow okay.

I also want to mention the wonderful Fadwa @ Word Wonders, an incredible blogger always boosting diverse books and boosting diverse voices within the community and I adore that and all of her work so much.

🌪 MOST IMPORTANTLY

Best New Book Blogger (started blog after August 2018)

I want to mention the lovely Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea, I’ve only recently gotten to know and chat with this wonderful wonderful blogger and, from reviews to recommendations, her blog is fantastic and so promising and I 200% recommend it.

I also want to take a moment to nominate Noémie @ Tempest of Books, a wonderful (and fellow French!) book blogger I love. I’ve had the chance to chat with her ever since the year started and I adore all of her posts and reviews and, if you ask me, Noémie is one of these bloggers to look out for, because she is that amazing.

Best Small Book Blogger (under 1,000 followers) [two winners!]

I’m going to give a MASSIVE shout out in this category to Malka & Chana @ Paper Procrastinators. These two have such a great, great blog, filled with reviews and interesting discussions and they’re just overall incredibly friendly people, too and if you don’t know them at all, well… you know what to do. They’re amazing.

I also want to take a moment to talk about Clara @ The Bookworm of Notre Dame. She is most popular and has an incredible instagram account, but old school that I am adoring book blogs, I’ve always been equally fond of her blog content than her instagram content. Clara is one of the sweetest people ever and deserves all of the love.

Best Overall Book Blogger [two winners!]

May @ Forever and Everly is one of my favorite bloggers of all times and person just as well and does an INCREDIBLE work, not only with these awards but with ALL the blog posts and recommendations and everything and I ADORE MAY okay, SO MUCH.

Did you nominate your favorite bloggers for these awards? Please consider supporting book bloggers, friends.



Spotted any favorites here? What are some of your favorite book bloggers? Let me know in comments!

