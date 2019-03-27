How do you like to interact with the book blogging community?

Interaction is, for me, one of the biggest parts of book blogging and of being part of the book blogging community. Despite being content creators, putting ourselves out there with content we spend hours working on, lists we spend hours researching for and so on… well, for me, you’re not truly part of something unless you actually take part in it.

It’s a silly business, especially if you’re crippled with anxiety, realizing that the book blogging community never really ends, because when you think you’ve already seen thousand of millions of bloggers everywhere, there are just more people. It can be beautiful, yet it can also be, in more than one way, kind of terrifying and, let’s face it, we’re not here to be scared. We’re here to have fun and scream about books, not sweat in front of our computers while interacting with the community.

Spoiler alert: I’m sweating right now writing this. No one’s perfect.

Yet, for me, it’s so, so important to build relationships, for many reasons. There’s one obvious, selfish reason that everyone will most likely approve of: if you want to grow your blog, this is the way to go. Yet, there are also other reasons that make me, yes, even happier than numbers and a lovely spike in my blogging statistics: friendships. People I can scream to when I finished reading We Set the Dark On Fire because this was TOO GOOD, people I can go to for so many other things, too. This all happened because of books and because I interacted with the book blogging community, too.

There are many ways to interact with the book blogging community, as we are not developing solely on one platfom and giving our bookish love away on one single type of post, either.

We’re on twitter, instagram, pinterest, wordpress, blogspot, goodreads, other book blogging platforms I might forget at the moment. We’re everywhere – well, some of us are, I’m not because I just can’t, if you’re everywhere, tell me HOW?!. There are so many ways to interact with the book blogging community, in comments, in tweets, in messages.

Honestly, I find it overwhelming and stressful, at times.

The only place I really find myself interacting a lot – well, the most, really – is book blogs and, for this, I feel like I am sort of an old soul.

I’ve noticed that, if a tweet for a blog post might get shared hundreds of times on twitter and commented on a little bit, the comments directly on said blog post might not be just as strong, too.

Twitter is easy, for sure and, despite its many drawbacks and dramas, it’s also very convenient, somehow. You can retweet a blog post you appreciated so easily, you can leave a small comment on a tweet, you can interact with someone so quickly on something they say, too. It’s immediate, it’s instantaneous, it feels like you’re really chatting directly, too, in a way and in constant connection with the community and… isn’t that what I talked about earlier? You’re not truly part of something unless you take part in it?

Maybe I said that. Maybe, like I said just before, there are many ways to interact with the community and we’re not all at ease with all of these ways.

I’m talking about twitter, because it’s the social media I’m the most familiar with, yet it also gives me anxiety and that not-good-enough-check-your-tweet-a-gazillion-times, do not comment on that tweet because anxiety and so on. I could be talking about instagram, for those of you on this social media, goodreads if you’re fond of it (I personally keep on forgetting to update my books there, why, brain, why) or blog-hopping and so on.

My kind of interaction with the book blogging community is blog hopping and commenting. I love “old school” comments. I’m calling them “old school” because they seem a little passed, somehow, as in they still happen, don’t get me wrong, but also so many things happen on social media, they’re a little less fruitful as before. It feels less pressuring, it feels less instantaneous than social media and having to be everywhere all at once, answering your notifications, mentions and so on. It feels more relaxed for me and, I don’t know, I love showing my appreciation for a blog post and a blogger’s work this way too, with comments. I also feel way less anxious/shy about leaving a comment on a blog than tweeting someone. Or just tweeting on my own, too.

Yet, no matter what your favorite kind or way of interacting is, there is always the pressure that goes with it.

The pressure to be everywhere all at once. To interact all the time, to feel part of the loop, to know what happened, what book are we talking about, not to miss something big, small, medium, to just, be there. I know that pressure, I feel that pressure every day, I sometimes even feel that pressure squeezing around my chest even when my body tells me to lie down, Marie, you’re f*cking sick you don’t need to see what you’ve missed, the world’s still turning okay.

I love interacting with other bloggers. I love being part of the community, but I also need that tiny reminder from myself (okay, from my sister screaming at me) that if interacting is amazing, it’s also exhausting and it’s okay to take breaks from it, too. I can chat and support book bloggers when I’m feeling healthy, less anxious, totally up to it, too.

Okay so this turned out to be a little more personal than I expected it to, but… well, I hope you liked my rambles. I’m really, really curious to hear about your ways of interacting with the blogging community, friends, so please let me know your thoughts in comments!

How do you like to interact with the book blogging community best?

Do you find yourself interacting more on social media (twitter, instagram, goodreads, etc..?) or on book blogs, via comments? Do you find it easier to interact in one of these places or in others? What do you prefer in each of these?

Do you also need breaks from interacting, at times? I would really love to know your thoughts on the topic, so feel free to leave your thoughts in comments!

