Creating my perfect little reading nook

Hi guys! How are you? How was February? It was weirdly warm where I live, like 15° C… that’s crazy! Well, I’m not complaining, it totally feels like spring and I LOVE it. I just hope the cold will not sneak up on us later on.

I’m back today with a wonderful tag created by the lovely Rita @ Bookish Rita. It’s called “Build your own reading corner”. When I was little, I actually wanted to decorate houses and appartments for a living but…being lame at maths and not very handy, it just wasn’t really for me. Anyway, this tag is perfect for book lovers and wannabe interior decorators. How does it work ? Easy…you answer a bunch of questions about creating your own little reading nook and put up pretty pictures that inspire you. Are you in ? Let’s go!

All pictures are from Pinterest. I do not own them. Check them out right here.

💭 SETTING THE MOOD

Pick the colors and lighting for your reading corner!

I love a modern decoration style with a bit of white maybe some blues and little touches of warm colors here and there. I would hang lots of polaroid pictures displaying my friends, family and sceneries from my travels. I would also have potted plants organized in an original way on the wall. As for the lighting, I would love to have natural light shining on my reading nook in the morning. I need to bathe into the sun, I need windows, big fat windows! For the evening, I would choose a pretty reading lamp.

💭 STORE YOUR BOOKS

Where will your books live?

On shelves?! Isn’t it obvious? Okay so…I would like my books to be housed on wooden shelves. I would prefer the wood to be light or even painted white so my pretty books would stand out. I would not build it myself because it would take years and I’m pretty sure I would not succeed and the second I put my books on it, it’d crumble all the way down. Maybe I should ask my dad…

💭 ARRANGING AND DISPLAYING

How will you organize all your books?

Easy! By color! I know it’s not the most easy way to find a book later on but damn it’s SO beautiful! It’s like a rainbow of books. I don’t mind about the height, a little book can be put next to a bigger one, that doesn’t bother me at all. And I would put little figures of my favorite characters on the shelves.

💭 GET CONFORTABLE

Where are you sitting or laying while you do all that reading?

Hum…though question! I think the most important is to be confortable so I would pick a big comfy armchair. I would be able to read sitted or crosslegged. Or a couch so I can read next to my lovely sister.

💭 CURL UP WITH

Who or what are you snuggling with?

I would love to say a cat but it’s not really practical to read while a cat is sitting in your lap. But he’s totally welcomed to sit on the floor next to me! I would be snuggling with a large and soft blanket. When it’s summer, I’d love to read outside on a mattress and snuggle with lots of cushions.

💭 COOKIES, ANYONE?

Are you eating or drinking anything? (We’re not judging)

I’m often drinking while reading…tea of course! My body is 99% made of tea. Any type but especially green ones. I’m not really eating because I’m scared to damage my book but if we’re day dreaming, I would pick… I don’t know… chocolate chips cookies or strawberries or even advocado toasts…why the hell not?!

What did you think of my little reading nook? Do you have one at home or anywhere is fine to read?

How does your perfect reading corner look like? I really want to buy all the necessary furnitures right this second, who is with me?

