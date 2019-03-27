How do you like to interact with the book blogging community?

Interaction is, for me, one of the biggest parts of book blogging and of being part of the book blogging community. Despite being content creators, putting ourselves out there with content we spend hours working on, lists we spend hours researching for and so on… well, for me, you’re not truly part of something unless you actually take part in it.
It’s a silly business, especially if you’re crippled with anxiety, realizing that the book blogging community never really ends, because when you think you’ve already seen thousand of millions of bloggers everywhere, there are just more people. It can be beautiful, yet it can also be, in more than one way, kind of terrifying and, let’s face it, we’re not here to be scared. We’re here to have fun and scream about books, not sweat in front of our computers while interacting with the community.
Spoiler alert: I’m sweating right now writing this. No one’s perfect.
Yet, for me, it’s so, so important to build relationships, for many reasons. There’s one obvious, selfish reason that everyone will most likely approve of: if you want to grow your blog, this is the way to go. Yet, there are also other reasons that make me, yes, even happier than numbers and a lovely spike in my blogging statistics: friendships. People I can scream to when I finished reading We Set the Dark On Fire because this was TOO GOOD, people I can go to for so many other things, too. This all happened because of books and because I interacted with the book blogging community, too.
There are many ways to interact with the book blogging community, as we are not developing solely on one platfom and giving our bookish love away on one single type of post, either.
We’re on twitter, instagram, pinterest, wordpress, blogspot, goodreads, other book blogging platforms I might forget at the moment. We’re everywhere – well, some of us are, I’m not because I just can’t, if you’re everywhere, tell me HOW?!. There are so many ways to interact with the book blogging community, in comments, in tweets, in messages.
Honestly, I find it overwhelming and stressful, at times.
The only place I really find myself interacting a lot – well, the most, really – is book blogs and, for this, I feel like I am sort of an old soul.
I’ve noticed that, if a tweet for a blog post might get shared hundreds of times on twitter and commented on a little bit, the comments directly on said blog post might not be just as strong, too.
Twitter is easy, for sure and, despite its many drawbacks and dramas, it’s also very convenient, somehow. You can retweet a blog post you appreciated so easily, you can leave a small comment on a tweet, you can interact with someone so quickly on something they say, too. It’s immediate, it’s instantaneous, it feels like you’re really chatting directly, too, in a way and in constant connection with the community and… isn’t that what I talked about earlier? You’re not truly part of something unless you take part in it?
Maybe I said that. Maybe, like I said just before, there are many ways to interact with the community and we’re not all at ease with all of these ways.
I’m talking about twitter, because it’s the social media I’m the most familiar with, yet it also gives me anxiety and that not-good-enough-check-your-tweet-a-gazillion-times, do not comment on that tweet because anxiety and so on. I could be talking about instagram, for those of you on this social media, goodreads if you’re fond of it (I personally keep on forgetting to update my books there, why, brain, why) or blog-hopping and so on.
My kind of interaction with the book blogging community is blog hopping and commenting. I love “old school” comments. I’m calling them “old school” because they seem a little passed, somehow, as in they still happen, don’t get me wrong, but also so many things happen on social media, they’re a little less fruitful as before. It feels less pressuring, it feels less instantaneous than social media and having to be everywhere all at once, answering your notifications, mentions and so on. It feels more relaxed for me and, I don’t know, I love showing my appreciation for a blog post and a blogger’s work this way too, with comments. I also feel way less anxious/shy about leaving a comment on a blog than tweeting someone. Or just tweeting on my own, too.
Yet, no matter what your favorite kind or way of interacting is, there is always the pressure that goes with it.
The pressure to be everywhere all at once. To interact all the time, to feel part of the loop, to know what happened, what book are we talking about, not to miss something big, small, medium, to just, be there. I know that pressure, I feel that pressure every day, I sometimes even feel that pressure squeezing around my chest even when my body tells me to lie down, Marie, you’re f*cking sick you don’t need to see what you’ve missed, the world’s still turning okay.
I love interacting with other bloggers. I love being part of the community, but I also need that tiny reminder from myself (okay, from my sister screaming at me) that if interacting is amazing, it’s also exhausting and it’s okay to take breaks from it, too. I can chat and support book bloggers when I’m feeling healthy, less anxious, totally up to it, too.
Okay so this turned out to be a little more personal than I expected it to, but… well, I hope you liked my rambles. I’m really, really curious to hear about your ways of interacting with the blogging community, friends, so please let me know your thoughts in comments!
How do you like to interact with the book blogging community best?
Do you find yourself interacting more on social media (twitter, instagram, goodreads, etc..?) or on book blogs, via comments? Do you find it easier to interact in one of these places or in others? What do you prefer in each of these?
Do you also need breaks from interacting, at times? I would really love to know your thoughts on the topic, so feel free to leave your thoughts in comments!
35 thoughts on “How do you like to interact with the book blogging community?”
I’m new at this, but I have to say I really enjoy the comments way of doing things; I feel like it gives me an opportunity to go more in depth about what I think, and somehow (even if that’s not true) I feel like it gives me more time to think about what I’d like to say 🙂
I’m glad to hear this, I feel the same way! Somehow I feel less, rushed, when I’m leaving comments and I also love to rant a whole lot, so I’m happy when I don’t have a word-limitation of some kind 😂
Thank you so much for your comment!! 💕
I just like and share on Twitter. I mainly interect through blog and then Instagram. I’m moody reader and also a moody conversationalist so yes sometimes I just read post and avoid writing comments and sometimes I write generic comments to show my interest and sometime I write like I just did now. But most of the time I show the love and appreciation for efforts all bloggers make to publish a content.
Oh I get that, I feel like interacting is something you really have to be in the mood for, too, because it can be overwhelming and draining at times, too. I think it’s so amazing that you are already taking so much time to share and like and show appreciation to other bloggers, this is so important and makes me and, I’m sure, so many other bloggers so happy 💕
Thank you so much for your comment! 💕
Interesting discussion, Marie! I love how you tackle anxiety and how it’s a big factor in how/if we interact.
I personally love twitter and try to interact there when I want to make a more direct connection. But for bigger topics I like to comment on blog posts too, and I have so many lovely conversations that way. But I still prefer twitter because it feels less like a two-way monologue and I can express myself with memes and emojis too and it takes away some of the anxiety that I get when commenting on blog posts.
Oh thank you so much, Silvia, so happy you enjoyed it! 💕 It’s funny, I feel like it’s the contrary for me: communicating on twitter gives me more anxiety than leaving a comment on a blog post somehow, ahah. But yes, I agree with you about twitter being… wider, somehow, because you can have bigger conversations with more people that way, too, for sure 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts! 💕
First, blogging is all about interaction. If a person doesn’t like to interact with people, they shouldn’t be blogging.
I see some blog where the comments section is always closed. Theses blogs have no interaction and honestly, there is no connection. It is simply a faceless blog. You feel no compassion, delight, or friednship with these people.
I don’t blog everyday. And I find that is a good way to get away and relax from the stress of blogging, I get plenty of comments on my blog, ands sometimes it is hard to keep up with them, but I make sure to reply to each and every one even if I am late with my response.
Blogging is part of the socail media spectrum. Key word being social. Bloggers always ask me how to build a blog and following. Be social..
I think everyone has their own way and own ideas of blogging, but for me, I’m with you, I’m all for the interaction and I love it so much 🙂
I think it’s amazing to take time to answer to all of your comments and take time to interact, this is so, so important to me, too. Like you perfectly said,yes, it’s so important to be social and chat with others to grow… and to have more fun, too 😀
Thank you so much for your comment! 💕
I like leaving comments! Social media is overwhelming sometimes because I have to scroll past people’s drama to see interesting posts. It gets exhausting. I also like leaving comments because a lot of people (including me) have ads on their blog. We get paid for pageviews. I want to help my friends by contributing to their views.
I agree, social media can be a little exhausting, at times. And yes, this is such a good argument, actually and it’s so sweet of you to do that and support bloggers this way, too. You’re awesome ❤
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts! 💕
Great post! I know what you mean about Twitter – I love to use Twitter to interact with other writers, but I find it a little too busy to try and keep up with other bloggers. Like you, I’d much rather just leave a comment on a blog post – I know I feel all warm and fuzzy if someone takes the time to leave a comment on my blog post, so if I’m going to interact with someone I’d rather do it that way, too.
I tend to get kind of anxious about interacting with people online generally. I’d love to build more friendships with other bloggers and more general book lovers online, but I often feel like I’m just being annoying if I get involved in a conversation? Plus I’m rarely on top of new releases, so while a group of bloggers might be yelling over a new release, by the time
Sorry! My finger slipped and somehow I posted my comment before I’d finished it…
Anyway, by the time I read a new release I feel as though the conversation’s already died down. I’m also quite a critical reader – I enjoy reading that way and holding characters up to a microscope and being critical – so I also worry that if I join a conversation I’m just going to be a Debbie Downer. It’s no one else’s fault but my own, but this year I’d definitely like to push myself to get even more involved with the online book community! 🙂
Twitter is great to interact quickly with people and it is fun, too, but sometimes it’s hard to keep up and, to me, it feels a little more overwhelming somehow. I also get this warm and fuzzy, happy feeling whenever I get a comment, way more than I do for twitter, because somehow it feels more… rewarding and personal, too? I don’t know, I love it 💕
I think it is so great to be a critical reader, there are so many details and interesting things you could bring to a conversation! Obviously with respect for others’ opinions and everything, there is absolutely no reason you can’t get more involved with the community! I really hope you’ll get to do more and, most importantly, that you will have a LOT of fun doing it 🙂
Thank you so, so much for taking the time to leave such a sweet comment and sharing your thoughts, this means so much 💕
What a great post! I’m also an “old soul” type of person, and I really love old-school comments. As someone who writes YA, I look at the Twitter community for that sphere and just see loads of drama and dragging. I know tons of good stuff happens there too, but I just don’t feel pulled to participate because the risk-reward for having any sort of “controversial” opinion seems unbalanced. So even though a lot of people say it’s bad practice, I only post things on Goodreads and my blog at the moment–that’s just what I’ve decided works for me right now. At least one good thing about using only a few social media platforms is that you’re not pulled in too many different directions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think that it’s bad practice to post on goodreads and your blog, I think what matters is that you’re focusing on the places you’re the most at ease and enjoying yourself the most, too 🙂 And yes definitely! Using too many social media can feel a little overwhelming, I know I would never keep up and… well I’ll get even more stressed and everything 😂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Katie 💕
I definitely also fall into the old soul category because I like commenting directly on someone’s blog the best. I am not great about doing it all of the time, and I certainly have taken some breaks lately, but I enjoy engaging with people through their blog posts. I also feel like a dinosaur because…I don’t really understand Twitter. It kind of confuses me, so I don’t really interact with people there all that much. For social media, I am much more likely to interact with people over on Instagram. But blog commenting will always be my favorite. Sorry for the rambling comment!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh never apologize for leaving a rambling comment, I LOVE THEM 💕
I’m happy you love comments, too, they’re my favorites! I am not using bookstagram, therefore not really interacting there, but it seems like a great place, too. I’m so happy to hear comments are still your favorites though, yay 💕
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 💕
Great discussion. I’m pretty old school to and I mostly interact with bloggers through their blog by commenting. I like being able to write more if I want, and while I’m on social media, I don’t necessarily have “conversations” per se. I think it’s a bit more difficult. I use social media more for spreading the word about something, or just random thoughts or something. It’s fun, but I’m all about blogs when it comes to really getting to know someone and that’s how I like to interact with someone the most!
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
Thank you so much, Lauren, I’m so glad you liked it! 💕 I agree with you, I feel like I can chat more in depth somehow through blogs and I love that so much, too 💕
LikeLike
What a great topic! I’ve thought about this, but mostly around twitter. I feel more pressure to do twitter to put my reviews and what not out there, but I suck at interacting on it. It feels like it takes so much time!
I mostly interact via blogs and Instagram. I’m trying to do more on Goodreads.
Thank you so much, I’m so happy you liked it! 🙂
I feel like, at some point, we all feel the pressure to be everywhere all at once, it’s good to focus on what we like to do best 🙂
Thank you so much, Nicole! ❤
Great Post! I mostly interact via blog hopping, leaving comments and also through Twitter. I struggle with Instagram. I try, but it is what it is. And you’re right, the book community is great! The book community is a lovely group of supportive people!
Thank you so much! I’m so glad you feel this way, too, I love the community so much ❤ ❤
Awesome discussion post, Marie. 😉 I love interactions on WordPress more than anywhere else, I love waking up to new comments from new and old faces. I love connecting with everyone and hearing what everyone has to say. There’s so much to learn from everyone’s experience. I do find it hard to be on all platforms at the same time with the little time I do have. But it impresses me to see people with 100 comments, 100 retweets, 100 instagram comments. I do wonder what life would be like as a full-time blogger sometimes hahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much Lashaan! ❤ I agree, I find it hard to be everywhere all at once even if, I have to admit that I would love to be able to do that, it seems impossible with working full time. Being a full time blogger would be… kind of cool haha 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
I’m not a book blogger or content creator, but I recently created a twitter account just for talking about books, because I really wanna talk about them to other people who also love to read!
I like to read my twitter feed but I seldom interact with the various content creators I follow. Though when I do, I like to reply to book related polls and questions posted. Most of the time though there’s this feeling of being an outsider looking in. Mainly because I am not a content creator or aspiring writer and it seems like everyone knows each other! I hesitate to reply to more personal tweets or tweets that did not explicitly invite a reply.
I mostly don’t comment on blog posts because I felt like it’s difficult to link these comments back to me because I base my bookish identity on my twitter account. But that was before I realised I could log in via my twitter on some of the commenting platforms and establish a consistent identity. I definitely want to build relationships with book bloggers or booktubers on twitter but as just a random anonymous person who just likes to tweet about books it feels hard and intrusive.
The pressure for book content creators to maintain a presence on so many forms of social media, and to maintain relationships, in addition to try to improve engagement and other stats must be really stressful! I think I kind of forgot how much book bloggers and booktubers appreciate a simple comment or reply from readers/viewers so I will be more conscientious about this in the future!
Thank you, Jessica, it’s so sweet of you to take the time to leave such a sweet, thoughtful comment when you’re not used to doing so and thank you for supporting bloggers, we do love even a simple reply or comment anytime, really, they always make my day ❤
I get that feeling of being an outsider looking in, especially on twitter and social media overall – with time though and certainly courage every now and then by interacting or sharing your thoughts, I believe you can find your little group of people you enjoy talking to and find these people to talk about all the books you love, too 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your comment and for sharing your thoughts! ❤
Great post! I have bad social anxiety, so my communicating varies a lot. I try to comment on blog posts, but only a handful a day (a lot of times I just like them). I use twitter and instagram. But I’m a mod in a facebook group, so that’s where I interact the most. We have quite a few bloggers in our group, but not everyone is.
Thank you so much! 🙂 I get that, sometimes you have to be in the mood for interaction, because it can be quite draining, too 🙂
It is such a relief to know that I am not the only one that gets anxious about these things. I’m constantly worrying about if I’m doing things right, the pressure of being everywhere and making sure I insert myself and keep myself active in the community is very taxing.
Thank you for sharing 😊
You’re not alone, AT ALL, Nisha, I’m the one happy to hear that you have these same feelings. It’s hard sometimes for us anxious souls. Take care of yourself and take breaks, too ❤
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Marie, I’m so glad you wrote about this. Before I read this post, I was honestly freaking out about (a) how behind I am on blog hopping and (b) how I can’t keep up with Twitter anymore and I honestly don’t want to.
It’s easy to see the people who are on all these different platforms and post consistently everywhere and feel envious and left behind. I also feel guilty because some of the best bloggers I know are working fulltime jobs and in school and post way more than I do! But reading this post just solidified how I feel: I am much more comfortable making my rounds to people’s blogs and sharing in their words that way. I love reading people’s posts and leaving my thoughts in the hopes that it shows them how much they’re appreciated. I love the pace of wordpress: sure, people on my feed post every day of the week, but it doesn’t overwhelm me nearly as much as trying to keep up with book Twitter.
Reading this post gave me such a sense of relief and helped me solidify my decision to take a long, possibly permanent break from twitter. I want to focus my energy on the area of blogging that brings me joy, and if that means I’m an “old soul” or that I miss out on things…well, so be it. I have to do what makes me happy and where I feel most comfortable.
Thank you for writing this post and helping me feel less alone ❤
Oh, oh Christine, your comment made my entire day, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts ❤
You are not alone in this, at all – I'm always amazed when people can be everywhere all at once and I know, deep down, I would love to be able to do so, too, but…. it would be very draining and I absolutely love interacting through book blogs the most. ❤
I think it's so important to know what we can do and what we like the most, too and to focus on that, on what makes us the happiest ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Christine ❤ ❤ ❤
I really liked blog hopping because it’s very personal – you get to know other bloggers through their own content, and by getting to know what they like and what they enjoy blogging about.
On social media, it can be easy to also make blogging friends, because it’s a lot of quick interactions which don’t require a lot of reading, but social media is a bit daunting to me because you can judge who is a more “experienced” account, and who is “more creative” based on their content like photos on Instagram or funny tweets. I don’t know if that makes sense? 😂
I just know that I personally prefer to comment on blogs, because it makes me more comfortable to comment based on what the other bloggers and I have in common 🙂
Oh yes I love your vision! I feel like it’s a bit more personal for sure, because somehow we can… dig deeper with a lenghty blog post and I love it 🙂
This makes a lot of sense, actually 😂 I feel the same way and I am in awe of what some people can do on twitter and instagram, so much talent on these social media, it’s incredible ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic! I'm so happy you like to comment, too 😀
