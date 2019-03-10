Creating my perfect little reading nook

Hi guys! How are you? How was February? It was weirdly warm where I live, like 15° C… that’s crazy! Well, I’m not complaining, it totally feels like spring and I LOVE it. I just hope the cold will not sneak up on us later on.
I’m back today with a wonderful tag created by the lovely Rita @ Bookish Rita. It’s called “Build your own reading corner”. When I was little, I actually wanted to decorate houses and appartments for a living but…being lame at maths and not very handy, it just wasn’t really for me. Anyway, this tag is perfect for book lovers and wannabe interior decorators. How does it work ? Easy…you answer a bunch of questions about creating your own little reading nook and put up pretty pictures that inspire you. Are you in ? Let’s go!
All pictures are from Pinterest. I do not own them. Check them out right here.
💭 SETTING THE MOOD
Pick the colors and lighting for your reading corner!
I love a modern decoration style with a bit of white maybe some blues and little touches of warm colors here and there. I would hang lots of polaroid pictures displaying my friends, family and sceneries from my travels. I would also have potted plants organized in an original way on the wall. As for the lighting, I would love to have natural light shining on my reading nook in the morning. I need to bathe into the sun, I need windows, big fat windows! For the evening, I would choose a pretty reading lamp.
💭 STORE YOUR BOOKS
Where will your books live?
On shelves?! Isn’t it obvious? Okay so…I would like my books to be housed on wooden shelves. I would prefer the wood to be light or even painted white so my pretty books would stand out. I would not build it myself because it would take years and I’m pretty sure I would not succeed and the second I put my books on it, it’d crumble all the way down. Maybe I should ask my dad…
💭 ARRANGING AND DISPLAYING
How will you organize all your books?
Easy! By color! I know it’s not the most easy way to find a book later on but damn it’s SO beautiful! It’s like a rainbow of books. I don’t mind about the height, a little book can be put next to a bigger one, that doesn’t bother me at all. And I would put little figures of my favorite characters on the shelves.
💭 GET CONFORTABLE
Where are you sitting or laying while you do all that reading?
Hum…though question! I think the most important is to be confortable so I would pick a big comfy armchair. I would be able to read sitted or crosslegged. Or a couch so I can read next to my lovely sister.
💭 CURL UP WITH
Who or what are you snuggling with?
I would love to say a cat but it’s not really practical to read while a cat is sitting in your lap. But he’s totally welcomed to sit on the floor next to me! I would be snuggling with a large and soft blanket. When it’s summer, I’d love to read outside on a mattress and snuggle with lots of cushions.
💭 COOKIES, ANYONE?
Are you eating or drinking anything? (We’re not judging)
I’m often drinking while reading…tea of course! My body is 99% made of tea. Any type but especially green ones. I’m not really eating because I’m scared to damage my book but if we’re day dreaming, I would pick… I don’t know… chocolate chips cookies or strawberries or even advocado toasts…why the hell not?!
.
What did you think of my little reading nook? Do you have one at home or anywhere is fine to read?
How does your perfect reading corner look like? I really want to buy all the necessary furnitures right this second, who is with me?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
24 thoughts on “Creating my perfect little reading nook”
This tag is so cool! I hope you get your reading nook someday. I’d definitely want bookshelves with a ladder. And I want a giant couch.
Isn’t it? I had SO much fun doing it 😊 Thank you, that’s sweet 😘 Yeeees and yeees!
omg I posted the same tag on my blog as well today! I was about to tag you but then I saw you already posted it, haha. Lovely answers ❤
Great minds think alike 😏 Thank you! 😘😘
Your reading nook is awesome! Would love to have a visit *wink*
If I own a house someday, I’d definitely dedicate a room as a library which would have everything reading related from massive bookshelves and reading space for me to lie on
Thank you so much! Haha, it would be my pleasure to have you, I’ll even make you a nice cup of tea 😉 Oh yeees, that’s the dream! 😍
I love everything you picked out!! Can you come and decorate my future home? That ladder looks so awesome, and the outside reading space so comfortable!!! I’m so happy you did this tag, I’d totally join you in your reading corner 🤗
Thank you so so much 😊 Haha, with pleasure! 😁 Yeees, I just want to go furnitures shopping now 🙈 Come, come, if there is place for one, there is for two 😊
This is such a fun post and OH MY GOD just looking at the first three images had me wishing I had a reading nook at home too! But also, I now want to spend hours on Pinterest looking through too many pictures to create a perfect reading nook too! I might just do this post too to have an excuse for doing that. xD
I adore the vision you came up with for your reading nook – especially the coziness aspect of it all! Fluffy blankets are the way to go, to be honest!
Isn’t it? I had SO much fun doing it and it WAS the perfect excuse to scroll through Pinterest! 😉 I don’t have enough space for a reading nook where I live but one day for sure! I just want to go furnitures shopping right this second! 🙈 You should totally do this tag, I’m so eager to see what you would pick out 😁 Thank you so much, I’m so happy you liked it and yes I totally agree, there is no perfect reading nook without fluffly blankets 😊
Your reading nook plan is adorable!
I love the idea of having a proper reading space, but sadly where I live right now is too small so it’s just my bed. I feel like any reading nook worth its salt has fairy lights. They just set the mood, ya know?
Thank you!! 😊 Same here, I don’t have enough space 😭 We’ll get our reading nook one day, I’m sure of it 😊 Oh yeeees, I totally agree, it gives the perfect atmosphere! Thanks for stopping by 😘
What a great tag! And my reading nook would be similar to yours – a window seat looking out on a forest with floor to ceiling bookshelves? Yes please (with the gray armchair close by)!
It really is! 😊 Yaaay, it’s the dream 😍😍
Oh this is great, I am going to do it if you don’t mind? I’d like a cat to read with but it would probably want to lie all over my book!!!
Of course not, please do! I want to see what you would pick out 😁 Hahaha, that’s so true!
😂
When can I visit Nyx? 😉
Anytime!! 😁😁
THE AMBIENCE!! I LOVE!!! honestly, this is what i aim for but we’ll get there slowly. my current reading nook is a beanbag couch from Target and a paper lamp from IKEA 😂
Thank you so so much 😊 Haha, well…that’s a start! We’ll get there 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I love this tag! 😆 I wish I could have the reading nook you imagined right now in my house! But until I can move out and make my own perfect library/reading place I am happy with how cosy my room is, which is basically just a place for me to read, and maybe do some homework now and then.. 😅
Aww, thank you 😊 Well…that’s a great start! I haven’t enough space right now where I live but yeah someday we’ll get our perfect reading nooks 😁
I just need a warm bath with a lush bomb, a lighted candle,a hot tea AND the must-have: bathtube tray.
Oh my god…yees! That’s the dream! 😍
