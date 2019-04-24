Bullet Point Review: Cold Day In The Sun, Sara Biren

There are no spoilers in this review.

Cold Day In The Sun, Sara Biren

Publishing on March 12th, 2019 by Amulet Books.



Holland Delviss wants to be known for her talent as a hockey player, not a hockey player who happens to be a girl. But when her school team is selected to be featured and televised as part of HockeyFest, her status as the only girl on the boys’ team makes her the lead story. Not everyone is thrilled with Holland’s new fame, but there’s one person who fiercely supports her, and it’s the last person she expects (and definitely the last person she should be falling for): her bossy team captain, Wes.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

Cold Day In The Sun is exactly the kind of contemporary I love and a perfect seasonal read for winter time, I am just a little sad that I read it when I wanted winter to be over. This is the kind of book that makes you smile like an idiot while reading and I’m here for this.

time, I am just a little sad that I read it when I wanted winter to be over. This is the kind of book that makes you while reading and I’m here for this. Holland was such a great main character to root for : I loved how fierce, passionate and strong she was, yet I also managed to see her weaknesses and her struggles through the story. It took me a couple chapters to warm up to her and her voice, but once I did, I really loved her. Her passion for hockey AND music shone through the book and she felt well-rounded as a character, which I really appreciated.

: I loved how fierce, passionate and strong she was, yet I also managed to see her weaknesses and her struggles through the story. It took me a couple chapters to warm up to her and her voice, but once I did, I really loved her. shone through the book and she felt well-rounded as a character, which I really appreciated. The romance was such a strong suit of the book: I loved that it was a slow-burning romance where the two characters got to know each other slowly and Holland’s feelings changed and grew. It warmed my marshmallow heart SO very much. It’s basically, hate-to-secret-romance and yes.

where the two characters got to know each other slowly and Holland’s feelings changed and grew. It warmed my marshmallow heart SO very much. It’s basically, and yes. Wes was such a great character and love interest , too, I loved how he challenged Holland and always encouraged her and I was melting a lot okay.

, too, I loved how he challenged Holland and always encouraged her and I was melting a lot okay. I loved how this tackled the whole “girl living in a man’s world”, in some sense. Holland is the only girl in an all-boys hockey team and she’s driven and determined to prove herself and her place and I loved that aspect of the book, too.

to prove herself and her place and I loved that aspect of the book, too. The family! We have a supportive, big family in this book too and it made me happy, from Holland and her brothers to her parents and grandparents.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

I wished I got to know the side-characters a little more, especially Megan and Cora, Holland’s two best girlfriends. They were very supportive and here for her and yet, I feel like we only got to the surface here and it made me a little sad.

a little more, especially Megan and Cora, Holland’s two best girlfriends. They were very supportive and here for her and yet, I feel like we here and it made me a little sad. I have the same criticism for Holland and her brothers, I would have loved more bonding scenes between them to really get their relationship a little deeper and make this book even stronger.

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for a cozy kind of read, Cold Day In The Sun definitely is one you can turn to. With a great, fierce and passionate main character and an adorable romance, this book made me smile a whole lot and I’ll definitely recommend it, whether you’re looking for a day in on a cold day or if you don’t mind reading about snow-covered streets on a hot day.



Final rating: 4 drops!





The biggest thanks to Amulet Books / Abrams Books UK for sending me a free ARC of this book for review. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

Trigger warnings: drinking, sexism (challenged).

Diversity: queer side characters (Miracle, in a f/f relationship).

Did you read Cold Day In The Sun? Do you want to?



What was the latest book you’ve read that had a great, captivating atmosphere? Let me know in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog