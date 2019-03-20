10 books recently added to my TBR (and now it hates me)

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I’ve been a little uninspired lately when it comes to finding topics to chat about, so I thought that, instead, I’d come back with a small list of books.

We all love book lists, don’t we? As bloggers, we also love adding books almost compulsively to our TBRs, regretting everything afterwards, like I kind of am right this very second. Oops.

I will admit it, lately, as I looked at my to-read list on goodreads: I’ve been adding a whole lot of new releases and books that haven’t been released, don’t even have a cover just yet. I guess it’s a side-effect of book blogging and seeing book deals being announced and already being excited about them all. There are just too many books okay. I tried to do a little mix of new, unreleases and older releases, though.

So here goes! You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow!

📚 Books I recently added to the endless TBR

Outrun the Moon, Stacey Lee

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I recently added everything Stacey Lee wrote, writes and will write on my TBR, because… well, I have a feeling I could really love everything she writes and some bloggers I trust have loved her work SO much. Outrun the Moon is one of the latest additions, and even if I’m not too into historical fiction, usually, this one sounds really good?!

Only A Breath Apart, Katy McGarry

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎I haven’t read anything by this author, despite being well-known for all of her contemporary books, I think it’s about time that I do. This one sounds particularily good and heartbreaking all at once and I’m excited to read it!

The Weight of Our Sky, Hanna Alkaf

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I have heard SO many great things about this book and, despite being a little bit outside of my comfort zone (historical fiction), I’m definitely interested in reading about this part of Malaysia’s history and all of my bloggers’ friends adored this, so… I can’t wait.

As We Go Forth, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegmund-Broka

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎You all know by now my love for Always, Never Yours and these two writers… I screamed and added their latest release to my TBR as soon as I heard about it. This only releases in 2020, but already I AM SO HYPED, because it’s a contemporary romance about high school seniors and the future and SO HERE FOR IT OKAY.



Echo North, Joanna Ruth Meyer

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I added this book to my TBR because my friend Kat recommended it and I trust her 300%. This sounds like such a magical, atmospheric read and I can’t help but be curious about it. I hope it won’t disappoint!

A Little Something Different, Sandy Hall

Why I want to read it 🔎 This sounds like an adorable book overall, reading about a romance from other people’s perspective and I don’t know, it speaks somehow to my contemporary-marshmallow heart okay.

If You Come Softly, Jacqueline Woodson

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book was recommended to me by the lovely Laura and… well, it sounds like a beautiful, heartbreaking love story and it will break my heart into a thousand, million pieces and why am I always here for these kind of books?!!

Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune, Roselle Lim

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book has made some noise over on twitter and this sounds like such an adorable contemporary book, promises to be filled with food and unexpected friendships and this sounds really, really,really good.



The Places I’ve Cried In Public, Holly Bourne

Why I want to read it 🔎I’m making it my bookish mission to read everything Holly Bourne writes, even if it will take me some time, because endless TBR problems and all. Holly Bourne’s upcoming book sounds just as amazing as her previous ones… even if we don’t know much, somehow, I’m 200% here for it already.



All The Lonely People, David Owen

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m all for a good book talking about social media, online culture and more and All The Lonely People sounds FASCINATING, talking about who you are online, offline and the two of them connecting.



Did you read any of these books? Any book you’d recommend to read?

What are some books you recently added to your TBR? Let us know in comments!



