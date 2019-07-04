A Talk With: Kat Cho, on Wicked Fox

Hi friends! So, very excited today to be back with my feature, A Talk With…!



In case you missed it, “A Talk With” is a brand new feature here on Drizzle & Hurricane Books, where I will invite young adult book authors to chat with me about their upcoming books, share their writing tips and tricks and more!

I’m very happy today to welcome another wonderful author with a lovely debut releasing this year…. Kat Cho, writer of Wicked Fox, this fun, highly entertaining read! Keep on reading to find out more about the book, writing habits, book recommendations and more!

1. Can you describe Wicked Fox, only using three words?

K-drama angst fest

2. Wicked Fox sounds like an absolute delight and heavily based on Korean mythology (yay!!) : what were your inspirations, the very roots of your story?

Wicked Fox found its roots in the folktales of the gumiho that I heard as a kid (and a few that I learned as an adult) and my curiosity about why the fox was always a woman and always evil.

Then it was fleshed out more by my love of K-dramas and the storytelling methods used on a lot of my favorite shows. I’ve always believed there was a lot of overlap with K-drama storytelling and Young Adult. So, I wanted to try to use those tropes and methods to write a YA novel.

3. Can you share some of your writing habits with us? Do you write in notebooks, on your computer, in a little bit of both? Do you have an ideal moment of your day to write, or can you write anywhere, anytime?

I write almost exclusively on my computer. I try to keep notebooks because, like any self-respecting writer, I am obsessed with stationary, but I never stay consistent with it. And when I have ideas I’m often on the bus or out and about and I need to write it down really quick. So, I’ll write it in the notes app in my phone, sometimes I’ll email it to myself, or text myself with the idea. So, it’s almost always digital and I end up compiling all those notes in a word doc. I write any time the inspiration hits me but I am definitely way more productive at night.

4. What can we expect from you next? Any news about upcoming books and stories you’d love for readers to discover? 🙂

My sequel to Wicked Fox brings back characters from book 1, but focuses on new mythology. I hope that it will serve to further develop the world and relationships I’ve built! I’m also working on a middle grade based on a creationist myth from Korea.

1. Are there any books you’ve read this year that you absolutely adored and would recommend? Any you’re particularly looking forward to? 🙂

I loved The Opposite of Always by Justin Reynolds. Such a well-written love story with very real emotions and relationships between the leads. I also love the concept of travelling back in time to save the person you love.

I also really loved The Candle and the Flame by Nafiza Azad, a beautifully written Muslim-inspired fantasy set along the silk road. The prose will just sweep you away, it’s really lovely.

I’m really looking forward to Rogue Heart by Axie Oh, a companion novel to her debut Rebel Seoul set in a futuristic-Korea where female warriors are weapons created by the government and pilot giant robots!

I’m also really looking forward to There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Pool. I read an early draft of it and it is an absolutely amazing fantasy. It utilizes all of my favorite elements from classic epic fantasies but the characters are so fresh and wonderfully developed in a way that feeds my soul. I also just love a really well-done group cast!

2. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you like to go and why?

Is it cheating to say Seoul? It’s my forever home-away-from-home. But if I had to pick a place I’ve never been, then I’d want to go to Iceland. I’ve heard it’s beautiful!

4. Lastly, can you share one line of Wicked Fox with us?

“She had so many secrets. Jihoon wondered if that’s all that held her together.”

Eighteen-year-old Gu Miyoung has a secret–she’s a gumiho, a nine-tailed fox who must devour the energy of men in order to survive. Because so few believe in the old tales anymore, and with so many evil men no one will miss, the modern city of Seoul is the perfect place to hide and hunt. But after feeding one full moon, Miyoung crosses paths with Jihoon, a human boy, being attacked by a goblin deep in the forest. Against her better judgment, she violates the rules of survival to rescue the boy, losing her fox bead–her gumiho soul–in the process. Jihoon knows Miyoung is more than just a beautiful girl–he saw her nine tails the night she saved his life. His grandmother used to tell him stories of the gumiho, of their power and the danger they pose to humans. He’s drawn to her anyway. With murderous forces lurking in the background, Miyoung and Jihoon develop a tenuous friendship that blossoms into something more. But when a young shaman tries to reunite Miyoung with her bead, the consequences are disastrous . . . forcing Miyoung to choose between her immortal life and Jihoon’s.

Kat Cho used to hide books under the bathroom sink and then sneak in there to read after bedtime. Her parents pretended not to know. This helped when she decided to write a dinosaur time-travel novel at the tender age of nine. Sadly, that book was not published. She currently lives and works in NYC and spends her free time trying to figure out what kind of puppy to adopt. Wicked Fox is Kat‘s debut novel.

